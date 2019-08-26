Monday Briefing: Heat Index to 103, ERA Ratification, St. Johns River Forum, Stamp and Coin FlaglerLive | August 26, 2019

Today: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index readings 99 to 103. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Drought Index: 285

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.







The Sheriff’s daily incident reports and jail bookings are posted here.

St. Johns River Forum: State Rep. Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, and Rep. Bobby Payne, R-Palatka, will host a St. Johns River Forum to discuss the importance of the St. Johns River and other Northeast Florida waterways. Numerous other state officials are expected to take part, including Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein; Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula; Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island; Rep. Thad Altman, R-Indialantic; Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry; Rep. Travis Cummings, R-Fleming Island; Rep. Wyman Duggan, R-Jacksonville; Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff, R-DeLand; Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay; Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill; Rep. Stan McClain, R-Ocala; and Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City. 10 a.m., St. Johns River Center, 102 North First St., Palatka.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.

The Flagler County Stamp and Coin Club meets at 4:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 8696 47 N. Old Kings Road. From 4:30 – 6 p.m. the time is used for buying, selling and trading stamps and coins. The club meeting starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30. There is a live auction of stamps and coins at the end of the meeting. The club is open for members, the general public, and all who are interested in stamp and coin collecting and investing. Free stamps and coin evaluations at all our meetings. The club is the only non-profit Stamp and Coin Club in Flagler County. For more information please visit the club’s web site.

The Bunnell Elementary School Advisory Council and PTO meet at 5 p.m. in the school’s media center. School Advisory Councils are composed of principals, teachers, educational support personnel, parents, students, local business representatives, and community members. It is a group intended to represent the broad school community and those persons closest to the students who will share responsibility for guiding the school toward continuous improvement. Bunnell’s SAC is chaired by Michelle Brito and vice-chaired by Carmen Stanford. See the website here.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Monday: Palm Coast Ford, 1150 Palm Coast Parkway, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Palm Coast City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, 1 to 4 p.m.

Tuesday: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Saturday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: T.J. Maxx, in the Target Shopping center, 5260 State Road 100, Palm Coast, noon to 6 p.m.

Labor Day: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.





2019 Hurricane Preparedness

Download your 2019 Hurricane Preparedness Guide here, or see below:

Sign-up for our ALERTFlagler emergency notification system at www.FlaglerCounty.org/ALERTFlagler.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

IMPORTANT: Safety in the Work Zone: Drivers are reminded to obey all posted speed limits, and to be alert to vehicles turning onto northbound S.R. A1A from side streets or businesses. Pedestrians and bicyclists are asked to remain aware as construction activities continue and designated pathways are moved. Please use extra caution walking, bicycling or driving through the area. Remember, safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Last Updated: Aug. 12

Protecting Turtles

Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.

The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.

Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):

Work is substantially completed on Segment 1 from South 25th Street to South 23rd Street.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The contractor expects to finish installation of the French drain within the next three weeks. The contractor is forming and pouring the concrete curbing for the median, and building the new southbound roadway.

Residents can expect to see increased truck traffic as the contractor brings in base materials for the roadway and concrete trucks for the curbing. The curbing is constructed in two phases. The foundation is poured first, followed by the vertical face of the curb. This type of curb will add extra stability for the roadway.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:

Wall construction is complete. Remaining work includes placing sand over the wall and planting new vegetation. The contractor also is excavating a small swale along the east side of the roadway.

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



ERA RATIFICATION SOUGHT: The Florida National Organization for Women and Tallahassee NOW will hold a news conference to mark Women’s Equality Day and to urge Florida lawmakers to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. (Monday, 11 a.m., outside Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office, first floor, the Capitol.)

—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Aug. 16, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

