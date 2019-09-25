Wednesday Briefing: Pink Army, Bova Trial’s State Phase, Facing Grief Together, Amy Tan

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Tonight: Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 217

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: axiomatic.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.





The trial of Joseph Bova begin with opening arguments at 9 a.m. after jury selection, which took place Monday and Tuesday, seated a jury of eight women and six men, including two alternates. The trial is expected to take the rest of the week and spill into next week, before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401, Flagler County Courthouse, 1769 E Moody Blvd, Building #1. Bova is accused of murdering store clerk Zuheili Rosado in 2013 at the Mobil convenience store on State Road 100 in February 2013. Bova has been at a psychiatric facility for treatment, judged incompetent to stand trial. In February 2019, the administrator of the facility notified the court that Bova “no longer meets the criteria for continued commitment,” suggesting he is ready for trial. In July, the court determined trial should go ahead. The trial is expected to take several days. Bova’s courtroom behavior has been unpredictable: he has previously threatened the life of a judge, and refused to show up at his last hearing on Sept. 6, when the trial date was set.

The Flagler County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meets at 10 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Building 2, Bunnell. See all agendas here.

The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.

A meeting of Facing Grief Together, formerly known as Compassionate Friends, is scheduled at the Vitas Office at 4 North Old Kings Road (across from Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Palm Coast. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Facing Grief Together, a nonprofit self-help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. The meeting is open to all parents, grandparents, and siblings over age 18 who has suffered the loss of a child of any age. For more information, call John Brady at 610-428-3139. To learn more about Facing Grief Together, visit their national website at www.compassionatefriends.org.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Wednesday – 10 a.m. to noon – Inert

Noon to 11:59 p.m. – Live/Inert

Thursday – 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. – Inert

Noon to 11:59 p.m. – Live/Inert

Friday – noon to 11:59 p.m. – Live/Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Tuesday: Moe’s Southwest Grill, 250 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Island Walk, noon to 6 p.m.

Friday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.

Saturday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: CVS Pharmacy, 5151 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday: CVS Pharmacy, 2301 West Moody Boulevard, Flagler Beach, 3 to 6 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

Last Updated: Sept. 23.

Segments 1 and 3 are complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

Drainage installation is continuing and is nearly 90% complete. The contractor will complete this aspect of the work as part of the completion of the construction of the new southbound roadway. Steady progress is being made constructing the curbing for the median.

Announcements/Press Releases:

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



TECH AND INNOVATION DISCUSSED: The Florida Tech and Innovation Summit will be held by The James Madison Institute, the Florida Chamber Foundation, the Florida Technology Council and the Center for Growth and Opportunity at Utah State University. Speakers are expected to include Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg; Rep. James Grant, R-Tampa; and Rep. Jason Fischer, R-Jacksonville. (Wednesday, 8 a.m., University of Central Florida, Fairwinds Alumni Center, 12676 Gemini Blvd. North, Orlando.)

ALGAE TASK FORCE MEETS: Florida’s Blue-Green Algae Task Force will continue a two-day meeting aimed at finding ways to reduce and prevent future outbreaks of toxic algae in waterways. The task force Wednesday is expected to discuss recommendations for state officials. (Wednesday, 9 a.m., Florida Gulf Coast University, Kapnick Center, 4940 Bayshore Dr., Naples.)

REPORT DETAILS VICTIMIZATION: The Children’s Campaign will hold a news conference to release a report about violence and victimization suffered by Florida girls. (Wednesday, 10 a.m., Florida Press Center, 336 East College Ave., Tallahassee.)

COUNTIES HOLD ‘INNOVATION’ CONFERENCE: The Florida Association of Counties will start a two-day “Innovation & Policy Conference” in Bay County. (Wednesday, 10 a.m., Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf & Spa Resort, 4114 Jan Cooley Dr., Panama City Beach.)

–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Coming Days:

Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.

Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Sept. 20, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

A Tribute to BB King on His 94th:

And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.

Previous Codas: