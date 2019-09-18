Wednesday Briefing: JJ Graham’s “Nadia” Turtle, Private Investigator Sheila Wysocki, Ex-Border Patrol Chief at Tiger Bay

Today: Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Tonight: Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

In Court: James Taylor, the 41-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for molesting an 11-year-old girl after a jury trial two years ago in Bunnell, is in court for the third day of a re-trial after the 5th District Court of Appeal vacated the sentence and ordered a new trial, because the judge had erred by allowing certain evidence to be introduced. The trial starts at 9 a.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. The defense is expected to wrap up its case today. See background here.

The Flagler County Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.

“Solving True Crimes”: The Flagler Chamber of Commerce and Professional Women Council host a Fearless and Focused luncheon with guest speaker Sheila Wysocki, a private investigator, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast, at 11:30 a.m. Wysocki is a nationally recognized private investigator who t akes matters into her own hands using unique methods such as crowd-sourcing and podcasts. Wysocki is the author of No Case is Too Cold and Voted #6 most influential women private investigators! Wysocki specializes in solving cold cases. She embraces the challenge and views each case as a mission to seek justice – and seeking justice is what she does. Sheila Wysocki became a household name in the private investigator world after she helped solve the cold-case murder of her college roommate more than 25 years later. But, there’s a twist! It doesn’t end as you imagine. Come hear the story that launched her career because she wouldn’t accept moving on without answers! And, has since helped in over 100 complicated cases. Sheila continues her practice today. She has been featured in The Washington Post and appeared on Anderson Cooper, Dateline, Katie Couric, A&E Biography’s “I Solved a Murder,” ABC’s 20/20 and numerous other shows and podcasts.

The F lagler Tiger Bay Club Hosts Former U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Fisher as its September lunch speaker at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast, at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required. President’s guest and non-members, $40. Fisher served as Chief of the United States Border Patrol in Washington D.C. for six years, overseeing approximately 25,000 personnel and managing a $3.5 billion budget. During his tenure, he led a team and developed a comprehensive national border security strategy to include an operational implementation plan. As President and CEO of the Alexandria, Virginia-based Scorpion Security Services Fisher’s company serves a variety of clients in the national security and border security industry. Scorpion Security Services provides operational, strategic, and practical solutions and perspectives to companies that want to understand the complexities of the border environment and develop corporate strategies to increase revenue. Leading the discussion on border control and national security solutions, Fisher will be available for Q&A during the luncheon.

The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. The planning board is responsible for recommending land development regulations to the city council. See the agendas here.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Tuesday: MPower Fitness, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace), Palm Coast, 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Tuesday: Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway, 1 to 4 p.m.

Wednesday: Palm Coast Data Building 3, 2 Commerce Boulevard, Palm Coast, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Palm Coast Data Building 1, 11 Commerce Boulevard, Palm Coast, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday: Beach Village Apartments, 1100 Beach Village Circle, Palm Coast, 1:30 to 6 p.m.

Saturday: Winn Dixie, Flagler Plaza on State Road 100, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Winn Dixie, 1260 West Palm Coast Parkway, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.





2019 Hurricane Preparedness

Download your 2019 Hurricane Preparedness Guide here, or see below:

Sign-up for our ALERTFlagler emergency notification system at www.FlaglerCounty.org/ALERTFlagler.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

IMPORTANT: Safety in the Work Zone: Drivers are reminded to obey all posted speed limits, and to be alert to vehicles turning onto northbound S.R. A1A from side streets or businesses. Pedestrians and bicyclists are asked to remain aware as construction activities continue and designated pathways are moved. Please use extra caution walking, bicycling or driving through the area. Remember, safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Last Updated: Sept. 13.

Protecting Turtles

Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.

The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.

Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):

Work on this segment is complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

Drainage installation is continuing and the contractor is working to complete this aspect of the project in about a month. The contractor is also working on curbing for the median, and building the new southbound roadway. Community members can expect to see increased truck traffic as the contractor brings in materials.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:

Wall construction is complete.

HEPATITIS A ON AGENDA: The House Health Quality Subcommittee will receive a briefing from Surgeon General Scott Rivkees about the hepatitis A outbreak in the state. (Wednesday, 9 a.m., 212 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

AFFORDABLE HOUSING AT ISSUE: The House Local, Federal & Veterans Affairs Subcommittee and the Senate Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development Appropriations Subcommittee will receive presentations about affordable and workforce housing. (Wednesday, House subcommittee at 9 a.m., 12 House Office Building. Also, Senate subcommittee at 3:30 p.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)

SPRINGS RESTORATION REVIEWED: The House Agriculture & Natural Resources Subcommittee will receive a presentation from the Department of Environmental Protection about springs-restoration projects. (Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., 12 House Office Building, the Capitol.)

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING EYED: The House Transportation & Infrastructure Subcommittee will receive an update from the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles about a new law that strengthened the state’s ban on texting while driving. The law, passed during the 2019 session, allows police to pull over motorists for texting while driving. In the past, texting while driving was considered a “secondary” offense, which meant police could only cite motorists if they stopped them for other reasons, such as speeding. (Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., Reed Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)

CERTIFICATE OF NEED REPEAL ON AGENDA: The House Health Market Reform Subcommittee will receive an update about a new law that repealed the “certificate of need” regulatory process for hospitals. The controversial process required state approval before new hospitals could be built and certain hospital programs could be added. (Wednesday, 3 p.m., 306 House Office Building, the Capitol.)

—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Coming Days:

MASS SHOOTINGS AND VIOLENCE AT ISSUE: The Senate Infrastructure and Security Committee will hold a workshop about mass attacks and violence after incidents such as deadly shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. The committee will receive presentations about academic research and studies, law-enforcement issues, mental-health issues and judicial-system issues. (Monday, 1 p.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)

FINANCIAL ‘OUTLOOK’ OUTLINED: The House Appropriations Committee will receive a presentation by Amy Baker, coordinator of the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research, about a report known as the Long Range Financial Outlook. The annual report details issues such as tax collections and projected spending and is aimed at helping lawmakers as they draw up a new state budget. (Monday, 3 p.m., 212 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

SCHOOL SAFETY EYED: The Senate Education Committee will receive an update on school safety and security. Lawmakers have focused heavily on the issues since the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people. Laws passed in 2018 and 2019 require all public schools to follow a number of security measures, including having trained, armed security personnel on site at all times. Many schools — particularly charter schools — struggled to comply with that requirement until recently, according to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, which was briefed on the matter last month. (Monday, 4:30 p.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

JUVENILE MURDER SENTENCE ARGUED: The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments in three cases, including a challenge to a 40-year prison sentence for a woman convicted of second-degree murder in the slaying of her mother. Linda Pedroza, who was 17 at the time her mother was killed in Palm Beach County, contends that the sentence is unconstitutional because she was a juvenile when the crime was committed. (Monday, 9 a.m., Florida Supreme Court, 500 South Duval St., Tallahassee.)

RESTORATION OF VOTING RIGHTS DISCUSSED: The state’s Restoration of Voting Rights Work Group will meet. The group was created as part of efforts to carry out a November constitutional amendment that restored voting rights to felons who have completed terms of their sentences. (Monday, 2 p.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol. Call-in number: 1-888-585-9008. Code: 659459077.)

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Sept. 13, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

