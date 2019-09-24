Tuesday Briefing: Old Kings Road Widening, NAACP Meeting, FPC Drama Talent, Stetson Value Days

Today: Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.





The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council will discuss a $6.9 million state transportation department grant for the first phase of the widening of 3.44 miles of Old Kings Road to 11-foot double lanes in each direction, with 8-foot sidewalks on either side of the road. Total project cost for the first phase is $8.2 million, with the city picking up the balance out of impact fees and its utility capital fund. The project limits are from the southern intersection of Kingswood Drive to east of Kings Way Road. The project is approximately 0.661 miles of what will–when all phases are completed–be a 3.44-mile project, all the way down to Forest Grove Drive. The first phase of construction is scheduled for May 2020 to March 2021. See the complete agenda and background materials here.

The Flagler County NAACP meets at 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 U. S. 1 North, Palm Coast. The meeting will highlight this month’s business owner Racquel Wyatt of Perfected Beauty, LLC. The month’s agenda is full, having taken in the first meeting after a hiatus and prior to the NAACP State Convention. Each monthly meeting will highlight a small Black business in the community.

The Flagler Palm Coast High School drama club’s talent show is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the FlaglerAuditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. The show will include dancing, singing, acting, some comedy, and other variety show acts.

Stetson’s Values Day is an annual tradition established by Stetson’s eighth president H. Douglas Lee and is celebrated every year in September. It’s a day dedicated to the university’s commitment to its core values, which are personal growth, intellectual development, global citizenship and personal and social responsibility. This year’s theme is “Activism through the Arts.” The Hand Art Center will have a tie-in event scheduled during the festivities. Stetson University Hand Art Center, 139 E. Michigan Ave., DeLand. All events at the Hand Art Center are free and open to the public.

Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education program (WISE): This week, Dolley Madison portrayed by Nancy Schleicher: Schleicher will give a historical portrayal of Dolley Madison, who set the standard for first ladies with her tact and social graces. Dolley Madison is credited with saving the portrait of George Washington when the British set fire to the White House during the War of 1812. At DSC’s Advanced Technology College, 1770 Technology Blvd., Daytona Beach (located ½-mile north of LPGA Blvd. off Williamson Blvd.) – all presentations are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community.WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older; $15 for an individual or $25 per couple for the period September-December. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, call (386) 506-4506, or email Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday – 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. – Inert

Noon to 11:59 p.m. – Live/Inert

Wednesday – 10 a.m. to noon – Inert

Noon to 11:59 p.m. – Live/Inert

Thursday – 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. – Inert

Noon to 11:59 p.m. – Live/Inert

Friday – noon to 11:59 p.m. – Live/Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Tuesday: Moe’s Southwest Grill, 250 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Island Walk, noon to 6 p.m.

Friday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.

Saturday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: CVS Pharmacy, 5151 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday: CVS Pharmacy, 2301 West Moody Boulevard, Flagler Beach, 3 to 6 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

Last Updated: Sept. 23.

Segments 1 and 3 are complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

Drainage installation is continuing and is nearly 90% complete. The contractor will complete this aspect of the work as part of the completion of the construction of the new southbound roadway. Steady progress is being made constructing the curbing for the median.

Announcements/Press Releases:

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



TECH AND INNOVATION DISCUSSED: The Florida Tech and Innovation Summit will be held by The James Madison Institute, the Florida Chamber Foundation, the Florida Technology Council and the Center for Growth and Opportunity at Utah State University. Speakers are expected to include Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg; Rep. James Grant, R-Tampa; and Rep. Jason Fischer, R-Jacksonville. (Wednesday, 8 a.m., University of Central Florida, Fairwinds Alumni Center, 12676 Gemini Blvd. North, Orlando.)

CITRUS ISSUES ON MENU: The Florida Citrus Commission will meet. (Wednesday, 9 a.m., Florida Department of Citrus, 605 East Main St., Bartow.)

ALGAE TASK FORCE MEETS: Florida’s Blue-Green Algae Task Force will continue a two-day meeting aimed at finding ways to reduce and prevent future outbreaks of toxic algae in waterways. The task force Wednesday is expected to discuss recommendations for state officials. (Wednesday, 9 a.m., Florida Gulf Coast University, Kapnick Center, 4940 Bayshore Dr., Naples.)

REPORT DETAILS VICTIMIZATION: The Children’s Campaign will hold a news conference to release a report about violence and victimization suffered by Florida girls. (Wednesday, 10 a.m., Florida Press Center, 336 East College Ave., Tallahassee.)

COUNTIES HOLD ‘INNOVATION’ CONFERENCE: The Florida Association of Counties will start a two-day “Innovation & Policy Conference” in Bay County. (Wednesday, 10 a.m., Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf & Spa Resort, 4114 Jan Cooley Dr., Panama City Beach.)

PUTNAM COUNTY DELEGATION MEETS: The Putnam County legislative delegation, made up of Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, and Rep. Bobby Payne, R-Palatka, will meet as it prepares for the 2020 session. (Wednesday, 2 p.m., Putnam County Commission, 2509 Crill Ave., Palatka.)

–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Coming Days:

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Sept. 20, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

A Tribute to BB King on His 94th:

And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.

