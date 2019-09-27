Weekend Briefing: Toni Morrison Screening at AACS, MHS Pet Parade, Jax Symphony Opening Night, Rosh Hashanah

Weekend: Partly cloudy throughout, highs in the upper 80s to 90, lows in the lower 70s.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 231
Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: frowsy.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
- First Light
- In Flagler and Palm Coast
- Flagler Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours of Incident Reports
- Flagler Beach A1A Construction Updates
- Announcements
- In State Government
- In Coming Days in Flagler, Palm Coast and Beyond
- Fact-Checking the Knaves
- Palm Coast Construction and Development
- Cultural Coda
“As is a tale, so is life: not how long it is, but how good it is, is what matters.”
–Seneca the Younger (with thanks to MM).
Previously:
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
The trial of Joseph Bova continues for its fifth day, including two days of jury selection earlier in the week. The state rested Thursday. The defense began to put on its case. Bova himself is expected to testify today. The trial is not scheduled to end until at least Monday. It takes place before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401, Flagler County Courthouse, 1769 E Moody Blvd, Building #1. Bova is accused of murdering store clerk Zuheili Rosado in 2013 at the Mobil convenience store on State Road 100 in February 2013. Bova has been at a psychiatric facility for treatment, judged incompetent to stand trial. In February 2019, the administrator of the facility notified the court that Bova “no longer meets the criteria for continued commitment,” suggesting he is ready for trial. In July, the court determined trial should go ahead. The trial is expected to take several days. Bova’s courtroom behavior has been unpredictable: he has previously threatened the life of a judge, and refused to show up at his last hearing on Sept. 6, when the trial date was set.
Free For All Fridays: Host David Ayres welcomes Palm Coast Citry Manager Matt Morton, the school district’s Lynette Shott, Rep. Paul Renner and Allete Energy’s Jeff Douglas to talk about the University of North Florida’s proposed medical school initiative in Palm Coast’s Town Center, as detailed in last week’s FlaglerLive story.
Friday: The Scenic A1A PRIDE Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. off A1A in the Hammock.
Friday, Saturday, Sunday: The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach is hosting the club’s First Annual Pickleball Tournament fundraiser. The event will be held at Wadsworth Park, 2200 Moody Blvd, Flagler Beach. The 4-day event will kick off with a Meet and Greet on Thursday, September 27, at Tortugas’ Florida Kitchen & Bar, 608 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Meet and Greet tickets are $15 per person, and may be purchased as part of the registration process. Registration is $30 for one pickleball event. Friday, Men’s Singles and Women’s Doubles. Saturday, Mixed Doubles. Sunday, Women’s Singles and Men’s Doubles. Skill levels are: 3.0 and below, 3.5, 4.0, and 4.5 and above. Age groups are 19 to 49, 50 to 59, 60 to 69, and 70 and above. All events will be round-robin. There will be 11 courts with painted lines and portable nets. The Onix Fuse G2 ball will be used for 3.5 and below and the Dura Fast 40 ball for 4.0 and above. Dry Blend tees may be purchased as part of the registration process for $20 and a tournament logo Dry Fit hat may be purchased for $15. Those that sponsor or play will be helping support Rotary’s community commitments such as: Project Share Christmas (1,300 children), Pierson Monthly Food Drop (300 families), adult education and college scholarships ($6,000), Flagler Rotary Swim and Surf (300 at-risk youth) and much more. Anyone interested in participating is asked to register at pickleballbrackets.com. Anyone interested in sponsoring is asked to contact Amanda Bailey at pickleballflaglerbeach@gmail.com. Registration inquiries are asked to email Walt at reg.pickleballflaglerbeach@gmail.com.
Friday: Stetson Faculty Recital: Hannah Sun, piano, Yohann Ripert, piano. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.
Saturday: The 7th Annual Brown & Brown Run & Walk for Success 5K is a family-friendly event that welcomes competitive and casual runners to the beautiful tree-canopied course of LPGA International. The run is chip-timed and offers complimentary food and drinks, including a complimentary beer. $35 Early registration, $40 Race Day. Registration, 7:30 a.m., race starts at 8:30 a.m. LPGA International Clubhouse, 1000 Champions Drive, Daytona Beach. Register here: https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/DaytonaBeach/RunForSuccess5K
Saturday: “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am,” a free screening at Palm Coast’s African American Cultural Society at 2 p.m., a wonderful tribute/documentary film on the life and works of the late Toni Morrison. This screening is open to all and we would love to see you here with your family and friends. People often ask “What does the AACS do?” “What is the AACS about?” The answer, “Culture”, we are about promoting and preserving Culture and Dr. Toni Morrison’s life exemplified one aspect of our mission. So please, make attendance to this event a priority and celebrate Toni Morrison’s wonderful life & works.
Saturday: Cruising Steady, the Music and Friendship of Aretha Franklin and Smokey Robinson, 7:30 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Cruising Steady focuses on long–time friends Aretha Franklin and Smokey Robinson and how their lives were similarly shaped by the times and their experiences. We explore their music, their careers, their relationships, and discover how two different kids from Detroit became international superstars. Cruising Steady is an evening of fun, nostalgia, and some of the best music ever written. Tickets $29-39.
Saturday: Fanfare! Opening Night at the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra with the fabulous Marcus Roberts Trio and Courtney Lewis, Music Director, performing Dukas, Chabrier, Gershwin and Dvorak: Rhapsody in Blue. A name that instantly embodies the Mt. Everest of classical and jazz fusion. Marcus Roberts, who has been hailed as, “a genius of modern piano” and the rest of his trio join forces with Courtney Lewis and the Symphony to bring a fresh vibe to Gershwin’s masterpiece. The Symphony’s opening night concludes with Dvořák’s Eighth Symphony. 8 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Ticket Office: 904-354-5547, or go here for tickets online. Tickers between $35 and $100.
Sunday: The Matanzas High School Leo Club is hosting its first annual Pet Parade from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Florida Agricultural Museum, Bring your animals (appropriately restrained and well-behaved, of course) for a fun afternoon of showing off, meeting other members of the community, and supporting local students! Music by singer-songwriter Savanna Dacosta will accompany a K9 demonstration, refreshments, and 3 competitions for cutest, best-dressed, and most talented. The event will fundraise for future projects of the Leo Club, an organization devoted to community service. Presented by the Florida Agricultural Museum, the Palm Coast Lions Club, and Salty Dogs DIY Dog Wash.
Sunday: Rosh Hashanah services begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, then on Monday Sept. 30 and Tuesday Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. Tashlich & Tacos at 3 p.m. Monday. Yizkor, Tuesday, noonish. 4o Wellington Dr, Palm Coast. No charge for seating. 386-445-3006 or www.tbspalmcoast.org or hakol@tbspalmcoast.org
Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:
Friday – noon to 11:59 p.m. – Live/Inert
During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Friday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday: CVS Pharmacy, 5151 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday: CVS Pharmacy, 2301 West Moody Boulevard, Flagler Beach, 3 to 6 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell
Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.
Last Updated: Sept. 23.
Segments 1 and 3 are complete.
Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):
Drainage installation is continuing and is nearly 90% complete. The contractor will complete this aspect of the work as part of the completion of the construction of the new southbound roadway. Steady progress is being made constructing the curbing for the median.
Have an Opinion on Local Tourism? Flagler Government Needs To Know
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
MORGAN SPEAKS AT TIGER BAY: Orlando attorney John Morgan, who is leading a 2020 drive to pass a constitutional amendment to raise the state’s minimum wage, will speak to the Tampa Tiger Bay Club. (Friday, noon, The Cuban Club, 2010 Avenida Republica de Cuba, Tampa.)
–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays at Marinelad’s Dolphin Adventure, 9505 Oceanshore Boulevard, Marineland.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking.
For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education program (WISE): This week, a health presentation by Joe Dupree, Driver, Engineer, Paramedic & Firefighter Ormond Beach Fire Dept. This presentation will provide details on fall prevention and why blood pressure, cholesterol, and Atrial Fibrillation are all combined. At DSC’s Advanced Technology College, 1770 Technology Blvd., Daytona Beach (located ½-mile north of LPGA Blvd. off Williamson Blvd.) – all presentations are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community.WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older; $15 for an individual or $25 per couple for the period September-December. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, call (386) 506-4506, or email Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
Free legal clinics presented by Flagler’s Clerk of Court and Flagler County Bar Association: Every Wednesday evening at the county courthouse. The four-part series of legal clinics is free of charge throughout the month of October. Attendees are invited to speak to attorneys who are knowledgeable in their respective field of law at no cost. These clinics will be held at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in the 1st floor jury assembly room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Building #1, Bunnell, Florida on the following dates beginning at 5:30 p.m and ending at 7:30 p.m. as follows:
October 2, Family Law, Presented by: Marc E. Dwyer, Esq., Linda Carley, Esq., Regina T. Huzior-Balzan, Esq., Dayana Lopez, Esq., Alicia R. Washington, Esq.
October 9, Wills and Estates, Debtor/Creditor Law, Presented by: Linda Carley, Esq., Paul Martin, Esq., MaryEllen Osterndorf, Esq.
October 16, Debtor/Creditor, Presented by: Ronald Horowitz, Esq., Marc Dwyer, Esq., Scott Spradley, Esq.
October 23, Landlord/Tenant Law Presented by: Ronald Horowitz, Esq., Alicia R. Washington, Esq., Diane Araujo Vidal, Esq., William Joseph Bosch III, Esq.
The Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center hosts a six-week free class on diabetes management every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon, through Nov. 7 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. You will learn practical ways to cope with stress, depression, anger, and frustration, ways to prevent or delay diabetes complications, strategies for sick days, nutrition and exercise tools, and how to talk about your health. The workshop provides the support you need to maintain or improve your quality of life. Participants receive a free book: “Living A Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions.” Registration: Northeast Florida AHEC, Phone: (904) 482-0189.
Online: nefahec.eventbrite.com.
Rabbi Merrill Shapiro is the featured speaker at the monthly meting of the Democratic Club of Palm Coast, 6:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 US 1 North Palm Coast. Shapiro will be speaking about Separation of Church and State, likely with particular attention to the Flagler County School Board’s recent and controversial revival of starting its meetings with an invocation, which had not been done in five decades. Audience participation is welcome. All party affiliations or non-affiliations, and all denominations or non-denominations, welcome.
Please join the Flagler Free Clinic for “Cycling for Health,” a twelve mile bike ride through the beautiful Lehigh Trail, with registration starting at 7 a.m on Oct. 5 starting in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. The Flagler Free Clinic was established in 2005 to provide free medical and dental care to the medically uninsured citizens of our community. This is a fund-raising event to support the Flagler Free Clinic. For more information or to register for the event visit FlaglerFreeClinic.org. You can also call the clinic and speak to Rosario or Terri at 386-437-3091.
Creative Bazaar: Arts and Crafts Flea Market at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s venue at 1500 Central Avenue, open to shoppers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., open to anyone who wants to sell, for $25 for a 10×10 space if you’re a PCAF member, $35 for non-members. Ask about canopy and table rental. Call 225-4394. Creative Bazaar is held every first Saturday of the month.
Featuring the best of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul’s “Nearly New” Thrift Store, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Clothing, purses, and jewelry for sale, as well as a silent auction and raffles. Tickets $25 per person include door prize ticket and $5 coupon for the Nearly New store. Tickets on sale at the store: 400 S. Daytona Ave., Flagler Beach. Event location: Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church Parish Hall, 915 North Central Avenue, Flagler Beach.
Eighth annual Kix Country Fest 2019 at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Rd. Bunnell, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Live country music all day. Some free tickets are available, otherwise $15 for adults, kids 10 and under get in free. Listen to Kix 98.7 FM for free tickets. Free kids zone, games, prizes, giant video wall, and numerous live bands, including Luke Bryan Tribute Show, Eli Mosley, Southern Chaos, and Hannah Anders.
The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.
Contact the commissioners by email:
- Charlie Ericksen (District 1)
- Greg Hansen (District 2)
- Dave Sullivan (District 3)
- Joe Mullins (District 4)
- Donald O’Brien (District 5)
- County Administrator Jerry Cameron
- County Attorney Al Hadeed
The Bunnell Elementary School Advisory Council and PTO meet at 5 p.m. in the school’s media center. School Advisory Councils are composed of principals, teachers, educational support personnel, parents, students, local business representatives, and community members. It is a group intended to represent the broad school community and those persons closest to the students who will share responsibility for guiding the school toward continuous improvement. Bunnell’s SAC is chaired by Michelle Brito and vice-chaired by Carmen Stanford. See the website here.
The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets. The County Commission established the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee/ Housing Task Force, under Section 16-77 of the Flagler County Code, to make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding specific initiatives to encourage or facilitate affordable housing in Flagler County. Meetings are held at 8:30 a.m. on the Second Tuesday of each month. Staff Liaison is Ralston Reodica, 386-313-4037. See the committee bylaws here, and committee agendas here, though they’re posted only spottily.
Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education program (WISE): This week, medical marijuana: Attorney Aaron Delgado, Daytona Beach. America currently has a patchwork of local, state, and federal laws that treat the same drug differently and inconsistently depending on its form and mode of use. Florida voters recently passed a constitutional amendment permitting some limited medical use of marijuana, although under federal law it still remains classified as a Schedule 1 drug that is criminalized as having no accepted medical treatment use in the U.S. Attorney Aaron Delgado describes some of the current issues concerning interactions between differing state and federal drug laws, and that the new amendment has not decriminalized recreational use of marijuana. At DSC’s Advanced Technology College, 1770 Technology Blvd., Daytona Beach (located ½-mile north of LPGA Blvd. off Williamson Blvd.) – all presentations are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community.WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older; $15 for an individual or $25 per couple for the period September-December. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, call (386) 506-4506, or email Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.
The Public Safety Coordinating Council, which gathers law enforcement, judicial, social service and government agencies, meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell. But the regularity of its meetings is fitful. See agendas, when they’re posted (also a rarity), here.
The Bunnell Code Enforcement Board meets at 7 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.
Code Enforcement Board members are Joy Allen, Delories Hall, Kenneth Gordon, Julie Auiar and Stephen Woodin Sr.
The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street. Full agendas and minutes are accessible here.
Mayor, City Commissioners and City Manager emails:
Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled for 8 a.m. registration, a 9 a.m. ceremony and the walk at 9:30 a.m. at Daytona State College’s Flagler/Palm Coast Campus, 3000 Palm Coast Pkwy SE Palm Coast. Walk to End Alzheimer’s helps raise money and awareness for the fight against Alzheimer’s, the degenerative disease that affects close to 6 million Americans. Contact Amanda Harris at 407/730-1115 or by email, amlharris@alz.org. See the fact sheet on Alzheimer’s below:
The Annual Creekside Music and Arts Festival unfolds over two days at Princess Place Preserve, the public county park at the north end of Flagler County. The festival is the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce’s principal fund-raiser, with part of the proceeds going to the preservation of Princess Place. $5 per person, kids 12 and under get in free. There is something for everyone to experience including great live music on two stages and numerous food vendors.
American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler hosts its monthly General Meeting on at 11 a.m., in the main dining room of Pine Lakes Country Club, 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy., N., Palm Coast.
AAUW Flagler hosts a joint meeting with Joanna Bryant Caplette, U.S. Census Bureau liaison, the League of Women Voters, and Donald O’Brien, Jr, Chair of Flagler County Complete Count Committee, to discuss the importance of getting a full and accurate count for the 2020 Census.
Why is it important for Flagler and Florida to get counted? With almost $700 billion of taxpayer dollars scheduled for disbursement among the states, it is vital for Florida and Flagler to make sure neither are under-counted. These billions fund road projects, pay for colleges, support local fire departments and finance Medicaid. Historically, Florida has received fewer federal dollars than any other state. For 2020, it’s imperative for Florida and Flagler to get counted.
Lunch is available for $18 per person. For reservations and menu options, please contact Sally Smeaton by email: shsmeaton@gmail.com by October 9, 2019.
The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. in the Doug Cisney Room at the main library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. See minutes and agendas here.
The board members and their terms are as follows:
Chairman Jim Ulsamer – 07/09/2007 to 07/09/2019
County Commissioner David Sullivan – to 11/30/2019
Sharon Atack – 06/07/1993 to 07/07/2020
Jan Cullinane – 03/02/2009 to 03/02/2021
Armando Mustiga – 05/16/2011 to 12/12/2018
Bernard Barczak – 03/01/2019 to 03/01/2022
George Hanns – 05/01/2017 to 05/01/2020
Reginald Kirven – 09/05/18 to 09/05/21
The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.
The city commissioners’ email:
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Sept. 20, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.
Cultural Coda
A Tribute to BB King on His 94th:
And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.
Leave a Reply