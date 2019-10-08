Tuesday Briefing: Delgado on medical Marijuana and the Law, Suicide Loss, Financial Aid Night, Physics

Today: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 315
Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: redound.
Today’s jail bookings.
“Passing my reflection in a shopwindow, for instance, I am taken by surprise at the sight of a striding woman with white hair: she is still wearing the bangs of her late youth, but there are shocking pockets and trenches in her face; she has a preposterous dewlap; she is no one I can recognize.”
–From Cynthia Ozick’s “Alfred Chester’s Wig,” in the March 30, 1992 New Yorker.
Previously:
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics is announced at 5:45 a.m. eastern time at the earliest (11:45 a.m. in Stockholm). The Nobel Prize in Physics is awarded by The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm. See all physics laureates or learn more about the nomination process. The announcement is streamed live by the Nobel site, here.
Update: The 2019 NobelPrize in Physics has been awarded with one half to James Peebles “for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology” and the other half jointly to Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz “for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.” The Guardian reports that a “theoretical framework, developed by James Peebles over two decades, has become the foundation of our modern understanding of the universe’s history, from the big bang to the present day. Mayor and Queloz discovered the first planet outside our solar system, in 1995.
The week’s other prize announcements (all Palm Coast, or eastern, times):
Chemistry – Wednesday, 5:45 a.m. at the earliest.
Literature – Thursday, 7 a.m. at the earliest. The Swedish Academy will announce the Nobel Prize in Literature for both 2018 and 2019.
Peace – Friday, 5 a.m.
Economic Sciences – Monday, Oct. 14, 5 a.m. at the earliest.
Flagler’s Community Traffic Safety Team meets at 9 a.m. at Flagler Technical Institute, 5400 E. Hwy 100, just west of Flagler Palm Coast High School. The meeting is open to all who have a concern with road safety.
The following items will be reviewed at the next meeting:
1. Traffic congestion on Matanzas Woods Parkway at the MHS driveway connection before school and during bus release.
2. Review of school zone signage and flashers at same area on Matanzas Woods Parkway.
3. Traffic congestion at Old Kings Elementary School
4. Parking complaints in the Hammock, submitted by A1A Scenic Pride Committee
5. Review of National Walk to School Day
6. Update of traffic signal “blue alert” lights
The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council will discuss its annual cultural arts grants, a $5.4 million loan with CenterState Bank to finance stormwater improvements, and a series of routine contracts. The full meeting agenda and back-up materials are here.
Community Resource Showcase and Financial Aid Night at the Wadsworth/Buddy Taylor cafeteria, 4550 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast, 5-7 p.m. Flagler Schools and Flagler Family Connection will have various community resources available, Toys for Tots registration, Flagler Christmas Network, financial aid information for college-bound students, and how to file the dreaded FAFSA application for financial aid. It’s all free.
The Flagler County Planning and Development Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, first floor, Bunnell.
A monthly community gathering for friends and family of suicide loss, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Find Your Peace by Pieces, 300 Palm Coast Pkwy S.W. Unit 9 and 11. Overcoming and managing the grief of losing a loved one to suicide can be pervasive and overwhelming. We invite you to join this community gathering to understand why this type of grief is challenging to live with but more importantly this is a peer group coming together to form a support system in each other, with others who live with this loss. This group is once a month, but our hope is that you will make connections with each other, if that is something that you need or want. That you can have this support throughout the month as well. Reaching out to each other if needed ♡ Held in the community lounge, unit 9. An inviting, calming environment. Meditation nooks are available to use if needed or wanted with sound machines/headphones in case you need a few moments to yourself while there as well. Donations accepted but not required. We want you here. Any donations made will go to help support the center in being able to bring this group and others to the community.
Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:
Thursday: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 2 to 4 p.m. – Live
During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Monday: Flagler Technical Institute, 5400 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 4 to 8 p.m.
- Tuesday: US Post Office, 2 Pine Cone Drive, Palm Coast, 2 to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, noon to 5 p.m.
- Friday: Publix, 5415 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell
|
Sheriff's night shift incident reports, September 26
Sheriff's day shift incident reports, September 26
Flagler Beach's night shift incident reports, September 26
Flagler Beach's day shift incident reports, September 26
Bunnell police's night shift incident reports, September 26
Bunnell police's day shift incident reports, September 26
Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.
Last Updated: Sept. 23.
Segments 1 and 3 are complete.
Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):
Drainage installation is continuing and is nearly 90% complete. The contractor will complete this aspect of the work as part of the completion of the construction of the new southbound roadway. Steady progress is being made constructing the curbing for the median.
Free Community Emergency Response Team Training Begins October 7
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
ALGAE WOES DISCUSSED: The state’s Blue-Green Algae Task Force, which was created after major water-quality problems in parts of the state, will meet in Alachua County. (Monday, 8 a.m., University of Florida, Levin College of Law, 309 Village Dr., Gainesville.)
FELONS’ RIGHTS LAW CHALLENGED: U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle will hear arguments in a battle over a law passed this spring that carried out a 2018 constitutional amendment restoring voting rights to felons who have completed terms of their sentences. Voting-rights and civil-rights groups argue the law is unconstitutional and overly restrictive. Also, several civil-rights and voting-rights groups will hold a rally outside the courthouse. (Monday, hearing at 9 a.m., rally at 11:30 a.m., United States Courthouse, 111 North Adams St., Tallahassee.)
ACADEMIC STANDARDS CONSIDERED: The Florida Department of Education will start a “listening tour” about new academic standards for public schools. The move to revise standards stems from an executive order issued early this year by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is required to submit recommendations to DeSantis by Jan. 1. (Monday, 5:30 p.m., Sebring Middle School, 500 East Center St., Sebring.)
KEYS SANCTUARY AT ISSUE: A meeting will be held to provide information about potential changes to the management plan, zoning and regulations related to the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released what is known as a “Restoration Blueprint” for public comment. (Monday, 6 pm., 89901 Old Highway, Tavernier.)
–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.
See full agendas here.
The 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry is announced at 5:45 a.m. eastern time at the earliest (11:30 a.m. in Stockholm). The Nobel Prize in Chemistry is awarded by The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm, Sweden. See all chemistry laureates or learn about the nomination process. The announcement is streamed live by the Nobel site, here.
The week’s other prize announcements (all Palm Coast, or eastern, times):
Literature – Thursday, 7 a.m. at the earliest. The Swedish Academy will announce the Nobel Prize in Literature for both 2018 and 2019.
Peace – Friday, 5 a.m.
Economic Sciences – Monday, Oct. 14, 5 a.m. at the earliest.
The Public Safety Coordinating Council, which gathers law enforcement, judicial, social service and government agencies, meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell. But the regularity of its meetings is fitful. See agendas, when they’re posted (also a rarity), here.
Jennifer Caldwell, the Economic Justice Advocate at the Family Life Center in Bunnell, is the guest speaker at the Flagler County Chamber and the Chamber’s Professional Women’s Council’s October 9th “Perseverance & Prevention” luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast, 11:30 a.m. The theme is tied to Domestic Violence and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Jennifer is a domestic violence survivor. She was born and raised in Cincinnati and has lived in Flagler for the past 15 years. She graduated from the police academy in 2015 and worked briefly for Holly Hill Police Department. She didn’t find joy in her job so went to cosmetology and barbering school. She started cleaning and styling wigs for the American Red Cross and gave free haircuts to children and women living at the local domestic violence shelter. She has been the Economic Justice Advocate for the Family Life Center for the past year, raising awareness in the community on economic abuse. Jennifer has four boys that she adores. Attendees are asked to bring an item for the Family Life Success Room such as hair products, beauty products, clothes, accessories (new) undergarments, and similar items.
These networking luncheons are dedicated to empowering and inspiring women. They are made possible through sponsorships and support from Chambers members. The October luncheon’s presenting sponsor is Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa. Chamber members can preregister for $35, and guests and future members can attend for $45. Those interested in attending are asked to visit http://business.flaglerchamber.org/events/ to register.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
Quarterly Circuit 7 Community Alliance Meeting, 2:30 to 5 p.m., at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell, 1769 E. Moody Blvd, Bldg. 3. If you cannot attend please send a representative to provide you or your agency feedback. Contact Evelyn Lynam, Circuit 7 Client Relations Coordinator, Cell: 386-214-8646, Evelyn.lynam@myflfamilies.com.
Free legal clinics presented by Flagler’s Clerk of Court and Flagler County Bar Association: Every Wednesday evening at the county courthouse. The four-part series of legal clinics is free of charge throughout the month of October. Attendees are invited to speak to attorneys who are knowledgeable in their respective field of law at no cost. These clinics will be held at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in the 1st floor jury assembly room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Building #1, Bunnell, Florida on the following dates beginning at 5:30 p.m and ending at 7:30 p.m. as follows:
October 2, Family Law, Presented by: Marc E. Dwyer, Esq., Linda Carley, Esq., Regina T. Huzior-Balzan, Esq., Dayana Lopez, Esq., Alicia R. Washington, Esq.
October 9, Wills and Estates, Debtor/Creditor Law, Presented by: Linda Carley, Esq., Paul Martin, Esq., MaryEllen Osterndorf, Esq.
October 16, Debtor/Creditor, Presented by: Ronald Horowitz, Esq., Marc Dwyer, Esq., Scott Spradley, Esq.
October 23, Landlord/Tenant Law Presented by: Ronald Horowitz, Esq., Alicia R. Washington, Esq., Diane Araujo Vidal, Esq., William Joseph Bosch III, Esq.
International Baccalaureate (IB) Pinning Ceremony for the Class of 2021, at 6 p.m. at the Flagler Palm Coast High School dining hall. “The pinning represents the recognition that the diploma candidates have actually entered the IB program, and have up to this point met the challenges and rigors of the program,” Roger Tangney, the program’s director at PFC, said at a previous such ceremony. Flagler Palm Coast High School, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast.
The Bunnell Code Enforcement Board meets at 7 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.
Code Enforcement Board members are Joy Allen, Delories Hall, Kenneth Gordon, Julie Auiar and Stephen Woodin Sr.
Stetson University School of Music Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. at the Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand. The 19-piece ensemble features Stetson University students who perform big band and jazz standards throughout the academic year. Audiences will have a chance to experience the group’s musical chops and classics by legendary musicians during its first concert of the season. The Jazz Ensemble is directed by veteran musician and educator Patrick Hennessey, PhD, assistant director of bands, who played trombone in the backing bands for powerhouse vocalists such as Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Liza Minnelli, The Temptations, the Four Tops, Natalie Cole, Johnny Mathis and others before joining the Stetson music faculty seven years ago. The Oct. 9 concert features music from the 1920s to the ’80s, including Ted Snyder’s 1921 hit song “The Sheik of Araby;” Duke Ellington’s “In a Sentimental Mood and “Portrait of Louis Armstrong;” John Coltrane’s “Naima;” and Louis Prima’s “Sing, Sing, Sing (Part 1).” The concert will conclude with “John Brown’s Other Body,” which pianist-composer John Oddo adapted from a Civil War tune, recasting it as what Hennessey describes as “revival funk.”
The 2019 Nobel Prize in Literature for both 2018 and 2019 are announced at 7 a.m. eastern time at the earliest (1 p.m. in Stockholm). The Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded by The Swedish Academy, Stockholm. Prizes are awarded for both years because last year the Academy, embroiled in scandal, declined to make an award. The scandal would have been an adequate, if not quite Nobel-worthy, novel. Author Jean-Claude Arnault, who was married to Academy Board Member Katarina Frostenson, was accused by some 18 women of sexual misconduct. Sara Danius, who chaired the academy, did little against Arnault. Three academy members resigned in protest over her inaction. Danius subsequently resigned, as did Frostenson. Two seats had been vacant for reasons dating back to the Rushdie affair. So seven of the academy’s 18 seats were vacant. (Members are elected for life.) The scandal caused the academy to delay its 2018 prize until this year. All seats have been filled. Danius was replaced by Mats Malm.
See all 114 literature laureates or learn about the nomination process. The announcement is streamed live by the Nobel site, here.
The remaining prize announcements (all Palm Coast, or eastern, times):
Peace – Friday, 5 a.m.
Economic Sciences – Monday, Oct. 14, 5 a.m. at the earliest.
The Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center hosts a six-week free class on diabetes management every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon, through Nov. 7 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. You will learn practical ways to cope with stress, depression, anger, and frustration, ways to prevent or delay diabetes complications, strategies for sick days, nutrition and exercise tools, and how to talk about your health. The workshop provides the support you need to maintain or improve your quality of life. Participants receive a free book: “Living A Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions.” Registration: Northeast Florida AHEC, Phone: (904) 482-0189.
Online: nefahec.eventbrite.com.
The Palm Coast Arts Foundation invites the public to the unveiling of Turtle #6 on their public sculpture Turtle Trail project Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. at Waterfront Park, 150 Waterfront Park Rd, Palm Coast, off Colbert Lane. “Quilty” is inspired by the works of a 1700’s quilt artist Betty White whose work hangs in the National Quilt Museum in Peducah, Kentucky. Pat and Bill Verhagen, sponsors of “Quilty” are also local business owners of the Cut Up and Sew Quilt shop in City Market Place and Innovative Financial Solutions. Details here.
The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street. The commission will review its goals and a few minor charter amendments to be submitted to voters at the March election. The full agenda is here.
Full agendas and minutes are accessible here.
Mayor, City Commissioners and City Manager emails:
“The Lion in Winter,” by James Goldman. Sibling rivalry, adultery, and dungeons – “The Lion in Winter” is a modern-day classic. Comedic in tone, dramatic in action – the play tells the story of the Plantagenet family, who are locked in a free-for-all of competing ambitions to inherit a kingdom. October 10 – 12 at 8 p.m. and October 13 at 3 p.m. Second Stage Theatre at the Museum of Art – DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand (adjacent to the DeLand campus). Box office, reservations and more information: 386-822-8700. Tickets will be available at the door and reserved tickets must be picked up 30 minutes prior to the start of the performance. The box office will be open one hour prior to curtain. Admission: $12 adults, $10 seniors and non-Stetson students and Stetson faculty, staff and students receive free admission with a valid ID. Parking: Free
The fall presentation of the L. Gale Lemerand Entrepreneurial Speaker Series features Suneera Madhani, CEO and founder of Fattmerchant. The series, hosted by the Small Business Development Center and Daytona State, features advice and inspiration from some of the nation’s leading business owners. The event, which is free and open to the public, runs from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Hosseini Center, Daytona State College campus, 1200 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach. Madhani graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in finance in 2009 and began working as a sales agent for a payment processor, learning the ins and outs of the credit card industry. Realizing business owners were trying to navigate an industry full of gimmicks, hidden fees and no transparency, Madhani decided to tackle the problem with a different approach and founded Fattmerchant in 2014. In so doing, she also took control of her own future. Just five years later, Fattmerchant has progressed from a start-up company to processing over $5 billion in payments for business owners. It has been called the “Netflix of credit card processing” and evolved into an industry giant, winning awards for its business model and tech platform. Fattmerchant earned a spot on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 Top Company Culture list, and the 2019 Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America list. In August, it was ranked in the top four percent of the fastest growing private companies in the United States by Inc. Magazine. During the event, the winners of the L. Gale Lemerand Entrepreneurial Speaker Series Scholarship will also be announced. Up to three promising Daytona State College, DSC Adult Education, or Volusia and Flagler County high school students who are planning to attend DSC and are interested in entrepreneurship will be awarded the $1,000 scholarships. Since it was established in 2007, more than 50 students have earned awards through this scholarship program. To reserve a seat, please call (386) 506-4723, or email SBDC@DaytonaState.edu.
The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize is announced at 5 a.m. eastern time (11 a.m. in Stockholm). The prize is awarded by a committee elected by the Norwegian Parliament (Stortinget). See all peace prize laureates or learn about the nomination process. The announcement is streamed live by the Nobel site, here.
The last remaining prize is Economic Sciences, announced Monday, Oct. 14, 5 a.m. at the earliest.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays at Marinelad’s Dolphin Adventure, 9505 Oceanshore Boulevard, Marineland.
Movies in the Park, 7:15 p.m. in Central Park at Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. Families will enjoy a family friendly movie on the park’s giant outdoor movie screen. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks and invite your friends and neighbors to join you at this free, monthly family activity offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation and Flagler Schools. Admission is free.
This month’s movie: “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” (PG). Synopsis: Surly, Buddy, Andie, and Precious are back and ready to crack open another nutty adventure! The Mayor’s got plans to bulldoze their homes to make way for a giant amusement park. Will Surly and friends be able to able to stop him in time and take back the City Park?
Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled for 8 a.m. registration, a 9 a.m. ceremony and the walk at 9:30 a.m. at Daytona State College’s Flagler/Palm Coast Campus, 3000 Palm Coast Pkwy SE Palm Coast. Walk to End Alzheimer’s helps raise money and awareness for the fight against Alzheimer’s, the degenerative disease that affects close to 6 million Americans. Contact Amanda Harris at 407/730-1115 or by email, amlharris@alz.org. See the fact sheet on Alzheimer’s below:
First Aid and CPR/AED Class, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person. Registration required by 9 a.m. Oct. 10 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com.
The Annual Creekside Music and Arts Festival unfolds over two days at Princess Place Preserve, the public county park at the north end of Flagler County. The festival is the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce’s principal fund-raiser, with part of the proceeds going to the preservation of Princess Place. $5 per person, kids 12 and under get in free. There is something for everyone to experience including great live music on two stages and numerous food vendors.
Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.
American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler hosts its monthly General Meeting on at 11 a.m., in the main dining room of Pine Lakes Country Club, 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy., N., Palm Coast.
AAUW Flagler hosts a joint meeting with Joanna Bryant Caplette, U.S. Census Bureau liaison, the League of Women Voters, and Donald O’Brien, Jr, Chair of Flagler County Complete Count Committee, to discuss the importance of getting a full and accurate count for the 2020 Census.
Why is it important for Flagler and Florida to get counted? With almost $700 billion of taxpayer dollars scheduled for disbursement among the states, it is vital for Florida and Flagler to make sure neither are under-counted. These billions fund road projects, pay for colleges, support local fire departments and finance Medicaid. Historically, Florida has received fewer federal dollars than any other state. For 2020, it’s imperative for Florida and Flagler to get counted.
Lunch is available for $18 per person. For reservations and menu options, please contact Sally Smeaton by email: shsmeaton@gmail.com by October 9, 2019.
Bring Your Sing Competition at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 6:30 p.m. Get ready for an incredible night of music and fun! This event will allow singers throughout the area to compete for the chance to win cash prizes and bragging rights as being the best vocal talent the area has to offer. All proceeds gained from this event will go towards helping further educational opportunities in our community through Flagler Technical Institute, a part of Flagler County Schools. Flagler Technical Institute provides many resources to our community including Career-Ready Training in high-demand local industries, Adult Education such as GED Preparation and English for Speakers of Other Languages, Community Education, and other great Community Resources.
Pink Army 5K and 1 Mile Pet-Friendly Fun Walk sponsored by AdventHealth, 7:45 a.m. start time at AdventHealth 60 Memorial Medical Pkwy. Raising money for breast cancer awareness, education, and screening, 100% of the proceeds raised by the Pink Army 5K go toward financially supporting mammograms, breast ultrasounds, stereotactic breast biopsies, education and other specific diagnostic services to aid in the early detection of breast cancer. Day of registration fee is $35 per person. Pre-registration available at www.palmcoastgov.com/pinkarmy5k. More info: 386-986-2323.
Moonrise at the Beach at Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area, 3100 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, 6:45 p.m. Enjoy the spectacular view from our beach approach of the moon rising over the Atlantic Ocean! Bring binoculars and a camera for beautiful photo opportunities! You will learn fun and interesting facts about the moon and our coastal ecosystem. We will be meeting at the beach side pavilion. All ages are welcome, minors must be accompanied by an adult. This event is subject to cancellation due to weather conditions. This event is subject to cancellation due to weather conditions. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. We will be meeting on the west side of the park at a pavilion with views of the river – Killdeer pavilion. The event is free with paid admission fee to the state park: $5 per vehicle. (Limit 2-8 people per vehicle), $4 per single-occupant vehicle, $2 per pedestrians, bicyclists, extra passengers or passengers holding an Annual Individual Pass.
Great Pianists at Stetson Series: Irena Kofman and Tatjana Surev, 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Don’t miss Irena Kofman and Tatjana Surev at Great Pianists at Stetson, presenting spectacular and romantic music for two pianos. Get in the majestic spirit with the monumental power of Rachmaninoff and Shostakovich, with the passionate dance rhythms of Guastavino, Barber and Piazzolla, and the loving charm of Gershwin songs written for two pianos – four hands. Complimentary admission.
The 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics at 5:45 a.m. eastern time at the earliest (11:30 a.m. in Stockholm). The Prize in Economic Sciences is awarded by The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm. See all economic sciences laureates or learn about the nomination process. The announcement is streamed live by the Nobel site, here.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. in the Doug Cisney Room at the main library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. See minutes and agendas here.
The board members and their terms are as follows:
Chairman Jim Ulsamer – 07/09/2007 to 07/09/2019
County Commissioner David Sullivan – to 11/30/2019
Sharon Atack – 06/07/1993 to 07/07/2020
Jan Cullinane – 03/02/2009 to 03/02/2021
Armando Mustiga – 05/16/2011 to 12/12/2018
Bernard Barczak – 03/01/2019 to 03/01/2022
George Hanns – 05/01/2017 to 05/01/2020
Reginald Kirven – 09/05/18 to 09/05/21
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.
The city commissioners’ email:
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking.
For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
The Flagler Economic Opportunity Advisory Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas here, and watch the meetings here.
Members of the council are Commissioner County Commissioner and Chairman Donald O’Brien, Graylon Perkins, Greg Federline, Michael Gill, Joe Marotti, Jim Ulsamer, Barbara Revels and Dr. Ron Jimenez.
A free introductory fitness pole walking clinic is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Waterfront Park off Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Fitness Pole Walking is for all ages and capabilities and will turn even a simple walk around the block into an effective, efficient, aerobic, and total body workout. KeenFit Walking Poles will be provided. These free clinics have limited space, so pre-registration is required. Contact Sheila Vidamour, Certified Pole Walking Instructor, 904-540-1067 walkyourpath406@aol.com.
Learn the Basics of Your Computer, 10 a.m.-noon at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about your computer? These classes teach you basic care of your computer, different programs you might have to use, and internet security. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 1 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only.
The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.
See previous board meeting videos here.
The School Board members and their email addresses:
Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education program (WISE): This week, Vedic Math: For more than 30 years, Richard Blum has studied and researched Vedic Math, which is an ancient system of mathematics from India that was discovered 110 years ago. Vedic Math not only greatly increases one’s ability to do mathematical calculations, but also, enhances mental agility, increases self-confidence and elevates self-esteem. At DSC’s Advanced Technology College, 1770 Technology Blvd., Daytona Beach (located ½-mile north of LPGA Blvd. off Williamson Blvd.) – all presentations are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community.WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older; $15 for an individual or $25 per couple for the period September-December. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, call (386) 506-4506, or email Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.
Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.
Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Oct. 4, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.
Cultural Coda
Julliard School Concert: Couperin
And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.
Leave a Reply