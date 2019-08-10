Florida Film Academy’s International Student Film Festival in St. Augustine Sept. 14-15

Florida Film Academy is hosting its inaugural International Student Film Festival on Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15 at Corazon Cinema and Café in downtown St. Augustine with showings from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $5 per ticket and tickets will go on sale Monday, August 26 online at ffastaugustine.com. Tickets will also be available at the door day-of (subject to availability).





Organized and run by Isobel Haynes and Wyatt Parks, FFA teachers and Flagler College students, the International Student Film Festival received more than one hundred submissions from around the world including China, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Jordan, and Mexico. Recognition will be given for Best Narrative, Best Documentary, and Best Animation across four age groups; elementary school aged through college aged.

“It’s amazing to see how student’s imagination’s work and then seeing that translated to film,” said Kay Hill, Executive vice president of Programming and one of the co-owners of Florida Film Academy. “Filmmaking gives them the confidence to do what they do best – be creative.”

Florida Film Academy also offers after-school programs and club nights for students ages 7-18 at their St. Augustine Campus located at 1260 N Ponce de Leon Blvd.

• Wednesday: YouTube @ 4pm, Make a Movie @ 5pm, and Stop Motion @ 6pm

• Thursday: Photography @ 5pm and DSLR (Teen Filmmaking) @ 6pm

• Kids Night Out: September 27th from 5:30pm – 9:30pm

Established in Winter Garden, Florida in 2009 by owners Hill, David Haynes, and Stefanie Robinson, FFA opened a St. Augustine location in 2015 and has since become North Florida’s leader in visual arts and creative education. For more information and to book a class online, head to flfilmacademy.com. Follow along on Facebook @floridafilmacademystaugustine and Instagram @floridafilmacademy