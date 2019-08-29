Thursday Briefing: High Anxiety, Heat Index to 102, Economic Development, Rep. Waltz at KALS FlaglerLive | August 29, 2019

Today: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 98 to 102. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Drought Index: 310

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.





Economic development: the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce hosts a Common Ground breakfast focusing on the county’s economic development efforts, with three speakers: County Administrator Jerry Cameron, Tourism Executive Director Amy Lukasik, and Economic Development Executive Director Helga van Eckert. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., breakfast at 8, the event lasts through about 9:15 a.m. Hilton Garden Inn Palm Coast, 55 Town Center Blvd. Palm CoastMembers can preregister for $25, non-members for $35. Contact Melinda Rivera, 386-206-0952 or by Email, melinda@flaglerchamber.org

U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, whose district includes all of Flagler, meets with officials from KALS, a global advanced tactical fuels response team headquartered at the Flagler County Airport, at Flagler County Airport, 17 Old Moody Boulevard in Palm Coast. Waltz and company officials will discuss emergency fuel and aviation disaster recovery services, public policies on prepositioned equipment, coordination among federal, state and local entities, and infrastructure reliability for first responders. The meeting will be highlighted by a 2 p.m. demonstration showcasing an air transportable fuel “blivet,” a manner of transporting fuel in large drums.

Indian Trails Middle’s School Advisory Council meets at 5 p.m. at the school’s media center. The School Advisory Council (SAC) meets regularly with the Principal. All parents, students, and community members are invited to attend the meetings which are open to the public. If you are interested in becoming a part of the SAC, please contact Co-Chair Lizzette Sanchez, Co-Chair Jackie Hutchins, Secretary Mallene Stowe, or call the school at 386-446-6732.

Indian Trails Middle School hosts an Open House for parents and students starting at 6 p.m. campuswide.

Rymfire Elementary School hosts an Open House for parents and students starting at 6 p.m. campuswide.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Monday: Palm Coast Ford, 1150 Palm Coast Parkway, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Palm Coast City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, 1 to 4 p.m.

Tuesday: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Saturday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: T.J. Maxx, in the Target Shopping center, 5260 State Road 100, Palm Coast, noon to 6 p.m.

Labor Day: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

2019 Hurricane Preparedness

Download your 2019 Hurricane Preparedness Guide here, or see below:

Sign-up for our ALERTFlagler emergency notification system at www.FlaglerCounty.org/ALERTFlagler.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

IMPORTANT: Safety in the Work Zone: Drivers are reminded to obey all posted speed limits, and to be alert to vehicles turning onto northbound S.R. A1A from side streets or businesses. Pedestrians and bicyclists are asked to remain aware as construction activities continue and designated pathways are moved. Please use extra caution walking, bicycling or driving through the area. Remember, safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Last Updated: Aug. 12

Protecting Turtles

Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.

The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.

Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):

Work is substantially completed on Segment 1 from South 25th Street to South 23rd Street.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The contractor expects to finish installation of the French drain within the next three weeks. The contractor is forming and pouring the concrete curbing for the median, and building the new southbound roadway.

Residents can expect to see increased truck traffic as the contractor brings in base materials for the roadway and concrete trucks for the curbing. The curbing is constructed in two phases. The foundation is poured first, followed by the vertical face of the curb. This type of curb will add extra stability for the roadway.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:

Wall construction is complete. Remaining work includes placing sand over the wall and planting new vegetation. The contractor also is excavating a small swale along the east side of the roadway.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



UNIVERSITY SYSTEM BOARD MEETS: The state university system’s Board of Governors will meet after holding two committee meetings. Among the numerous issues will be approval of 2020-2021 legislative budget requests for the university system and confirmation of the reappointment of Mark Rosenberg as president of Florida International University and the reappointment of Martha Saunders as president of the University of West Florida. (Thursday, committees start at 8:30 a.m., with full board at 1 p.m. or upon completion of earlier meetings, Florida Gulf Coast University, Cohen Center, 10501 FGCU Blvd. South, Fort Myers.)

1ST DCA CANDIDATES INTERVIEWED: The First District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission will begin interviewing candidates for two seats on the Tallahassee-based appeals court, which hears cases from across North Florida. The openings were created when former 1st District Court of Appeal judges Allen Winsor and T. Kent Wetherell were confirmed to federal judgeships. Candidates scheduled to be interviewed Thursday are Victoria Avalon, Laura Boeckman, Kevin Carson, James “Scott” Duncan, Craig Feiser, Gilbert Feltel, Jennifer Frydrychowicz, Brian Gowdy, Donna Keim, George Levesque, Robert Long, Andrew Manko, Ana Cristina Martinez, Autumn Miller, Rachel Nordby and Trisha Meggs Pate. (Thursday, interviews start at 8:30 a.m., 1st District Court of Appeal, 2000 Drayton Dr., Tallahassee.)

DEATH PENALTY CASES HEARD: The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments in death-penalty cases from Broward and Pinellas counties. Justices will take up an appeal by Darious Wilcox, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2008 death of Nimoy Johnson in Broward County, and an appeal by Genghis Nicholas Kocaker, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2004 death of Eric Stanton in Pinellas County. (Thursday, 9 a.m., Florida Supreme Court, 500 South Duval St., Tallahassee.)

SUPREME COURT RELEASES OPINIONS: The Florida Supreme Court is expected to resume issuing regular weekly opinions after a summer recess. (Thursday, 11 a.m.)

Coming Days:



Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Aug. 16, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

