Monday Briefing: Beachwalk Development in the Hammock, Bunnell Budget, Taylor Retrial, BB King at 94

Today: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 145

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: Yooper.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.





In Court: James Taylor, the 41-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for molesting an 11-year-old girl after a jury trial two years ago in Bunnell, is back in court for a re-trail after the 5th District Court of Appeal vacated the sentence and ordered a new trial, because the judge had erred by allowing certain evidence to be introduced. The trial starts at 8:30 a.m. with jury selection before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. See background here.

The East Flagler Mosquito Control District board meets at 10 a.m. at the district’s offices, 210 Airport Executive Drive (off Belle Terre Boulevard), Palm Coast.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here. Commissioners will consider appointing Chairman Donald O’Brien to the Flagler County Canvassing Board to replace Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart in case someone runs against Lenhart and she would then not be able to serve on the board. Commissioners will also approve or deny a mediation agreement with the developers of Beachwalk, a planned unit development in the Hammock. See that item below.

The proposed rezoning and site plan approval for the Beachwalk development, a 50-home subdivision on 12.4 acres at State Road A1A and Jungle Hut Road in the Hammock, is scheduled for a vote by the Flagler County Commission at its 5 p.m. meeting, Government Services Building, Bunnell. The proposal is opposed by the Hammock Community Association. Its fate has seesawed on the commission, with an initial vote opposing it, then a vote approving it. The plan below illustrates the subdivision’s layout.

See:

The Bunnell City Commission holds the first of two budget hearings to set its tax rate for the 2019-20 fiscal year, at 6 p.m. at City Hall at 201 West Moody Boulevard.

The Buddy Taylor Middle School Advisory Council meets at 5 p.m. in the Eagle’s Quest Media Center, BTMS, 4500 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The School Advisory Council (SAC) is a school-based group made up of school staff and parents and students intended to represent the school, the community, and the people closest to the students that shares the responsibility for supporting the school’s continuous improvement.

The Bunnell Elementary School Advisory Council and PTO meet at 5 p.m. in the school’s media center. School Advisory Councils are composed of principals, teachers, educational support personnel, parents, students, local business representatives, and community members. It is a group intended to represent the broad school community and those persons closest to the students who will share responsibility for guiding the school toward continuous improvement. Bunnell’s SAC is chaired by Michelle Brito and vice-chaired by Carmen Stanford. See the website here.

Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking. For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Monday: Plantation Bay Golf Club, 200 Plantation Bay Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday: MPower Fitness, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace), Palm Coast, 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Tuesday: Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway, 1 to 4 p.m.

Wednesday: Palm Coast Data Building 3, 2 Commerce Boulevard, Palm Coast, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Palm Coast Data Building 1, 11 Commerce Boulevard, Palm Coast, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday: Beach Village Apartments, 1100 Beach Village Circle, Palm Coast, 1:30 to 6 p.m.

Saturday: Winn Dixie, Flagler Plaza on State Road 100, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Winn Dixie, 1260 West Palm Coast Parkway, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

2019 Hurricane Preparedness

Download your 2019 Hurricane Preparedness Guide here, or see below:

Sign-up for our ALERTFlagler emergency notification system at www.FlaglerCounty.org/ALERTFlagler.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

IMPORTANT: Safety in the Work Zone: Drivers are reminded to obey all posted speed limits, and to be alert to vehicles turning onto northbound S.R. A1A from side streets or businesses. Pedestrians and bicyclists are asked to remain aware as construction activities continue and designated pathways are moved. Please use extra caution walking, bicycling or driving through the area. Remember, safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Last Updated: Sept. 13.

Protecting Turtles

Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.

The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.

Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):

Work on this segment is complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

Drainage installation is continuing and the contractor is working to complete this aspect of the project in about a month. The contractor is also working on curbing for the median, and building the new southbound roadway. Community members can expect to see increased truck traffic as the contractor brings in materials.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:

Wall construction is complete.

Announcements/Press Releases:

None.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



ETHICS COMMISSION MEETS: The Florida Commission on Ethics will meet. (Friday, 9 a.m., 1st District Court of Appeal, 2000 Drayton Dr., Tallahassee.)

SEMINOLE COUNTY DELEGATION MEETS: The Seminole County legislative delegation is scheduled to meet as it prepares for the 2020 session. The delegation is made up of Sen. David Simmons, R-Altamonte Springs; Rep. David Smith, R-Winter Springs; Rep. Scott Plakon, R-Longwood; and Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil, D-Maitland. (Friday, 1 p.m., Seminole County Services Building, commission chamber, 1101 East First St., Sanford.)

RUBIO HOLDS ‘MOBILE’ OFFICE HOURS: Staff members for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., will hold “mobile” office hours in Okeechobee County. (Friday, 1 p.m., Okeechobee County Library, 206 S.W. 16th St., Okeechobee.)

—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Coming Days:

MASS SHOOTINGS AND VIOLENCE AT ISSUE: The Senate Infrastructure and Security Committee will hold a workshop about mass attacks and violence after incidents such as deadly shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. The committee will receive presentations about academic research and studies, law-enforcement issues, mental-health issues and judicial-system issues. (Monday, 1 p.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)

FINANCIAL ‘OUTLOOK’ OUTLINED: The House Appropriations Committee will receive a presentation by Amy Baker, coordinator of the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research, about a report known as the Long Range Financial Outlook. The annual report details issues such as tax collections and projected spending and is aimed at helping lawmakers as they draw up a new state budget. (Monday, 3 p.m., 212 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

SCHOOL SAFETY EYED: The Senate Education Committee will receive an update on school safety and security. Lawmakers have focused heavily on the issues since the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people. Laws passed in 2018 and 2019 require all public schools to follow a number of security measures, including having trained, armed security personnel on site at all times. Many schools — particularly charter schools — struggled to comply with that requirement until recently, according to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, which was briefed on the matter last month. (Monday, 4:30 p.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

JUVENILE MURDER SENTENCE ARGUED: The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments in three cases, including a challenge to a 40-year prison sentence for a woman convicted of second-degree murder in the slaying of her mother. Linda Pedroza, who was 17 at the time her mother was killed in Palm Beach County, contends that the sentence is unconstitutional because she was a juvenile when the crime was committed. (Monday, 9 a.m., Florida Supreme Court, 500 South Duval St., Tallahassee.)

RESTORATION OF VOTING RIGHTS DISCUSSED: The state’s Restoration of Voting Rights Work Group will meet. The group was created as part of efforts to carry out a November constitutional amendment that restored voting rights to felons who have completed terms of their sentences. (Monday, 2 p.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol. Call-in number: 1-888-585-9008. Code: 659459077.)

Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.

Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Sept. 13, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

A Tribute to BB King on His 94th:

And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.

Previous Codas: