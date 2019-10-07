Monday Briefing: Snelgrove in Court, AdventHealth Adding 7th Operating Room, Dunes Rebuilding

Today: Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Tonight: Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 340

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: pursy.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

In Court:David Snelgrove is back in court for a status hearing at 9 a.m. before Circuit Judge Kathryn Weston in Courtroom 402. A jury convicted Snelgrove of two counts of first degree murder, robbery and burglary in 2009. He was sentenced to death. He has won a new trial to contest that sentence. The trial is scheduled for January.

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is announced at 5:30 a.m. eastern time at the earliest (11:30 a.m. in Stockholm). The prize is awarded by the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden. See all medicine laureates or learn more about the nomination process. The announcement is streamed live by the Nobel site, here.

Update: The prize went to William Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter Ratcliffe and Gregg Semenza for cellular research. Kaelin, an American, is at Harvard Medical School, Semenza, born in New York, is at Johns Hopkins Institute for Cell Engineering. Ratcliffe, of England, is at Oxford. See the full announcement and press conference:

The week’s other prize announcements (all Palm Coast, or eastern, times):

Physics – Tuesday, 5:45 a.m. at the earliest.

Chemistry – Wednesday, 5:45 a.m. at the earliest.

Literature – Thursday, 7 a.m. at the earliest. The Swedish Academy will announce the Nobel Prize in Literature for both 2018 and 2019.

Peace – Friday, 5 a.m.

Economic Sciences – Monday, Oct. 14, 5 a.m. at the earliest.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Commissioners will consider approving a $6.1 million joint agreement with the U.S. Corps of Engineers to start rebuilding a segment of dunes in Flagler Beach. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.

Low Tide Trek at Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area, 3100 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, 10 a.m. to noon. Accompany Master Naturalist Dale Grussing for a morning walk on the beach. Enjoy learning about our unique ecosystem and the native plant and animal species, geology of the park, waves, currents and rip tides. Participants should be able to walk in sand and on the uneven terrain of the beach. The event is free with paid admission fee to the state park: $5 per vehicle. (Limit 2-8 people per vehicle), $4 per single-occupant vehicle, $2 per pedestrians, bicyclists, extra passengers or passengers holding an Annual Individual Pass.

The Bunnell Elementary School Advisory Council and PTO meet at 5 p.m. in the school’s media center. School Advisory Councils are composed of principals, teachers, educational support personnel, parents, students, local business representatives, and community members. It is a group intended to represent the broad school community and those persons closest to the students who will share responsibility for guiding the school toward continuous improvement. Bunnell’s SAC is chaired by Michelle Brito and vice-chaired by Carmen Stanford. See the website here.

Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking. For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 2 to 4 p.m. – Live

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Monday: Flagler Technical Institute, 5400 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 4 to 8 p.m.

Tuesday: US Post Office, 2 Pine Cone Drive, Palm Coast, 2 to 5 p.m.

Wednesday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, noon to 5 p.m.

Friday: Publix, 5415 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

Last Updated: Sept. 23.

Segments 1 and 3 are complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

Drainage installation is continuing and is nearly 90% complete. The contractor will complete this aspect of the work as part of the completion of the construction of the new southbound roadway. Steady progress is being made constructing the curbing for the median.

Announcements/Press Releases:

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



ALGAE WOES DISCUSSED: The state’s Blue-Green Algae Task Force, which was created after major water-quality problems in parts of the state, will meet in Alachua County. (Monday, 8 a.m., University of Florida, Levin College of Law, 309 Village Dr., Gainesville.)

FELONS’ RIGHTS LAW CHALLENGED: U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle will hear arguments in a battle over a law passed this spring that carried out a 2018 constitutional amendment restoring voting rights to felons who have completed terms of their sentences. Voting-rights and civil-rights groups argue the law is unconstitutional and overly restrictive. Also, several civil-rights and voting-rights groups will hold a rally outside the courthouse. (Monday, hearing at 9 a.m., rally at 11:30 a.m., United States Courthouse, 111 North Adams St., Tallahassee.)

ACADEMIC STANDARDS CONSIDERED: The Florida Department of Education will start a “listening tour” about new academic standards for public schools. The move to revise standards stems from an executive order issued early this year by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is required to submit recommendations to DeSantis by Jan. 1. (Monday, 5:30 p.m., Sebring Middle School, 500 East Center St., Sebring.)

KEYS SANCTUARY AT ISSUE: A meeting will be held to provide information about potential changes to the management plan, zoning and regulations related to the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released what is known as a “Restoration Blueprint” for public comment. (Monday, 6 pm., 89901 Old Highway, Tavernier.)

–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Coming Days:

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Oct. 4, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

Julliard School Concert: Couperin

And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.

