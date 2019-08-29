Thursday Briefing: High Anxiety, Heat Index to 102, Economic Development, Rep. Waltz at KALS
FlaglerLive | August 29, 2019
Today: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 98 to 102. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 310
Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: irascible.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
“The air began to grow fresh and cool, the distant mountains frowned more gloomily, there was a low muttering of thunder, and dense black masses of cloud rose heavily behind the broken peaks. At first they were gayly fringed with silver by the afternoon sun, but soon the thick blackness overspread the whole sky, and the desert around us was wrapped in deep gloom. I scarcely heeded it at the time, but now I cannot but feel that there was an awful sublimity in the hoarse murmuring of the thunder, in the somber shadows that involved the mountains and the plain. The storm broke. It came upon us with a zigzag blinding flash, with a terrific crash of thunder, and with a hurricane that howled over the prairie, dashing floods of water against us. Raymond looked round, and cursed the merciless elements. There seemed no shelter near, but we discerned at length a deep ravine gashed in the level prairie, and saw half way down its side an old pine tree, whose rough horizontal boughs formed a sort of penthouse against the tempest.”
–From Francis Parkman’s “The Oregon Trail” (1872).
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
Economic development: the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce hosts a Common Ground breakfast focusing on the county’s economic development efforts, with three speakers: County Administrator Jerry Cameron, Tourism Executive Director Amy Lukasik, and Economic Development Executive Director Helga van Eckert. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., breakfast at 8, the event lasts through about 9:15 a.m. Hilton Garden Inn Palm Coast, 55 Town Center Blvd. Palm CoastMembers can preregister for $25, non-members for $35. Contact Melinda Rivera, 386-206-0952 or by Email, melinda@flaglerchamber.org
U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, whose district includes all of Flagler, meets with officials from KALS, a global advanced tactical fuels response team headquartered at the Flagler County Airport, at Flagler County Airport, 17 Old Moody Boulevard in Palm Coast. Waltz and company officials will discuss emergency fuel and aviation disaster recovery services, public policies on prepositioned equipment, coordination among federal, state and local entities, and infrastructure reliability for first responders. The meeting will be highlighted by a 2 p.m. demonstration showcasing an air transportable fuel “blivet,” a manner of transporting fuel in large drums.
Indian Trails Middle’s School Advisory Council meets at 5 p.m. at the school’s media center. The School Advisory Council (SAC) meets regularly with the Principal. All parents, students, and community members are invited to attend the meetings which are open to the public. If you are interested in becoming a part of the SAC, please contact Co-Chair Lizzette Sanchez, Co-Chair Jackie Hutchins, Secretary Mallene Stowe, or call the school at 386-446-6732.
Indian Trails Middle School hosts an Open House for parents and students starting at 6 p.m. campuswide.
Rymfire Elementary School hosts an Open House for parents and students starting at 6 p.m. campuswide.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Monday: Palm Coast Ford, 1150 Palm Coast Parkway, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Palm Coast City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, 1 to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Saturday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: T.J. Maxx, in the Target Shopping center, 5260 State Road 100, Palm Coast, noon to 6 p.m.
- Labor Day: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell
|
Sheriff's night shift incident reports, August 4
Sheriff's day shift incident reports, August 4
Flagler Beach's night shift incident reports, August 4
Flagler Beach's day shift incident reports, August 4
Bunnell police's night shift incident reports, August 4
Bunnell police's day shift incident reports, August 4
Download your 2019 Hurricane Preparedness Guide here, or see below:
Sign-up for our ALERTFlagler emergency notification system at www.FlaglerCounty.org/ALERTFlagler.
Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.
IMPORTANT: Safety in the Work Zone: Drivers are reminded to obey all posted speed limits, and to be alert to vehicles turning onto northbound S.R. A1A from side streets or businesses. Pedestrians and bicyclists are asked to remain aware as construction activities continue and designated pathways are moved. Please use extra caution walking, bicycling or driving through the area. Remember, safety is everyone’s responsibility.
Last Updated: Aug. 12
Protecting Turtles
Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.
The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.
Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):
Work is substantially completed on Segment 1 from South 25th Street to South 23rd Street.
Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):
The contractor expects to finish installation of the French drain within the next three weeks. The contractor is forming and pouring the concrete curbing for the median, and building the new southbound roadway.
Residents can expect to see increased truck traffic as the contractor brings in base materials for the roadway and concrete trucks for the curbing. The curbing is constructed in two phases. The foundation is poured first, followed by the vertical face of the curb. This type of curb will add extra stability for the roadway.
Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:
Wall construction is complete. Remaining work includes placing sand over the wall and planting new vegetation. The contractor also is excavating a small swale along the east side of the roadway.
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
UNIVERSITY SYSTEM BOARD MEETS: The state university system’s Board of Governors will meet after holding two committee meetings. Among the numerous issues will be approval of 2020-2021 legislative budget requests for the university system and confirmation of the reappointment of Mark Rosenberg as president of Florida International University and the reappointment of Martha Saunders as president of the University of West Florida. (Thursday, committees start at 8:30 a.m., with full board at 1 p.m. or upon completion of earlier meetings, Florida Gulf Coast University, Cohen Center, 10501 FGCU Blvd. South, Fort Myers.)
1ST DCA CANDIDATES INTERVIEWED: The First District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission will begin interviewing candidates for two seats on the Tallahassee-based appeals court, which hears cases from across North Florida. The openings were created when former 1st District Court of Appeal judges Allen Winsor and T. Kent Wetherell were confirmed to federal judgeships. Candidates scheduled to be interviewed Thursday are Victoria Avalon, Laura Boeckman, Kevin Carson, James “Scott” Duncan, Craig Feiser, Gilbert Feltel, Jennifer Frydrychowicz, Brian Gowdy, Donna Keim, George Levesque, Robert Long, Andrew Manko, Ana Cristina Martinez, Autumn Miller, Rachel Nordby and Trisha Meggs Pate. (Thursday, interviews start at 8:30 a.m., 1st District Court of Appeal, 2000 Drayton Dr., Tallahassee.)
DEATH PENALTY CASES HEARD: The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments in death-penalty cases from Broward and Pinellas counties. Justices will take up an appeal by Darious Wilcox, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2008 death of Nimoy Johnson in Broward County, and an appeal by Genghis Nicholas Kocaker, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2004 death of Eric Stanton in Pinellas County. (Thursday, 9 a.m., Florida Supreme Court, 500 South Duval St., Tallahassee.)
SUPREME COURT RELEASES OPINIONS: The Florida Supreme Court is expected to resume issuing regular weekly opinions after a summer recess. (Thursday, 11 a.m.)
—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
Economic development: the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce hosts a Common Ground breakfast focusing on the county’s economic development efforts, with three speakers: County Administrator Jerry Cameron, Tourism Executive Director Amy Lukasik, and Economic Development Executive Director Helga van Eckert. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., breakfast at 8, the event lasts through about 9:15 a.m. Hilton Garden Inn Palm Coast, 55 Town Center Blvd. Palm CoastMembers can preregister for $25, non-members for $35. Contact Melinda Rivera, 386-206-0952 or by Email, melinda@flaglerchamber.org
U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, whose district includes all of Flagler, meets with officials from KALS, a global advanced tactical fuels response team headquartered at the Flagler County Airport, at Flagler County Airport, 17 Old Moody Boulevard in Palm Coast. Waltz and company officials will discuss emergency fuel and aviation disaster recovery services, public policies on prepositioned equipment, coordination among federal, state and local entities, and infrastructure reliability for first responders. The meeting will be highlighted by a 2 p.m. demonstration showcasing an air transportable fuel “blivet,” a manner of transporting fuel in large drums. (See the image below.)
KALS is a current Department of Homeland Security prime contractor to provide emergency fuel support during disasters and has responded to the two most recent major hurricanes to affect the state of Florida – Hurricanes Irma and Michael. The company provides all types of fuel including aviation, gas, and diesel.
Indian Trails Middle’s School Advisory Council meets at 5 p.m. at the school’s media center. The School Advisory Council (SAC) meets regularly with the Principal. All parents, students, and community members are invited to attend the meetings which are open to the public. If you are interested in becoming a part of the SAC, please contact Co-Chair Lizzette Sanchez, Co-Chair Jackie Hutchins, Secretary Mallene Stowe, or call the school at 386-446-6732.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays at Marinelad’s Dolphin Adventure, 9505 Oceanshore Boulevard, Marineland.
The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. in the Doug Cisney Room at the main library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. See minutes and agendas here. The board usually meets the second Monday of the month. The August meeting is an exception.
The board members and their terms are as follows:
Chairman Jim Ulsamer – 07/09/2007 to 07/09/2019
County Commissioner David Sullivan – to 11/30/2019
Sharon Atack – 06/07/1993 to 07/07/2020
Jan Cullinane – 03/02/2009 to 03/02/2021
Armando Mustiga – 05/16/2011 to 12/12/2018
Bernard Barczak – 03/01/2019 to 03/01/2022
George Hanns – 05/01/2017 to 05/01/2020
Reginald Kirven – 09/05/18 to 09/05/21
Florida Health Care Plans Brunch Club, 9-10:30 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Florida Health Care Plans presents their Blues Brunch Club as well as helpful information on topics that might affect you. Bring your favorite board game or play one provided by FHCP while enjoying brunch! Free, but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
Overdose Awareness Day Candlelight Vigil: Bunnell’s Open Door Recovery and Re-entry Ministries, a transitional home for former convicts and addicts, is hosting a candlelight vigil on August 31 at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Flagler Beach, starting at 7 p.m. The event gives residents an opportunity to help Flagler County remember and recognize losses suffered locally. Invite your friends and family. The events marks International Overdose Awareness Day and provides an opportunity to reflect on practical ways to prevent overdose in the community. Overdose is preventable. Knowing the real facts about drugs and what to do when you see someone experiencing an overdose does save lives. (Questions? Call Kim Carney at 386-846-5493.) Details here.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking.
For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education program (WISE): This week, an exhibit featuring the solo exhibition of DSC alum Clarissa Bonet as well as the exhibition “This is Climate Change” in the upstairs gallery. Clarissa Bonet’s exhibition presents two bodies of work, “Stray Light” and “City Space,” which focus on her interaction with the urban environment. “This is Climate Change” is a fine-art landscape photography exhibit that does not seek to showcase the effects of climate change, but instead shows how the effects of climate change are no longer concealable when photographing the environment. Refreshments will follow. At DSC’s Southeast Museum of Photography, Hosseini Center, Daytona Beach Campus, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd. all presentations are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community.WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older; $15 for an individual or $25 per couple for the period September-December. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, call (386) 506-4506, or email Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
The Flagler Youth Orchestra hosts its Open House for all new students, students who want to join at 5:30 p.m. at the Indian Trails Middle School cafeteria, 5505 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast. Enrollment is offered free of charge by the Flagler County School District. Students who are 8 years and older by September 1st, 2019, living in Flagler County (regardless of where you go to school) are eligible to enroll. Students may elect to play violin, viola, cello, or doublebass. All experience levels are welcome, including beginners. Classes are held at Indian Trails Middle School twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays in one-hour sessions from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm (classes begin at 3:30, 4:30 and 5:30 pm.) Some class scheduling restrictions apply. Information on instrument sales and rentals will be available at the open house. All students planning to join or are interested in learning more should attend. Online enrollment is available at this link. First class for beginners is September 16th. Experienced musicians will start on September 9.
Flagler Education Foundation Executive Director Joe Rizzo is the featured speaker at the Flagler County Republican Club meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd, Palm Coast. Find out more about what Flagler is doing to prepare students of today for the careers of tomorrow, and how you can be a part of it.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays at Marinelad’s Dolphin Adventure, 9505 Oceanshore Boulevard, Marineland.
“Meshuggah Nuns” at the Daytona Playhouse. In this nonsense Nunsense sequel, the Sisters are on an all-expense paid cruise. When all but one of the Fiddler on the Roof cast gets seasick, the Sisters help Tevye put on the show. Hilarity reigns supreme. You don’t have to be Catholic or Jewish. This is a show for anyone who loves a good laugh. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.
Note: Most performers and shows do not allow any recording of their performances; therefore cameras and visual and audio recorders are prohibited in the Daytona Playhouse during the show. You are welcome to meet the actors after the performance (back stage) and pictures are permitted during the meet and greet.
About the Daytona Playhouse: since 1946, we have entertained appreciative audiences with wonderful performances in the very best community theatre tradition. The Playhouse, a nonprofit organization, is also a source of numerous and varied volunteer opportunities in theatre production and management. Read more about our history here.
Stetson Chamber Orchestra, Anthony Hose, conductor, Dione Chandler, oboe. The Chamber Orchestra fills the evening with the beautiful music of Handel’s “Concerto Grosso,” Op. 6 No.2 in F, Marcello’s “Concerto for Oboes in C Minor” with Dione Chandler, oboe and Grieg’s “Two Elegiac Melodies,” Op. 34. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson University students with an ID and ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.
Creative Bazaar: Arts and Crafts Flea Market at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s venue at 1500 Central Avenue, open to shoppers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., open to anyone who wants to sell, for $25 for a 10×10 space if you’re a PCAF member, $35 for non-members. Ask about canopy and table rental. Call 225-4394. Creative Bazaar is held every first Saturday of the month.
The 16th Annual Black and White Great Gatsby Gala is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Italian American Social Club, 45 North King Road, Palm Coast. The gala is hosted by the Friends of Flagler, as a fund-raiser for victims of domestic violence. The $50 donation includes a four-course dinner (including roasted prime rib), with a separate cash bar. Entertainment by Tim Rippey, suggested dress is black and white formal, semi-formal, 1920s or vintage attire. The cut-off date for ticket sales is Sept. 1. Please make checks payable to Friends of Flagler. Contact Roe or Donna for information, at 386/931-6209 or 386/517-2036.
“Meshuggah Nuns” at the Daytona Playhouse. In this nonsense Nunsense sequel, the Sisters are on an all-expense paid cruise. When all but one of the Fiddler on the Roof cast gets seasick, the Sisters help Tevye put on the show. Hilarity reigns supreme. You don’t have to be Catholic or Jewish. This is a show for anyone who loves a good laugh. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.
Note: Most performers and shows do not allow any recording of their performances; therefore cameras and visual and audio recorders are prohibited in the Daytona Playhouse during the show. You are welcome to meet the actors after the performance (back stage) and pictures are permitted during the meet and greet.
About the Daytona Playhouse: since 1946, we have entertained appreciative audiences with wonderful performances in the very best community theatre tradition. The Playhouse, a nonprofit organization, is also a source of numerous and varied volunteer opportunities in theatre production and management. Read more about our history here.
“Fall Into Pastel”: Grand Art Gallery at Grand Living Realty presents an exhibit and sale of soft pastel paintings by The Flagler Pastel Artists. “Fall into Pastel” will wow you with color and delight you with unique styles and subject matter. Fall into Pastel will open with an afternoon reception on from 1 to 3:30 p.m. You may also view “Fall into Pastel” daily until October 9th. Prices are affordable with no hidden commission. Payment by check or cash. Grand Art Gallery, Grand Living Realty, 2298 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Call 386-447-0800.
“Meshuggah Nuns” at the Daytona Playhouse. In this nonsense Nunsense sequel, the Sisters are on an all-expense paid cruise. When all but one of the Fiddler on the Roof cast gets seasick, the Sisters help Tevye put on the show. Hilarity reigns supreme. You don’t have to be Catholic or Jewish. This is a show for anyone who loves a good laugh. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.
Note: Most performers and shows do not allow any recording of their performances; therefore cameras and visual and audio recorders are prohibited in the Daytona Playhouse during the show. You are welcome to meet the actors after the performance (back stage) and pictures are permitted during the meet and greet.
About the Daytona Playhouse: since 1946, we have entertained appreciative audiences with wonderful performances in the very best community theatre tradition. The Playhouse, a nonprofit organization, is also a source of numerous and varied volunteer opportunities in theatre production and management. Read more about our history here.
“Meshuggah Nuns” at the Daytona Playhouse. In this nonsense Nunsense sequel, the Sisters are on an all-expense paid cruise. When all but one of the Fiddler on the Roof cast gets seasick, the Sisters help Tevye put on the show. Hilarity reigns supreme. You don’t have to be Catholic or Jewish. This is a show for anyone who loves a good laugh. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.
Note: Most performers and shows do not allow any recording of their performances; therefore cameras and visual and audio recorders are prohibited in the Daytona Playhouse during the show. You are welcome to meet the actors after the performance (back stage) and pictures are permitted during the meet and greet.
About the Daytona Playhouse: since 1946, we have entertained appreciative audiences with wonderful performances in the very best community theatre tradition. The Playhouse, a nonprofit organization, is also a source of numerous and varied volunteer opportunities in theatre production and management. Read more about our history here.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. in the Doug Cisney Room at the main library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. See minutes and agendas here.
The board members and their terms are as follows:
Chairman Jim Ulsamer – 07/09/2007 to 07/09/2019
County Commissioner David Sullivan – to 11/30/2019
Sharon Atack – 06/07/1993 to 07/07/2020
Jan Cullinane – 03/02/2009 to 03/02/2021
Armando Mustiga – 05/16/2011 to 12/12/2018
Bernard Barczak – 03/01/2019 to 03/01/2022
George Hanns – 05/01/2017 to 05/01/2020
Reginald Kirven – 09/05/18 to 09/05/21
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.
The city commissioners’ email:
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking.
For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets. The County Commission established the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee/ Housing Task Force, under Section 16-77 of the Flagler County Code, to make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding specific initiatives to encourage or facilitate affordable housing in Flagler County. Meetings are held at 8:30 a.m. on the Second Tuesday of each month. Staff Liaison is Ralston Reodica, 386-313-4037. See the committee bylaws here, and committee agendas here, though they’re posted only spottily.
Tammy Almond, a 44-year-old resident of 12 East Palm Street in Bunnell, is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing at 8:30 a.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. Almond faces a charge of manslaughter with a firearm in the shooting death on June 1, 2018 of Darryl Wilson at a North Bacher Street house in Bunnell. Almond and Wilson had been seeing each other on and off but wasn’t considered his steady girlfriend.
Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education program (WISE): This week, NASA Celebrates the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11. Greg Clements, Chief, Strategic Implementation Office, NASA Kennedy Space Center. One of the most significant technical achievements of the 20th Century was the Apollo 11 moon landing, which occurred on July 20, 1969. As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of that historic event, this program will take us back to 1969 to relive the excitement, as well as show some of the current and future plans for NASA exploration, including the recently announced “Moon2Mars” initiative. At DSC’s Advanced Technology College, 1770 Technology Blvd., Daytona Beach (located ½-mile north of LPGA Blvd. off Williamson Blvd.) – all presentations are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community.WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older; $15 for an individual or $25 per couple for the period September-December. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, call (386) 506-4506, or email Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.
The Flagler County Planning and Development Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, first floor, Bunnell.
See full agendas here.
The Public Safety Coordinating Council, which gathers law enforcement, judicial, social service and government agencies, meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell. But the regularity of its meetings is fitful. See agendas, when they’re posted (also a rarity), here.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
The Bunnell Code Enforcement Board meets at 7 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.
Code Enforcement Board members are Joy Allen, Delories Hall, Kenneth Gordon, Julie Auiar and Stephen Woodin Sr.
The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street. Full agendas and minutes are accessible here.
Mayor, City Commissioners and City Manager emails:
“Meshuggah Nuns” at the Daytona Playhouse. In this nonsense Nunsense sequel, the Sisters are on an all-expense paid cruise. When all but one of the Fiddler on the Roof cast gets seasick, the Sisters help Tevye put on the show. Hilarity reigns supreme. You don’t have to be Catholic or Jewish. This is a show for anyone who loves a good laugh. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.
Note: Most performers and shows do not allow any recording of their performances; therefore cameras and visual and audio recorders are prohibited in the Daytona Playhouse during the show. You are welcome to meet the actors after the performance (back stage) and pictures are permitted during the meet and greet.
About the Daytona Playhouse: since 1946, we have entertained appreciative audiences with wonderful performances in the very best community theatre tradition. The Playhouse, a nonprofit organization, is also a source of numerous and varied volunteer opportunities in theatre production and management. Read more about our history here.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays at Marinelad’s Dolphin Adventure, 9505 Oceanshore Boulevard, Marineland.
“Meshuggah Nuns” at the Daytona Playhouse. In this nonsense Nunsense sequel, the Sisters are on an all-expense paid cruise. When all but one of the Fiddler on the Roof cast gets seasick, the Sisters help Tevye put on the show. Hilarity reigns supreme. You don’t have to be Catholic or Jewish. This is a show for anyone who loves a good laugh. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.
Note: Most performers and shows do not allow any recording of their performances; therefore cameras and visual and audio recorders are prohibited in the Daytona Playhouse during the show. You are welcome to meet the actors after the performance (back stage) and pictures are permitted during the meet and greet.
About the Daytona Playhouse: since 1946, we have entertained appreciative audiences with wonderful performances in the very best community theatre tradition. The Playhouse, a nonprofit organization, is also a source of numerous and varied volunteer opportunities in theatre production and management. Read more about our history here.
Stetson Faculty Recital: Karen Coker Merritt, soprano, Sean Kennard, piano. This concert celebrates the CD release of “Canteloube: L’Arada/Chants de France,” soon to be available on Centaur Records. Soprano Karen Coker Merritt and pianist Sean Kennard perform selections by this famous composer of the “Chants d’Auvergne,” including the Occitan-dialect songs of the little-known cycle of “L’Arada” for soprano and piano as well as both volumes of Canteloube’s “Chants de France.” 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.
“Meshuggah Nuns” at the Daytona Playhouse. In this nonsense Nunsense sequel, the Sisters are on an all-expense paid cruise. When all but one of the Fiddler on the Roof cast gets seasick, the Sisters help Tevye put on the show. Hilarity reigns supreme. You don’t have to be Catholic or Jewish. This is a show for anyone who loves a good laugh. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.
Note: Most performers and shows do not allow any recording of their performances; therefore cameras and visual and audio recorders are prohibited in the Daytona Playhouse during the show. You are welcome to meet the actors after the performance (back stage) and pictures are permitted during the meet and greet.
About the Daytona Playhouse: since 1946, we have entertained appreciative audiences with wonderful performances in the very best community theatre tradition. The Playhouse, a nonprofit organization, is also a source of numerous and varied volunteer opportunities in theatre production and management. Read more about our history here.
“Meshuggah Nuns” at the Daytona Playhouse. In this nonsense Nunsense sequel, the Sisters are on an all-expense paid cruise. When all but one of the Fiddler on the Roof cast gets seasick, the Sisters help Tevye put on the show. Hilarity reigns supreme. You don’t have to be Catholic or Jewish. This is a show for anyone who loves a good laugh. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.
Note: Most performers and shows do not allow any recording of their performances; therefore cameras and visual and audio recorders are prohibited in the Daytona Playhouse during the show. You are welcome to meet the actors after the performance (back stage) and pictures are permitted during the meet and greet.
About the Daytona Playhouse: since 1946, we have entertained appreciative audiences with wonderful performances in the very best community theatre tradition. The Playhouse, a nonprofit organization, is also a source of numerous and varied volunteer opportunities in theatre production and management. Read more about our history here.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.
Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Aug. 16, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.
Cultural Coda
Mompou, from Musica Callada, Jean-François Heisser
And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.
Louis Armstrong, Live in Berlin, 1965
- André Isoir in concert at Nimes, 2001
- Dussek’s Piano Sonata in F minor, Op. 77 “L’invocation”
- Hélène Grimaud, Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5, Paavo Järvi and the Frankfort Symphony
- Hélène Grimaud Plays Busoni’s Transcription of Bach’s Chaconne in D minor BWV 1004
- Baldassare Galuppi’s Sonata Nr. 5 in C major, Vadim Chaimovich
- Corelli: Concerto in D Major Op. 6 No. 4, complete. Voices of Music; original instruments
- Ana Vidovic: “La Catedral,” by Agustín Barrios Mangoré
- J. S. Bach’s Organ Concerto After Johann Ernst, BWV 592
- Spohr String Quartet Op. 82. no. 2 First Movement: Allegro
- Willie Nelson’s 4th of July picnic 1974
- Marin Marais: Le Labyrinthe (the Labyrinth); Cassandra Luckhardt, viola da gamba
- The Evolution of Music
- Christopher Atzinger Performs John Knowles Paine’s Romance, Op. 39
- Alfredo Keil’s Bohémiens, op. 12, n.º 12, Tomohiro Hatta, piano
- Rudolf Serkin Performs Chopin Preludes in Tokyo, 1979
- Sibelius’s Violin Concerto Op. 47, Performed by Hilary Hahn
- Sonia Rubinsky plays Villa-Lobos
- Mozart: String Quartet No.15 K.421, Emerson String Quartet
- Brahms：Cello Sonata No.1, Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax