Thursday Briefing: Shapiro on Church-State Separation, UNF in Palm Coast, Diabetes Management, Elias Canetti

“A man needs to have something in him that he is not ashamed of and that takes to task and records any necessary shame. This impenetrable part of his inner nature has something relatively constant to it and can be detected early if one seriously goes after it. The longer one can follow this constancy, and the longer the time of activity, the weightier a life is. A man who has possessed and known life for eighty years offers both a terrifying and necessary spectacle. He makes creation true in such a way as if he could justify it with insight, resistance, and patience.”
–From An Elias Canetti essay on Tolstoi in “The Conscience of Words” (1979).
Previously:
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
Diabetes Management: The Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center hosts a six-week free class on diabetes management every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon, through Nov. 7 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. You will learn practical ways to cope with stress, depression, anger, and frustration, ways to prevent or delay diabetes complications, strategies for sick days, nutrition and exercise tools, and how to talk about your health. The workshop provides the support you need to maintain or improve your quality of life. Participants receive a free book: “Living A Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions.” Registration: Northeast Florida AHEC, Phone: (904) 482-0189. Online: nefahec.eventbrite.com.
UNF in Palm Coast’s Town Center: The Strategic Planning Committee of the state university system’s Board of Governors meets in workshop at 8:30 a.m. at the Fairwinds Alumni Center’s Grand Ballroom at the University of Central Florida, 12676 Gemini Boulevard North, Orlando, starting at 8:30 a.m. The workshop is notable for Palm Coast as committee members are scheduled to discuss, at 10:35 a.m., the University of North Florida’s proposal for a medical education hub in Palm Coast’s Town Center, part of a $23 million initiative the Board of Governors would have to approve if it is to be included in the board’s request to the Florida Legislature early next year. See the details of the university’s request here and the agenda item here. Beyond the workshop, the item must garner the formal approval of the full Board of Governors at its Oct. 29 meeting at the University of Florida in Gainesville.
The Belle Terre Elementary School PTO and School Advisory Council meet at 7:30 a.m. in the school’s media center, 5545 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast.
Rabbi Merrill Shapiro is the featured speaker at the monthly meting of the Democratic Club of Palm Coast, 6:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 US 1 North Palm Coast. Shapiro will be speaking about Separation of Church and State, likely with particular attention to the Flagler County School Board’s recent and controversial revival of starting its meetings with an invocation, which had not been done in five decades. Audience participation is welcome. All party affiliations or non-affiliations, and all denominations or non-denominations, welcome. Shapiro is a board member of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State, a national organization. He chairs the FlaglerLive Board of Directors.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Wednesday: Flagler County Public School Transportation Department, 5400 State Road 100, 8 to 10:30 a.m.
- Wednesday: Bunnell Government, 201 West Moody Boulevard, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Friday: Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area, 3100 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Friday: Advance America, 800 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 3 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell
|
Sheriff's night shift incident reports, September 26
Sheriff's day shift incident reports, September 26
Flagler Beach's night shift incident reports, September 26
Flagler Beach's day shift incident reports, September 26
Bunnell police's night shift incident reports, September 26
Bunnell police's day shift incident reports, September 26
Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.
Last Updated: Sept. 23.
Segments 1 and 3 are complete.
Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):
Drainage installation is continuing and is nearly 90% complete. The contractor will complete this aspect of the work as part of the completion of the construction of the new southbound roadway. Steady progress is being made constructing the curbing for the median.
Free Community Emergency Response Team Training Begins October 7
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
MEDICINE BOARD COMMITTEES MEET: Committees of the Florida Board of Medicine will meet in advance of a full board meeting Friday. (Thursday, meetings start at 8 a.m., Embassy Suites by Hilton, 3705 Spectrum Blvd., Tampa.)
ELEPHANT RIDES EYED: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will conclude a two-day meeting by reviewing new rules for elephant rides. Also, the commission will consider a proposal that would expand a ban on importing whole deer carcasses or parts to reduce the chances that Chronic Wasting Disease — a potentially fatal disease to deer — will enter Florida. (Thursday, 8:30 a.m., Radisson Resort at the Port, 8701 Astronaut Blvd., Cape Canaveral.)
BOARD OF NURSING MEETS: The Florida Board of Nursing will meet after holding committee meetings. (Thursday, committees start at 8:30 a.m., with full board at 1:30 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center, 711 N.W. 72nd Ave., Miami.)
COURT HEARS APPEAL IN PRISON MURDER: The Florida Supreme Court will take up an appeal by Angel Santiago-Gonzalez, who was sentenced to death in the 2014 murder of Donald Burns when they were inmates at the Florida Department of Corrections’ Reception and Medical Center in Lake Butler. (Thursday, 9 a.m., Florida Supreme Court, 500 South Duval St., Tallahassee.)
ARTS AND CULTURE ON AGENDA: The Florida Council on Arts and Culture will meet in Sarasota County. (Thursday, 9 a.m., Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota.)
UNDERGROUND POWER LINES EYED: The Florida Public Service Commission will consider proposed rules that would carry out a new law aimed at expanding the use of underground power lines. Supporters of the law have touted its potential to reduce electricity outages after hurricanes. But the rules deal with changes involving issues such as the way underground power-line projects are financed. The commission’s meeting will be followed by a workshop on 10-year site plans for electric utilities. (Thursday, 9:30 a.m., Betty Easley Conference Center, 4075 Esplanade Way, Tallahassee.)
SUPREME COURT RELEASES OPINIONS: The Florida Supreme Court is expected to issue its weekly opinions. (Thursday, 11 a.m.)
COURT HEARS ‘AMENDMENT 10’ CHALLENGE: The 1st District Court of Appeal will hear a challenge to a voter-approved constitutional amendment that involves sheriffs and other types of county officials across the state. Volusia County went to the appeals court in March after Leon County Circuit John Cooper rejected a challenge to what was known as Amendment 10 on the November 2018 ballot. The amendment requires the election of county sheriffs, tax collectors, property appraisers, elections supervisors and clerks of court. Also, the amendment, placed on the ballot by the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, prevents counties from taking steps such as abolishing those “constitutional” offices or transferring the duties. Volusia County has contended that the constitutional amendment does not apply to it because of a decades-old local charter that revamped the structure of the county’s government. Cooper, however, ruled that “the language of the amendment itself and of the ballot summary reflect a clear voter intent that the amendment apply to all counties, including those that made changes pursuant to the pre-amendment law.” (Thursday, 3 p.m., 1st District Court of Appeal, 2000 Drayton Dr., Tallahassee.)
–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays at Marinelad’s Dolphin Adventure, 9505 Oceanshore Boulevard, Marineland.
First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.
The exhibition 1¢ LIFE opens at The Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach and runs through November 9. This exhibition will celebrate the 55th anniversary of the landmark publication, 1¢ LIFE, with over 55 important original graphics and poems from the publication, which debuted in 1964. The exhibition will also accompany the Cultural Center’s 25th Anniversary Celebration. 1¢ LIFE has come to be regarded as one of the greatest artists’ books of the time. This collection of poems produced by Walasse Ting is liberally illustrated with brilliant original lithographs by a total of 28 celebrated artists including Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein. Ting’s own lithographs of the 1960’s simply explode onto the page in an exhilarating riot of color, resonating perfectly with his fiery poetry. his exhibition will be the first national exhibition the Cultural Center has hosted. It comes at an exciting time of growth and change as the Cultural Center prepares to transition into a new, state-of-the-art facility. Exhibition tickets will be available for purchase online, in advance, over the phone, and at the door. Adult ticket: $25. Student ticket: $15. Cultural Center member ticket: $15. School groups with tour guide and art experience: $10. Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach, 50 Executive Way, Ponte Vedra Beach.
Please join the Flagler Free Clinic for “Cycling for Health,” a twelve mile bike ride through the beautiful Lehigh Trail, with registration starting at 7 a.m on Oct. 5 starting in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. The Flagler Free Clinic was established in 2005 to provide free medical and dental care to the medically uninsured citizens of our community. This is a fund-raising event to support the Flagler Free Clinic. For more information or to register for the event visit FlaglerFreeClinic.org. You can also call the clinic and speak to Rosario or Terri at 386-437-3091.
Creative Bazaar: Arts and Crafts Flea Market at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s venue at 1500 Central Avenue, open to shoppers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., open to anyone who wants to sell, for $25 for a 10×10 space if you’re a PCAF member, $35 for non-members. Ask about canopy and table rental. Call 225-4394. Creative Bazaar is held every first Saturday of the month.
Rock Painting at Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area, 3100 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, 10 a.m. to noon. Join us for our fun filled rock painting program, all ages welcome. Learn how to paint your own rocks or use the ones provided (you can paint two rocks). This event is subject to cancellation due to weather conditions. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. We will be meeting on the west side of the park at a pavilion with views of the river – Killdeer pavilion. The event is free with paid admission fee to the state park: $5 per vehicle. (Limit 2-8 people per vehicle), $4 per single-occupant vehicle, $2 per pedestrians, bicyclists, extra passengers or passengers holding an Annual Individual Pass.
Community blood drive: Edward Jones Investments and LifeSouth community Blood Center host a community blood drive from noon to 7 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor, Palm Coast. This “Pint for a Pint” means that each donor gets a pint of beer, courtesy of Moonrise Brewing Co. at European Village. Also, hotdogs, chips, drinks, snacks, and a free cholesterol screening for all donors.
Featuring the best of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul’s “Nearly New” Thrift Store, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Clothing, purses, and jewelry for sale, as well as a silent auction and raffles. Tickets $25 per person include door prize ticket and $5 coupon for the Nearly New store. Tickets on sale at the store: 400 S. Daytona Ave., Flagler Beach. Event location: Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church Parish Hall, 915 North Central Avenue, Flagler Beach.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Santa Maria Del Mar Conference, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit international voluntary organization in the Catholic Church. Members are devoted to provide personal service to the poor. Among its varied efforts to offer material help, the Society’s “Nearly New” Thrift Store raises money to help the less fortunate in Flagler County by selling “nearly new” clothing and other items. The store has over seventy volunteers who sort, clean and price items fitting our “nearly new” ideal. The Unique Boutique event in October will be one of our major fundraisers for 2019. Our goal is to raise $8,000.
Classic Nashville Roadshow, 7:30 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Remember when Johnny fell for June and Loretta was just a coal miner’s daughter? CLASSIC NASHVILLE ROADSHOW is classic country music at its finest! Share an evening with hits such as “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” “King of the Road,” “Momma Tried,” “Harper Valley PTA,” and “Crazy.” Along with legendary duets, “Louisiana Woman,” “Jackson,” and many more. This full production features a live band, authentic period set, comedy and the stories behind the legendary performers such as Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard, Tammy Wynette, Hank Williams, and Patsy Cline. Take a journey back in time when Country was King. Tickets $29-39.
Eighth annual Kix Country Fest 2019 at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Rd. Bunnell, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Live country music all day. Some free tickets are available, otherwise $15 for adults, kids 10 and under get in free. Listen to Kix 98.7 FM for free tickets. Free kids zone, games, prizes, giant video wall, and numerous live bands, including Luke Bryan Tribute Show, Eli Mosley, Southern Chaos, and Hannah Anders.
The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is announced at 5:30 a.m. eastern time at the earliest (11:30 a.m. in Stockholm). The prize is awarded by the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden. See all medicine laureates or learn more about the nomination process. The announcement is streamed live by the Nobel site, here.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.
Contact the commissioners by email:
- Charlie Ericksen (District 1)
- Greg Hansen (District 2)
- Dave Sullivan (District 3)
- Joe Mullins (District 4)
- Donald O’Brien (District 5)
- County Administrator Jerry Cameron
- County Attorney Al Hadeed
Low Tide Trek at Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area, 3100 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, 10 a.m. to noon. Accompany Master Naturalist Dale Grussing for a morning walk on the beach. Enjoy learning about our unique ecosystem and the native plant and animal species, geology of the park, waves, currents and rip tides. Participants should be able to walk in sand and on the uneven terrain of the beach. The event is free with paid admission fee to the state park: $5 per vehicle. (Limit 2-8 people per vehicle), $4 per single-occupant vehicle, $2 per pedestrians, bicyclists, extra passengers or passengers holding an Annual Individual Pass.
The Bunnell Elementary School Advisory Council and PTO meet at 5 p.m. in the school’s media center. School Advisory Councils are composed of principals, teachers, educational support personnel, parents, students, local business representatives, and community members. It is a group intended to represent the broad school community and those persons closest to the students who will share responsibility for guiding the school toward continuous improvement. Bunnell’s SAC is chaired by Michelle Brito and vice-chaired by Carmen Stanford. See the website here.
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking.
For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics is announced at 5:45 a.m. eastern time at the earliest (11:45 a.m. in Stockholm). The Nobel Prize in Physics is awarded by The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm. See all physics laureates or learn more about the nomination process. The announcement is streamed live by the Nobel site, here.
The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets. The County Commission established the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee/ Housing Task Force, under Section 16-77 of the Flagler County Code, to make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding specific initiatives to encourage or facilitate affordable housing in Flagler County. Meetings are held at 8:30 a.m. on the Second Tuesday of each month. Staff Liaison is Ralston Reodica, 386-313-4037. See the committee bylaws here, and committee agendas here, though they’re posted only spottily.
Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education program (WISE): This week, medical marijuana: Attorney Aaron Delgado, Daytona Beach. America currently has a patchwork of local, state, and federal laws that treat the same drug differently and inconsistently depending on its form and mode of use. Florida voters recently passed a constitutional amendment permitting some limited medical use of marijuana, although under federal law it still remains classified as a Schedule 1 drug that is criminalized as having no accepted medical treatment use in the U.S. Attorney Aaron Delgado describes some of the current issues concerning interactions between differing state and federal drug laws, and that the new amendment has not decriminalized recreational use of marijuana. At DSC’s Advanced Technology College, 1770 Technology Blvd., Daytona Beach (located ½-mile north of LPGA Blvd. off Williamson Blvd.) – all presentations are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community.WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older; $15 for an individual or $25 per couple for the period September-December. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, call (386) 506-4506, or email Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.
The Flagler County Planning and Development Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, first floor, Bunnell.
See full agendas here.
A monthly community gathering for friends and family of suicide loss, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Find Your Peace by Pieces, 300 Palm Coast Pkwy S.W. Unit 9 and 11. Overcoming and managing the grief of losing a loved one to suicide can be pervasive and overwhelming. We invite you to join this community gathering to understand why this type of grief is challenging to live with but more importantly this is a peer group coming together to form a support system in each other, with others who live with this loss. This group is once a month, but our hope is that you will make connections with each other, if that is something that you need or want. That you can have this support throughout the month as well. Reaching out to each other if needed ♡ Held in the community lounge, unit 9. An inviting, calming environment. Meditation nooks are available to use if needed or wanted with sound machines/headphones in case you need a few moments to yourself while there as well. Donations accepted but not required. We want you here. Any donations made will go to help support the center in being able to bring this group and others to the community.
The 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry is announced at 5:45 a.m. eastern time at the earliest (11:30 a.m. in Stockholm). The Nobel Prize in Chemistry is awarded by The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm, Sweden. See all chemistry laureates or learn about the nomination process. The announcement is streamed live by the Nobel site, here.
The Public Safety Coordinating Council, which gathers law enforcement, judicial, social service and government agencies, meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell. But the regularity of its meetings is fitful. See agendas, when they’re posted (also a rarity), here.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
Quarterly Circuit 7 Community Alliance Meeting, 2:30 to 5 p.m., at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell, 1769 E. Moody Blvd, Bldg. 3. If you cannot attend please send a representative to provide you or your agency feedback. Contact Evelyn Lynam, Circuit 7 Client Relations Coordinator, Cell: 386-214-8646, Evelyn.lynam@myflfamilies.com.
Free legal clinics presented by Flagler’s Clerk of Court and Flagler County Bar Association: Every Wednesday evening at the county courthouse. The four-part series of legal clinics is free of charge throughout the month of October. Attendees are invited to speak to attorneys who are knowledgeable in their respective field of law at no cost. These clinics will be held at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in the 1st floor jury assembly room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Building #1, Bunnell, Florida on the following dates beginning at 5:30 p.m and ending at 7:30 p.m. as follows:
October 2, Family Law, Presented by: Marc E. Dwyer, Esq., Linda Carley, Esq., Regina T. Huzior-Balzan, Esq., Dayana Lopez, Esq., Alicia R. Washington, Esq.
October 9, Wills and Estates, Debtor/Creditor Law, Presented by: Linda Carley, Esq., Paul Martin, Esq., MaryEllen Osterndorf, Esq.
October 16, Debtor/Creditor, Presented by: Ronald Horowitz, Esq., Marc Dwyer, Esq., Scott Spradley, Esq.
October 23, Landlord/Tenant Law Presented by: Ronald Horowitz, Esq., Alicia R. Washington, Esq., Diane Araujo Vidal, Esq., William Joseph Bosch III, Esq.
The Bunnell Code Enforcement Board meets at 7 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.
Code Enforcement Board members are Joy Allen, Delories Hall, Kenneth Gordon, Julie Auiar and Stephen Woodin Sr.
The 2019 Nobel Prize in Literature for both 2018 and 2019 are announced at 7 a.m. eastern time at the earliest (1 p.m. in Stockholm). The Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded by The Swedish Academy, Stockholm. Prizes are awarded for both years because last year the Academy, embroiled in scandal, declined to make an award. The scandal would have been an adequate, if not quite Nobel-worthy, novel. Author Jean-Claude Arnault, who was married to Academy Board Member Katarina Frostenson, was accused by some 18 women of sexual misconduct. Sara Danius, who chaired the academy, did little against Arnault. Three academy members resigned in protest over her inaction. Danius subsequently resigned, as did Frostenson. Two seats had been vacant for reasons dating back to the Rushdie affair. So seven of the academy’s 18 seats were vacant. (Members are elected for life.) The scandal caused the academy to delay its 2018 prize until this year. All seats have been filled. Danius was replaced by Mats Malm.
See all 114 literature laureates or learn about the nomination process. The announcement is streamed live by the Nobel site, here.
The Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center hosts a six-week free class on diabetes management every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon, through Nov. 7 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. You will learn practical ways to cope with stress, depression, anger, and frustration, ways to prevent or delay diabetes complications, strategies for sick days, nutrition and exercise tools, and how to talk about your health. The workshop provides the support you need to maintain or improve your quality of life. Participants receive a free book: “Living A Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions.” Registration: Northeast Florida AHEC, Phone: (904) 482-0189.
Online: nefahec.eventbrite.com.
The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street. Full agendas and minutes are accessible here.
Mayor, City Commissioners and City Manager emails:
The fall presentation of the L. Gale Lemerand Entrepreneurial Speaker Series features Suneera Madhani, CEO and founder of Fattmerchant. The series, hosted by the Small Business Development Center and Daytona State, features advice and inspiration from some of the nation’s leading business owners. The event, which is free and open to the public, runs from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Hosseini Center, Daytona State College campus, 1200 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach. Madhani graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in finance in 2009 and began working as a sales agent for a payment processor, learning the ins and outs of the credit card industry. Realizing business owners were trying to navigate an industry full of gimmicks, hidden fees and no transparency, Madhani decided to tackle the problem with a different approach and founded Fattmerchant in 2014. In so doing, she also took control of her own future. Just five years later, Fattmerchant has progressed from a start-up company to processing over $5 billion in payments for business owners. It has been called the “Netflix of credit card processing” and evolved into an industry giant, winning awards for its business model and tech platform. Fattmerchant earned a spot on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 Top Company Culture list, and the 2019 Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America list. In August, it was ranked in the top four percent of the fastest growing private companies in the United States by Inc. Magazine. During the event, the winners of the L. Gale Lemerand Entrepreneurial Speaker Series Scholarship will also be announced. Up to three promising Daytona State College, DSC Adult Education, or Volusia and Flagler County high school students who are planning to attend DSC and are interested in entrepreneurship will be awarded the $1,000 scholarships. Since it was established in 2007, more than 50 students have earned awards through this scholarship program. To reserve a seat, please call (386) 506-4723, or email SBDC@DaytonaState.edu.
The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize is announced at 5 a.m. eastern time (11 a.m. in Stockholm). The prize is awarded by a committee elected by the Norwegian Parliament (Stortinget). See all peace prize laureates or learn about the nomination process. The announcement is streamed live by the Nobel site, here.
The last remaining prize is Economic Sciences, announced Monday, Oct. 14, 5 a.m. at the earliest.
Movies in the Park, 7:15 p.m. in Central Park at Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. Families will enjoy a family friendly movie on the park’s giant outdoor movie screen. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks and invite your friends and neighbors to join you at this free, monthly family activity offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation and Flagler Schools. Admission is free.
This month’s movie: “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” (PG). Synopsis: Surly, Buddy, Andie, and Precious are back and ready to crack open another nutty adventure! The Mayor’s got plans to bulldoze their homes to make way for a giant amusement park. Will Surly and friends be able to able to stop him in time and take back the City Park?
Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled for 8 a.m. registration, a 9 a.m. ceremony and the walk at 9:30 a.m. at Daytona State College’s Flagler/Palm Coast Campus, 3000 Palm Coast Pkwy SE Palm Coast. Walk to End Alzheimer’s helps raise money and awareness for the fight against Alzheimer’s, the degenerative disease that affects close to 6 million Americans. Contact Amanda Harris at 407/730-1115 or by email, amlharris@alz.org. See the fact sheet on Alzheimer’s below:
First Aid and CPR/AED Class, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person. Registration required by 9 a.m. Oct. 10 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com.
The Annual Creekside Music and Arts Festival unfolds over two days at Princess Place Preserve, the public county park at the north end of Flagler County. The festival is the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce’s principal fund-raiser, with part of the proceeds going to the preservation of Princess Place. $5 per person, kids 12 and under get in free. There is something for everyone to experience including great live music on two stages and numerous food vendors.
Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.
American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler hosts its monthly General Meeting on at 11 a.m., in the main dining room of Pine Lakes Country Club, 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy., N., Palm Coast.
AAUW Flagler hosts a joint meeting with Joanna Bryant Caplette, U.S. Census Bureau liaison, the League of Women Voters, and Donald O’Brien, Jr, Chair of Flagler County Complete Count Committee, to discuss the importance of getting a full and accurate count for the 2020 Census.
Why is it important for Flagler and Florida to get counted? With almost $700 billion of taxpayer dollars scheduled for disbursement among the states, it is vital for Florida and Flagler to make sure neither are under-counted. These billions fund road projects, pay for colleges, support local fire departments and finance Medicaid. Historically, Florida has received fewer federal dollars than any other state. For 2020, it’s imperative for Florida and Flagler to get counted.
Lunch is available for $18 per person. For reservations and menu options, please contact Sally Smeaton by email: shsmeaton@gmail.com by October 9, 2019.
Pink Army 5K and 1 Mile Pet-Friendly Fun Walk sponsored by AdventHealth, 7:45 a.m. start time at AdventHealth 60 Memorial Medical Pkwy. Raising money for breast cancer awareness, education, and screening, 100% of the proceeds raised by the Pink Army 5K go toward financially supporting mammograms, breast ultrasounds, stereotactic breast biopsies, education and other specific diagnostic services to aid in the early detection of breast cancer. Day of registration fee is $35 per person. Pre-registration available at www.palmcoastgov.com/pinkarmy5k. More info: 386-986-2323.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Sept. 27, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.
Cultural Coda
Julliard School Concert: Couperin
And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.
