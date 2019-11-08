Weekend Briefing: Last of “Spring Awakening,” Kaiti Lenhart at AAUW, Chamber Players, NAACP Awards

Weekend: Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Friday night: Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Saturday: Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Drought Index: 114

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Free For All Fridays on WNZF: It’s the Walsh Radio Hour, focusing on Giving Month: Palm Coast Observer Publisher John Walsh is guest-hosting for the vacationing David Ayres, with guests Nancy Walsh and Allison Miller of the Early learning Coalition, Maureen Walsh discussing the food-raising efforts of Chicks With Cans ahead of Thanksgiving, and Rebecca DeLorenzo of the Red Cross, starting a little after 9 a.m.

Friday and Saturday: Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1A.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: Palm Coast’s City Repertory Theatre stages “Spring Awakening,” the rock musical, directed by John Sbordone, music by Duncan Sheik, lyrics by Steven Sater. Great songs, compelling drama and unforgettable characters drive 2006’s Tony Award winning Best Musical. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m., City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Pkwy B-207 (City Marketplace), Palm Coast. Tickets are $15 to $30. Book here.

Friday: Iron Jawed Angels, followed by The History of Women in the United States exhibit: American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler and Daytona State College, Flagler/Palm Coast Campus team up to present the film, Iron Jawed Angels, followed by The History of Women in the United States exhibit by Dr. Nancy Duke’s students. Join us at the Flagler/Palm Coast Campus of Daytona State College, 3000 Palm Coast Pkwy., SE, Bldg. 3, Room 105, Palm Coast. The film begins at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: “Over the River and Through the Woods” at the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Nick, a single guy from New Jersey, is stuck seeing all his grandparents every Sunday. Then his dream job comes along, except it’s in Seattle. He’s thrilled, but the grandparents, not so much. They decide young love just might keep Nick a Jersey boy. Family comedy at its best. All performances at 7:30 p.m. except for Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.

Saturday: Former Small County Coalition Chair for the Florida Democratic Party Mary Higgins of Martin County will speak at the Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County (DWCF) at 9:30 a.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The DWCF will begin at 9:30 with a general meeting and Higgins will speak at 10 a.m. All welcome.

Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.

Saturday: American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler hosts its monthly General Meeting on at 11 a.m., in the main dining room of Pine Lakes Country Club, 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy., Palm Coast, with featured speaker Kaiti Lenhart, the elections supervisor. Lenhart will discuss discuss the steps she and her office are taking to improve public confidence in our electoral process. Election Security headlines span local, state, and national newspapers and media platforms. Why? Simple. Your vote is your voice and it matters. Increased voter confidence leads to increased voter turnout. 2020 elections are just around the corner. Find out what your elections office has done, is doing, and will continue to do to protect your vote. By the way, are you registered to vote? Lunch is available for $18.00 per person. For reservations and menu options, please contact Sally Smeaton by email: [email protected] by November 6, 2019.

Saturday: The Flagler Co unty NAACP Awards Luncheon is at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Halifax Plantation, 3400 Clubhouse Drive, Ormond Beach. Guest speaker Daniel Fuqua of “Teens-in-Flight” at Flagler Executive Airport will be the focus of the luncheon. Presentations will highlight James and Rose Griffin for the President’s Award; First Vice President Barbara Goss, Service to the Branch Award; and Religious Affairs Chair Pastor Sims Jones, the Community Service Award. The entree choices are stuffed jumbo shrimp with crab-and-lobster meat stuffing; beef-tenderloin tips marsala, or roasted vegetable over penna pasta with garlic sauce. The ticket price is $65 per person. For tickets and other details, call 386-446-7822.

Saturday: Many Blessings Tea Party fund-raiser, Begin Again Home Goods, 2729 E Moody Blvd, Ste 103, Bunnell, 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets: $18. Join us for an Afternoon Tea Social with Christmas Come True. Enjoy tea sandwiches, scones, berry salad, sweets, and of course tea. RSVP and purchase tickets by November 4. Only 30 seats available. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Christmas Come True to help those in need this holiday season in our community. Arrive a little early to shop in the store. You may find a hat, gloves, jewelry, and or scarf to add to your attire or wonderful treasures to give as a gift for a friend or yourself. To purchase your tickets, Visit Nadine King at Begin Again Home Goods, 2729 E. Moody Blvd, Suite 103, Bunnell, 386-302-1290, or Jackie Buckingham at Flagler Tea Company, 208b S. Central Ave., Flagler Beach, 386-631-3962.

Saturday: Palm Coast Little League Fall Festival, 5 to 8 p.m. at Indian Trails Sports Complex 5445 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. It’s the organization’s first ever Fall Festival Fundraiser. There will be vendors, a silent auction, 50/50, games and more. All welcome.

Saturday: Artist Choice and Young Emerging Artist Exhibit Opening Reception, 6 p.m., Flagler County Art League, 160 Cypress Point ParkwayPalm Coast. The shows run through Dec. 10.

Saturday: Flagler Beach’s GOLA (Gallery Of Local Art) Hosts 2nd Annual Steampunk Event starting at 6 p.m. at at 208 S. Central Ave., in Flagler Beach. Food, fun and prizes will abound. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best Steampunk attire for a costume contest and raffles will be held to benefit the local VFW Post 8696. DJ Green Dave from the award-winning Pyramid Disc jockeys will be on hand all evening with music for dancing. Tea will be provided by The Flagler Tea Company for Tea Dueling and artists have sponsored remote controlled vehicles for the Tea Pot Race so that everyone can participate. Everybody can be an artist by placing their own “personal touch” to a piece of art that will be created that evening. Lots of fun and frivolity to be had. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Gallery or online through Eventbrite at this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/second-annual-steampunk-event-at-gola-tickets-66105819285

Sunday: The Chamber Players of Palm Coast, under the direction of Paige Dashner Long, present a beautiful chamber music concert at Palm Coast United Methodist Church, performing works by JS Bach, Telemann, Gluck, Sarri and Vivaldi. The concert will feature violinists Paulo Torres as concertmaster, Dorothy Barrett, El Gervasio, Martha Delaney Hotz, Jeanne Majors, Chris Romaine and Zoriy Zinger; violists Karen Hacker, Jack Jeffe and Philip Pearson; cellos Linda Minke and Sandy Pearson; flutes Wendy Gill and Paige Long, also playing harpsichord. The concert is free and open to all. Please invite family and friends to this wonderful concert, as well as forward this email to those who may be interested. Palm Coast United Methodist Church is located at 5200 Belle Terre Parkway. For more details, call 386-445-1600. Hope to see you there.

