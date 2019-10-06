PCAF’s “Quilty,” Turtle #6 Unveiling Thursday at Waterfront Park

The Palm Coast Arts Foundation invites the public to the unveiling of Turtle #6 on their public sculpture Turtle Trail project Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. at Waterfront Park, 150 Waterfront Park Rd, Palm Coast, off Colbert Lane.

“Quilty” is inspired by the works of a 1700’s quilt artist Betty White whose work hangs in the National Quilt Museum in Peducah, Kentucky. Pat and Bill Verhagen, sponsors of “Quilty” are also local business owners of the Cut Up and Sew Quilt shop in City Market Place and Innovative Financial Solutions.

“We are pleased to call Palm Coast our home for the past 11 years and feel blessed to be able to give back in this small way,” Bill says. “The addition of “Quilty” to our park is a wonderful addition to a place of serenity and reflection. We hope she is enjoyed by all who stop by to see her.

“Bettie Eubanks, the first female artist to transform a turtle on the trail commented “Quilty and I have spent over eighty hours together in my studio. I’m not sure I’m ready to let her go…but all children grow up and go out into the world. I’m sure she will enjoy her new home and I will miss her not being in the studio.”

Bettie has been part of the art world since the 70s. Bringing together her fine art training and love of life, she creates an emotional awakening and joy for everyone that has the pleasure of viewing her paintings. “Our days are a constant infusion of information and expression … art is the unique opportunity to decidedly infuse our souls with joy and possibility”, says Eubanks. “We are excited that Bettie was our first female artist to take on the challenge of painting on a ‘nontraditional’ surface. The community reaction to the Turtle Trail has exceeded our expectations” states Nancy Crouch, Executive Director, Palm Coast Arts Foundation.

“Bringing the art of quilt-making to life on a turtle shell is astonishing and adds yet another educational dimension to the Turtle Trail.” Also plan to join us for the official unveiling of “Garfield” by artist Andy Sovia sponsored by Kathy Reichard-Ellavsky at the Palm Coast Historical Society (October 26 @ 11:30). There are several others in the conceptual stage with more turtles to be installed on the Turtle Trail in the coming months. A map identifying the locations of these turtles will be available after the first of the year. Other turtles on the trail include Claude (Monet); Tiff (Louis Comfort Tiffany); Marc-Sea (Marc Chagall); Pablo (Pablo Picasso); and Nadia (Edgar Degas).

Visit the Palm Coast Arts Foundation at www.palmcoastartsfoundation.com to find their locations and how to sponsor a turtle on the Turtle Trail.