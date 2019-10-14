Monday Briefing: Columbus Atrocities Day, Thomas Murder Plea, Economics, Constitutional Revision

Today: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 113
Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: triskaidekaphobia.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
“To emphasize the heroism of Columbus and his successors as navigators and discoverers, and to deemphasize their genocide, is not a technical necessity but an ideological choice. It serves—unwittingly—to justify what was done. My point is not that we must, in telling history, accuse, judge, condemn Columbus in absentia. It is too late for that; it would be a useless scholarly exercise in morality. But the easy acceptance of atrocities as a deplorable but necessary price to pay for progress (Hiroshima and Vietnam, to save Western civilization; Kronstadt and Hungary, to save socialism; nuclear proliferation, to save us all)—that is still with us. One reason these atrocities are still with us is that we have learned to bury them in a mass of other facts, as radioactive wastes are buried in containers in the earth. We have learned to give them exactly the same proportion of attention that teachers and writers often give them in the most respectable of classrooms and textbooks. This learned sense of moral proportion, coming from the apparent objectivity of the scholar, is accepted more easily than when it comes from politicians at press conferences. It is therefore more deadly.”
–From Howard Zinn’s “A People’s History of the United States” (1980).
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
It’s Flagler Palm Coast High School Homecoming Week.
In Court: Johnnie Spydale Thomas Jr., the man accused of killing Robert Lee Emmanuel Sr. on Sept. 15, 2017, is scheduled to plea to second degree murder before Circuit Court Terence Perkins at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. See background here.
The 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics at 5:45 a.m. eastern time at the earliest (11:30 a.m. in Stockholm). The Prize in Economic Sciences is awarded by The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm. See all economic sciences laureates or learn about the nomination process. The announcement is streamed live by the Nobel site, here.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Genetic Genealogy team is hosting a seminar for reporters about the investigative tool at 3 p.m. at the Orlando Regional Operations Center, 500 West Robinson Street. FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen and Chief of Forensic Services Lori Napolitano will provide information on how genetic genealogy is used in law enforcement. We will also announce the results of our first year using genetic genealogy as an investigative tool.
The Flagler County Land Acquisition Committee meets at 3:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell. The committee is an advisory board to the county commission on the acquisition and management of environmentally sensitive lands, recreation, and water recharge areas. The committee is scheduled to meet once a month, but seldom does.
The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. in the Doug Cisney Room at the main library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. See minutes and agendas here.
The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey's World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County's AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking. For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Tuesday: AdventHealth Palm Coast, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday: Chick Fil A, 1000 Palm Coast Parkway, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday: Lowe’s, 315 Cypress Edge Drive, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.
Last Updated: Oct. 9.
Segments 1 and 3 are complete.
Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):
The drainage installation is nearly complete, and work on the new median curbs and flumes continues. The contractor has begun placement of the lime rock base, which is part of the construction of the new southbound roadway.
Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive):
Wall construction is complete, dune refurbishment and walkover construction will begin once Hurricane Season is over.
None.
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
CONSTITUTION PANEL TARGETED: The Senate Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee will consider a proposal (SJR 142), filed by Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, that seeks to abolish the Florida Constitution Revision Commission. The 37-member Constitution Revision Commission, which meets every 20 years, became highly controversial last year as it put seven issues on the November 2018 ballot. In part, that controversy stemmed from “bundling” unrelated issues in proposed constitutional amendments. For example, the commission proposed an amendment that called for a ban on offshore oil drilling and a ban on vaping in workplaces. All seven of the commission’s proposals passed. If the Senate and House vote to abolish the commission during the upcoming legislative session, the issue would have to go on the November 2020 ballot because abolishing the commission would involve changing the Constitution. The Senate backed abolishing the commission during the 2019 session, but the House did not go along. (Monday, 2:30 p.m., 301 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
CONFIRMATION HEARINGS HELD: The Senate Ethics and Elections Committee will hold confirmation hearings for appointees to a number of boards and commissions, including the Florida Commission on Ethics, the Florida Elections Commission and the Florida Board of Medicine. (Monday, 4:30 p.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
CLIMATE CHANGE ON AGENDA: The Senate Infrastructure and Security Committee will hold a panel discussion about climate change and infrastructure resiliency. (Monday, 4:30 p.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
ACADEMIC STANDARDS CONSIDERED: The Florida Department of Education will continue a “listening tour” about new academic standards for public schools. The move to revise standards stems from an executive order issued early this year by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is required to submit recommendations to DeSantis by Jan. 1. (Monday, 5:30 p.m., John I. Leonard High School, 4701 10th Ave. North, Greenacres.)
–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
The Live Calendar is Flagler County's and Palm Coast's most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more.
The Flagler County School Board meets in special session to discuss its search for a new superintendent to replace Jim Tager, who is retiring at the end of June.
The Flagler Economic Opportunity Advisory Council meets in workshop at 8 a.m. to discuss Business Expansion and Retention Program, then at 9 a.m., with a presentation from Jayne Fifer, President of the Volusia Manufacturers Association, at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas here, and watch the meetings here.
Members of the council are Commissioner County Commissioner and Chairman Donald O’Brien, Graylon Perkins, Greg Federline, Michael Gill, Joe Marotti, Jim Ulsamer, Barbara Revels and Dr. Ron Jimenez.
The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council is expected to approve the 2020 cultural arts grants (13 organizations are splitting $30,000) and a bank loan to conduct stormwater improvements. The council will also recognize the 47th class of its citizens’ academy. The full agenda and background materials are here.
A free introductory fitness pole walking clinic is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Waterfront Park off Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Fitness Pole Walking is for all ages and capabilities and will turn even a simple walk around the block into an effective, efficient, aerobic, and total body workout. KeenFit Walking Poles will be provided. These free clinics have limited space, so pre-registration is required. Contact Sheila Vidamour, Certified Pole Walking Instructor, 904-540-1067 walkyourpath406@aol.com.
Learn the Basics of Your Computer, 10 a.m.-noon at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about your computer? These classes teach you basic care of your computer, different programs you might have to use, and internet security. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
Grievance Flagler County School Board meeting with former Flagler Palm Coast High School teacher Robert Sprouse: A meeting originally scheduled for today at 11 a.m. was postponed to November 5, in the case regarding former Flagler Palm Coast High Schoool i3 teacher Robert Sprouse’s grievance over his contract not being renewed at the end of the last school year. Sprouse contends the administration retaliated against him because he raised issues about the way the school was addressing issues involving a make student who was harassing girls and acting inappropriately toward them at school. Sprouse also documented the issues in writing. The October grievance meeting had also not been properly noticed by the school board. See: “A “Highly Effective” Teacher Loses His Job at FPC. He Says It Was Retaliation for Whistle-Blowing. District Disagrees.”
The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 1 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only. Board members will discuss the results of a community survey about the school district, which you can see here. Board members will also discuss career industry certification and rezoning.
Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education program (WISE): This week, Vedic Math: For more than 30 years, Richard Blum has studied and researched Vedic Math, which is an ancient system of mathematics from India that was discovered 110 years ago. Vedic Math not only greatly increases one’s ability to do mathematical calculations, but also, enhances mental agility, increases self-confidence and elevates self-esteem. At DSC’s Advanced Technology College, 1770 Technology Blvd., Daytona Beach (located ½-mile north of LPGA Blvd. off Williamson Blvd.) – all presentations are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community.WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older; $15 for an individual or $25 per couple for the period September-December. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, call (386) 506-4506, or email Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.
Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families.
Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. This month’s beneficiary: Palm Coast Arts Foundation. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.
The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.
Planning Board members are Thea Mathen, chair, Jerry Jones, Howard Kane, Carl Lilavois, Shannon Strickland and Tonya Gordon.
Stetson University Concert Band, 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. Anthony Hose, conductor. Douglas Phillips, conductor. Please join us for the first band concert of the new academic year and performances by the Stetson University Concert Band on a Tuesday evening. The program will feature Patrick Dunnigan’s sensational setting of Selections from “The Danserye” by the Renaissance composer Tielman Susato, as well as selections by Kenneth J. Alford, Ambroise Thomas, Edward MacDowell, Julius Fučik, Richard Strauss and John Philip Sousa.
The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Bunnell, FL. Note: this meeting has been cancelled.
See the agendas here.
The Flagler County Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
The council is a collection of government representatives and tourism-related business representatives, appointed by the county commission to oversee the nearly $3 million in revenue generated by the county’s 5 percent sales surtax on hotel, motel, short-term rentals and other short-term lodging in the county. The budget is divided three ways between capital projects that enhance the local tourism experience, beach protection, and promotion and marketing of tourism events, including grants to local and national cultural, non-profit and for-profit organizations that put on events attractive to visitors. See budget figures here.
Council members are County Commissioner Greg Hansen, chairman, Flagler Beach Commissioner Eric Cooley, Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland, Stephen Baker, Ryan Crabb, Marc Richardson, Pamela Walker, John Lulgjuraj, and Felicia Robinson Cook. See agendas here.
The Flagler Tiger Bay Club Hosts Florida Highway Patril Chief of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Derek Barrs as its October lunch speaker at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast, at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required. President’s guest and non-members, $40.
Barrs will discuss autonomous vehicles and technology’s impact on transportation and safety on Florida’s roadways. Chief Barrs has been a member of law enforcement for nearly three decades, starting his career as a deputy sheriff with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, before joining the Florida Highway Patrol in 2011. As the Chief of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Chief Barrs is responsible for overseeing programs related to the collection of crash data and commercial vehicle safety, new technologies, and enforcement of regulations including compliance, drug interdiction, cargo theft and homeland security. Chief Barrs was named the 2006 Law Enforcement of the Year and currently serves as a member of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance and Chair of the Enforcement and Industry Modernization Committee. Members and guests should pre-register by visiting www.flaglertigerbayclub.com.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
The board approves or denies applications of Flagler County authorized contractor licenses and enforces the provisions of the Code in regulation of Class I, Class II, and local specialty and unlicensed contracting. The board hears appeals of decisions and interpretations of the building official and the licensing administrator, including determinations of unsafe building, and issues orders necessary to bring a violation into compliance. The board usually consists of 10 members elected to four-year terms, but some seats aren’t always filled. The current board consist of Luis Medeiros, William Dudley, Jr., William Sink, James Wingo, Glenn Torre, Howard Edgin, and Jill Snyder. See agendas here.
Free legal clinics presented by Flagler’s Clerk of Court and Flagler County Bar Association: Every Wednesday evening at the county courthouse. The four-part series of legal clinics is free of charge throughout the month of October. Attendees are invited to speak to attorneys who are knowledgeable in their respective field of law at no cost. These clinics will be held at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in the 1st floor jury assembly room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Building #1, Bunnell, Florida on the following dates beginning at 5:30 p.m and ending at 7:30 p.m. as follows:
October 2, Family Law, Presented by: Marc E. Dwyer, Esq., Linda Carley, Esq., Regina T. Huzior-Balzan, Esq., Dayana Lopez, Esq., Alicia R. Washington, Esq.
October 9, Wills and Estates, Debtor/Creditor Law, Presented by: Linda Carley, Esq., Paul Martin, Esq., MaryEllen Osterndorf, Esq.
October 16, Debtor/Creditor, Presented by: Ronald Horowitz, Esq., Marc Dwyer, Esq., Scott Spradley, Esq.
October 23, Landlord/Tenant Law Presented by: Ronald Horowitz, Esq., Alicia R. Washington, Esq., Diane Araujo Vidal, Esq., William Joseph Bosch III, Esq.
The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. The planning board is responsible for recommending land development regulations to the city council. See the agendas here.
The Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center hosts a six-week free class on diabetes management every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon, through Nov. 7 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. You will learn practical ways to cope with stress, depression, anger, and frustration, ways to prevent or delay diabetes complications, strategies for sick days, nutrition and exercise tools, and how to talk about your health. The workshop provides the support you need to maintain or improve your quality of life. Participants receive a free book: “Living A Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions.” Registration: Northeast Florida AHEC, Phone: (904) 482-0189.
Online: nefahec.eventbrite.com.
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office hosts the latest in a series of domestic violence summits at 10 a.m. at the Flagler County courthouse, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Bldg.#1, Bunnell, in the Jury Assembly Room. Each committee chairperson or designee is expected to to discuss the status of the ideas and initiatives previously identified. The public is invited.
The Free Quit Smoking Now program meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at AdventHealth Palm Coast (in conference room C: enter main entrance, conference room to the right). The free class meets once a week through Nov. 21 in one-hour sessions. This class provides you with the skills to develop a quit plan and learn to overcome barriers, learn to manage triggers, cravings, withdrawals, and stress, understand the benefits of quitting, and relapse prevention. Each participant is given a workbook, quit bag, educational materials, and quit tools. Also, up to a free 4-week supply of Nicotine Replacement Therapy, (patch, lozenge, or gum). Call Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center (AHEC) at (904) 482-0189 for more information or to register.
The Inspired Mic, Palm Coast’s most daring and unpredictable open mic event, is scheduled for its monthly edition at its venue at the Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach. Each month some of the most creative, innovative performances a person could ever hope to experience take place at The Inspired Mic. 14 presenters each month pull out slices of talent and genius to entertain the audience. Each presenter gets seven minutes to present on a very eclectic blend of their genius. Doors open at 6 p.m. and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. The ticket includes one drink and entry into a drawing with a prize of $25 cash or a $50 gift certificate to The Hidden Treasures.
The Wadsworth Elementary School PTO meets at 6 p.m. in the school’s media center, 4550 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast. The PTO is an active and supportive group of parents and teachers. Membership is always open and free. Come to any of our meetings to see what we are about. It is a great way to stay in touch with old friends and meet new ones. Meetings are on the third Thursday of each month. Childcare will be provided.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays at Marinelad’s Dolphin Adventure, 9505 Oceanshore Boulevard, Marineland.
The Miracle of Migration Bird Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Bolvd., Palm Coast. 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Seasonal migration is one of the most amazing phenomena of the natural world. Come join us and witness it firsthand. Park Ranger Joe Woodbury will offer a bird walk and explain techniques used to identify fall migrants, their habitat and behavior. A limited number of binoculars will be provided; however, we encourage you to bring your own. The program will be included in the regular park entrance fee. No advance registration required.
Free Business Continuity Planning Workshops: Flagler County’s departments of Emergency Management and Economic Opportunity have teamed up to provide a pair of free workshops to equip small businesses with the skills and information to be prepared before, during, and after a disaster. The workshops will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 3, Bunnell. Those interested in attending should RSVP to flaglerbizworkshop.eventbrite.com.
Daniel Greene Retrospective, at the Museum of Art DeLand: Considered the foremost pastelist in the United States, Daniel Greene’s paintings and pastels are represented in over 700 public and private collections in the U.S. and abroad. Greene has been the recipient of numerous awards and honors, with portrait subjects including: First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, Ayn Rand, Astronaut Walter Schirra, William Randolph Hearst, and many more. His recent exhibition, “Subway Paintings” at Grand Central Terminal was the inaugural event in the centennial year of the New York subway.
Considered by the Encyclopedia Britannica to be the foremost pastelist in the United States, his dazzling work has helped to seal the medium’s reputation as equally suitable as oil painting for serious, accomplished work. In 1983, the Pastel Society of America elected him to the Pastel Hall of Fame, and 20 years later, the Pastel Society of the West Coast named Mr. Greene a Pastel Laureate. In 1989, his work represented the United States at the first International Biennial of Pastel in San Quentin, France.At the museum from October 18 through December 29.
Surviving the Sixties Scoop in Canada: A Conversation with Barbara Bad Elk and Samantha Elk, Dakota Nation, 3 p.m. at the Stetson University Gillespie Museum, 234 E. Michigan Ave., DeLand. Barbara Bad Elk, a Native American of the Dakota tribe from Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, Manitoba, Canada, is one of 20,000 indigenous children taken during the era coined the “Sixties Scoop,” a government program that “scooped” children from their families and communities with the purpose of placing them with white adoption families. Many children were abused and used as free labor or treated as in-house help. Today, the grown children are referred to as “Sixties Scoop Survivors” as many are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, addictions and other mental health issues due to severe trauma and abuse from forced separation. Now as adults, thousands continue to struggle in their daily lives from finding their families, culture, language and most importantly, themselves. Barbara’s story of survival and life-long pursuit of identity, love, family, spirituality and hope is inspirational. She writes and speaks in memory of Sixties Scoop children who didn’t make it home. Barbara’s daughter, Samantha Elk, joins her mother in co-hosting an online radio program, “The Scoop,” and writes and blogs about discovering cultural diversity in the United States. All events at the Gillespie Museum are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.
Holler-Ween Halloween Festival at the Florida Agricultural Museum, 7900 N Old Kings Rd, Palm Coast, October 18, 19, 25 and 26 from 6:30 pm to 11:00 pm each night. Pumpkin carving, bounce house and games for smaller folks. Scarier things like Haunted House and Haunted Trail Ride for older folks. Live Music, Food, Vendors. Two-Minute Hot Seat by Daytona Escape Room. Tickets $15 at gate or $13 in advance here.
Stetson University Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. Anthony Hose, conductor. In 1934, which was 85 years ago, the world of music lost three great composers—Holst, Delius and Elgar—whose works embraced the last part of the 19th century and the first third of the 20th century. This concert pays tribute to them with three contrasting compositions. Gustav Holst’s ballet suite from his opera “The Perfect Fool” is dramatic, rhythmically pulsating and easily identified as the work of the composer of “The Planets.” Frederick Delius went to Germany to further his musical studies, where he met Brahms and Grieg, the latter’s music greatly influencing the young composer. “Two Pieces for Small Orchestra, On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring and Summer Night on the River,” are evocative of the English countryside and markedly contrasting to the Holst suite, which opens the program. Edward Elgar’s “Enigma Variations” are a standard constituent of the repertoire of the world’s major symphony orchestras, undoubtedly one of the greatest works of late Romanticism and a favorite of audiences worldwide. A fitting conclusion to this tribute.
Guided Beach Exploration at the GTM Reserve, 9 to 11 a.m., GTM Reserve Visitor Center, 505 Guana River Road, Ponte Vedra Beach. Join GTM Research Reserve docents for a beach walk. You will learn about the animals that call the beach their home, about seashells and other interesting facts. This is a “Beaches 101” experience that the entire family will enjoy. The hike will begin at the Visitor Center, where you will learn about the different habitats on our beautiful seashore. The group will then walk across the street to the beach for this salty adventure. Free parking in front of the visitor center. The walk is free, but online registration here is required. After the walk, you can come back to the GTM Research Reserve Visitor Center, enjoy our many miles of trails, or spend the day on the beach.
- Do I need a reservation to attend? Yes.
- If I can’t make it, how do I cancel my reservation? Upon making the reservation, an email confirmation is sent. There is information about canceling within the email. Since a lot of our guided family programs are full, we strongly encourage you to cancel, so that your seat becomes available for others interested.
- What should I wear? Please wear clothing that is appropriate for outdoors. It’s always recommended to dress in layers and prepare for any type of weather. Hats will help protect your skin from the sun, along with sunscreen. Closed-toe shoes are suggested, but not required. Bug spray is also recommended.
- How long is the walk? Round trip, the walk is about half a mile. The hike leaders will take you down to the beach, and will walk ~0.25 miles one way. You are welcome to continue on with the lead, or turn around when they do and discuss more on the way back. At any point throughout the hike, visitors are allowed to take swim breaks in the beautiful ocean.
- What should I bring? Please bring a reusable water bottle filled with water, insect repellent, sunscreen, binoculars/camera and a bag if you would like to collect shells, shark teeth, sea glass, trash, etc.
- Where should I meet my guide? CLICK HERE for a Google Map. Your guide will be waiting at the GTM Visitor Center 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hike.
- What will I learn from this? The GTM Research Reserve interpretive guide will cover where the restless sand comes from, where it’s going and its refusal to stay put. Ask why the sand is fine or coarse and how it got its color. Learn about coquina rocks, dune flowers, sea birds, shells and the humble gopher tortoise who digs deep burrows and comes out to dine on prickly pears along the dunes.
- Is there anything else to see afterwards? You’re welcome to stay at the beach longer and collect shells, swim in the ocean, or lay in the sun- have a family day! You can purchase a $3 parking pass to enjoy the Dam area, where visitors can fish, rent kayaks or paddle-boards. You can hike one of our beautiful trails, head to one of our three beach lots, or come hang out in the Visitor Center and learn more about our natural surroundings.
- How old does my child need to be to attend? Can I push a stroller? There are no age restrictions for this hike, but the Florida heat can be uncomfortable for small children. You are welcome to push a stroller, however we strongly recommend strollers with large beach-capable wheels.
- I have a bad back, can I still do this hike? The hike is moderately paced, and has soft sand terrain. As long as you feel comfortable walking through beach sand for about half of a mile, please join us on this hike!
Fire Station 71 Open House, 9 a.m. to noon at Flagler Fire Station 71, 99 E CR 2006 Bunnell. Meet your local Fire Rescue personnel; Tour the Fire Station, Explore fire fighting equipment; Meet Florida Forest Service, Meet Flagler County Emergency Management; Sign up for ALERTFlagler; Sign up for Special Needs Sheltering.
Family Fun Saturday at the Museum of Art DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. Are you looking for an entertaining family activity that will bring out everyone’s artistic side? Family Fun Saturday offers free, hands-on art activities that highlight the Museum’s exhibitions. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and admission to both Museum locations is free all day. Family Fun Saturdays are sponsored in part by the Rotary Club of DeLand and the Orange City Blue Springs Manatee Festival.
Flagler Recovery Symposium on Drug and Alcohol Addiction: An event to showcase multiple pathways to recovery to increase awareness of supports available while fostering inclusion by providing opportunities for individuals to create long lasting connections within the community. The information gained at the symposium will be used to develop a plan for a Recovery Community Organization in Flagler County. At the FCAR Building (Flagler County Association of Realtors), 4101 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The keynote speaker is Kristin Aja. There will be door prizes. The event is free, but registration is requested.
Daniel Greene at the Museum of Art DeLand in an Artist Talk and Gallery Walk: 5 to 6 p.m., Museum of Art DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd. Award-winning artist, Daniel Greene, regarded as the foremost pastelist in the United States, will conduct a gallery walk at our downtown location to discuss his inspiration, style, and how and why he selects his subjects. Some of Greene’s most notable sitters include: First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, Ayn Rand, Astronaut Walter Schirra, William Randolph Hearst, “Wendy’s” founder Dave Thomas, Composer Alan Menken, Bryant Gumbel, and Bob Schieffer of CBS News. Join us for this rare opportunity to listen to an American master while viewing some of his world-renowned work.Greene has been inducted into the Pastel Hall of Fame and the Oil Painters of America Society Hall of Fame. In 1995, the American Society of Portrait Artists presented him with the John Singer Sargent Award for lifelong dedication to the achievement of excellence in portraiture. In 2001, he was awarded the Gold Medal of the Portrait Society of America.
Holler-Ween Halloween Festival at the Florida Agricultural Museum, 7900 N Old Kings Rd, Palm Coast, October 18, 19, 25 and 26 from 6:30 pm to 11:00 pm each night. Pumpkin carving, bounce house and games for smaller folks. Scarier things like Haunted House and Haunted Trail Ride for older folks. Live Music, Food, Vendors. Two-Minute Hot Seat by Daytona Escape Room. Tickets $15 at gate or $13 in advance here.
The Colored Pencil Society of America DC 117 St. Augustine meets at 1 p.m. at the Flagler County Art League, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite A-208, Palm Coast. Nationally recognized artist, Bill Shoemaker, CPSA, will conduct a demonstration using an Icarus Board. Bill is a local artist known for his beautiful wildlife art. He has introduced many artists to the Fine Art medium of Color Pencil through classes and private lessons. Time will be allowed for participants to practice or use for their artwork. The public is welcome.
At the time DC-117 was established in 2005, it was designated as “St. Augustine” as the city is a central point on the First Coast. However, our meetings are held in Palm Coast and our members attend from a wide area ~ Jacksonville to New Smyrna Beach and west to Gainesville. Our Chapter, founded by Bill Shoemaker and Hanneke Jevons, started with a number of colored pencil enthusiasts and their desire to share and nurture their love of colored pencil as a fine art. Anyone who is interested is welcomed at our meetings – no experience necessary! Many people get started in this medium after going to one meeting or show. They are fascinated with the vast possibilities of colored pencil. Our Chapter also sponsors workshops with nationally-known artists to help us learn new techniques and refine our skills. We welcome all interested artists to attend a meeting where we share our talents and colored pencil art information.
Flagler County Democratic Party Hoe-Down at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. Come and enjoy the afternoon with your Democratic friends and neighbors. We will celebrate the strength of our commitment to bring America back to the values we all share – truth, tolerance, inclusion and a government that serves all of its citizens. Featuring – Barbecue Pork Dinner & BBQ turkey dinner with Special Speakers Sean Shaw, who was the Democratic nominee for the 2018 Florida Attorney General election, and Clint Curtis, who kicked off his campaign for Florida’s 6th Congressional District. 2 to 5 p.m.
Sergei Babayan, piano, in concert. Hailed for his emotional intensity, bold energy, and remarkable levels of color, Mr. Babayan, artist-in-residence at the Cleveland Institute of Music, brings a deep understanding and insight to a diverse repertoire with his “unequaled touch, perfectly harmonious phrasing, and breathtaking virtuosity.” 3 p.m. at the BoxOffice@BachFestivalFlorida.org Tickets may be purchased online or by calling or visiting the Bach Festival Society Office. On a space available basis, tickets may be purchased at the venue door beginning one hour prior to concert time.
The Buddy Taylor Middle School Advisory Council meets at 5 p.m. in the Eagle’s Quest Media Center, BTMS, 4500 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The School Advisory Council (SAC) is a school-based group made up of school staff and parents and students intended to represent the school, the community, and the people closest to the students that shares the responsibility for supporting the school’s continuous improvement.
The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.
Contact the commissioners by email:
- Charlie Ericksen (District 1)
- Greg Hansen (District 2)
- Dave Sullivan (District 3)
- Joe Mullins (District 4)
- Donald O’Brien (District 5)
- County Administrator Jerry Cameron
- County Attorney Al Hadeed
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else's addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else's drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org.
Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.
Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Oct. 11, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.
Cultural Coda
Julliard School Concert: Couperin
And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.
Comments
CB from PC says
History is rife with actions which today would be considered “genocidal”. SURE, Let’s rename all Pedro Menendez Streets, Schools etc due to his role in the slaughter of 250 Huguenots at Matanzas outside St. Augustine. PEOPLE, MOVE ON AND FIGURE OUT HOW TO BETTER YOUR OWN LIVES WITHOUT TAKING DOWN CONFEDERATE STATUES OR ELIMINATING COLUMBUS DAY PARADES, WHERE THE ONLY HARM WHICH EXISTS IS IN YOUR FRAGILE BRAINS.
palmcoaster says
Thank you Flagler Live for this complete calendar.
Regarding Christopher Columbus anniversary, to me just commemorates the “Discovery of our American Continent” back when this event was like in contemporary times our amazing Moon Landing. But I wholly agree that unfortunately the savage ways in which native peoples were treated in any colonization thru history was and still is inhumane.
I am fully aware also that is disputed Columbus achievement as historians allege that Erik the Viking arrived first on the north of our continent, but to that I contest that he didn’t leave any settlements like Columbus and Spaniards did to the ill fate of the local natives. Our next and modern Columbus alike will be one of those courageous astronauts that I take my hat to, flying a rocket to Mars!