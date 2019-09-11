Wednesday Briefing: String Orchestra Open House, Palm Coast Budget Hearing, Suicide Awareness Walk FlaglerLive | September 11, 2019

Today: Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Not torridly hot: Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 103

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: repertoire.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.





The Public Safety Coordinating Council, which gathers law enforcement, judicial, social service and government agencies, was to meet at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell. But today’s meeting was cancelled.

The Bunnell Code Enforcement Board meets at 7 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.

The Palm Coast City Council holds the first of two public budget hearings to adopt its tax rate for the 201920 fiscal year, at 5:05 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center.

The Flagler Youth Orchestra hosts its Open House for all new students, students who want to join at 5:30 p.m. at the Indian Trails Middle School cafeteria, 5505 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast. The open house was rescheduled to Sept. 11 because of Hurricane Dorian. (It was originally scheduled for Sept. 4.) Enrollment is offered free of charge by the Flagler County School District. Students who are 8 years and older by September 1st, 2019, living in Flagler County (regardless of where you go to school) are eligible to enroll. Students may elect to play violin, viola, cello, or doublebass. All experience levels are welcome, including beginners. Classes are held at Indian Trails Middle School twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays in one-hour sessions from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm (classes begin at 3:30, 4:30 and 5:30 pm.) Some class scheduling restrictions apply. Information on instrument sales and rentals will be available at the open house. All students planning to join or are interested in learning more should attend. Online enrollment is available at this link. First class for beginners is September 16th. Experienced musicians will start on September 9.

The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.

A Suicide Awareness Sunset Walk in memory of Nicholas Urban and all the Flagler County residents lost to suicide is planned for this evening. Marchers will gather at Wadsworth Park in Flagler Beach starting at 7, then walk across the Flagler Beach bridge starting at 7:30 p.m., to the pier, for a brief ceremony and celebration of the life of Nicholas Urban, a Matanzas High School graduate who took his life a year ago Friday. Volunteers will then shuttle people back over the bridge. If you would like to volunteer to shuttle please email savorflagler@gmail.com.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Wednesday: Market Street Memory Care Residence, 2 Corporate Drive, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

2019 Hurricane Preparedness

Download your 2019 Hurricane Preparedness Guide here, or see below:

Sign-up for our ALERTFlagler emergency notification system at www.FlaglerCounty.org/ALERTFlagler.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

IMPORTANT: Safety in the Work Zone: Drivers are reminded to obey all posted speed limits, and to be alert to vehicles turning onto northbound S.R. A1A from side streets or businesses. Pedestrians and bicyclists are asked to remain aware as construction activities continue and designated pathways are moved. Please use extra caution walking, bicycling or driving through the area. Remember, safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Last Updated: Aug. 12 (the Department of Transportation has not updated since then.)

Protecting Turtles

Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.

The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.

Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):

Work is substantially completed on Segment 1 from South 25th Street to South 23rd Street.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The contractor expects to finish installation of the French drain within the next three weeks. The contractor is forming and pouring the concrete curbing for the median, and building the new southbound roadway.

Residents can expect to see increased truck traffic as the contractor brings in base materials for the roadway and concrete trucks for the curbing. The curbing is constructed in two phases. The foundation is poured first, followed by the vertical face of the curb. This type of curb will add extra stability for the roadway.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:

Wall construction is complete. Remaining work includes placing sand over the wall and planting new vegetation. The contractor also is excavating a small swale along the east side of the roadway.

Announcements/Press Releases:

None.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



PAROLE CASES AT ISSUE: The Florida Commission on Offender Review will meet. (Wednesday, 9 a.m., Betty Easley Conference Center, 4075 Esplanade Way, Tallahassee.)

POLSKY, CARUSO AT TIGER BAY: State Rep. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, and Rep. Mike Caruso, R-Delray Beach, are slated to speak to the Gold Coast Tiger Bay Club. (Wednesday, 11:30 a.m., City Fish Market, 7940 Glades Road, Boca Raton.)

LOBBYISTS GATHER FOR CONFERENCE: The Florida Association of Professional Lobbyists will start a three-day annual conference. (Wednesday, 1 p.m., Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld, 6677 Sea Harbor Dr., Orlando.)

—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Coming Days:



Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.

Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Aug. 16, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

Antal Dorati: Five Pieces for oboe solo (1980)

And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.

Previous Codas: