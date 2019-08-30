Dorian Day Weekend Briefing: Hurricane Prep FlaglerLive | August 30, 2019

Weekend: Friday: showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Friday night: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Saturday: Partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Saturday night: Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Sunday: tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Sunday night: tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Monday: hurricane conditions possible. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent. Monday night: hurricane conditions possible. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.





Note: many Labor Day weekend activities are subject to cancellation and postponement due to Hurricane Dorian. Flagler schools are holding their regular class schedule Friday, but have cancelled all weekend campus activities.

Free For All Fridays followed by Special Hurricane Dorian Edition: At a little after 9 a.m. host David Ayres will speak with local manufacturing company officials and their impact on economic development, followed at 10 a.m. with an hour broadcast from the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell, with discussions about Hurricane Dotian with Sheriff Rick Staly, Superintendent Jim Tager, county and city officials.

Friday: The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. in the Doug Cisney Room at the main library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. See minutes and agendas here. The board usually meets the second Monday of the month. The August meeting is an exception.

Friday: Florida Health Care Plans Brunch Club, 9-10:30 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Florida Health Care Plans presents their Blues Brunch Club as well as helpful information on topics that might affect you. Bring your favorite board game or play one provided by FHCP while enjoying brunch! Free, but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Saturday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: T.J. Maxx, in the Target Shopping center, 5260 State Road 100, Palm Coast, noon to 6 p.m., weather permitting.

Labor Day: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.





2019 Hurricane Preparedness

Download your 2019 Hurricane Preparedness Guide here, or see below:

Sign-up for our ALERTFlagler emergency notification system at www.FlaglerCounty.org/ALERTFlagler.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

IMPORTANT: Safety in the Work Zone: Drivers are reminded to obey all posted speed limits, and to be alert to vehicles turning onto northbound S.R. A1A from side streets or businesses. Pedestrians and bicyclists are asked to remain aware as construction activities continue and designated pathways are moved. Please use extra caution walking, bicycling or driving through the area. Remember, safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Last Updated: Aug. 12

Protecting Turtles

Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.

The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.

Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):

Work is substantially completed on Segment 1 from South 25th Street to South 23rd Street.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The contractor expects to finish installation of the French drain within the next three weeks. The contractor is forming and pouring the concrete curbing for the median, and building the new southbound roadway.

Residents can expect to see increased truck traffic as the contractor brings in base materials for the roadway and concrete trucks for the curbing. The curbing is constructed in two phases. The foundation is poured first, followed by the vertical face of the curb. This type of curb will add extra stability for the roadway.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:

Wall construction is complete. Remaining work includes placing sand over the wall and planting new vegetation. The contractor also is excavating a small swale along the east side of the roadway.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



ALGAE TASK FORCE MEETS: The state Blue Green Algae Task Force, created after massive water-quality problems last year in parts of Florida, will meet in Alachua County. (Friday, 9 a.m., University of Florida, Levin College of Law, 309 Village Dr., Gainesville.)

—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Aug. 16, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

