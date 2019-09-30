Monday Briefing: Bova Trial’s Final Day, Rosh Hashanah, Cleaning Up the Beach, Moderation to the Winds

Today: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tonight: Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 271
Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: hegemony.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
“In general, Mr. Ferrers was on the side of the golden mean, or, as he would have put it, the middle of the road. When it came to politics, he threw moderation to the winds and was a fanatical Republican. Though he could not swallow the Book of Genesis, he believed every word that was printed in the Chicago Tribune. Also that Franklin Delano Roosevelt had committed suicide. Fishing and golf were his two great pleasures.”
–From William Maxwell’s “The Value of Money,” a 1963 story collected in “Later Novels and Stories.”
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
The trial of Joseph Bova is expected to conclude with closing arguments and a verdict, after two days of jury selection and three days of trial last week. The state rested Thursday. The defense rested Friday, after Bova testified. The trial takes place before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401, Flagler County Courthouse, 1769 E Moody Blvd, Building #1. Bova is accused of murdering store clerk Zuheili Rosado in 2013 at the Mobil convenience store on State Road 100 in February 2013. Bova has been at a psychiatric facility for treatment, judged incompetent to stand trial. In February 2019, the administrator of the facility notified the court that Bova “no longer meets the criteria for continued commitment,” suggesting he is ready for trial. In July, the court determined trial should go ahead. See the Bova archives here.
Rosh Hashanah services begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, then on Monday Sept. 30 and Tuesday Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. Tashlich & Tacos at 3 p.m. Monday. Yizkor, Tuesday, noonish. 4o Wellington Dr, Palm Coast. No charge for seating. 386-445-3006 or www.tbspalmcoast.org or hakol@tbspalmcoast.org
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking. For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Monday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday: Flagler County Public School Transportation Department, 5400 State Road 100, 8 to 10:30 a.m.
- Wednesday: Bunnell Government, 201 West Moody Boulevard, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Friday: Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area, 3100 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Friday: Advance America, 800 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 3 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell
|
Sheriff's night shift incident reports, September 26
Sheriff's day shift incident reports, September 26
Flagler Beach's night shift incident reports, September 26
Flagler Beach's day shift incident reports, September 26
Bunnell police's night shift incident reports, September 26
Bunnell police's day shift incident reports, September 26
Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.
Last Updated: Sept. 23.
Segments 1 and 3 are complete.
Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):
Drainage installation is continuing and is nearly 90% complete. The contractor will complete this aspect of the work as part of the completion of the construction of the new southbound roadway. Steady progress is being made constructing the curbing for the median.
Free Community Emergency Response Team Training Begins October 7
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
VAPING AWARENESS ON TABLE: The Florida Heathy Kids Corporation’s Community Outreach and Marketing Committee will consider issues such as a vaping-awareness effort aimed at preventing teens from using electronic cigarettes. (Monday, 2 p.m., 1203 Governors Square Blvd., fourth floor, Tallahassee.)
KEYS SANCTUARY AT ISSUE: A meeting will be held to provide information about potential changes to the management plan, zoning and regulations related to the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released what is known as a “Restoration Blueprint” for public comment. (Monday, 6 p.m., Marathon Middle High School, 350 Sombrero Beach Road, Marathon.)
SUPREME COURT CLOSED: The Florida Supreme Court will be closed for Rosh Hashanah.
–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
Learn the Basics of Your Computer, 10 a.m.-noon at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about your computer? These classes teach you basic care of your computer, different programs you might have to use, and internet security. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
Palm Coast city government’s animal control holds a 10 a.m. hearing on various cases at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast. See the 2019 meeting schedule, minutes and agendas here.
Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education program (WISE): This week, a health presentation by Joe Dupree, Driver, Engineer, Paramedic & Firefighter Ormond Beach Fire Dept. This presentation will provide details on fall prevention and why blood pressure, cholesterol, and Atrial Fibrillation are all combined. At DSC’s Advanced Technology College, 1770 Technology Blvd., Daytona Beach (located ½-mile north of LPGA Blvd. off Williamson Blvd.) – all presentations are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community.WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older; $15 for an individual or $25 per couple for the period September-December. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, call (386) 506-4506, or email Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.
The Flagler County School Board meets for an agenda workshop at 3 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only. The agenda workshop focuses on items the board will take action on at its next regular meeting.
The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.
See previous board meeting videos here.
The School Board members and their email addresses:
The Hammock Community Association meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Malacompra Road. Commissioner Greg Hansen is the guest speaker. He will speak about current Flagler County Projects, and there are many in the Hammock. Please send your questions in advance to info@TheHammock.org (3×5 cards will also be available at the meeting for questions).
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
Flagler Republican Party strategy session at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast, 5:30 p.m. Join us for a lively evening as we discuss strategy, election needs, training schedules, events and activities for 2020. Be part of the winning team as we hear from motivational speakers, election strategists and those “in the know” on winning this critical upcoming election. This meeting is for Registered Republicans only. Questions? Call Danielle Anderson, president of the Flagler Republican Club, at 386-503-5197, or visit www.flaglergop.org for details.
Free legal clinics presented by Flagler’s Clerk of Court and Flagler County Bar Association: Every Wednesday evening at the county courthouse. The four-part series of legal clinics is free of charge throughout the month of October. Attendees are invited to speak to attorneys who are knowledgeable in their respective field of law at no cost. These clinics will be held at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in the 1st floor jury assembly room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Building #1, Bunnell, Florida on the following dates beginning at 5:30 p.m and ending at 7:30 p.m. as follows:
October 2, Family Law, Presented by: Marc E. Dwyer, Esq., Linda Carley, Esq., Regina T. Huzior-Balzan, Esq., Dayana Lopez, Esq., Alicia R. Washington, Esq.
October 9, Wills and Estates, Debtor/Creditor Law, Presented by: Linda Carley, Esq., Paul Martin, Esq., MaryEllen Osterndorf, Esq.
October 16, Debtor/Creditor, Presented by: Ronald Horowitz, Esq., Marc Dwyer, Esq., Scott Spradley, Esq.
October 23, Landlord/Tenant Law Presented by: Ronald Horowitz, Esq., Alicia R. Washington, Esq., Diane Araujo Vidal, Esq., William Joseph Bosch III, Esq.
The Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center hosts a six-week free class on diabetes management every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon, through Nov. 7 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. You will learn practical ways to cope with stress, depression, anger, and frustration, ways to prevent or delay diabetes complications, strategies for sick days, nutrition and exercise tools, and how to talk about your health. The workshop provides the support you need to maintain or improve your quality of life. Participants receive a free book: “Living A Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions.” Registration: Northeast Florida AHEC, Phone: (904) 482-0189.
Online: nefahec.eventbrite.com.
Rabbi Merrill Shapiro is the featured speaker at the monthly meting of the Democratic Club of Palm Coast, 6:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 US 1 North Palm Coast. Shapiro will be speaking about Separation of Church and State, likely with particular attention to the Flagler County School Board’s recent and controversial revival of starting its meetings with an invocation, which had not been done in five decades. Audience participation is welcome. All party affiliations or non-affiliations, and all denominations or non-denominations, welcome.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays at Marinelad’s Dolphin Adventure, 9505 Oceanshore Boulevard, Marineland.
First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.
The exhibition 1¢ LIFE opens at The Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach and runs through November 9. This exhibition will celebrate the 55th anniversary of the landmark publication, 1¢ LIFE, with over 55 important original graphics and poems from the publication, which debuted in 1964. The exhibition will also accompany the Cultural Center’s 25th Anniversary Celebration. 1¢ LIFE has come to be regarded as one of the greatest artists’ books of the time. This collection of poems produced by Walasse Ting is liberally illustrated with brilliant original lithographs by a total of 28 celebrated artists including Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein. Ting’s own lithographs of the 1960’s simply explode onto the page in an exhilarating riot of color, resonating perfectly with his fiery poetry. his exhibition will be the first national exhibition the Cultural Center has hosted. It comes at an exciting time of growth and change as the Cultural Center prepares to transition into a new, state-of-the-art facility. Exhibition tickets will be available for purchase online, in advance, over the phone, and at the door. Adult ticket: $25. Student ticket: $15. Cultural Center member ticket: $15. School groups with tour guide and art experience: $10. Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach, 50 Executive Way, Ponte Vedra Beach.
Please join the Flagler Free Clinic for “Cycling for Health,” a twelve mile bike ride through the beautiful Lehigh Trail, with registration starting at 7 a.m on Oct. 5 starting in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. The Flagler Free Clinic was established in 2005 to provide free medical and dental care to the medically uninsured citizens of our community. This is a fund-raising event to support the Flagler Free Clinic. For more information or to register for the event visit FlaglerFreeClinic.org. You can also call the clinic and speak to Rosario or Terri at 386-437-3091.
Creative Bazaar: Arts and Crafts Flea Market at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s venue at 1500 Central Avenue, open to shoppers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., open to anyone who wants to sell, for $25 for a 10×10 space if you’re a PCAF member, $35 for non-members. Ask about canopy and table rental. Call 225-4394. Creative Bazaar is held every first Saturday of the month.
Rock Painting at Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area, 3100 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, 10 a.m. to noon. Join us for our fun filled rock painting program, all ages welcome. Learn how to paint your own rocks or use the ones provided (you can paint two rocks). This event is subject to cancellation due to weather conditions. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. We will be meeting on the west side of the park at a pavilion with views of the river – Killdeer pavilion. The event is free with paid admission fee to the state park: $5 per vehicle. (Limit 2-8 people per vehicle), $4 per single-occupant vehicle, $2 per pedestrians, bicyclists, extra passengers or passengers holding an Annual Individual Pass.
Community blood drive: Edward Jones Investments and LifeSouth community Blood Center host a community blood drive from noon to 7 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor, Palm Coast. This “Pint for a Pint” means that each donor gets a pint of beer, courtesy of Moonrise Brewing Co. at European Village. Also, hotdogs, chips, drinks, snacks, and a free cholesterol screening for all donors.
Featuring the best of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul’s “Nearly New” Thrift Store, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Clothing, purses, and jewelry for sale, as well as a silent auction and raffles. Tickets $25 per person include door prize ticket and $5 coupon for the Nearly New store. Tickets on sale at the store: 400 S. Daytona Ave., Flagler Beach. Event location: Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church Parish Hall, 915 North Central Avenue, Flagler Beach.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Santa Maria Del Mar Conference, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit international voluntary organization in the Catholic Church. Members are devoted to provide personal service to the poor. Among its varied efforts to offer material help, the Society’s “Nearly New” Thrift Store raises money to help the less fortunate in Flagler County by selling “nearly new” clothing and other items. The store has over seventy volunteers who sort, clean and price items fitting our “nearly new” ideal. The Unique Boutique event in October will be one of our major fundraisers for 2019. Our goal is to raise $8,000.
Classic Nashville Roadshow, 7:30 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Remember when Johnny fell for June and Loretta was just a coal miner’s daughter? CLASSIC NASHVILLE ROADSHOW is classic country music at its finest! Share an evening with hits such as “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” “King of the Road,” “Momma Tried,” “Harper Valley PTA,” and “Crazy.” Along with legendary duets, “Louisiana Woman,” “Jackson,” and many more. This full production features a live band, authentic period set, comedy and the stories behind the legendary performers such as Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard, Tammy Wynette, Hank Williams, and Patsy Cline. Take a journey back in time when Country was King. Tickets $29-39.
Eighth annual Kix Country Fest 2019 at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Rd. Bunnell, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Live country music all day. Some free tickets are available, otherwise $15 for adults, kids 10 and under get in free. Listen to Kix 98.7 FM for free tickets. Free kids zone, games, prizes, giant video wall, and numerous live bands, including Luke Bryan Tribute Show, Eli Mosley, Southern Chaos, and Hannah Anders.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.
Contact the commissioners by email:
- Charlie Ericksen (District 1)
- Greg Hansen (District 2)
- Dave Sullivan (District 3)
- Joe Mullins (District 4)
- Donald O’Brien (District 5)
- County Administrator Jerry Cameron
- County Attorney Al Hadeed
Low Tide Trek at Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area, 3100 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, 10 a.m. to noon. Accompany Master Naturalist Dale Grussing for a morning walk on the beach. Enjoy learning about our unique ecosystem and the native plant and animal species, geology of the park, waves, currents and rip tides. Participants should be able to walk in sand and on the uneven terrain of the beach. The event is free with paid admission fee to the state park: $5 per vehicle. (Limit 2-8 people per vehicle), $4 per single-occupant vehicle, $2 per pedestrians, bicyclists, extra passengers or passengers holding an Annual Individual Pass.
The Bunnell Elementary School Advisory Council and PTO meet at 5 p.m. in the school’s media center. School Advisory Councils are composed of principals, teachers, educational support personnel, parents, students, local business representatives, and community members. It is a group intended to represent the broad school community and those persons closest to the students who will share responsibility for guiding the school toward continuous improvement. Bunnell’s SAC is chaired by Michelle Brito and vice-chaired by Carmen Stanford. See the website here.
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking.
For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets. The County Commission established the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee/ Housing Task Force, under Section 16-77 of the Flagler County Code, to make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding specific initiatives to encourage or facilitate affordable housing in Flagler County. Meetings are held at 8:30 a.m. on the Second Tuesday of each month. Staff Liaison is Ralston Reodica, 386-313-4037. See the committee bylaws here, and committee agendas here, though they’re posted only spottily.
Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education program (WISE): This week, medical marijuana: Attorney Aaron Delgado, Daytona Beach. America currently has a patchwork of local, state, and federal laws that treat the same drug differently and inconsistently depending on its form and mode of use. Florida voters recently passed a constitutional amendment permitting some limited medical use of marijuana, although under federal law it still remains classified as a Schedule 1 drug that is criminalized as having no accepted medical treatment use in the U.S. Attorney Aaron Delgado describes some of the current issues concerning interactions between differing state and federal drug laws, and that the new amendment has not decriminalized recreational use of marijuana. At DSC’s Advanced Technology College, 1770 Technology Blvd., Daytona Beach (located ½-mile north of LPGA Blvd. off Williamson Blvd.) – all presentations are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community.WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older; $15 for an individual or $25 per couple for the period September-December. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, call (386) 506-4506, or email Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.
The Public Safety Coordinating Council, which gathers law enforcement, judicial, social service and government agencies, meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell. But the regularity of its meetings is fitful. See agendas, when they’re posted (also a rarity), here.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.
Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Sept. 27, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.
Cultural Coda
Julliard School Concert: Couperin
And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.
