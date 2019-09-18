Wednesday Briefing: JJ Graham’s “Nadia” Turtle, Private Investigator Sheila Wysocki, Ex-Border Patrol Chief at Tiger Bay

Today: Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Tonight: Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 165
Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: labile.
“How easy it was to erase a man’s past and to construct a new version of him, an overwhelming version, against which it seemed impossible to fight.”
–From Salman Rushdie’s “Joseph Anton: A Memoir“.
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
In Court: James Taylor, the 41-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for molesting an 11-year-old girl after a jury trial two years ago in Bunnell, is in court for the third day of a re-trial after the 5th District Court of Appeal vacated the sentence and ordered a new trial, because the judge had erred by allowing certain evidence to be introduced. The trial starts at 9 a.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. The defense is expected to wrap up its case today. See background here.
The Flagler County Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
“Solving True Crimes”: The Flagler Chamber of Commerce and Professional Women Council host a Fearless and Focused luncheon with guest speaker Sheila Wysocki, a private investigator, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast, at 11:30 a.m. Wysocki is a nationally recognized private investigator who t akes matters into her own hands using unique methods such as crowd-sourcing and podcasts. Wysocki is the author of No Case is Too Cold and Voted #6 most influential women private investigators! Wysocki specializes in solving cold cases. She embraces the challenge and views each case as a mission to seek justice – and seeking justice is what she does. Sheila Wysocki became a household name in the private investigator world after she helped solve the cold-case murder of her college roommate more than 25 years later. But, there’s a twist! It doesn’t end as you imagine. Come hear the story that launched her career because she wouldn’t accept moving on without answers! And, has since helped in over 100 complicated cases. Sheila continues her practice today. She has been featured in The Washington Post and appeared on Anderson Cooper, Dateline, Katie Couric, A&E Biography’s “I Solved a Murder,” ABC’s 20/20 and numerous other shows and podcasts.
The Flagler Tiger Bay Club Hosts Former U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Fisher as its September lunch speaker at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast, at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required. President’s guest and non-members, $40. Fisher served as Chief of the United States Border Patrol in Washington D.C. for six years, overseeing approximately 25,000 personnel and managing a $3.5 billion budget. During his tenure, he led a team and developed a comprehensive national border security strategy to include an operational implementation plan. As President and CEO of the Alexandria, Virginia-based Scorpion Security Services Fisher’s company serves a variety of clients in the national security and border security industry. Scorpion Security Services provides operational, strategic, and practical solutions and perspectives to companies that want to understand the complexities of the border environment and develop corporate strategies to increase revenue. Leading the discussion on border control and national security solutions, Fisher will be available for Q&A during the luncheon.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. The planning board is responsible for recommending land development regulations to the city council. See the agendas here.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Tuesday: MPower Fitness, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace), Palm Coast, 8:30 a.m. to noon.
- Tuesday: Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway, 1 to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday: Palm Coast Data Building 3, 2 Commerce Boulevard, Palm Coast, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- Wednesday: Palm Coast Data Building 1, 11 Commerce Boulevard, Palm Coast, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
- Thursday: Beach Village Apartments, 1100 Beach Village Circle, Palm Coast, 1:30 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday: Winn Dixie, Flagler Plaza on State Road 100, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: Winn Dixie, 1260 West Palm Coast Parkway, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Download your 2019 Hurricane Preparedness Guide here, or see below:
Sign-up for our ALERTFlagler emergency notification system at www.FlaglerCounty.org/ALERTFlagler.
Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.
IMPORTANT: Safety in the Work Zone: Drivers are reminded to obey all posted speed limits, and to be alert to vehicles turning onto northbound S.R. A1A from side streets or businesses. Pedestrians and bicyclists are asked to remain aware as construction activities continue and designated pathways are moved. Please use extra caution walking, bicycling or driving through the area. Remember, safety is everyone’s responsibility.
Last Updated: Sept. 13.
Protecting Turtles
Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.
The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.
Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):
Work on this segment is complete.
Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):
Drainage installation is continuing and the contractor is working to complete this aspect of the project in about a month. The contractor is also working on curbing for the median, and building the new southbound roadway. Community members can expect to see increased truck traffic as the contractor brings in materials.
Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:
Wall construction is complete.
None.
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
HEPATITIS A ON AGENDA: The House Health Quality Subcommittee will receive a briefing from Surgeon General Scott Rivkees about the hepatitis A outbreak in the state. (Wednesday, 9 a.m., 212 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
AFFORDABLE HOUSING AT ISSUE: The House Local, Federal & Veterans Affairs Subcommittee and the Senate Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development Appropriations Subcommittee will receive presentations about affordable and workforce housing. (Wednesday, House subcommittee at 9 a.m., 12 House Office Building. Also, Senate subcommittee at 3:30 p.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
SPRINGS RESTORATION REVIEWED: The House Agriculture & Natural Resources Subcommittee will receive a presentation from the Department of Environmental Protection about springs-restoration projects. (Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., 12 House Office Building, the Capitol.)
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING EYED: The House Transportation & Infrastructure Subcommittee will receive an update from the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles about a new law that strengthened the state’s ban on texting while driving. The law, passed during the 2019 session, allows police to pull over motorists for texting while driving. In the past, texting while driving was considered a “secondary” offense, which meant police could only cite motorists if they stopped them for other reasons, such as speeding. (Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., Reed Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)
CERTIFICATE OF NEED REPEAL ON AGENDA: The House Health Market Reform Subcommittee will receive an update about a new law that repealed the “certificate of need” regulatory process for hospitals. The controversial process required state approval before new hospitals could be built and certain hospital programs could be added. (Wednesday, 3 p.m., 306 House Office Building, the Capitol.)
—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
MASS SHOOTINGS AND VIOLENCE AT ISSUE: The Senate Infrastructure and Security Committee will hold a workshop about mass attacks and violence after incidents such as deadly shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. The committee will receive presentations about academic research and studies, law-enforcement issues, mental-health issues and judicial-system issues. (Monday, 1 p.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
FINANCIAL ‘OUTLOOK’ OUTLINED: The House Appropriations Committee will receive a presentation by Amy Baker, coordinator of the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research, about a report known as the Long Range Financial Outlook. The annual report details issues such as tax collections and projected spending and is aimed at helping lawmakers as they draw up a new state budget. (Monday, 3 p.m., 212 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
SCHOOL SAFETY EYED: The Senate Education Committee will receive an update on school safety and security. Lawmakers have focused heavily on the issues since the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people. Laws passed in 2018 and 2019 require all public schools to follow a number of security measures, including having trained, armed security personnel on site at all times. Many schools — particularly charter schools — struggled to comply with that requirement until recently, according to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, which was briefed on the matter last month. (Monday, 4:30 p.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
JUVENILE MURDER SENTENCE ARGUED: The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments in three cases, including a challenge to a 40-year prison sentence for a woman convicted of second-degree murder in the slaying of her mother. Linda Pedroza, who was 17 at the time her mother was killed in Palm Beach County, contends that the sentence is unconstitutional because she was a juvenile when the crime was committed. (Monday, 9 a.m., Florida Supreme Court, 500 South Duval St., Tallahassee.)
RESTORATION OF VOTING RIGHTS DISCUSSED: The state’s Restoration of Voting Rights Work Group will meet. The group was created as part of efforts to carry out a November constitutional amendment that restored voting rights to felons who have completed terms of their sentences. (Monday, 2 p.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol. Call-in number: 1-888-585-9008. Code: 659459077.)
The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Bunnell, FL. See the agendas here.
The Flagler County Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
The council is a collection of government representatives and tourism-related business representatives, appointed by the county commission to oversee the nearly $3 million in revenue generated by the county’s 5 percent sales surtax on hotel, motel, short-term rentals and other short-term lodging in the county. The budget is divided three ways between capital projects that enhance the local tourism experience, beach protection, and promotion and marketing of tourism events, including grants to local and national cultural, non-profit and for-profit organizations that put on events attractive to visitors. See budget figures here.
Council members are County Commissioner Greg Hansen, chairman, Flagler Beach Commissioner Eric Cooley, Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland, Stephen Baker, Ryan Crabb, Marc Richardson, Pamela Walker, John Lulgjuraj, and Felicia Robinson Cook. See agendas here.
The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
The board approves or denies applications of Flagler County authorized contractor licenses and enforces the provisions of the Code in regulation of Class I, Class II, and local specialty and unlicensed contracting. The board hears appeals of decisions and interpretations of the building official and the licensing administrator, including determinations of unsafe building, and issues orders necessary to bring a violation into compliance. The board usually consists of 10 members elected to four-year terms, but some seats aren’t always filled. The current board consist of Luis Medeiros, William Dudley, Jr., William Sink, James Wingo, Glenn Torre, Howard Edgin, and Jill Snyder. See agendas here.
The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. The planning board is responsible for recommending land development regulations to the city council. See the agendas here.
The Inspired Mic, Palm Coast’s most daring and unpredictable open mic event, is scheduled for its monthly edition at its venue at the Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach. Each month some of the most creative, innovative performances a person could ever hope to experience take place at The Inspired Mic. 14 presenters each month pull out slices of talent and genius to entertain the audience. Each presenter gets seven minutes to present on a very eclectic blend of their genius. Doors open at 6 p.m. and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. The ticket includes one drink and entry into a drawing with a prize of $25 cash or a $50 gift certificate to The Hidden Treasures.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays at Marinelad’s Dolphin Adventure, 9505 Oceanshore Boulevard, Marineland.
“Meshuggah Nuns” at the Daytona Playhouse. In this nonsense Nunsense sequel, the Sisters are on an all-expense paid cruise. When all but one of the Fiddler on the Roof cast gets seasick, the Sisters help Tevye put on the show. Hilarity reigns supreme. You don’t have to be Catholic or Jewish. This is a show for anyone who loves a good laugh. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.
Note: Most performers and shows do not allow any recording of their performances; therefore cameras and visual and audio recorders are prohibited in the Daytona Playhouse during the show. You are welcome to meet the actors after the performance (back stage) and pictures are permitted during the meet and greet.
About the Daytona Playhouse: since 1946, we have entertained appreciative audiences with wonderful performances in the very best community theatre tradition. The Playhouse, a nonprofit organization, is also a source of numerous and varied volunteer opportunities in theatre production and management. Read more about our history here.
Great Guitarists at Stetson Series: Laura Snowden, Guitar. Hailed a ‘string sensation’ by BBC Music Magazine, British-French guitarist and composer Laura Snowden is acclaimed for her ‘poise and intensity’ (Guardian) and playing of ‘extraordinary depth’ (Strings, Classical Music Magazine). The first guitarist to graduate from Britain’s Yehudi Menuhin School, made possible by the Rolling Stones, Snowden will perform works by Fernando Sor, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Agustín Barrios, Lennox Berkeley and Giulio Regondi. Snowden’s compositions “L’étoile et la Rose” and “Anpao” also will be featured during the performance. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.
Watch Laura Snowden perform Villa-Lobos’s Prelude Nr. 3 at the 2017 Altamira Guitar Festival, Hong Kong:
Guided Beach Exploration at the GTM Reserve, 9 to 11 a.m., GTM Reserve Visitor Center, 505 Guana River Road, Ponte Vedra Beach. Join GTM Research Reserve docents for a beach walk. You will learn about the animals that call the beach their home, about seashells and other interesting facts. This is a “Beaches 101” experience that the entire family will enjoy. The hike will begin at the Visitor Center, where you will learn about the different habitats on our beautiful seashore. The group will then walk across the street to the beach for this salty adventure. Free parking in front of the visitor center. The walk is free, but online registration here is required. After the walk, you can come back to the GTM Research Reserve Visitor Center, enjoy our many miles of trails, or spend the day on the beach.
Frequently Asked Questions
- Do I need a reservation to attend? Yes.
- If I can’t make it, how do I cancel my reservation? Upon making the reservation, an email confirmation is sent. There is information about canceling within the email. Since a lot of our guided family programs are full, we strongly encourage you to cancel, so that your seat becomes available for others interested.
- What should I wear? Please wear clothing that is appropriate for outdoors. It’s always recommended to dress in layers and prepare for any type of weather. Hats will help protect your skin from the sun, along with sunscreen. Closed-toe shoes are suggested, but not required. Bug spray is also recommended.
- How long is the walk? Round trip, the walk is about half a mile. The hike leaders will take you down to the beach, and will walk ~0.25 miles one way. You are welcome to continue on with the lead, or turn around when they do and discuss more on the way back. At any point throughout the hike, visitors are allowed to take swim breaks in the beautiful ocean.
- What should I bring? Please bring a reusable water bottle filled with water, insect repellent, sunscreen, binoculars/camera and a bag if you would like to collect shells, shark teeth, sea glass, trash, etc.
- Where should I meet my guide? CLICK HERE for a Google Map. Your guide will be waiting at the GTM Visitor Center 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hike.
- What will I learn from this? The GTM Research Reserve interpretive guide will cover where the restless sand comes from, where it’s going and its refusal to stay put. Ask why the sand is fine or coarse and how it got its color. Learn about coquina rocks, dune flowers, sea birds, shells and the humble gopher tortoise who digs deep burrows and comes out to dine on prickly pears along the dunes.
- Is there anything else to see afterwards? You’re welcome to stay at the beach longer and collect shells, swim in the ocean, or lay in the sun- have a family day! You can purchase a $3 parking pass to enjoy the Dam area, where visitors can fish, rent kayaks or paddle-boards. You can hike one of our beautiful trails, head to one of our three beach lots, or come hang out in the Visitor Center and learn more about our natural surroundings.
- How old does my child need to be to attend? Can I push a stroller? There are no age restrictions for this hike, but the Florida heat can be uncomfortable for small children. You are welcome to push a stroller, however we strongly recommend strollers with large beach-capable wheels.
- I have a bad back, can I still do this hike? The hike is moderately paced, and has soft sand terrain. As long as you feel comfortable walking through beach sand for about half of a mile, please join us on this hike!
Rockin’ Our Rights: A Day for Democracy, a day of multicultural music, exhibits, art, poetry and food, Including Forever Young & Kid Activities. Introduce yourself (and your kids) to the groups in the community who work tirelessly every day to protect our rights, our environment, our vulnerable neighbors, and our constitution and work for the inclusive community spirit of giving, the many different callings for volunteers, and the vital need to protect our constitutional rights. Learn about: gun safety legislation, saving our environment, migrant protection, economic inequality, voter suppression, voter registration and participation, election security, supporting vulnerable communities, and returning citizen’s voting rights. Contact: indivisible.st.johns@gmail.com for more information. 10 a.m to 3 p.m. at the Willie Galimore Center, 399 Riberia St, Saint Augustine.
The trial of Joseph Bova is scheduled to begin with jury selection at 8:30 a.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401, Flagler County Courthouse, 1769 E Moody Blvd, Building #1. Bova is accused of murdering store clerk Zuheili Rosado in 2013 at the Mobil convenience store on State Road 100 in February 2013. Bova has been at a psychiatric facility for treatment, judged incompetent to stand trial. In February 2019, the administrator of the facility notified the court that Bova “no longer meets the criteria for continued commitment,” suggesting he is ready for trial. In July, the court determined trial should go ahead. The trial is expected to take several days. Bova’s courtroom behavior has been unpredictable: he has previously threatened the life of a judge, and refused to show up at his last hearing on Sept. 6, when the trial date was set.
The Flagler County Stamp and Coin Club meets at 4:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 8696 47 N. Old Kings Road. From 4:30 – 6 p.m. the time is used for buying, selling and trading stamps and coins. The club meeting starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30. There is a live auction of stamps and coins at the end of the meeting. The club is open for members, the general public, and all who are interested in stamp and coin collecting and investing. Free stamps and coin evaluations at all our meetings. The club is the only non-profit Stamp and Coin Club in Flagler County. For more information please visit the club’s web site.
The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.
The city commissioners’ email:
Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education program (WISE): This week, Dolley Madison portrayed by Nancy Schleicher: Schleicher will give a historical portrayal of Dolley Madison, who set the standard for first ladies with her tact and social graces. Dolley Madison is credited with saving the portrait of George Washington when the British set fire to the White House during the War of 1812. At DSC’s Advanced Technology College, 1770 Technology Blvd., Daytona Beach (located ½-mile north of LPGA Blvd. off Williamson Blvd.) – all presentations are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community.WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older; $15 for an individual or $25 per couple for the period September-December. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, call (386) 506-4506, or email Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.
The Flagler County NAACP meets at 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 U. S. 1 North, Palm Coast. The meeting will highlight this month’s business owner Racquel Wyatt of Perfected Beauty, LLC. The month’s agenda is full, having taken in the first meeting after a hiatus and prior to the NAACP State Convention. Each monthly meeting will highlight a small Black business in the community.
The Flagler County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meets at 10 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Building 2, Bunnell. See all agendas here.
The board members and their terms:
Arnold Levine – 03/01/1999 to 08/03/2020
Joseph J. Dziak – 11/06/2017 to 11/06/2019
David Ragsdale – 08/20/18 to 11/5/19
Barbara Salter – 01/14/19 to 01/14/21
John Tipton – 01/14/19 to 01/14/21
Michael Dembosz – 05/02/2016 to 08/03/2020
Robert Knapp – 04/15/2019 to 04/15/2021
A meeting of Facing Grief Together, formerly known as Compassionate Friends, is scheduled at the Vitas Office at 4 North Old Kings Road (across from Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Palm Coast. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Facing Grief Together, a nonprofit self-help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. The meeting is open to all parents, grandparents, and siblings over age 18 who has suffered the loss of a child of any age. For more information, call John Brady at 610-428-3139. To learn more about Facing Grief Together, visit their national website at www.compassionatefriends.org.
The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. The Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee identifies issues within the City of Palm Coast relating to the beautification, scenic beauty, natural resource, conservation, aesthetic enhancements, environmental protection and other related matters and to evaluate and consider ways that could be implemented within the City to address them. See the agendas here.
The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street. Full agendas and minutes are accessible here.
Mayor, City Commissioners and City Manager emails:
The Scenic A1A PRIDE Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. off A1A in the Hammock.
Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway is a non-profit organization. Its mission is to preserve, protect, promote and enhance the outstanding resources of the 72-mile A1A corridor through northeast Florida’s coastal counties of Flagler and St. Johns. The organization is composed of volunteer citizens who collaborate with municipalities, government agencies and other civic groups to improve facilities, amenities and promote interpretive stories about the area’s intrinsic resources including nature, culture, recreation, archaeology, scenery, and history.To subscribe to A1A’s emails, go here.
Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education program (WISE): This week, a health presentation by Joe Dupree, Driver, Engineer, Paramedic & Firefighter Ormond Beach Fire Dept. This presentation will provide details on fall prevention and why blood pressure, cholesterol, and Atrial Fibrillation are all combined. At DSC’s Advanced Technology College, 1770 Technology Blvd., Daytona Beach (located ½-mile north of LPGA Blvd. off Williamson Blvd.) – all presentations are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community.WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older; $15 for an individual or $25 per couple for the period September-December. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, call (386) 506-4506, or email Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.
Creative Bazaar: Arts and Crafts Flea Market at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s venue at 1500 Central Avenue, open to shoppers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., open to anyone who wants to sell, for $25 for a 10×10 space if you’re a PCAF member, $35 for non-members. Ask about canopy and table rental. Call 225-4394. Creative Bazaar is held every first Saturday of the month.
The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.
Contact the commissioners by email:
- Charlie Ericksen (District 1)
- Greg Hansen (District 2)
- Dave Sullivan (District 3)
- Joe Mullins (District 4)
- Donald O’Brien (District 5)
- County Administrator Jerry Cameron
- County Attorney Al Hadeed
The Bunnell Elementary School Advisory Council and PTO meet at 5 p.m. in the school’s media center. School Advisory Councils are composed of principals, teachers, educational support personnel, parents, students, local business representatives, and community members. It is a group intended to represent the broad school community and those persons closest to the students who will share responsibility for guiding the school toward continuous improvement. Bunnell’s SAC is chaired by Michelle Brito and vice-chaired by Carmen Stanford. See the website here.
The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets. The County Commission established the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee/ Housing Task Force, under Section 16-77 of the Flagler County Code, to make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding specific initiatives to encourage or facilitate affordable housing in Flagler County. Meetings are held at 8:30 a.m. on the Second Tuesday of each month. Staff Liaison is Ralston Reodica, 386-313-4037. See the committee bylaws here, and committee agendas here, though they’re posted only spottily.
Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education program (WISE): This week, medical marijuana: Attorney Aaron Delgado, Daytona Beach. America currently has a patchwork of local, state, and federal laws that treat the same drug differently and inconsistently depending on its form and mode of use. Florida voters recently passed a constitutional amendment permitting some limited medical use of marijuana, although under federal law it still remains classified as a Schedule 1 drug that is criminalized as having no accepted medical treatment use in the U.S. Attorney Aaron Delgado describes some of the current issues concerning interactions between differing state and federal drug laws, and that the new amendment has not decriminalized recreational use of marijuana. At DSC’s Advanced Technology College, 1770 Technology Blvd., Daytona Beach (located ½-mile north of LPGA Blvd. off Williamson Blvd.) – all presentations are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community.WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older; $15 for an individual or $25 per couple for the period September-December. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, call (386) 506-4506, or email Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Sept. 13, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.
Cultural Coda
A Tribute to BB King on His 94th:
And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.
Leave a Reply