Wednesday Briefing: IB Pinning Ceremony, Free Legal Clinic, Domestic Violence Survivor, Chemistry

Today: Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry is announced at 5:45 a.m. eastern time at the earliest (11:30 a.m. in Stockholm). The Nobel Prize in Chemistry is awarded by The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm, Sweden. See all chemistry laureates or learn about the nomination process. The announcement is streamed live by the Nobel site, here.

Update: If you’re reading this on a hand-held device, a laptop or a tablet, you owe it to those three: “The 2019 #NobelPrize in Chemistry has been awarded to John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino “for the development of lithium-ion batteries.” As another Nobel tweet put it: “Lithium-ion batteries have revolutionised our lives and are used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles. Through their work, this year’s Chemistry Laureates have laid the foundation of a wireless, fossil fuel-free society.” Watch:

The week’s other prize announcements (all Palm Coast, or eastern, times):

Literature – Thursday, 7 a.m. at the earliest. The Swedish Academy will announce the Nobel Prize in Literature for both 2018 and 2019.

Peace – Friday, 5 a.m.

Economic Sciences – Monday, Oct. 14, 5 a.m. at the earliest.

The Public Safety Coordinating Council, which gathers law enforcement, judicial, social service and government agencies, meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell. The focus this month is on human trafficking. See agendas, when they’re posted (also a rarity), here.

Jennifer Caldwell, the Economic Justice Advocate at the Family Life Center in Bunnell, is the guest speaker at the Flagler County Chamber and the Chamber’s Professional Women’s Council’s October 9th “Perseverance & Prevention” luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast, 11:30 a.m. The theme is tied to Domestic Violence and Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Jennifer is a domestic violence survivor. She was born and raised in Cincinnati and has lived in Flagler for the past 15 years. She graduated from the police academy in 2015 and worked briefly for Holly Hill Police Department. She didn’t find joy in her job so went to cosmetology and barbering school. She started cleaning and styling wigs for the American Red Cross and gave free haircuts to children and women living at the local domestic violence shelter. She has been the Economic Justice Advocate for the Family Life Center for the past year, raising awareness in the community on economic abuse. Jennifer has four boys that she adores. Attendees are asked to bring an item for the Family Life Success Room such as hair products, beauty products, clothes, accessories (new) undergarments, and similar items.

Quarterly Circuit 7 Community Alliance Meeting, 2:30 to 5 p.m., at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell, 1769 E. Moody Blvd, Bldg. 3. If you cannot attend please send a representative to provide you or your agency feedback. Contact Evelyn Lynam, Circuit 7 Client Relations Coordinator, Cell: 386-214-8646, Evelyn.lynam@myflfamilies.com.

Free legal clinics presented by Flagler’s Clerk of Court and Flagler County Bar Association: Every Wednesday evening at the county courthouse. Today: Wills and Estates, Debtor/Creditor Law, Presented by: Linda Carley, Esq., Paul Martin, Esq., MaryEllen Osterndorf, Esq.The four-part series of legal clinics is free of charge throughout the month of October. Attendees are invited to speak to attorneys who are knowledgeable in their respective field of law at no cost. These clinics will be held at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in the 1st floor jury assembly room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Building #1, Bunnell, Florida on the following dates beginning at 5:30 p.m and ending at 7:30 p.m. as follows:

International Baccalaureate (IB) Pinning Ceremony for the Class of 2021, at 6 p.m. at the Flagler Palm Coast High School dining hall. “The pinning represents the recognition that the diploma candidates have actually entered the IB program, and have up to this point met the challenges and rigors of the program,” Roger Tangney, the program’s director at PFC, said at a previous such ceremony. Flagler Palm Coast High School, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast.

The Bunnell Code Enforcement Board meets at 7 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will celebrate $20,153 worth of lifesaving equipment awarded, thanks to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, during a dedication event on Wednesday (Oct. 9) at 3:00 p.m. at Firehouse Subs, at 1475 Palm Coast Parkway. The grant will include 16 automated defibrillators (AEDs) that will be added to sheriff vehicles to help ensure the department is prepared to provide medical assistance if an individual goes into cardiac arrest.

Stetson University School of Music Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. at the Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand. The 19-piece ensemble features Stetson University students who perform big band and jazz standards throughout the academic year. Audiences will have a chance to experience the group’s musical chops and classics by legendary musicians during its first concert of the season. The Jazz Ensemble is directed by veteran musician and educator Patrick Hennessey, PhD, assistant director of bands, who played trombone in the backing bands for powerhouse vocalists such as Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Liza Minnelli, The Temptations, the Four Tops, Natalie Cole, Johnny Mathis and others before joining the Stetson music faculty seven years ago. The Oct. 9 concert features music from the 1920s to the ’80s, including Ted Snyder’s 1921 hit song “The Sheik of Araby;” Duke Ellington’s “In a Sentimental Mood and “Portrait of Louis Armstrong;” John Coltrane’s “Naima;” and Louis Prima’s “Sing, Sing, Sing (Part 1).” The concert will conclude with “John Brown’s Other Body,” which pianist-composer John Oddo adapted from a Civil War tune, recasting it as what Hennessey describes as “revival funk.”

The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 2 to 4 p.m. – Live

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Wednesday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, noon to 5 p.m.

Friday: Publix, 5415 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

Last Updated: Oct. 9.

Segments 1 and 3 are complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The drainage installation is nearly complete, and work on the new median curbs and flumes continues. The contractor has begun placement of the lime rock base, which is part of the construction of the new southbound roadway.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive):

Wall construction is complete, dune refurbishment and walkover construction will begin once Hurricane Season is over.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



SUPREME COURT CLOSED: The Florida Supreme Court will be closed for Yom Kippur.

