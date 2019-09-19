Today: Breezy. Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

The Flagler County Opioid Task Force meets at 3 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell, with guest speakers Judge Bryan Rendzio of St. Johns family court, who will speak on the impact of addiction on families, and Valerie Duquette, director of behavioral health at St. Augustine’s Flagler Hospital. The meeting is open to the public.

The Belle Terre Elementary PTO meets at 7:30 a.m. at the school.

The Wadsworth Elementary School Advisory Council and PTO meet at 6 p.m. at the school. The meeting is followed by curriculum night at 6:30 p.m.

The Inspired Mic, Palm Coast’s most daring and unpredictable open mic event, is scheduled for its monthly edition at its venue at the Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach. Each month some of the most creative, innovative performances a person could ever hope to experience take place at The Inspired Mic. 14 presenters each month pull out slices of talent and genius to entertain the audience. Each presenter gets seven minutes to present on a very eclectic blend of their genius. Doors open at 6 p.m. and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. The ticket includes one drink and entry into a drawing with a prize of $25 cash or a $50 gift certificate to The Hidden Treasures.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Thursday: Beach Village Apartments, 1100 Beach Village Circle, Palm Coast, 1:30 to 6 p.m.

Saturday: Winn Dixie, Flagler Plaza on State Road 100, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

2019 Hurricane Preparedness

Download your 2019 Hurricane Preparedness Guide here, or see below:

Sign-up for our ALERTFlagler emergency notification system at www.FlaglerCounty.org/ALERTFlagler.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

IMPORTANT: Safety in the Work Zone: Drivers are reminded to obey all posted speed limits, and to be alert to vehicles turning onto northbound S.R. A1A from side streets or businesses. Pedestrians and bicyclists are asked to remain aware as construction activities continue and designated pathways are moved. Please use extra caution walking, bicycling or driving through the area. Remember, safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Last Updated: Sept. 13.

Protecting Turtles

Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.

The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.

Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):

Work on this segment is complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

Drainage installation is continuing and the contractor is working to complete this aspect of the project in about a month. The contractor is also working on curbing for the median, and building the new southbound roadway. Community members can expect to see increased truck traffic as the contractor brings in materials.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:

Wall construction is complete.

Announcements/Press Releases:

In Florida and in State Government:

EDUCATION BUDGETS EYED: The House PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee will receive presentations about budget requests and potential reductions for the Department of Education and the Office of Early Learning. (Thursday, 9:30 a.m., Reed Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)

HEMP ISSUES DISCUSSED: The Industrial Hemp Advisory Council will meet, followed by a meeting of the Hemp Advisory Committee. (Thursday, council at 8 a.m., followed by committee at 9:30 a.m., Cabinet meeting room, the Capitol.)

UCF TRUSTEES MEET: The University of Central Florida Board of Trustees will meet. (Thursday, 8:30 a.m., University of Central Florida, Fairwinds Alumni Center, Orlando.)

ALGAE BLOOMS TARGETED: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force will meet. (Thursday, 10 a.m., Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, 100 Eighth Ave. S.E., St. Petersburg.)

SUPREME COURT RELEASES OPINIONS: The Florida Supreme Court is expected to issue its weekly opinions. (Thursday, 11 a.m.)

—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Coming Days:

MASS SHOOTINGS AND VIOLENCE AT ISSUE: The Senate Infrastructure and Security Committee will hold a workshop about mass attacks and violence after incidents such as deadly shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. The committee will receive presentations about academic research and studies, law-enforcement issues, mental-health issues and judicial-system issues. (Monday, 1 p.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)

FINANCIAL ‘OUTLOOK’ OUTLINED: The House Appropriations Committee will receive a presentation by Amy Baker, coordinator of the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research, about a report known as the Long Range Financial Outlook. The annual report details issues such as tax collections and projected spending and is aimed at helping lawmakers as they draw up a new state budget. (Monday, 3 p.m., 212 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

SCHOOL SAFETY EYED: The Senate Education Committee will receive an update on school safety and security. Lawmakers have focused heavily on the issues since the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people. Laws passed in 2018 and 2019 require all public schools to follow a number of security measures, including having trained, armed security personnel on site at all times. Many schools — particularly charter schools — struggled to comply with that requirement until recently, according to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, which was briefed on the matter last month. (Monday, 4:30 p.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

JUVENILE MURDER SENTENCE ARGUED: The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments in three cases, including a challenge to a 40-year prison sentence for a woman convicted of second-degree murder in the slaying of her mother. Linda Pedroza, who was 17 at the time her mother was killed in Palm Beach County, contends that the sentence is unconstitutional because she was a juvenile when the crime was committed. (Monday, 9 a.m., Florida Supreme Court, 500 South Duval St., Tallahassee.)

RESTORATION OF VOTING RIGHTS DISCUSSED: The state’s Restoration of Voting Rights Work Group will meet. The group was created as part of efforts to carry out a November constitutional amendment that restored voting rights to felons who have completed terms of their sentences. (Monday, 2 p.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol. Call-in number: 1-888-585-9008. Code: 659459077.)

