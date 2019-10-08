Tuesday Briefing: Delgado on medical Marijuana and the Law, Suicide Loss, Financial Aid Night, Physics

Today: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics is announced at 5:45 a.m. eastern time at the earliest (11:45 a.m. in Stockholm). The Nobel Prize in Physics is awarded by The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm. See all physics laureates or learn more about the nomination process. The announcement is streamed live by the Nobel site, here.

Update: The 2019 NobelPrize in Physics has been awarded with one half to James Peebles “for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology” and the other half jointly to Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz “for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.” The Guardian reports that a “theoretical framework, developed by James Peebles over two decades, has become the foundation of our modern understanding of the universe’s history, from the big bang to the present day. Mayor and Queloz discovered the first planet outside our solar system, in 1995.

The week’s other prize announcements (all Palm Coast, or eastern, times):

Chemistry – Wednesday, 5:45 a.m. at the earliest.

Literature – Thursday, 7 a.m. at the earliest. The Swedish Academy will announce the Nobel Prize in Literature for both 2018 and 2019.

Peace – Friday, 5 a.m.

Economic Sciences – Monday, Oct. 14, 5 a.m. at the earliest.

Flagler’s Community Traffic Safety Team meets at 9 a.m. at Flagler Technical Institute, 5400 E. Hwy 100, just west of Flagler Palm Coast High School. The meeting is open to all who have a concern with road safety.

The following items will be reviewed at the next meeting:

1. Traffic congestion on Matanzas Woods Parkway at the MHS driveway connection before school and during bus release.

2. Review of school zone signage and flashers at same area on Matanzas Woods Parkway.

3. Traffic congestion at Old Kings Elementary School

4. Parking complaints in the Hammock, submitted by A1A Scenic Pride Committee

5. Review of National Walk to School Day

6. Update of traffic signal “blue alert” lights

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council will discuss its annual cultural arts grants, a $5.4 million loan with CenterState Bank to finance stormwater improvements, and a series of routine contracts. The full meeting agenda and back-up materials are here.

The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets. The County Commission established the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee/ Housing Task Force, under Section 16-77 of the Flagler County Code, to make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding specific initiatives to encourage or facilitate affordable housing in Flagler County. Meetings are held at 8:30 a.m. on the Second Tuesday of each month. Staff Liaison is Ralston Reodica, 386-313-4037. See the committee bylaws here, and committee agendas here, though they’re posted only spottily.

Community Resource Showcase and Financial Aid Night at the Wadsworth/Buddy Taylor cafeteria, 4550 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast, 5-7 p.m. Flagler Schools and Flagler Family Connection will have various community resources available, Toys for Tots registration, Flagler Christmas Network, financial aid information for college-bound students, and how to file the dreaded FAFSA application for financial aid. It’s all free.

The Flagler County Planning and Development Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, first floor, Bunnell.

A monthly community gathering for friends and family of suicide loss, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Find Your Peace by Pieces, 300 Palm Coast Pkwy S. W. Unit 9 and 11. Overcoming and managing the grief of losing a loved one to suicide can be pervasive and overwhelming. We invite you to join this community gathering to understand why this type of grief is challenging to live with but more importantly this is a peer group coming together to form a support system in each other, with others who live with this loss. This group is once a month, but our hope is that you will make connections with each other, if that is something that you need or want. That you can have this support throughout the month as well. Reaching out to each other if needed ♡ Held in the community lounge, unit 9. An inviting, calming environment. Meditation nooks are available to use if needed or wanted with sound machines/headphones in case you need a few moments to yourself while there as well. Donations accepted but not required. We want you here. Any donations made will go to help support the center in being able to bring this group and others to the community.

Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education program (WISE): This week, medical marijuana: Attorney Aaron Delgado, Daytona Beach. America currently has a patchwork of local, state, and federal laws that treat the same drug differently and inconsistently depending on its form and mode of use. Florida voters recently passed a constitutional amendment permitting some limited medical use of marijuana, although under federal law it still remains classified as a Schedule 1 drug that is criminalized as having no accepted medical treatment use in the U.S. Attorney Aaron Delgado describes some of the current issues concerning interactions between differing state and federal drug laws, and that the new amendment has not decriminalized recreational use of marijuana. At DSC’s Advanced Technology College, 1770 Technology Blvd., Daytona Beach (located ½-mile north of LPGA Blvd. off Williamson Blvd.) – all presentations are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community.WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older; $15 for an individual or $25 per couple for the period September-December. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, call (386) 506-4506, or email Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 2 to 4 p.m. – Live

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Monday: Flagler Technical Institute, 5400 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 4 to 8 p.m.

Tuesday: US Post Office, 2 Pine Cone Drive, Palm Coast, 2 to 5 p.m.

Wednesday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, noon to 5 p.m.

Friday: Publix, 5415 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.





Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

Last Updated: Sept. 23.

Segments 1 and 3 are complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

Drainage installation is continuing and is nearly 90% complete. The contractor will complete this aspect of the work as part of the completion of the construction of the new southbound roadway. Steady progress is being made constructing the curbing for the median.

ALGAE WOES DISCUSSED: The state’s Blue-Green Algae Task Force, which was created after major water-quality problems in parts of the state, will meet in Alachua County. (Monday, 8 a.m., University of Florida, Levin College of Law, 309 Village Dr., Gainesville.)

FELONS’ RIGHTS LAW CHALLENGED: U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle will hear arguments in a battle over a law passed this spring that carried out a 2018 constitutional amendment restoring voting rights to felons who have completed terms of their sentences. Voting-rights and civil-rights groups argue the law is unconstitutional and overly restrictive. Also, several civil-rights and voting-rights groups will hold a rally outside the courthouse. (Monday, hearing at 9 a.m., rally at 11:30 a.m., United States Courthouse, 111 North Adams St., Tallahassee.)

ACADEMIC STANDARDS CONSIDERED: The Florida Department of Education will start a “listening tour” about new academic standards for public schools. The move to revise standards stems from an executive order issued early this year by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is required to submit recommendations to DeSantis by Jan. 1. (Monday, 5:30 p.m., Sebring Middle School, 500 East Center St., Sebring.)

KEYS SANCTUARY AT ISSUE: A meeting will be held to provide information about potential changes to the management plan, zoning and regulations related to the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released what is known as a “Restoration Blueprint” for public comment. (Monday, 6 pm., 89901 Old Highway, Tavernier.)

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Oct. 4, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

