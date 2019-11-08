Weekend Briefing: Last of “Spring Awakening,” Kaiti Lenhart at AAUW, Chamber Players, NAACP Awards

Weekend: Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Friday night: Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Saturday: Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s National Commemorations.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 114
Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: espouse.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
Today’s Briefing: Quick Links
- First Light
- In Flagler and Palm Coast
- Flagler Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours of Incident Reports
- Flagler Beach A1A Construction Updates
- Announcements
- In State Government
- In Coming Days in Flagler, Palm Coast and Beyond
- Fact-Checking the Knaves
- Palm Coast Construction and Development
- Cultural Coda
“The grocer sighed and waited. Waiting he thought he did poorly. When times were bad times were bad. It died as he waited, stinking in his nose.”
–From Bernard Malamud’s “The Assistant” (1957).
Previously:
Sen. Butler | Dissembling Catiline | Lies | Health care hell | Sense of an ending | Battlefields | Community | Turban stereotype | No to Handke | Blusterers | Norilsk | 1st Amendment | Political party evils | Self-confidence | Military glory | Differences of opinion | Columbus | Fiction’s truth-seeking | The Old Maid | Sudden disease | Sudden old age | A streetcar named Angelou | Corsica | Inner core | Unchanging humanity | Angelou ethics | Fanaticism | Life by Seneca | Walmarting America | Joy and luck | Parenting | Glossy men
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
Free For All Fridays on WNZF: It’s the Walsh Radio Hour, focusing on Giving Month: Palm Coast Observer Publisher John Walsh is guest-hosting for the vacationing David Ayres, with guests Nancy Walsh and Allison Miller of the Early learning Coalition, Maureen Walsh discussing the food-raising efforts of Chicks With Cans ahead of Thanksgiving, and Rebecca DeLorenzo of the Red Cross, starting a little after 9 a.m.
Friday and Saturday: Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1A.
Friday, Saturday, Sunday: Palm Coast’s City Repertory Theatre stages “Spring Awakening,” the rock musical, directed by John Sbordone, music by Duncan Sheik, lyrics by Steven Sater. Great songs, compelling drama and unforgettable characters drive 2006’s Tony Award winning Best Musical. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m., City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Pkwy B-207 (City Marketplace), Palm Coast. Tickets are $15 to $30. Book here.
Friday: Iron Jawed Angels, followed by The History of Women in the United States exhibit: American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler and Daytona State College, Flagler/Palm Coast Campus team up to present the film, Iron Jawed Angels, followed by The History of Women in the United States exhibit by Dr. Nancy Duke’s students. Join us at the Flagler/Palm Coast Campus of Daytona State College, 3000 Palm Coast Pkwy., SE, Bldg. 3, Room 105, Palm Coast. The film begins at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Friday, Saturday, Sunday: “Over the River and Through the Woods” at the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Nick, a single guy from New Jersey, is stuck seeing all his grandparents every Sunday. Then his dream job comes along, except it’s in Seattle. He’s thrilled, but the grandparents, not so much. They decide young love just might keep Nick a Jersey boy. Family comedy at its best. All performances at 7:30 p.m. except for Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.
Saturday: Former Small County Coalition Chair for the Florida Democratic Party Mary Higgins of Martin County will speak at the Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County (DWCF) at 9:30 a.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The DWCF will begin at 9:30 with a general meeting and Higgins will speak at 10 a.m. All welcome.
Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.
Saturday: American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler hosts its monthly General Meeting on at 11 a.m., in the main dining room of Pine Lakes Country Club, 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy., Palm Coast, with featured speaker Kaiti Lenhart, the elections supervisor. Lenhart will discuss discuss the steps she and her office are taking to improve public confidence in our electoral process. Election Security headlines span local, state, and national newspapers and media platforms. Why? Simple. Your vote is your voice and it matters. Increased voter confidence leads to increased voter turnout. 2020 elections are just around the corner. Find out what your elections office has done, is doing, and will continue to do to protect your vote. By the way, are you registered to vote? Lunch is available for $18.00 per person. For reservations and menu options, please contact Sally Smeaton by email: [email protected] by November 6, 2019.
Saturday: The Flagler County NAACP Awards Luncheon is at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Halifax Plantation, 3400 Clubhouse Drive, Ormond Beach. Guest speaker Daniel Fuqua of “Teens-in-Flight” at Flagler Executive Airport will be the focus of the luncheon. Presentations will highlight James and Rose Griffin for the President’s Award; First Vice President Barbara Goss, Service to the Branch Award; and Religious Affairs Chair Pastor Sims Jones, the Community Service Award. The entree choices are stuffed jumbo shrimp with crab-and-lobster meat stuffing; beef-tenderloin tips marsala, or roasted vegetable over penna pasta with garlic sauce. The ticket price is $65 per person. For tickets and other details, call 386-446-7822.
Saturday: Many Blessings Tea Party fund-raiser, Begin Again Home Goods, 2729 E Moody Blvd, Ste 103, Bunnell, 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets: $18. Join us for an Afternoon Tea Social with Christmas Come True. Enjoy tea sandwiches, scones, berry salad, sweets, and of course tea. RSVP and purchase tickets by November 4. Only 30 seats available. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Christmas Come True to help those in need this holiday season in our community. Arrive a little early to shop in the store. You may find a hat, gloves, jewelry, and or scarf to add to your attire or wonderful treasures to give as a gift for a friend or yourself. To purchase your tickets, Visit Nadine King at Begin Again Home Goods, 2729 E. Moody Blvd, Suite 103, Bunnell, 386-302-1290, or Jackie Buckingham at Flagler Tea Company, 208b S. Central Ave., Flagler Beach, 386-631-3962.
Saturday: Palm Coast Little League Fall Festival, 5 to 8 p.m. at Indian Trails Sports Complex 5445 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. It’s the organization’s first ever Fall Festival Fundraiser. There will be vendors, a silent auction, 50/50, games and more. All welcome.
Saturday: Artist Choice and Young Emerging Artist Exhibit Opening Reception, 6 p.m., Flagler County Art League, 160 Cypress Point ParkwayPalm Coast. The shows run through Dec. 10.
Saturday: Flagler Beach’s GOLA (Gallery Of Local Art) Hosts 2nd Annual Steampunk Event starting at 6 p.m. at at 208 S. Central Ave., in Flagler Beach. Food, fun and prizes will abound. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best Steampunk attire for a costume contest and raffles will be held to benefit the local VFW Post 8696. DJ Green Dave from the award-winning Pyramid Disc jockeys will be on hand all evening with music for dancing. Tea will be provided by The Flagler Tea Company for Tea Dueling and artists have sponsored remote controlled vehicles for the Tea Pot Race so that everyone can participate. Everybody can be an artist by placing their own “personal touch” to a piece of art that will be created that evening. Lots of fun and frivolity to be had. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Gallery or online through Eventbrite at this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/second-annual-steampunk-event-at-gola-tickets-66105819285
Sunday: The Chamber Players of Palm Coast, under the direction of Paige Dashner Long, present a beautiful chamber music concert at Palm Coast United Methodist Church, performing works by JS Bach, Telemann, Gluck, Sarri and Vivaldi. The concert will feature violinists Paulo Torres as concertmaster, Dorothy Barrett, El Gervasio, Martha Delaney Hotz, Jeanne Majors, Chris Romaine and Zoriy Zinger; violists Karen Hacker, Jack Jeffe and Philip Pearson; cellos Linda Minke and Sandy Pearson; flutes Wendy Gill and Paige Long, also playing harpsichord. The concert is free and open to all. Please invite family and friends to this wonderful concert, as well as forward this email to those who may be interested. Palm Coast United Methodist Church is located at 5200 Belle Terre Parkway. For more details, call 386-445-1600. Hope to see you there.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by
going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Saturday: Winn-Dixie, 1260 West palm Coast Parkway, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: Santa Maria del Mar Church, 915 North Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell
|
Sheriff's night shift incident reports, September 26
Sheriff's day shift incident reports, September 26
Flagler Beach's night shift incident reports, September 26
Flagler Beach's day shift incident reports, September 26
Bunnell police's night shift incident reports, September 26
Bunnell police's day shift incident reports, September 26
Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.
Last Updated: Oct. 28
Segments 1 and 3 are complete.
Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):
The drainage installation is complete, and work on the new median curbs and flumes is continuing and approximately 70% complete. Work on the southbound roadway continues as the contractor has placed limerock base to 18th street and will continue moving north. The traffic separator is taking shape and is over 50% complete.
Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive):
Wall construction is complete, and walkover construction will begin once Hurricane Season is over.
Announcements/Press Releases:
None.
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
HISTORICAL COMMISSION GATHERS: The Florida Historical Commission will meet. (Friday, 9 a.m., R.A. Gray Building, 500 South Bronough St., Tallahassee.)
–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
Coming Days:
The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
Iron Jawed Angels, followed by The History of Women in the United States exhibit: American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler and Daytona State College, Flagler/Palm Coast Campus team up to present the film, Iron Jawed Angels, followed by The History of Women in the United States exhibit by Dr. Nancy Duke’s students. Join us at the Flagler/Palm Coast Campus of Daytona State College, 3000 Palm Coast Pkwy., SE, Bldg. 3, Room 105, Palm Coast. The film begins at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Walk through & examine student exhibit boards featuring U.S. Women’s History from the beginning to today. Stay for a brief Q&A session following the film. Refreshments courtesy of Heritage Crossroads. For seventy-two years, women sustained a long, hard-fought battle, which culminated in Women Winning the Right to Vote! We hope you will join us to learn more about these women, those who came before them, and those to whom the torch has been passed.
“Over the River and Through the Woods” at the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Nick, a single guy from New Jersey, is stuck seeing all his grandparents every Sunday. Then his dream job comes along, except it’s in Seattle. He’s thrilled, but the grandparents, not so much. They decide young love just might keep Nick a Jersey boy. Family comedy at its best. All performances at 7:30 p.m. except for Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.
Note: Most performers and shows do not allow any recording of their performances; therefore cameras and visual and audio recorders are prohibited in the Daytona Playhouse during the show. You are welcome to meet the actors after the performance (back stage) and pictures are permitted during the meet and greet.
About the Daytona Playhouse: since 1946, we have entertained appreciative audiences with wonderful performances in the very best community theatre tradition. The Playhouse, a nonprofit organization, is also a source of numerous and varied volunteer opportunities in theatre production and management. Read more about our history here.
Palm Coast’s City Repertory Theatre stages “Spring Awakening,” the rock musical, directed by John Sbordone, music by Duncan Sheik, lyrics by Steven Sater. Great songs, compelling drama and unforgettable characters drive 2006’s Tony Award winning Best Musical. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m., City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Pkwy B-207 (City Marketplace), Palm Coast. Tickets are $15 to $30. Book here.
Former Small County Coalition Chair for the Florida Democratic Party Mary Higgins of Martin County will speak at the Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County (DWCF) at 9:30 a.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The DWCF will begin at 9:30 with a general meeting and Higgins will speak at 10 a.m. All welcome.
Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.
American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler hosts its monthly General Meeting on at 11 a.m., in the main dining room of Pine Lakes Country Club, 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy., Palm Coast, with featured speaker Kaiti Lenhart, the elections supervisor. Lenhart will discuss discuss the steps she and her office are taking to improve public confidence in our electoral process. Election Security headlines span local, state, and national newspapers and media platforms. Why? Simple. Your vote is your voice and it matters. Increased voter confidence leads to increased voter turnout. 2020 elections are just around the corner. Find out what your elections office has done, is doing, and will continue to do to protect your vote. By the way, are you registered to vote? Lunch is available for $18.00 per person. For reservations and menu options, please contact Sally Smeaton by email: [email protected] by November 6, 2019.
The Flagler County NAACP Awards Luncheon is at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Halifax Plantation, 3400 Clubhouse Drive, Ormond Beach. Guest speaker Daniel Fuqua of “Teens-in-Flight” at Flagler Executive Airport will be the focus of the luncheon. Presentations will highlight James and Rose Griffin for the President’s Award; First Vice President Barbara Goss, Service to the Branch Award; and Religious Affairs Chair Pastor Sims Jones, the Community Service Award. The entree choices are stuffed jumbo shrimp with crab-and-lobster meat stuffing; beef-tenderloin tips marsala, or roasted vegetable over penna pasta with garlic sauce. The ticket price is $65 per person. For tickets and other details, call 386-446-7822.
Many Blessings Tea Party fund-raiser, Begin Again Home Goods, 2729 E Moody Blvd, Ste 103, Bunnell, 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets: $18. Join us for an Afternoon Tea Social with Christmas Come True. Enjoy tea sandwiches, scones, berry salad, sweets, and of course tea. RSVP and purchase tickets by November 4. Only 30 seats available. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Christmas Come True to help those in need this holiday season in our community. Arrive a little early to shop in the store. You may find a hat, gloves, jewelry, and or scarf to add to your attire or wonderful treasures to give as a gift for a friend or yourself. To purchase your tickets, Visit Nadine King at Begin Again Home Goods, 2729 E. Moody Blvd, Suite 103, Bunnell, 386-302-1290, or Jackie Buckingham at Flagler Tea Company, 208b S. Central Ave., Flagler Beach, 386-631-3962.
Flagler Beach’s GOLA (Gallery Of Local Art) Hosts 2nd Annual Steampunk Event starting at 6 p.m. at at 208 S. Central Ave., in Flagler Beach. Food, fun and prizes will abound. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best Steampunk attire for a costume contest and raffles will be held to benefit the local VFW Post 8696. DJ Green Dave from the award-winning Pyramid Disc jockeys will be on hand all evening with music for dancing. Tea will be provided by The Flagler Tea Company for Tea Dueling and artists have sponsored remote controlled vehicles for the Tea Pot Race so that everyone can participate. Everybody can be an artist by placing their own “personal touch” to a piece of art that will be created that evening. Lots of fun and frivolity to be had. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Gallery or online through Eventbrite at this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/second-annual-steampunk-event-at-gola-tickets-66105819285
“Over the River and Through the Woods” at the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Nick, a single guy from New Jersey, is stuck seeing all his grandparents every Sunday. Then his dream job comes along, except it’s in Seattle. He’s thrilled, but the grandparents, not so much. They decide young love just might keep Nick a Jersey boy. Family comedy at its best. All performances at 7:30 p.m. except for Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.
Note: Most performers and shows do not allow any recording of their performances; therefore cameras and visual and audio recorders are prohibited in the Daytona Playhouse during the show. You are welcome to meet the actors after the performance (back stage) and pictures are permitted during the meet and greet.
About the Daytona Playhouse: since 1946, we have entertained appreciative audiences with wonderful performances in the very best community theatre tradition. The Playhouse, a nonprofit organization, is also a source of numerous and varied volunteer opportunities in theatre production and management. Read more about our history here.
Palm Coast’s City Repertory Theatre stages “Spring Awakening,” the rock musical, directed by John Sbordone, music by Duncan Sheik, lyrics by Steven Sater. Great songs, compelling drama and unforgettable characters drive 2006’s Tony Award winning Best Musical. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m., City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Pkwy B-207 (City Marketplace), Palm Coast. Tickets are $15 to $30. Book here.
“Over the River and Through the Woods” at the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Nick, a single guy from New Jersey, is stuck seeing all his grandparents every Sunday. Then his dream job comes along, except it’s in Seattle. He’s thrilled, but the grandparents, not so much. They decide young love just might keep Nick a Jersey boy. Family comedy at its best. All performances at 7:30 p.m. except for Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.
Note: Most performers and shows do not allow any recording of their performances; therefore cameras and visual and audio recorders are prohibited in the Daytona Playhouse during the show. You are welcome to meet the actors after the performance (back stage) and pictures are permitted during the meet and greet.
About the Daytona Playhouse: since 1946, we have entertained appreciative audiences with wonderful performances in the very best community theatre tradition. The Playhouse, a nonprofit organization, is also a source of numerous and varied volunteer opportunities in theatre production and management. Read more about our history here.
Palm Coast’s City Repertory Theatre stages “Spring Awakening,” the rock musical, directed by John Sbordone, music by Duncan Sheik, lyrics by Steven Sater. Great songs, compelling drama and unforgettable characters drive 2006’s Tony Award winning Best Musical. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m., City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Pkwy B-207 (City Marketplace), Palm Coast. Tickets are $15 to $30. Book here.
The Chamber Players of Palm Coast, under the direction of Paige Dashner Long, present a beautiful chamber music concert at Palm Coast United Methodist Church, performing works by JS Bach, Telemann, Gluck, Sarri and Vivaldi. The concert will feature violinists Paulo Torres as concertmaster, Dorothy Barrett, El Gervasio, Martha Delaney Hotz, Jeanne Majors, Chris Romaine and Zoriy Zinger; violists Karen Hacker, Jack Jeffe and Philip Pearson; cellos Linda Minke and Sandy Pearson; flutes Wendy Gill and Paige Long, also playing harpsichord. The concert is free and open to all. Please invite family and friends to this wonderful concert, as well as forward this email to those who may be interested. Palm Coast United Methodist Church is located at 5200 Belle Terre Parkway. For more details, call 386-445-1600. Hope to see you there.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
Veterans Day County Ceremony: Flagler County residents are invited to gather with the Board of County Commissioners to honor the men and women who bravely served in the country’s military at the Veteran’s Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. in front of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.
The guest speaker will be Ernest C. Audino, Brigadier General, U.S. Army (retired). The Veterans Day event is sponsored by the Flagler County Commission and the Flagler County Veterans Advisory Council. Veterans groups participating include: American Legion Post 115, Amvets Post 113, Marine Corps League 876, Military Officers Association of America, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Flagler County Veterans Service Office, and the Knights of Columbus Color Guard 2810, as well as Flagler Palm Coast High School AFJROTC and Formality Singers, Matanzas High School Army JROTC, scouting troops from across Flagler County, and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 86.
Palm Coast Veteran’s Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Avenue. In a first of its kind event for the city, there will be a free barbecue and live music to celebrate those who have served our country. We encourage those interested in attending to register by either calling Parks & Recreation at 386-986-2323 or visiting the Palm Coast Community Center at 305 Palm Coast Pkwy NE to sign up as this is a ticketed event. If you are affiliated with a veteran’s group, please register with your group. Here is a timeline of the event:
· 11-11:15 a.m. – Opening music from Starlite Sounds
· 11:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Opening ceremony to include the Pledge of Allegiance, the National Anthem, Presentation of Colors by the Palm Coast Fire Department Honor Guard, remarks from Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland and a traditional cake cutting ceremony.
· 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Food will be served. Enjoy pulled pork, barbecue beans, coleslaw and a water or soda from Hot Diggity Dog. The city will serve apple pie for dessert. Also enjoy music and nature’s beauty with the backdrop of Central Park.
For more information, please call Palm Coast Parks & Recreation at 386-986-2323.
The Airmen of Note, the USAF’s premier jazz ensemble, is coming to Palm Coast! The legendary jazz big band plays a free concert at Flagler Auditorium (5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast) on Veteran’s Day at 3 p.m. Reserve your tickets at: https://flaglerauditorium.ticketforce.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=150
The Flagler County Land Acquisition Committee meets at 3:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell. The committee is an advisory board to the county commission on the acquisition and management of environmentally sensitive lands, recreation, and water recharge areas. The committee is scheduled to meet once a month, but seldom does.
Committee members:
Anne Wilson – 05/06/1996 to 05/17/2019
Walter Mahler – 03/02/2015 to 03/02/2021
Brynn Newton – 02/06/1989 to 02/01/2019
Ann Moore – 04/20/2009 to 04/20/2021
Mike Kuypers – 06/19/1989 to 08/03/2021
Richard Hamilton – 10/20/2008 to 11/07/2020
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.
The city commissioners’ email:
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking.
For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets. The County Commission established the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee/ Housing Task Force, under Section 16-77 of the Flagler County Code, to make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding specific initiatives to encourage or facilitate affordable housing in Flagler County. Meetings are held at 8:30 a.m. on the Second Tuesday of each month. Staff Liaison is Ralston Reodica, 386-313-4037. See the committee bylaws here, and committee agendas here, though they’re posted only spottily.
Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education program (WISE): This week, Dr. Jean Hickman, Daytona State College. Musical review and short performances from the DSC Jazz Choir and Music Program. At DSC’s Advanced Technology College, 1770 Technology Blvd., Daytona Beach (located ½-mile north of LPGA Blvd. off Williamson Blvd.) – all presentations are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community.WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older; $15 for an individual or $25 per couple for the period September-December. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, call (386) 506-4506, or email [email protected]
The Flagler Humane Society and County Commissioner Joe Mullins are hosting a Town Howl meeting at the society’s location, 1 Shelter Drive, Palm Coast, at 5 p.m., to discuss the county commission’s recently passed ordinance that still allows dog-chaining. The society describes the evening as “An important discussion and call to action with our County Commissioners concerning county anti-tethering laws.” See: “Flagler Approves Unattended Tethering of Dogs Outdoors, Against Humane Society Objections.”
The Flagler County Planning and Development Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, first floor, Bunnell.
See full agendas here.
Sounds New XXV: Amernet String Quartet: The Amernet String Quartet has garnered recognition as one of today’s exceptional string quartets and is the Ensemble-in-Residence at Florida International University in Miami. The Amernet was founded in 1992 at The Juilliard School and was the first prize winner of the Banff, Tokyo and Fischoff chamber music competitions. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.
A monthly community gathering for friends and family of suicide loss, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Find Your Peace by Pieces, 300 Palm Coast Pkwy S.W. Unit 9 and 11. Overcoming and managing the grief of losing a loved one to suicide can be pervasive and overwhelming. We invite you to join this community gathering to understand why this type of grief is challenging to live with but more importantly this is a peer group coming together to form a support system in each other, with others who live with this loss. This group is once a month, but our hope is that you will make connections with each other, if that is something that you need or want. That you can have this support throughout the month as well. Reaching out to each other if needed ♡ Held in the community lounge, unit 9. An inviting, calming environment. Meditation nooks are available to use if needed or wanted with sound machines/headphones in case you need a few moments to yourself while there as well. Donations accepted but not required. We want you here. Any donations made will go to help support the center in being able to bring this group and others to the community.
The Public Safety Coordinating Council, which gathers law enforcement, judicial, social service and government agencies, meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell. But the regularity of its meetings is fitful. See agendas, when they’re posted (also a rarity), here.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
In court: Joseph Colon, the man accused of first degree murder in the death of Savannah DeAangelis, for having allegedly provided her the heroin that ended her life in an overdose in November 2017, is scheduled for a pre-trial before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at the Flagler County courthouse, Courtroom 401, 1:30 p.m. See: “In a First, Palm Coast Drug Dealer Is Indicted on 1st Degree Murder in Overdose Death of Savannah Deangelis.”
The Bunnell Code Enforcement Board meets at 7 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.
Code Enforcement Board members are Joy Allen, Delories Hall, Kenneth Gordon, Julie Auiar and Stephen Woodin Sr.
Comedian Kevin James is live at 7:30 p.m. at the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Tickets here. James began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene. After being discovered at the 1996 Montreal Comedy Festival, he signed a network development deal to create his own sitcom. The King of Queens, which premiered in 1998, ran for nine seasons on CBS with James starring and executive producing, and it garnered him an Emmy nomination in 2006 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. James also starred in and executive produced the sitcom Kevin Can Wait for Sony Television and CBS. In 2001, James brought his stand-up act to TV with Sweat the Small Stuff, a one-hour special for Comedy Central. His second comedy special Never Don’t Give Up premiered on Netflix in April 2018.
The Bach Festival Society of Winter Park presents Bach’s Moravian Music Heritage, at Tiedtke Concert Hall, Knowles Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, 7:30 p.m. John V. Sinclair, conductor, members of the Bach Festival Choir and Orchestra. By bringing their love of music with them from Europe, the Moravians affected the musical life of young America. In addition to establishing the first Bach Society in America, the Moravians are our lineage to baroque and classical era masterpieces. In our 85th season, join us in acknowledging our gratitude as we perform inspiring Moravian music. Tickets, $20-$45
The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street. Full agendas and minutes are accessible here.
Mayor, City Commissioners and City Manager emails:
The Free Quit Smoking Now program meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at AdventHealth Palm Coast (in conference room C: enter main entrance, conference room to the right). The free class meets once a week through Nov. 21 in one-hour sessions. This class provides you with the skills to develop a quit plan and learn to overcome barriers, learn to manage triggers, cravings, withdrawals, and stress, understand the benefits of quitting, and relapse prevention. Each participant is given a workbook, quit bag, educational materials, and quit tools. Also, up to a free 4-week supply of Nicotine Replacement Therapy, (patch, lozenge, or gum). Call Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center (AHEC) at (904) 482-0189 for more information or to register.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
The ever-popular ShORE Symposium (Sharing Our Research with Everyone on the Indian River Lagoon) returns for its 5th annual edition at Daytona State College’s News-Journal Center on November 15. The day-long event is presented by DSC’s Institute of Marine and Environmental Studies (IMES), the Marine Discovery Center and the Atlantic Center for the Arts. Sponsors include the Marine Discovery Center, DMC Dredging & Marine Consultants, One Lagoon and Riverside Conservatory. ShORE is composed of citizens dedicated to creating public awareness on protecting the fragile ecosystem of the Indian River Lagoon. All stakeholders who have an interest in restoring and preserving the integrity of the Indian River Lagoon system are encouraged to attend. Although the event is open and free to the public, registration is encouraged (registration is online at DaytonaState.edu/shore). In addition to expert speakers, the symposium offers high school students and undergraduate college students an opportunity to present research and findings on the lagoon system in a collaborative setting and to foster mentoring relationships with scholars and scientists. Likewise, it provides scientists a forum to share their recent findings and lagoon management strategies. This year’s keynote speakers include Dr. Bernie Krause and Jack Hines. For more information about IMES and the ShORE 2019 Symposium, call (386) 506-3765 or email [email protected]
American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler hosts “Subs & Songs for Scholarships” from 6 to 9 p.m. at Santa Maria del Mar, 915 N. Central Ave., Flagler Beach, and will feature music by Debbie Owen and Tony T. Subs, chips, and desserts will be served. Coffee and sodas available. Bring Your Own Bottle. Tickets are $15 per person. Please contact Sherri Barnett at 856-371-9497.
Since 1987, AAUW Flagler has awarded 185 Flagler County students with scholarships totaling more than $250,000. Founding member Mary Ann Clark began the scholarship award process by raffling her hand-made, crocheted afghan. Thanks to her efforts, the branch awarded its first scholarship, for $500, in 1987. AAUW Flagler proudly awards scholarships for graduating high school seniors, continuing education, post-baccalaureate study, for National Conference for College Women Student Leaders (NCCWSL), Tech Trek, and arts grants.
National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine, Presented by Daytona Beach Symphony Society at 7:30 p.m. at the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Tickets here. Volodymyr Sirenko, conductor, Olga Kern, piano. Founded in 1918, the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine is considered to be one of the finest symphony orchestras in Eastern Europe. This concert will feature works by Rachmaninov and Tchaikovsky along with “The First Ukrainian Symphony,” by the Ukrainian composer Maksym Berezovsky. Concerto soloist Olga Kern, piano, won the Gold Medal at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, as the first woman to do so in more than thirty years.
Stetson University Symphony Orchestra A concerto competition winners’ performance. Anthony Hose, conductor, 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. : $10 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson University students with an ID and ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.
James Ehnes, hailed as “fierce and impressive” by the San Francisco Classical Voice, joins the Symphony for Elgar’s ethereal Violin Concerto. The superstar violinist won the 2019 GRAMMY Award for Best Classical Solo performance. You will be thrilled by Sibelius’ cheerful and yet peaceful Sixth Symphony. And, we’ll explore the story of a lonely fisherman with Britten’s Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville.
Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.
Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Nov. 1, 2019:
Cultural Coda
Wenzeslaus Thomas Matiegka: Sonata Op. 23, Elliot Simpson, guitar
And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.
Previous Codas:
- Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach – Symphony in C major, Wq 182, third movement
- Ana Vidovic plays ‘La Catedral’ by Agustín Barrios Mangoré
- Julliard School Concert: Couperin
- A Tribute to BB King on His 94th
- Antal Dorati: Five Pieces for oboe solo (1980)
- Louis Armstrong, Live in Berlin, 1965
- Mompou, from Musica Callada, Jean-François Heisser
- André Isoir in concert at Nimes, 2001
- Dussek’s Piano Sonata in F minor, Op. 77 “L’invocation”
- Hélène Grimaud, Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5, Paavo Järvi and the Frankfort Symphony
- Hélène Grimaud Plays Busoni’s Transcription of Bach’s Chaconne in D minor BWV 1004
- Baldassare Galuppi’s Sonata Nr. 5 in C major, Vadim Chaimovich
- Corelli: Concerto in D Major Op. 6 No. 4, complete. Voices of Music; original instruments
- Ana Vidovic: “La Catedral,” by Agustín Barrios Mangoré
- J. S. Bach’s Organ Concerto After Johann Ernst, BWV 592
- Spohr String Quartet Op. 82. no. 2 First Movement: Allegro
- Willie Nelson’s 4th of July picnic 1974
Leave a Reply