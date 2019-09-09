Monday Briefing: Heat Index to 104, Victor Williams in Court, Grand Reserve Growth, Cancellations FlaglerLive | September 9, 2019

Weekend: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 104.Tonight, Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency's website.





Flagler Beach Pier: The pier was inspected after Hurricane Dorian and is now open..

In Court: The case of Victor Williams, the 41-year-old former respite care worker who worked with children and is accused of drugging and raping a 16-year-old boy, goes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins for a series of pre-trial motions by the defense and the prosecution at 3 p.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County Courthouse. A trial would be scheduled shortly afterward. He has since been charged with an additional count of uninformed HIV intercourse. See the background story here. (The court docket lists his hearing for both 3 and 3:30 p.m., in different places.)

The Flagler County Land Acquisition committee meeting scheduled for today has been cancelled.

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees normally meets at 4:30 p.m. in the Doug Cisney Room at the main library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. But since the board met in late August, it is not holding a September meeting today..

The Bunnell City Commission’s first budget hearing for the adoption of the 2019-20 budget, scheduled for this evening, was cancelled.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. The commission will likely approve phase 2’s preliminary plat for Grand Reserve, the city’s, and one of Flagler County’s, fastest-growing subdivision. The subject area will be subdivided to create 117 new single-family residential lots and various other tracts to be used as open space or infrastructure for such things as roads or other private/public utilities.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Monday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

2019 Hurricane Preparedness

Download your 2019 Hurricane Preparedness Guide here, or see below:

Sign-up for our ALERTFlagler emergency notification system at www.FlaglerCounty.org/ALERTFlagler.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

IMPORTANT: Safety in the Work Zone: Drivers are reminded to obey all posted speed limits, and to be alert to vehicles turning onto northbound S.R. A1A from side streets or businesses. Pedestrians and bicyclists are asked to remain aware as construction activities continue and designated pathways are moved. Please use extra caution walking, bicycling or driving through the area. Remember, safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Last Updated: Aug. 12 (the Department of Transportation has not updated since then.)

Protecting Turtles

Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.

The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.

Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):

Work is substantially completed on Segment 1 from South 25th Street to South 23rd Street.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The contractor expects to finish installation of the French drain within the next three weeks. The contractor is forming and pouring the concrete curbing for the median, and building the new southbound roadway.

Residents can expect to see increased truck traffic as the contractor brings in base materials for the roadway and concrete trucks for the curbing. The curbing is constructed in two phases. The foundation is poured first, followed by the vertical face of the curb. This type of curb will add extra stability for the roadway.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:

Wall construction is complete. Remaining work includes placing sand over the wall and planting new vegetation. The contractor also is excavating a small swale along the east side of the roadway.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



FSU RANKINGS DISCUSSSED: Florida State University leaders and Gov. Ron DeSantis will appear at a news conference to discuss FSU’s rankings by U.S. News & World Report. FSU President John Thrasher and state university system Chancellor Marshall Criser are expected to take part in the event. (Monday, 10:30 a.m., Florida State University, Dodd Hall, Heritage Museum, 641 University Way, Tallahassee.)

DEPORTATIONS CRITICIZED: State Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez, D-Miami, will take part in a news conference to criticize the Trump administration about deporting people to Cuba. (Monday, 2:30 p.m., Freedom Tower, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.)

CANNABIS ISSUES ON TABLE: U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., will help host a panel discussion about the impacts on veterans of cannabis prohibitions. (Monday, 4 p.m., Longworth House Office Building, Room 1539, 15 Independence Ave. S.E., Washington, D.C.)



—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.

Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Aug. 16, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

