Weekend Briefing: First Friday in Flagler Beach, Cycling for Health, Country Fest, Inside CRT Studio

Weekend: Mostly Sunny Friday, partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday with a 50 percent chance of showers on Sunday, highs in the mid to upper 80s, lows around 70.

Drought Index: 310

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes Flagler County School Board member Andy Dance, who will talk about the district’s need for bus drivers and new buses, Sheriff Rick Staly, who will talk about the shootout at the Country Fest this weekend at the Fairgrounds, and Bill from Gospel Gardens to talk about fall planting, starting a little after 9 a.m. with a commentary by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam on impeaching or not impeaching Trump.

Friday Coffee Series: “The Benefits of Physical Therapy” with Kimberly Smith, 9-10 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Free but registration required (while space available) by 9 a.m. Oct. 2: www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.

First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger for a walk through our histor ical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.

First Friday at Flagler Beach’s Veterans Park, with vendors, games, food, music and other delights, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday: The exhibition 1¢ LIFE opens at The Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach and runs through November 9. This exhibition will celebrate the 55th anniver sary of the landmark publication, 1¢ LIFE, with over 55 important original graphics and poems from the publication, which debuted in 1964. The exhibition will also accompany the Cultural Center’s 25th Anniversary Celebration. 1¢ LIFE has come to be regarded as one of the greatest artists’ books of the time. This collection of poems produced by Walasse Ting is liberally illustrated with brilliant original lithographs by a total of 28 celebrated artists including Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein. Ting’s own lithographs of the 1960’s simply explode onto the page in an exhilarating riot of color, resonating perfectly with his fiery poetry. his exhibition will be the first national exhibition the Cultural Center has hosted. It comes at an exciting time of growth and change as the Cultural Center prepares to transition into a new, state-of-the-art facility. Exhibition tickets will be available for purchase online, in advance, over the phone, and at the door. Adult ticket: $25. Student ticket: $15. Cultural Center member ticket: $15. School groups with tour guide and art experience: $10. Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach, 50 Executive Way, Ponte Vedra Beach.

Saturday: Join the Flagler Free Clinic for “Cycling for Health,” a twelve mile bike ride through the beautiful Lehigh Trail, with registration starting at 7 a.m on Oct. 5 starting in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. The Flagler Free Clinic was established in 2005 to provide free medical and dental care to the medically uninsured citizens of our community. This is a fund-raising event to support the Flagler Free Clinic. For more information or to register for the event visit FlaglerFreeClinic.org. You can also call the clinic and speak to Rosario or Terri at 386-437-3091.

Saturday: Inside the CRT Studio: Hosted by City Repertory Theatre protege Beau Wade, featuring special guests from CRT’s season opener, Earl Levine and Victoria Page. The dynamic pair will discuss their experiences with CRT in relation to “Laughter on the 23rd Floor,” how they started with CRT, as well as their Broadway and off-Broadway experience. Also featuring musical performances from the upcoming CRT musical, “Spring Awakening,” by local talents Agata Sokolska and Alexander Loucks. Q&A with audience. 15 minute intermission. Call for tickets, (386) 585-9415.

Saturday: Creative Bazaar: Arts and Crafts Flea Market at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s venue at 1500 Central Avenue, open to shoppers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., open to anyone who wants to sell, for $25 for a 10×10 space if you’re a PCAF member, $35 for non-members. Ask about canopy and table rental. Call 225-4394. Creative Bazaar is held every first Saturday of the month.

Saturday: Rock Painting at Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area, 3100 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, 10 a.m. to noon. Join us for our fun filled rock painting program, all ages welcome. Learn how to paint your own rocks or use the ones provided (you can paint two rocks). This event is subject to cancellation due to weather conditions. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. We will be meeting on the west side of the park at a pavilion with views of the river – Killdeer pavilion. The event is free with paid admission fee to the state park: $5 per vehicle. (Limit 2-8 people per vehicle), $4 per single-occupant vehicle, $2 per pedestrians, bicyclists, extra passengers or passengers holding an Annual Individual Pass.

Saturday: Community blood drive: Edward Jones Investments and LifeSouth community Blood Center host a community blood drive from noon to 7 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor, Palm Coast. This “Pint for a Pint” means that each donor gets a pint of beer, courtesy of Moonrise Brewing Co. at European Village. Also, hotdogs, chips, drinks, snacks, and a free cholesterol screening for all donors.

Saturday: Featuring the best of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul’s “Nearly New” Thrift Store, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Clothing, purses, and jewelry for sale, as well as a silent auction and raffles. Tickets $25 per person include door prize ticket and $5 coupon for the Nearly New store. Tickets on sale at the store: 400 S. Daytona Ave., Flagler Beach. Event location: Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church Parish Hall, 915 North Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Santa Maria Del Mar Conference, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit international voluntary organization in the Catholic Church. Members are devoted to provide personal service to the poor. Among its varied efforts to offer material help, the Society’s “Nearly New” Thrift Store raises money to help the less fortunate in Flagler County by selling “nearly new” clothing and other items. The store has over seventy volunteers who sort, clean and price items fitting our “nearly new” ideal. The Unique Boutique event in October will be one of our major fundraisers for 2019. Our goal is to raise $8,000.

Saturday: Classic Nashville Roadshow, 7:30 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Remember when Johnny fell for June and Loretta was just a coal miner’s daughter? CLASSIC NASHVILLE ROADSHOW is classic country music at its finest! Share an evening with hits such as “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” “King of the Road,” “Momma Tried,” “Harper Valley PTA,” and “Crazy.” Along with legendary duets, “Louisiana Woman,” “Jackson,” and many more. This full production features a live band, authentic period set, comedy and the stories behind the legendary performers such as Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard, Tammy Wynette, Hank Williams, and Patsy Cline. Take a journey back in time when Country was King. Tickets $29-39.

Sunday: Eighth annual Kix Country Fest 2019 at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Rd. Bunnell, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Live country music all day. Some free tickets are available, otherwise $15 for adults, kids 10 and under get in free. Listen to Kix 98.7 FM for free tickets. Free kids zone, games, prizes, giant video wall, and numerous live bands, including Luke Bryan Tribute Show, Eli Mosley, Southern Chaos, and Hannah Anders.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Friday: Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area, 3100 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday: Advance America, 800 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 3 to 6 p.m.

Saturday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.





Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

Last Updated: Sept. 23.

Segments 1 and 3 are complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

Drainage installation is continuing and is nearly 90% complete. The contractor will complete this aspect of the work as part of the completion of the construction of the new southbound roadway. Steady progress is being made constructing the curbing for the median.

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



RECREATIONAL POT PROPOSAL ON TABLE: The Financial Impact Estimating Conference will hold a workshop about a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana. The political committee Sensible Florida, Inc., is seeking to put the measure on the November 2020 ballot. (Friday, 8:30 a.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

Coming Days:

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Sept. 27, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

