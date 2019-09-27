Weekend Briefing: Toni Morrison Screening at AACS, MHS Pet Parade, Jax Symphony Opening Night, Rosh Hashanah

Weekend: Partly cloudy throughout, highs in the upper 80s to 90, lows in the lower 70s.

Drought Index: 231

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.





The trial of Joseph Bova continues for its fifth day, including two days of jury selection earlier in the week. The state rested Thursday. The defense began to put on its case. Bova himself is expected to testify today. The trial is not scheduled to end until at least Monday. It takes place before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401, Flagler County Courthouse, 1769 E Moody Blvd, Building #1. Bova is accused of murdering store clerk Zuheili Rosado in 2013 at the Mobil convenience store on State Road 100 in February 2013. Bova has been at a psychiatric facility for treatment, judged incompetent to stand trial. In February 2019, the administrator of the facility notified the court that Bova “no longer meets the criteria for continued commitment,” suggesting he is ready for trial. In July, the court determined trial should go ahead. The trial is expected to take several days. Bova’s courtroom behavior has been unpredictable: he has previously threatened the life of a judge, and refused to show up at his last hearing on Sept. 6, when the trial date was set.

Free For All Fridays: Host David Ayres welcomes Palm Coast Citry Manager Matt Morton, the school district’s Lynette Shott, Rep. Paul Renner and Allete Energy’s Jeff Douglas to talk about the University of North Florida’s proposed medical school initiative in Palm Coast’s Town Center, as detailed in last week’s FlaglerLive story.

Friday: The Scenic A1A PRIDE Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. off A1A in the Hammock.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach is hosting the club’s First Annual Pickleball Tournament fundraiser. The event will be held at Wadsworth Park, 2200 Moody Blvd, Flagler Beach. The 4-day event will kick off with a Meet and Greet on Thursday, September 27, at Tortugas’ Florida Kitchen & Bar, 608 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Meet and Greet tickets are $15 per person, and may be purchased as part of the registration process. Registration is $30 for one pickleball event. Friday, Men’s Singles and Women’s Doubles. Saturday, Mixed Doubles. Sunday, Women’s Singles and Men’s Doubles. Skill levels are: 3.0 and below, 3.5, 4.0, and 4.5 and above. Age groups are 19 to 49, 50 to 59, 60 to 69, and 70 and above. All events will be round-robin. There will be 11 courts with painted lines and portable nets. The Onix Fuse G2 ball will be used for 3.5 and below and the Dura Fast 40 ball for 4.0 and above. Dry Blend tees may be purchased as part of the registration process for $20 and a tournament logo Dry Fit hat may be purchased for $15. Those that sponsor or play will be helping support Rotary’s community commitments such as: Project Share Christmas (1,300 children), Pierson Monthly Food Drop (300 families), adult education and college scholarships ($6,000), Flagler Rotary Swim and Surf (300 at-risk youth) and much more. Anyone interested in participating is asked to register at pickleballbrackets.com. Anyone interested in sponsoring is asked to contact Amanda Bailey at pickleballflaglerbeach@gmail.com. Registration inquiries are asked to email Walt at reg.pickleballflaglerbeach@gmail.com.

Friday: Stetson Faculty Recital: Hannah Sun, piano, Yohann Ripert, piano. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

Saturday: The 7th Annual Brown & Brown Run & Walk for Success 5K is a family-friendly event that welcomes competitive and casual runners to the beautiful tree-canopied course of LPGA International. The run is chip-timed and offers complimentary food and drinks, including a complimentary beer. $35 Early registration, $40 Race Day. Registration, 7:30 a.m., race starts at 8:30 a.m. LPGA International Clubhouse, 1000 Champions Drive, Daytona Beach. Register here: https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/DaytonaBeach/RunForSuccess5K

Saturday: “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am,” a free screening at Palm Coast’s African American Cultural Society at 2 p.m., a wonderful tribute/documentary film on the life and works of the late Toni Morrison. This screening is open to all and we would love to see you here with your family and friends. People often ask “What does the AACS do?” “What is the AACS about?” The answer, “Culture”, we are about promoting and preserving Culture and Dr. Toni Morrison’s life exemplified one aspect of our mission. So please, make attendance to this event a priority and celebrate Toni Morrison’s wonderful life & works.

Saturday: Cruising Steady, the Music and Friendship of Aretha Franklin and Smokey Robinson, 7:30 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Cruising Steady focuses on long–time friends Aretha Franklin and Smokey Robinson and how their lives were similarly shaped by the times and their experiences. We explore their music, their careers, their relationships, and discover how two different kids from Detroit became international superstars. Cruising Steady is an evening of fun, nostalgia, and some of the best music ever written. Tickets $29-39.

Saturday: Fanfare! Opening Night at the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra with the fabulous Marcus Roberts Trio and Courtney Lewis, Music Director, performing Dukas, Chabrier, Gershwin and Dvorak: Rhapsody in Blue. A name that instantly embodies the Mt. Everest of classical and jazz fusion. Marcus Roberts, who has been hailed as, “a genius of modern piano” and the rest of his trio join forces with Courtney Lewis and the Symphony to bring a fresh vibe to Gershwin’s masterpiece. The Symphony’s opening night concludes with Dvořák’s Eighth Symphony. 8 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Ticket Office: 904-354-5547, or go here for tickets online. Tickers between $35 and $100.

Sunday: The Matanzas High School Leo Club is hosting its first annual Pet Parade from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Florida Agricultural Museum, Bring your animals (appropriately restrained and well-behaved, of course) for a fun afternoon of showing off, meeting other members of the community, and supporting local students! Music by singer-songwriter Savanna Dacosta will accompany a K9 demonstration, refreshments, and 3 competitions for cutest, best-dressed, and most talented. The event will fundraise for future projects of the Leo Club, an organization devoted to community service. Presented by the Florida Agricultural Museum, the Palm Coast Lions Club, and Salty Dogs DIY Dog Wash.

Sunday: Rosh Hashanah services begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, then on Monday Sept. 30 and Tuesday Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. Tashlich & Tacos at 3 p.m. Monday. Yizkor, Tuesday, noonish. 4o Wellington Dr, Palm Coast. No charge for seating. 386-445-3006 or www.tbspalmcoast.org or hakol@tbspalmcoast.org

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Friday – noon to 11:59 p.m. – Live/Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Friday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.

Saturday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: CVS Pharmacy, 5151 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday: CVS Pharmacy, 2301 West Moody Boulevard, Flagler Beach, 3 to 6 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

Last Updated: Sept. 23.

Segments 1 and 3 are complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

Drainage installation is continuing and is nearly 90% complete. The contractor will complete this aspect of the work as part of the completion of the construction of the new southbound roadway. Steady progress is being made constructing the curbing for the median.

Announcements/Press Releases:

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



MORGAN SPEAKS AT TIGER BAY: Orlando attorney John Morgan, who is leading a 2020 drive to pass a constitutional amendment to raise the state’s minimum wage, will speak to the Tampa Tiger Bay Club. (Friday, noon, The Cuban Club, 2010 Avenida Republica de Cuba, Tampa.)

–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Coming Days:

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Sept. 20, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

A Tribute to BB King on His 94th:

