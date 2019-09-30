Monday Briefing: Bova Trial’s Final Day, Rosh Hashanah, Cleaning Up the Beach, Moderation to the Winds

Today: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tonight: Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Drought Index: 271

The trial of Joseph Bova is expected to conclude with closing arguments and a verdict, after two days of jury selection and three days of trial last week. The state rested Thursday. The defense rested Friday, after Bova testified. The trial takes place before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401, Flagler County Courthouse, 1769 E Moody Blvd, Building #1. Bova is accused of murdering store clerk Zuheili Rosado in 2013 at the Mobil convenience store on State Road 100 in February 2013. Bova has been at a psychiatric facility for treatment, judged incompetent to stand trial. In February 2019, the administrator of the facility notified the court that Bova “no longer meets the criteria for continued commitment,” suggesting he is ready for trial. In July, the court determined trial should go ahead. See the Bova archives here.

Rosh Hashanah services begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, then on Monday Sept. 30 and Tuesday Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. Tashlich & Tacos at 3 p.m. Monday. Yizkor, Tuesday, noonish. 4o Wellington Dr, Palm Coast. No charge for seating. 386-445-3006 or www.tbspalmcoast.org or hakol@tbspalmcoast.org

Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking. For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Monday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Flagler County Public School Transportation Department, 5400 State Road 100, 8 to 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Bunnell Government, 201 West Moody Boulevard, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Friday: Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area, 3100 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday: Advance America, 800 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 3 to 6 p.m.

Saturday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.





Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

Last Updated: Sept. 23.

Segments 1 and 3 are complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

Drainage installation is continuing and is nearly 90% complete. The contractor will complete this aspect of the work as part of the completion of the construction of the new southbound roadway. Steady progress is being made constructing the curbing for the median.

VAPING AWARENESS ON TABLE: The Florida Heathy Kids Corporation’s Community Outreach and Marketing Committee will consider issues such as a vaping-awareness effort aimed at preventing teens from using electronic cigarettes. (Monday, 2 p.m., 1203 Governors Square Blvd., fourth floor, Tallahassee.)

KEYS SANCTUARY AT ISSUE: A meeting will be held to provide information about potential changes to the management plan, zoning and regulations related to the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released what is known as a “Restoration Blueprint” for public comment. (Monday, 6 p.m., Marathon Middle High School, 350 Sombrero Beach Road, Marathon.)

SUPREME COURT CLOSED: The Florida Supreme Court will be closed for Rosh Hashanah.

