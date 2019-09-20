Weekend: A relatively cooler weekend, partly cloudy Friday, Saturday and Sunday, highs in the mid 80s, lows in the 70s, cooling to the upper 60s by Sunday night.

Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres’s guests will discuss Flagler Hospital first foray into Palm Coast, the Health Department’s Bob Snyder will discuss health initiatives, and Ayres will speak with high school students about vaping, starting a little after 9 a.m. with a commentary by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam on Volusia’s Sheriff Chitwood.

Friday: Global Climate Strike: Students in the United States and across the world are cutting school to participate in a global climate strike initiated by Sweden’s Greta Thunberg. Covering Climate Now and The Nation report: “year ago, inspired by Swedish schoolgirl Greta Thunberg, young people around the world began climate striking—walking out of school for a few hours on Fridays to demand action against the global warming that darkens their future. In May, when 1.4 million kids around the world walked out of school, they asked for adults to join them next time. That next time is September 20 (in a few countries September 27), and it is shaping up to be the biggest day of climate action in the planet’s history. Everyone from big trade unions to a thousand workers at the Amazon headquarters, and from college kids to senior citizens, are setting the day aside to rally in their cities and towns for faster action from our governments and industries. You can find out what’s happening in your community at globalclimatestrike.net.” Local locations include:

Daytona Beach, City Island Park, 10 a.m.

Ben & Jerry’s, 230 Daytona Beach Boulevard, noon

Fridays For Future Climate Strike Orlando, In front of Orlando City Hall. 400 South Orange Avenue Rotunda, 1 p.m.

Flash-Strike St. Augustine, Bayfront side (West) of the Bridge of Lions by the lions. 76 Avenida Menendez, 5 p.m.

Corner of New York and Woodland. 100 East New York Avenue Deland, 6 p.m.

Fort Mellon Park. 600 E 1st St, Sanford, Sanford, 4 p.m.



Friday, Saturday, Sunday: “Laughter on the 23rd Floor,” by Neil Simon, directed by John Sbordone, staged by City Repertory Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20-21 and 27-28, plus 3 p.m. Sept. 22 and 29. $25 adults, $15 students. Performances are at CRT’s venue in City Market Place, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 students. For more information or tickets, call the CRT box office at 386-585-9415 or easily book tickets online here. See the preview story here.

Weekend: Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays at Marinelad’s Dolphin Adventure, 9505 Oceanshore Boulevard, Marineland.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: “Meshuggah Nuns” at the Daytona Playhouse. In this nonsense Nunsense sequel, the Sisters are on an all-expense paid cruise. When all but one of the Fiddler on the Roof cast gets seasick, the Sisters help Tevye put on the show. Hilarity reigns supreme. You don’t have to be Catholic or Jewish. This is a show for anyone who loves a good laugh. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.

Friday: Great Guitarists at Stetson Series: Laura Snowden, Guitar. Hailed a ‘string sensation’ by BBC Music Magazine, British-French guitarist and composer Laura Snowden is acclaimed for her ‘poise and intensity’ (Guardian) and playing of ‘extraordinary depth’ (Strings, Classical Music Magazine). The first guitarist to graduate from Britain’s Yehudi Menuhin School, made possible by the Rolling Stones, Snowden will perform works by Fernando Sor, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Agustín Barrios, Lennox Berkeley and Giulio Regondi. Snowden’s compositions “L’étoile et la Rose” and “Anpao” also will be featured during the performance. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

Saturday: Flagler Pier Fishing Tournament, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., like every third Saturday of every month. For any questions, please contact the Pier bait shop at 386-517-2436.

Guided Beach Exploration at the GTM Reserve, 9 to 11 a.m., GTM Reserve Visitor Center, 505 Guana River Road, Ponte Vedra Beach. Join GTM Research Reserve docents for a beach walk. You will learn about the animals that call the beach their home, about seashells and other interesting facts. This is a “Beaches 101” experience that the entire family will enjoy. The hike will begin at the Visitor Center, where you will learn about the different habitats on our beautiful seashore. The group will then walk across the street to the beach for this salty adventure. Free parking in front of the visitor center. The walk is free, but online registration here is required. After the walk, you can come back to the GTM Research Reserve Visitor Center, enjoy our many miles of trails, or spend the day on the beach.

Saturday: Stetson Faculty Recital: Routa Kroumovitch-Gomez, Violin, Sean Kennard, Piano. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

Rockin’ Our Rights: A Day for Democracy, a day of multicultural music, exhibits, art, poetry and food, Including Forever Young & Kid Activities. Introduce yourself (and your kids) to the groups in the community who work tirelessly every day to protect our rights, our environment, our vulnerable neighbors, and our constitution and work for the inclusive community spirit of giving, the many different callings for volunteers, and the vital need to protect our constitutional rights. Learn about: gun safety legislation, saving our environment, migrant protection, economic inequality, voter suppression, voter registration and participation, election security, supporting vulnerable communities, and returning citizen’s voting rights. Contact: indivisible.st.johns@gmail.com for more information. 10 a.m to 3 p.m. at the Willie Galimore Center, 399 Riberia St, Saint Augustine.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Saturday: Winn Dixie, Flagler Plaza on State Road 100, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Winn Dixie, 1260 West Palm Coast Parkway, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.





Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department.

2019 Hurricane Preparedness

Download your 2019 Hurricane Preparedness Guide here, or see below:

Sign-up for our ALERTFlagler emergency notification system at www.FlaglerCounty.org/ALERTFlagler.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

IMPORTANT: Safety in the Work Zone: Drivers are reminded to obey all posted speed limits, and to be alert to vehicles turning onto northbound S.R. A1A from side streets or businesses. Pedestrians and bicyclists are asked to remain aware as construction activities continue and designated pathways are moved. Please use extra caution walking, bicycling or driving through the area. Remember, safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Last Updated: Sept. 13.

Protecting Turtles

Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.

The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.

Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):

Work on this segment is complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

Drainage installation is continuing and the contractor is working to complete this aspect of the project in about a month. The contractor is also working on curbing for the median, and building the new southbound roadway. Community members can expect to see increased truck traffic as the contractor brings in materials.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:

Wall construction is complete.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETS: The State Board of Education will meet in Duval County. (Friday, 9 a.m., KIPP Jacksonville, 1440 North McDuff Ave., Jacksonville.)

UNEMPLOYMENT NUMBERS RELEASED: The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is scheduled to release August unemployment numbers. (Friday, 10 a.m.)

RECREATIONAL POT PROPOSAL ON TABLE: The Financial Impact Estimating Conference will hold a workshop about a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana. The political committee Sensible Florida, Inc., is seeking to put the measure on the November 2020 ballot. (Friday, 10 a.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Coming Days:

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Sept. 13, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

A Tribute to BB King on His 94th:

And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.

