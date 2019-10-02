Wednesday Briefing: Coffee With a Cop Day, Flagler Democrats and Republicans Rally, Free Family Law Legal Clinic

Today: Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 288

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: mitigate.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Today is #NationalCoffeeWithACop day! Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies will be at the Palm Coast Community Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and again from 5 to 7 p.m. Come enjoy a cop of joe with them and get to know your local deputies.

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. at City Hall’s Intracoastal Meeting Room, 160 Lake Avenue. The meeting is open to the public.

The Old Kings Elementary School Advisory Council and PTO meet starting with the SAC meeting at 4:15 p.m. in the school’s library, with dinner served at 5 p.m. and the PTO meeting at 5:30 p.m. 301 Old Kings Road South, Flagler Beach.

Free legal clinics presented by Flagler’s Clerk of Court and Flagler County Bar Association: Every Wednesday evening at the county courthouse. The four-part series of legal clinics is f ree of charge throughout the month of October. Attendees are invited to speak to attorneys who are knowledgeable in their respective field of law at no cost. These clinics will be held at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in the 1st floor jury assembly room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Building #1, Bunnell, Florida on the following dates beginning at 5:30 p.m and ending at 7:30 p.m. Today: Family Law, Presented by: Marc E. Dwyer, Esq., Linda Carley, Esq., Regina T. Huzior-Balzan, Esq., Dayana Lopez, Esq., Alicia R. Washington, Esq.

The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.

Flagler Republican Party strategy session at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast, 5:30 p.m. Join us for a lively evening as we discuss strategy, election needs, training schedules, events and activities for 2020. Be part of the winning team as we hear from motivational speakers, election strategists and those “in the know” on winning this critical upcoming election. This meeting is for Registered Republicans only. Questions? Call Danielle Anderson, president of the Flagler Republican Club, at 386-503-5197, or visit www.flaglergop.org for details.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Wednesday: Flagler County Public School Transportation Department, 5400 State Road 100, 8 to 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Bunnell Government, 201 West Moody Boulevard, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Friday: Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area, 3100 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday: Advance America, 800 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 3 to 6 p.m.

Saturday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

Last Updated: Sept. 23.

Segments 1 and 3 are complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

Drainage installation is continuing and is nearly 90% complete. The contractor will complete this aspect of the work as part of the completion of the construction of the new southbound roadway. Steady progress is being made constructing the curbing for the median.

Announcements/Press Releases:

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



FISHING ISSUES ON MENU: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will open a two-day meeting that will include issues such a proposed new limit on blackfin tuna fishing, a boating safety report from the Division of Law Enforcement and an update on Biscayne National Park fishing regulations. (Wednesday, 8:30 a.m., Radisson Resort at the Port, 8701 Astronaut Blvd., Cape Canaveral.)

CABINET AIDES MEET: Aides to Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will meet to discuss issues in advance of an Oct. 8 Cabinet meeting. (Wednesday, 9 a.m., Cabinet meeting room, the Capitol.)

JUSTICES TAKE UP MURDER CASES: The state Supreme Court will hear appeals in two Northeast Florida murder cases. In a Clay County case, David James Martin is appealing his first-degree murder conviction in the 2008 fatal beating of Jacey McWilliams. In a Duval County case, Rodney Renard Newberry is appealing his death sentence in the 2014 fatal shooting of Terrese Pernell Stevens. (Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., Florida Supreme Court, 500 South Duval St., Tallahassee.)

–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Coming Days:

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Sept. 27, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

Julliard School Concert: Couperin

And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.

Previous Codas: