Thursday Briefing: Literature Nobel, Turtle Quilty, Waltz at Tiger Bay, Diabetes, “Lion in Winter”

Today: Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Literature for both 2018 and 2019 are announced at 7 a.m. eastern time at the earliest (1 p.m. in Stockholm). The Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded by The Swedish Academy, Stockholm. Prizes are awarded for both years because last year the Academy, embroiled in scandal, declined to make an award. The scandal would have been an adequate, if not quite Nobel-worthy, novel. Author Jean-Claude Arnault, who was married to Academy Board Member Katarina Frostenson, was accused by some 18 women of sexual misconduct. Sara Danius, who chaired the academy, did little against Arnault. Three academy members resigned in protest over her inaction. Danius subsequently resigned, as did Frostenson. Two seats had been vacant for reasons dating back to the Rushdie affair. So seven of the academy’s 18 seats were vacant. (Members are elected for life.) The scandal caused the academy to delay its 2018 prize until this year. All seats have been filled. Danius was replaced by Mats Malm. See all 114 literature laureates or learn about the nomination process. The announcement is streamed live by the Nobel site, here. The remaining prize announcements (all Palm Coast, or eastern, times):

Peace – Friday, 5 a.m.

Economic Sciences – Monday, Oct. 14, 5 a.m. at the earliest.

The Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center hosts a six-week free class on diabetes management every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon, through Nov. 7 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. You will learn practical ways to cope with stress, depression, anger, and frustration, ways to prevent or delay diabetes complications, strategies for sick days, nutrition and exercise tools, and how to talk about your health. The workshop provides the support you need to maintain or improve your quality of life. Participants receive a free book: “Living A Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions.” Registration: Northeast Florida AHEC, Phone: (904) 482-0189. Online: nefahec.eventbrite.com.

The Palm Coast Arts Foundation invites the public to the unveiling of Turtle #6 on their public sculpture Turtle Trail project Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. at Waterfront Park, 150 Waterfront Park Rd, Palm Coast, off Colbert Lane. “Quilty” is inspired by the works of a 1700’s quilt artist Betty White whose work hangs in the National Quilt Museum in Peducah, Kentucky. Pat and Bill Verhagen, sponsors of “Quilty” are also local business owners of the Cut Up and Sew Quilt shop in City Market Place and Innovative Financial Solutions. Details here.

U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., will speak to the Tiger Bay Club of Volusia County. Noon, LPGA Clubhouse, 1000 Champions Dr., Daytona Beach.

The Daytona State College Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting related to the sale of college property. 4:30 p.m., Daytona State College, Building 100, 1200 West International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street. The commission will review its goals and a few minor charter amendments to be submitted to voters at the March election. The full agenda is here.

“The Lion in Winter,” by James Goldman. Sibling rivalry, adultery, and dungeons – “The Lion in Winter” is a modern-day classic. Comedic in tone, dramatic in action – the play tells the story of the Plantagenet family, who are locked in a free-for-all of competing ambitions to inherit a kingdom. October 10 – 12 at 8 p.m. and October 13 at 3 p.m. Second Stage Theatre at the Museum of Art – DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand (adjacent to the DeLand campus). Box office, reservations and more information: 386-822-8700. Tickets will be available at the door and reserved tickets must be picked up 30 minutes prior to the start of the performance. The box office will be open one hour prior to curtain. Admission: $12 adults, $10 seniors and non-Stetson students and Stetson faculty, staff and students receive free admission with a valid ID. Parking: Free

The fall presentation of the L. Gale Lemerand Entrepreneurial Speaker Series features Suneera Madhani, CEO and founder of Fattmerchant. The series, hosted by the Small Business Development Center and Daytona State, features advice and inspiration from some of the nation’s leading business owners. The event, which is free and open to the public, runs from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Hosseini Center, Daytona State College campus, 1200 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach. Madhani graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in finance in 2009 and began working as a sales agent for a payment processor, learning the ins and outs of the credit card industry. Realizing business owners were trying to navigate an industry full of gimmicks, hidden fees and no transparency, Madhani decided to tackle the problem with a different approach and founded Fattmerchant in 2014. In so doing, she also took control of her own future. Just five years later, Fattmerchant has progressed from a start-up company to processing over $5 billion in payments for business owners. It has been called the “Netflix of credit card processing” and evolved into an industry giant, winning awards for its business model and tech platform. Fattmerchant earned a spot on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 Top Company Culture list, and the 2019 Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America list. In August, it was ranked in the top four percent of the fastest growing private companies in the United States by Inc. Magazine. During the event, the winners of the L. Gale Lemerand Entrepreneurial Speaker Series Scholarship will also be announced. Up to three promising Daytona State College, DSC Adult Education, or Volusia and Flagler County high school students who are planning to attend DSC and are interested in entrepreneurship will be awarded the $1,000 scholarships. Since it was established in 2007, more than 50 students have earned awards through this scholarship program. To reserve a seat, please call (386) 506-4723, or email SBDC@DaytonaState.edu.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Wednesday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, noon to 5 p.m.

Friday: Publix, 5415 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.





Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

Last Updated: Oct. 9.

Segments 1 and 3 are complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The drainage installation is nearly complete, and work on the new median curbs and flumes continues. The contractor has begun placement of the lime rock base, which is part of the construction of the new southbound roadway.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive):

Wall construction is complete, dune refurbishment and walkover construction will begin once Hurricane Season is over.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



HEALTHY KIDS BOARD MEETS: The Florida Healthy Kids Corp. Board of Directors will meet in Orange County. (Thursday, 9 a.m., Hyatt Regency Orlando International Airport, 9300 Jeff Fuqua Blvd., Orlando. Call-in number: 850-792-4925. Code: 8752063.)

PAROLE CASES CONSIDERED: The Florida Commission on Offender Review will continue two days of meetings in Manatee County. (Thursday, 9 a.m., Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, 616 67th St. Circle East, Bradenton.)

SUPREME COURT RELEASES OPINIONS: The Florida Supreme Court is expected to issue its weekly opinions. (Thursday, 11 a.m.)

CITRUS FORECAST: The U.S. Department of Agriculture make its first forecast of the 2019-2020 citrus growing season. (Thursday, noon. Call-in number: 1-855-384-4184. Code: 6486013.)

ERA RATIFICATION DEBATED: The Tampa Tiger Bay Club will hold a panel discussion about whether Florida should ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. Bills have been filed for the 2020 legislative session that seek ratification, but such proposals have failed in the past. (Thursday, noon, DoubleTree by Hilton Tampa Airport Westshore, 4500 West Cypress St., Tampa.)

ACADEMIC STANDARDS DISCUSSED: The Florida Department of Education will continue a “listening tour” about new academic standards for public schools. The move to revise standards stems from an executive order issued early this year by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is required to submit recommendations to DeSantis by Jan. 1. (Thursday, 5:30 p.m., Alachua County school district office, 620 East University Ave., Gainesville.)

FINANCE REPORTS DUE: State candidates, political committees and parties face a Thursday deadline for filing reports showing finance activity through Sept. 30.​

–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Coming Days:

