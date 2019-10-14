Monday Briefing: Columbus Atrocities Day, Thomas Murder Plea, Economics, Constitutional Revision

Today: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

Drought Index: 113

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: triskaidekaphobia.

Today’s jail bookings.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

It’s Flagler Palm Coast High School Homecoming Week.

In Court: Johnnie Spydale Thomas Jr., the man accused of killing Robert Lee Emmanuel Sr. on Sept. 15, 2017, is scheduled to plea to second degree murder before Circuit Court Terence Perkins at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. See background here.

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics at 5:45 a.m. eastern time at the earliest (11:30 a.m. in Stockholm). The Prize in Economic Sciences is awarded by The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm. See all economic sciences laureates or learn about the nomination process. The announcement is streamed live by the Nobel site, here.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Genetic Genealogy team is hosting a seminar for reporters about the investigative tool at 3 p.m. at the Orlando Regional Operations Center, 500 West Robinson Street. FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen and Chief of Forensic Services Lori Napolitano will provide information on how genetic genealogy is used in law enforcement. We will also announce the results of our first year using genetic genealogy as an investigative tool.

The Flagler County Land Acquisition Committee meets at 3:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell. The committee is an advisory board to the county commission on the acquisition and management of environmentally sensitive lands, recreation, and water recharge areas. The committee is scheduled to meet once a month, but seldom does.

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. in the Doug Cisney Room at the main library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. See minutes and agendas here.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.

Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.

The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.

Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking. For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Tuesday: AdventHealth Palm Coast, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Chick Fil A, 1000 Palm Coast Parkway, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: Lowe’s, 315 Cypress Edge Drive, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.





Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

Last Updated: Oct. 9.

Segments 1 and 3 are complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The drainage installation is nearly complete, and work on the new median curbs and flumes continues. The contractor has begun placement of the lime rock base, which is part of the construction of the new southbound roadway.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive):

Wall construction is complete, dune refurbishment and walkover construction will begin once Hurricane Season is over.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



CONSTITUTION PANEL TARGETED: The Senate Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee will consider a proposal (SJR 142), filed by Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, that seeks to abolish the Florida Constitution Revision Commission. The 37-member Constitution Revision Commission, which meets every 20 years, became highly controversial last year as it put seven issues on the November 2018 ballot. In part, that controversy stemmed from “bundling” unrelated issues in proposed constitutional amendments. For example, the commission proposed an amendment that called for a ban on offshore oil drilling and a ban on vaping in workplaces. All seven of the commission’s proposals passed. If the Senate and House vote to abolish the commission during the upcoming legislative session, the issue would have to go on the November 2020 ballot because abolishing the commission would involve changing the Constitution. The Senate backed abolishing the commission during the 2019 session, but the House did not go along. (Monday, 2:30 p.m., 301 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)

CONFIRMATION HEARINGS HELD: The Senate Ethics and Elections Committee will hold confirmation hearings for appointees to a number of boards and commissions, including the Florida Commission on Ethics, the Florida Elections Commission and the Florida Board of Medicine. (Monday, 4:30 p.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

CLIMATE CHANGE ON AGENDA: The Senate Infrastructure and Security Committee will hold a panel discussion about climate change and infrastructure resiliency. (Monday, 4:30 p.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)

ACADEMIC STANDARDS CONSIDERED: The Florida Department of Education will continue a “listening tour” about new academic standards for public schools. The move to revise standards stems from an executive order issued early this year by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is required to submit recommendations to DeSantis by Jan. 1. (Monday, 5:30 p.m., John I. Leonard High School, 4701 10th Ave. North, Greenacres.)

–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Coming Days:

The Live Calendar is Flagler County's and Palm Coast's most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more.

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Oct. 11, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

