Weekend Briefing: Museum Fund-Raiser, James Taylor in Court, Film Festival, Anna Maria Soprano

Weekend: Friday: Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Friday Night: Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Saturday: Breezy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Saturday Night: Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Sunday: Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Sunday NightShowers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 141

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: deleterious.

Today’s jail bookings.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.





Friday: In Court: James Taylor, who was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2017 for molesting an 11-year-old girl, is back in court on several motions ahead of next week’s retrial, after he won a reversal of the judgment against him from the Fifth District Court of Appeal, because the prosecution at trial had inadmissibly been allowed to introduce certain evidence of prior bad acts. At 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. See background here.

Free For All Fridays: Host David Ayres welcomes County Commissioner Dave Sullivan and County Administrator Jerry Cameron, starting a little after 9 a.m. with a commentary by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Triustam ojn the Judicial Nominating Commission’s politically rigged process of naming Flagler County’s next judge.

Friday: The Flagler Beach Museum hosts its Museum Moondance, a fundraiser, at Oceanside Beach Bar and Grille, 1848 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach, starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35, including hors d’oeuvres, a drink and dessert, plus entertainment. Come dance on the decks.

Friday: Stetson Faculty Recital: Karen Coker Merritt, soprano, Sean Kennard, piano. This concert celebrates the CD release of “Canteloube: L’Arada/Chants de France,” soon to be available on Centaur Records. Soprano Karen Coker Merritt and pianist Sean Kennard perform selections by this famous composer of the “Chants d’Auvergne,” including the Occitan-dialect songs of the little-known cycle of “L’Arada” for soprano and piano as well as both volumes of Canteloube’s “Chants de France.” 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: “Mesh uggah Nuns” at the Daytona Playhouse. In this nonsense Nunsense sequel, the Sisters are on an all-expense paid cruise. When all but one of the Fiddler on the Roof cast gets seasick, the Sisters help Tevye put on the show. Hilarity reigns supreme. You don’t have to be Catholic or Jewish. This is a show for anyone who loves a good laugh. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.

Weekend: Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays at Marinelad’s Dolphin Adventure, 9505 Oceanshore Boulevard, Marineland.

Midnight Fishing Frenzy at the Flagler Beach Pier. The frenzy is set for every second Saturday of the month, midnight to 6 a.m. For any questions, please contact the Pier bait shop at 386-517-2436.

Saturday: The Ultimate Aldean, a tribute to country superstar Jason Aldean, at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are between $20 and $30. The tribute has had an amazing first six years performing nationally from coast to coast for cheering crowds, some of up to 6,500 fans. The highlight of the band’s career was on November 6th, 2018 when he performed at Jason Aldean’s Rooftop Kitchen and Bar located downtown Nashville. This was an amazing collaboration between TC Restaurants and Hello Nashville to bring the tribute to the corporate event that had 2000 attendees. Not only did the band perform a full show at the venue but the Ultimate Aldean Experience is the first tribute to ever perform downtown Nashville at a current country artist’s named establishment.

Saturday, Sunday: Florida Film Academy is hosting its inaugural International Student Film Festival on Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15 at Corazon Cinema and Café in downtown St. Augustine with showings from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $5 per ticket and tickets will go on sale Monday, August 26 online at ffastaugustine.com. Tickets will also be available at the door day-of (subject to availability). The International Student Film Festival received more than one hundred submissions from around the world including China, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Jordan, and Mexico. Recognition will be given for Best Narrative, Best Documentary, and Best Animation across four age groups; elementary school aged through college aged. Details here.

Sunday: Performer Anna Maria Soprano returns to the Palm Coast Arts Foundation for a performance at 2:30 p.m., Palm Coast Arts Foundation, 1500 Central Avenue (in Town Center). Cash bar. $35 PCAF members, $40 non-members. Buy tickets here: https://www.palmcoastartsfoundation.com/events

Sunday: Faculty Recital: Jessica Speak, clarinet, Hannah Sun, piano. The concert includes Johannes Brahms’ “Sonata in F Minor,” arguably one of the most significant works in clarinet repertoire as well as Alban Berg’s “Op. 5 Four Pieces for Clarinet and Piano.” The unaccompanied “Preludes Book 1” by American composer and clarinetist Eric Mandat also will be featured during the performance. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Friday: Banfield Pet Hospital, 5270 State Road 100 (Target Shopping center), Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: Chick Fil A, 1000 Palm Coast Parkway, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: Aldi, 5095 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Santa Maria del Mar Church, 915 North Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, noon to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.

Monday: Plantation Bay Golf Club, 200 Plantation Bay Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday: MPower Fitness, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace), Palm Coast, 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Tuesday: Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway, 1 to 4 p.m.

Wednesday: Palm Coast Data Building 3, 2 Commerce Boulevard, Palm Coast, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Palm Coast Data Building 1, 11 Commerce Boulevard, Palm Coast, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday: Beach Village Apartments, 1100 Beach Village Circle, Palm Coast, 1:30 to 6 p.m.

Saturday: Winn Dixie, Flagler Plaza on State Road 100, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Winn Dixie, 1260 West Palm Coast Parkway, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

2019 Hurricane Preparedness

Download your 2019 Hurricane Preparedness Guide here, or see below:

Sign-up for our ALERTFlagler emergency notification system at www.FlaglerCounty.org/ALERTFlagler.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

IMPORTANT: Safety in the Work Zone: Drivers are reminded to obey all posted speed limits, and to be alert to vehicles turning onto northbound S.R. A1A from side streets or businesses. Pedestrians and bicyclists are asked to remain aware as construction activities continue and designated pathways are moved. Please use extra caution walking, bicycling or driving through the area. Remember, safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Last Updated: Aug. 12 (the Department of Transportation has not updated since then despite our requests.)

Protecting Turtles

Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.

The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.

Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):

Work is substantially completed on Segment 1 from South 25th Street to South 23rd Street.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The contractor expects to finish installation of the French drain within the next three weeks. The contractor is forming and pouring the concrete curbing for the median, and building the new southbound roadway.

Residents can expect to see increased truck traffic as the contractor brings in base materials for the roadway and concrete trucks for the curbing. The curbing is constructed in two phases. The foundation is poured first, followed by the vertical face of the curb. This type of curb will add extra stability for the roadway.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:

Wall construction is complete. Remaining work includes placing sand over the wall and planting new vegetation. The contractor also is excavating a small swale along the east side of the roadway.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



ETHICS COMMISSION MEETS: The Florida Commission on Ethics will meet. (Friday, 9 a.m., 1st District Court of Appeal, 2000 Drayton Dr., Tallahassee.)

SEMINOLE COUNTY DELEGATION MEETS: The Seminole County legislative delegation is scheduled to meet as it prepares for the 2020 session. The delegation is made up of Sen. David Simmons, R-Altamonte Springs; Rep. David Smith, R-Winter Springs; Rep. Scott Plakon, R-Longwood; and Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil, D-Maitland. (Friday, 1 p.m., Seminole County Services Building, commission chamber, 1101 East First St., Sanford.)

RUBIO HOLDS ‘MOBILE’ OFFICE HOURS: Staff members for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., will hold “mobile” office hours in Okeechobee County. (Friday, 1 p.m., Okeechobee County Library, 206 S.W. 16th St., Okeechobee.)

—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

