In Reversal, County Approves 50-Home Development That Will Change Complexion of Hammock’s Jungle Hut Road

In mid-March, the Flagler County Commission voted to deny Jacksonville developer Ken Atlee’s request to rezone a 12-acre parcel at Jungle Hut Road and State Road A1A in the Hammock. The rezoning would have enabled building up to 87 houses on lots 50 feet wide, though the developer was proposing 54 homes. Commissioners did not like how tightly packed houses could be built there either way, and rejected the application in a 5-0 vote.





Atlee did the next-closest thing to suing. He directed his attorney, Sid Ansbacher, to pursue mediation through a special magistrate. County Administrator Jerry Cameron offered to mediate informally first. The developer agreed. Only those who’d addressed the matter at the March meeting were invited to participate in the May 23 meeting, and of those, only three did so. The press was never informed. The meeting was not publicly advertised, though both could have been since the normal rules of formal mediation did not apply. The developer then submitted a new plan based on mediation’s results.

County Planning Director Adam Mengle warned the commission: “A rejection would result in possible scenarios there of other more formal mediation processes that could come forward [as] possible legal action.”

The threat of litigation made explicit, commissioners with little comment Monday evening voted 3-2 to approve the development, which will result in 14 more lots, or homes, than if the county had stuck to the parcel’s original zoning designation.

The mediated agreement to the so-called Beachwalk development included a few adjustments: reducing the subdivision’s lots from 54 to 50, increasing the landscape buffer along Jungle Hut Road from 10 to 20 feet, shifting a few lots within the subdivision to accommodate the wider buffer, adding a footpath, altering the inner road that formed what commissioners had described as “a raceway” within the development to a road that ends in two cul de sacs, and contributing a relatively nominal sum to the county ($25,000) to enhance the scenic corridor at Jungle Hut Road. The development is expected to add 570 trips per day on surrounding roads.

The homes will be built by Richmond American Homes, which Atlee described as “traditional style” homes with asphalt shingle roofs and “more of a traditional homes, typical of the things they’re building in the area right now as well. They’re going to be building some up towards Marineland and the Matanzas Shores area as well.” The homes will be priced in the $350,000 to the $450,000 a home range.

The commission had previously been concerned about safety: there’s only one way into the subdivision, and only one way out. That has not changed: the single way in and out is off of Jungle Hut Road.

A central criticism of the original plan was a dearth of open spaces. There was just 1.6 acres of open spaces. That was increased to 2.77 acres, thanks largely to the additional buffer. “What we really have tried to do and what we believe we have succeeded in doing is we have added an acre, or just a hair under an acre, of open space,” Ansbacher said.

Atlee was requesting a zoning change, from commercial-residential to “planned unit development” in order to enable the development as Atlee plans it. Nothing in law requires the commission to change a zoning designation at a developer’s request. But a denial does require the government to show that it “accomplishes a legitimate purpose,” as a 1993 Florida Supreme Court decision put it. Flagler County’s ordinance

“While obvious improvements were made,” the Scenic A1A Pride committee’s chairman, Dennis Clark, wrote County Attorney Al Hadeed, the committee, which has reviewing authority on development plans in the region, “found that this development did not meet the PUD definition for innovative design. We have concerns about the high density due to small lots and lack of open space. We would like to see significant trees identified and worked around. We support the exclusion of short-term rentals.” The committee voted 7-0, with one abstention, to approve Clark’s wording. (Short-term rental regulations are currently in the county’s hands and in the hands of homeowner associations. But the Legislature has been attempting to repeal that authority and abrogate it to itself since 2015, and is expected to do so again next year. Should the Legislature succeed, the subdivision’s association may have no say in forbidding short-term rentals.)

Clark had also been at the mediation and acknowledged in comments to the commission that the applicant “did a lot of work to improve this PUD.” But it was not enough.

“What this is, is a large housing development that wants to put itself on a small amount of land,” an opponent told the commission during the public-comment period. Citing the previous zoning designation, she said the developer within that designation “couldn’t have 50 houses, they couldn’t have these size lots. So we have all this density, and the only way they could get around having all that density is to say oh, we’ll be a {PUD. But a PUD is something else. It’s for something creative and innovative. This is a housing development with a big pond. With 50 houses.” She said all the issues the commission had initially objected to remain: the lots are still very small, and there’ll be little room for new trees to mature.

Never one to much hide his contempt for opponents of plans he represents, Ansbacher let out a long sigh followed by a long pause before responding to the few people who addressed the mediation agreement. He had claimed that “we are not going to have short-term rentals,” as if legislative pre-emption of local ordinances and covenants were not possible. He defended various changes, such as the different placement of a pond in place of a lot that would have fetched good money, and pointed out the irony that, under the previous zoning, homes or sheds could be built within 120 and 20 feet of Jungle Hut Road.

Commissioner Greg Hansen was not comfortable with the single-point of entry in and out of the subdivision. The county’s rules require at least two access poijnts. To get around that, the county will have to approve a waiver.

“Are we subject to litigation if there’s a fire and a bunch of people die because they can’t get out?” Hansen said.

“I’m sure the county attorney will say you’re always subject to litigation, that’s something we always face, yes, sir,” Mengle said. He had not spoken that disclaimer when he’d warned the commission 30 minutes earlier that the county could be sued if it did not approve the zoning change.

Two commissioners who’d voted against the plan previously–Donald O’Brien and Dave Sullivan–wanted an emergency-access road included as a condition of their approval. That was added to their motion, which got a 3-2 vote, with Sullivan, O’Brien and Joe Mullins in the majority, Hansen and Charlie Ericksen in dissent. The action resulted in ending further legal proceedings, including a special magistrate hearing. It also means the commission will have to ratify Monday’s decision through approval of the planned unit development at a subsequent meeting.