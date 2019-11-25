Monday Briefing: Cooler, Citizens of the Year, Mitigation Strategy, Colin Kaepernick, Alateen Sereniteen

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

Drought Index: 124

“We are being told of the evils of “cancel culture,” a new scourge that enforces purity, banishes dissent and squelches sober and reasoned debate. But cancel culture is not new. A brief accounting of the illustrious and venerable ranks of blocked and dragged Americans encompasses Sarah Good, Elijah Lovejoy, Ida B. Wells, Dalton Trumbo, Paul Robeson and the Dixie Chicks. What was the Compromise of 1877, which ended Reconstruction, but the cancellation of the black South? What were the detention camps during World War II but the racist muting of Japanese-Americans and their basic rights? Thus any sober assessment of this history must conclude that the present objections to cancel culture are not so much concerned with the weapon, as the kind of people who now seek to wield it.”

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Flagler Local Mitigation Strategy Working Group meets at 1 p.m. in the Emergency Operations Center, Training Room A. The group will be discussing and ranking new projects as well as talking about upcoming funding.

AAEA’s 2nd Annual Networking and Awards Gala, 6 p.m. at the Gale Lemerand Student Center, 1200 W. International Speedway Boulevard, Daytona Beach. This is a free event, but registration is required.

Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings : Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking. For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here .

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week

going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below

Tuesday: Moe’s Southwest Grill, 250 Palm Coast Parkway (Island Walk), noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town.

Last Updated: Nov. 18

Segments 1 is complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The work on the new median curbs and flumes is continuing and is approximately 80% complete. All sidewalks have been poured, and driveways are 75% complete. Work on the southbound roadway continues as the contractor has placed limerock base between 18th and 19th street, with paving for Segment 2 tentatively scheduled for later this month. The traffic separators are 90% complete.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive):

Wall construction is complete, and walkover construction will begin once Hurricane Season is over.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



CABINET AIDES MEET: Aides to Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will meet to discuss issues in advance of a Dec. 3 Cabinet meeting. The Dec. 3 meeting could include consideration of a replacement for former Office of Financial Regulation Commissioner Ronald Rubin, who was fired this summer after allegations of sexual harassment. Rubin denied the allegations. (Monday, 9 a.m., Cabinet meeting room, the Capitol.)

DEMOCRATS CRITICIZE TRUMP: Florida Democratic Congresswomen Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Lois Frankel and Donna Shalala will hold a media conference call to criticize President Donald Trump’s policies in advance of a Trump rally Tuesday night in Broward County. (Monday, 10:30 a.m. Reporters may contact the Florida Democratic Party for registration information.)

JUDICIAL NOMINATING PANEL HOLDS CALL: The Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission will hold a conference call and start the process of replacing former Supreme Court justices Robert Luck and Barbara Lagoa. The call comes after the U.S. Senate confirmed Luck and Lagoa to seats on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Both jurists were named by Gov Ron DeSantis to the Florida Supreme Court in January before getting tapped by President Donald Trump for the federal appeals court. An agenda for the conference call of the Judicial Nominating Commission includes discussion of “procedures and timing for nominating candidates for appointment to Florida Supreme Court vacancies.” The commission ultimately will conduct interviews of applicants before recommending three to six finalists for each opening to DeSantis, Daniel Nordby, the commission’s chairman, told The News Service of Florida. DeSantis recently said he expects to fill the Supreme Court vacancies early next year. (Monday, 11:30 a.m. Call-in number: 1-877-380-5440. Code: 8502411725.)

JUDGE HOLDS HEARING IN BALLOT ORDER LAWSUIT: Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker will hold a telephone hearing in a lawsuit challenging a state law requiring candidates who are in the same party as the governor to appear first on the ballot. Walker recently ruled that the law is unconstitutional, but the state appealed his decision. The hearing will focus on the state’s request to put the ruling on hold during the appeal. (Monday, 3 p.m. Call-in number: 1-888-684-8852. Access code: 3853136. Security code: 4565.)

‘LATINOS FOR TRUMP’ HOLDS EVENT: The group Latinos for Trump will hold an event in Miami-Dade County that will include Trump campaign senior advisers Mercedes Schlapp and John Pence. The event will come as Trump prepares to hold a rally Tuesday night in Broward County. (Monday, 6:30 p.m., Miami Marriott Dadeland, 9090 South Dadeland Blvd., Miami.)