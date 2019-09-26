Thursday Briefing: Bova Trial, Wal-Mart Effect, Dunes, Flagler Beach Panhandling, Handel Heroes

Today: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Tonight: Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 231

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: lèse-majesté.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.





The trial of Joseph Bova continues for its fourth day, incluyding two days of jury selection earlier in the week. The state is still putting on its case today starting at 9 a.m. The trial is expected to take the rest of the week and spill into next week, before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401, Flagler County Courthouse, 1769 E Moody Blvd, Building #1. Bova is accused of murdering store clerk Zuheili Rosado in 2013 at the Mobil convenience store on State Road 100 in February 2013. Bova has been at a psychiatric facility for treatment, judged incompetent to stand trial. In February 2019, the administrator of the facility notified the court that Bova “no longer meets the criteria for continued commitment,” suggesting he is ready for trial. In July, the court determined trial should go ahead. The trial is expected to take several days. Bova’s courtroom behavior has been unpredictable: he has previously threatened the life of a judge, and refused to show up at his last hearing on Sept. 6, when the trial date was set.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets as its own Community Redevelopment Agency Board at 4:30 p.m., then meets for its second and final budget hearing, when it will set next year’s tax rate, at 5 p.m. then will meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street. Commissioners are expected to approve a one-year contract with Flagler County Humane Society for Animal Control and Housing Service, and approve the summary results of City Manager Larry Newsom’s annual evaluation. Commissioners will also discuss and take possible action regarding a formal agreement between Flagler County and the City of Flagler Beach regarding the Dune Restoration Project. Finally, commissioners will once again discuss and possibly approve, an ordinance tackling what commissioners call “aggressive panhandling.” The evening’s regular-meeting agenda and background material are available here. Full agendas and minutes are accessible here.

The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. The Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee identifies issues within the City of Palm Coast relating to the beautification, scenic beauty, natural resource, conservation, aesthetic enhancements, environmental protection and other related matters and to evaluate and consider ways that could be implemented within the City to address them. See the agendas here.

The Daytona State College Board of Trustees will hold a workshop and a board meeting. Workshop at 1 p.m., with board meeting at 2 p.m., Daytona State College, 1200 West International Speedway Blvd., Building 100, Daytona Beach.

Insights & Sounds: Handel’s Heroines and Heroes. Hear beautiful and exhilarating arias, choruses, and overtures from Handel’s magnificent oratorios. Some charming and others majestic, Handel’s pieces display his prodigious genius, 7:30 p.m. at the Bach Festival Society of Winter Park, Tiedtke Concert Hall, Knowles Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park. Bach Festival Society Box Office Hours: Monday–Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Phone: 407/646.2182.

Email BoxOffice@BachFestivalFlorida.org Tickets may be purchased online or by calling or visiting the Bach Festival Society Office. On a space available basis, tickets may be purchased at the venue door beginning one hour prior to concert time. Tickets are $20 to $45.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Thursday – 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. – Inert

Noon to 11:59 p.m. – Live/Inert

Friday – noon to 11:59 p.m. – Live/Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Friday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.

Saturday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: CVS Pharmacy, 5151 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday: CVS Pharmacy, 2301 West Moody Boulevard, Flagler Beach, 3 to 6 p.m.





Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

Last Updated: Sept. 23.

Segments 1 and 3 are complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

Drainage installation is continuing and is nearly 90% complete. The contractor will complete this aspect of the work as part of the completion of the construction of the new southbound roadway. Steady progress is being made constructing the curbing for the median.

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



COUNTIES HOLD ‘INNOVATION’ CONFERENCE: The Florida Association of Counties will continue a two-day “Innovation & Policy Conference” in Bay County. (Thursday, 8 a.m., Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf & Spa Resort, 4114 Jan Cooley Dr., Panama City Beach.)

SUPREME COURT RELEASES OPINIONS: The Florida Supreme Court is expected to issue its weekly opinions. (Thursday, 11 a.m.)

KAVANAUGH BOOK AUTHORS SPEAK AT TIGER BAY: Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino, authors of “Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court,” will speak to the Capital Tiger Bay Club. (Thursday, 11:30 a.m., Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, 505 West Pensacola St., Tallahassee.)

–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Sept. 20, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

