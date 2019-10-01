Tuesday Briefing: Merit Scholars, Superintendent Search, Hammock Development, Homeless Task Force

Today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Drought Index: 288

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Palm Coast city government’s animal control holds a 10 a.m. hearing on various cases at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast. See the 2019 meeting schedule, minutes and agendas here.

The Flagler County School Board meets in special session at 1 p.m. in Room 3 on the third floor to discuss its search for a new superintendent.

The Flagler County School Board meets for an agenda workshop at 3 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only. The agenda workshop focuses on items the board will take action on at its next regular meeting. The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at City Hall in Town Center at 6 p.m..

The Hammock Community Association meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Malacompra Road. Commissioner Greg Hansen is the guest speaker. He will speak about current Flagler County Projects, and there are many in the Hammock. Please send your questions in advance to info@TheHammock.org (3×5 cards will also be available at the meeting for questions).

The Flagler County Homeless & Housing Taskforce, a part of FlaglerCares, meets from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.

Flagler Beach’s Beach Management Plan Ad-Hoc Committee meets at 4 p.m. at City Hall.

Learn the Basics of Your Computer, 10 a.m.-noon at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about your computer? These classes teach you basic care of your computer, different programs you might have to use, and internet security. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.

Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education program (WISE): This week, a health presentation by Joe Dupree, Driver, Engineer, Paramedic & Firefighter Ormond Beach Fire Dept. This presentation will provide details on fall prevention and why blood pressure, cholesterol, and Atrial Fibrillation are all combined. At DSC’s Advanced Technology College, 1770 Technology Blvd., Daytona Beach (located ½-mile north of LPGA Blvd. off Williamson Blvd.) – all presentations are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community.WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older; $15 for an individual or $25 per couple for the period September-December. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, call (386) 506-4506, or email Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.

Rosh Hashanah services begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, then on Monday Sept. 30 and Tuesday Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. Tashlich & Tacos at 3 p.m. Monday. Yizkor, Tuesday, noonish. 4o Wellington Dr, Palm Coast. No charge for seating. 386-445-3006 or www.tbspalmcoast.org or hakol@tbspalmcoast.org

Chess on the Porch (and backgammon): The Humidor at European Village hosts an open chess evening starting at 6 p.m. Anyone and everyone welcome. Bring your chessboard if you have one. Great beer and wine, plus cigars. 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. Call 386.445.2221.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Monday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Flagler County Public School Transportation Department, 5400 State Road 100, 8 to 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Bunnell Government, 201 West Moody Boulevard, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Friday: Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area, 3100 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday: Advance America, 800 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 3 to 6 p.m.

Saturday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

Last Updated: Sept. 23.

Segments 1 and 3 are complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

Drainage installation is continuing and is nearly 90% complete. The contractor will complete this aspect of the work as part of the completion of the construction of the new southbound roadway. Steady progress is being made constructing the curbing for the median.

Announcements/Press Releases:

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



NEW LAWS TAKE EFFECT: A series of laws passed during the 2019 legislative session will take effect Tuesday. Among them are measures to protect police dogs and horses and crack down on hazing and child-like sex dolls. Also, the state’s ban on texting while driving will expand to prohibit motorists from using handheld wireless devices while driving in designated school crossings, school zones and work zones.

RESTORATION OF VOTING RIGHTS DISCUSSED: The state’s Restoration of Voting Rights Work Group will meet. The group was created as part of efforts to carry out a November constitutional amendment that restored voting rights to felons who have completed terms of their sentences. (Tuesday, 2 p.m., 212 Knott Building, the Capitol. Call-in number: 1-888-585-9008. Code: 659459077.)

Coming Days:

Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.

Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Sept. 27, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

Julliard School Concert: Couperin

And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.

