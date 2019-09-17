Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.





In Court: James Taylor, the 41-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for molesting an 11-year-old girl after a jury trial two years ago in Bunnell, is back in court for a re-trial after the 5th District Court of Appeal vacated the sentence and ordered a new trial, because the judge had erred by allowing certain evidence to be introduced. The trial starts at 8:30 a.m. after Monday’s jury selection, before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. See background here.

Homecoming Election Day at Flagler Palm Coast High School: Today is Election Day for Homecoming King and Queen at Flagler Palm Coast High School Students are also voting for Prince and Princess in their respective grades, Classes of 2021 – 2023. All students may vote for Faculty Duke and Duchess. Use this link to access the ballot and cast your vote, password-protected by student ID number.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at City Hall in Town Center for a budget meeting at 5:05 p.m. The council will meet as the board of the Community Redevelopment Agency for Town Center, when it will adopt the CRA’s budget. It will then reconvene as the city council and do likewise for the city before addressing other routine business. The full agenda and background materials are here.

The Flagler Economic Opportunity Advisory Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas here, and watch the meetings here. No agenda was posted, as has been the case since June.

The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 1 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The board meets at 5:15 p.m. at the GSB to adopt the tax rate for the coming fiscal year, then meets again at 6 p.m. Principals Tom Russell and Jeff Reaves will introduce the 2019-20 school year student board members: Hunter Perez of Matanzas High and Shelcey Garcia of Flagler Palm Coast High.

County Judge Melissa Distler is scheduled to speak at the Flagler County Library at 1 p.m. on the judge selection process and the court systems. The program is free and open to the public. Today celebrates the 232nd Constitution Day. The program is sponsored by the Flagler County Friends of the Library and arranged by the Flagler County Chapter of the Sons of The American Revolution. Light refreshments will be served. The library is at 2500 NW Palm Coast Parkway in Palm Coast.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.

Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. This month’s beneficiary: Palm Coast Arts Foundation. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.

Stetson Faculty Recital: Chadley Ballantyne, Bass-Baritone, Kristie Born, Piano. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Tuesday: MPower Fitness, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace), Palm Coast, 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Tuesday: Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway, 1 to 4 p.m.

Wednesday: Palm Coast Data Building 3, 2 Commerce Boulevard, Palm Coast, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Palm Coast Data Building 1, 11 Commerce Boulevard, Palm Coast, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday: Beach Village Apartments, 1100 Beach Village Circle, Palm Coast, 1:30 to 6 p.m.

Saturday: Winn Dixie, Flagler Plaza on State Road 100, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Winn Dixie, 1260 West Palm Coast Parkway, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.





In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



HEMP ON THE AGENDA: The Senate Agriculture Committee will receive an update from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services about hemp issues, after lawmakers this year approved a measure aimed at developing a hemp industry in the state. The committee also will hear presentations about hemp pilot projects at Florida A&M University and the University of Florida. (Tuesday, 9 a.m., 301 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)

SENATORS GET BRIEFED ON HEPATITIS A: The Senate Health Policy Committee will receive updates on a series of issues, including a hepatitis A outbreak in the state. The Department of Health will provide a briefing on the outbreak, which has led to at least 2,460 reported cases of the disease this year. Hepatitis A is contagious and can cause liver damage. (Tuesday, 9 a.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

CONSTITUTION REVISION PANEL TARGETED: The Senate Judiciary Committee will consider an effort to do away with the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, a powerful panel that sparked controversy last year by linking unrelated issues in proposed constitutional amendments. The committee will take up a proposal (SJR 142), filed by Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, that would let voters decide whether to abolish the commission, which meets every 20 years to consider changes to the Florida Constitution. During the 2019 legislative session, Brandes launched a similar effort that was approved by the Senate, but it died in the House. Similarly, the Senate approved a measure that would have prevented the commission from “bundling” multiple topics in ballot proposals. The House also did not pass that proposal. Both proposals have been refiled in the Senate for the 2020 session, which begins in January. (Tuesday, 11 a.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)

SUICIDE AND MENTAL HEALTH DISCUSSED: The Senate Children, Families and Elder Affairs Committee will host a panel discussion about suicide prevention and mental health. Panelists are expected to include Danny Burgess, executive director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, former state Sen. Rene Garcia, R-Hialeah, and representatives of the Florida Department of Children and Families, the Florida Department of Education and private organizations. (Tuesday, 11 a.m., 301 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)

SPROWLS TAPPED AS NEXT SPEAKER: The House Republican Conference will meet to formally designate Rep. Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, as the next House speaker. Sprowls will begin a two-year term as speaker after the November 2020 elections. (Tuesday, 2 p.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)

JUSTICES WEIGH MURDER OF NEIGHBOR: The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments in two cases, including an appeal by Death Row inmate Randall Deviney, who was convicted in the 2008 murder of a neighbor in Duval County. The neighbor, Delores Futrell, was 65 years old and had multiple sclerosis and is described in court papers as having treated Deviney like a “grandson.” The appeal centers on issues about jury selection and instructions. (Tuesday, 9 a.m., Florida Supreme Court, 500 South Duval St., Tallahassee.)

COURT TAKES UP RADIO FIGHT: The 1st District Court of Appeal will hear arguments in a battle over a major state law-enforcement radio contract. Harris Corp. is challenging a decision last year by the Florida Department of Management Services to award the contract, which is expected to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars, to Motorola. The department in October adopted a recommended order issued by Administrative Law Judge J. Bruce Culpepper and dismissed a protest filed by Harris Corp. That prompted Harris Corp. to take the case to the appeals court. (Tuesday, 2 p.m., 1st District Court Appeal, 2000 Drayton Dr., Tallahassee.)

Coming Days:

MASS SHOOTINGS AND VIOLENCE AT ISSUE: The Senate Infrastructure and Security Committee will hold a workshop about mass attacks and violence after incidents such as deadly shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. The committee will receive presentations about academic research and studies, law-enforcement issues, mental-health issues and judicial-system issues. (Monday, 1 p.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)

FINANCIAL ‘OUTLOOK’ OUTLINED: The House Appropriations Committee will receive a presentation by Amy Baker, coordinator of the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research, about a report known as the Long Range Financial Outlook. The annual report details issues such as tax collections and projected spending and is aimed at helping lawmakers as they draw up a new state budget. (Monday, 3 p.m., 212 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

SCHOOL SAFETY EYED: The Senate Education Committee will receive an update on school safety and security. Lawmakers have focused heavily on the issues since the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people. Laws passed in 2018 and 2019 require all public schools to follow a number of security measures, including having trained, armed security personnel on site at all times. Many schools — particularly charter schools — struggled to comply with that requirement until recently, according to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, which was briefed on the matter last month. (Monday, 4:30 p.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

JUVENILE MURDER SENTENCE ARGUED: The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments in three cases, including a challenge to a 40-year prison sentence for a woman convicted of second-degree murder in the slaying of her mother. Linda Pedroza, who was 17 at the time her mother was killed in Palm Beach County, contends that the sentence is unconstitutional because she was a juvenile when the crime was committed. (Monday, 9 a.m., Florida Supreme Court, 500 South Duval St., Tallahassee.)

RESTORATION OF VOTING RIGHTS DISCUSSED: The state’s Restoration of Voting Rights Work Group will meet. The group was created as part of efforts to carry out a November constitutional amendment that restored voting rights to felons who have completed terms of their sentences. (Monday, 2 p.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol. Call-in number: 1-888-585-9008. Code: 659459077.)

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Sept. 13, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

A Tribute to BB King on His 94th:

And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.

