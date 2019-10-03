Thursday Briefing: Shapiro on Church-State Separation, UNF in Palm Coast, Diabetes Management, Elias Canetti

Today: Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 299

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: sawbones.

Today’s jail bookings.

Diabetes Management: The Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center hosts a six-week free class on diabetes management every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon, through Nov. 7 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. You will learn practical ways to cope with stress, depression, anger, and frustration, ways to prevent or delay diabetes complications, strategies for sick days, nutrition and exercise tools, and how to talk about your health. The workshop provides the support you need to maintain or improve your quality of life. Participants receive a free book: “Living A Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions.” Registration: Northeast Florida AHEC, Phone: (904) 482-0189. Online: nefahec.eventbrite.com.

UNF in Palm Co ast’s Town Center: The Strategic Planning Committee of the state university system’s Board of Governors meets in workshop at 8:30 a.m. at the Fairwinds Alumni Center’s Grand Ballroom at the University of Central Florida, 12676 Gemini Boulevard North, Orlando, starting at 8:30 a.m. The workshop is notable for Palm Coast as committee members are scheduled to discuss, at 10:35 a.m., the University of North Florida’s proposal for a medical education hub in Palm Coast’s Town Center, part of a $23 million initiative the Board of Governors would have to approve if it is to be included in the board’s request to the Florida Legislature early next year. See the details of the university’s request here and the agenda item here. Beyond the workshop, the item must garner the formal approval of the full Board of Governors at its Oct. 29 meeting at the University of Florida in Gainesville.

The Belle Terre Elementary School PTO and School Advisory Council meet at 7:30 a.m. in the school’s media center, 5545 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast.

Rabbi Merrill Shapiro is the featured speaker at the monthly meting of the Democratic Club of Palm Coast, 6:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 US 1 North Palm Coast. Shapiro will be speaking about Separation of Church and State, likely with particular attention to the Flagler County School Board’s recent and controversial revival of starting its meetings with an invocation, which had not been done in five decades. Audience participation is welcome. All party affiliations or non-affiliations, and all denominations or non-denominations, welcome. Shapiro is a board member of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State, a national organization. He chairs the FlaglerLive Board of Directors.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Wednesday: Flagler County Public School Transportation Department, 5400 State Road 100, 8 to 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Bunnell Government, 201 West Moody Boulevard, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Friday: Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area, 3100 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday: Advance America, 800 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 3 to 6 p.m.

Saturday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.





Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

Last Updated: Sept. 23.

Segments 1 and 3 are complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

Drainage installation is continuing and is nearly 90% complete. The contractor will complete this aspect of the work as part of the completion of the construction of the new southbound roadway. Steady progress is being made constructing the curbing for the median.

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



MEDICINE BOARD COMMITTEES MEET: Committees of the Florida Board of Medicine will meet in advance of a full board meeting Friday. (Thursday, meetings start at 8 a.m., Embassy Suites by Hilton, 3705 Spectrum Blvd., Tampa.)

ELEPHANT RIDES EYED: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will conclude a two-day meeting by reviewing new rules for elephant rides. Also, the commission will consider a proposal that would expand a ban on importing whole deer carcasses or parts to reduce the chances that Chronic Wasting Disease — a potentially fatal disease to deer — will enter Florida. (Thursday, 8:30 a.m., Radisson Resort at the Port, 8701 Astronaut Blvd., Cape Canaveral.)

BOARD OF NURSING MEETS: The Florida Board of Nursing will meet after holding committee meetings. (Thursday, committees start at 8:30 a.m., with full board at 1:30 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center, 711 N.W. 72nd Ave., Miami.)

COURT HEARS APPEAL IN PRISON MURDER: The Florida Supreme Court will take up an appeal by Angel Santiago-Gonzalez, who was sentenced to death in the 2014 murder of Donald Burns when they were inmates at the Florida Department of Corrections’ Reception and Medical Center in Lake Butler. (Thursday, 9 a.m., Florida Supreme Court, 500 South Duval St., Tallahassee.)

ARTS AND CULTURE ON AGENDA: The Florida Council on Arts and Culture will meet in Sarasota County. (Thursday, 9 a.m., Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota.)

UNDERGROUND POWER LINES EYED: The Florida Public Service Commission will consider proposed rules that would carry out a new law aimed at expanding the use of underground power lines. Supporters of the law have touted its potential to reduce electricity outages after hurricanes. But the rules deal with changes involving issues such as the way underground power-line projects are financed. The commission’s meeting will be followed by a workshop on 10-year site plans for electric utilities. (Thursday, 9:30 a.m., Betty Easley Conference Center, 4075 Esplanade Way, Tallahassee.)

SUPREME COURT RELEASES OPINIONS: The Florida Supreme Court is expected to issue its weekly opinions. (Thursday, 11 a.m.)

COURT HEARS ‘AMENDMENT 10’ CHALLENGE: The 1st District Court of Appeal will hear a challenge to a voter-approved constitutional amendment that involves sheriffs and other types of county officials across the state. Volusia County went to the appeals court in March after Leon County Circuit John Cooper rejected a challenge to what was known as Amendment 10 on the November 2018 ballot. The amendment requires the election of county sheriffs, tax collectors, property appraisers, elections supervisors and clerks of court. Also, the amendment, placed on the ballot by the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, prevents counties from taking steps such as abolishing those “constitutional” offices or transferring the duties. Volusia County has contended that the constitutional amendment does not apply to it because of a decades-old local charter that revamped the structure of the county’s government. Cooper, however, ruled that “the language of the amendment itself and of the ballot summary reflect a clear voter intent that the amendment apply to all counties, including those that made changes pursuant to the pre-amendment law.” (Thursday, 3 p.m., 1st District Court of Appeal, 2000 Drayton Dr., Tallahassee.)

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Sept. 27, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

Julliard School Concert: Couperin

