Weekend Briefing: Peace Prize, Creekside Festival, Pink Army Run-Walk, AAUW Census Lunch, Harry Potter

Weekend: Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Saturday and Sunday, mostly sunny, highs in the mid-80s, lows in the 60s.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 121

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: blandish.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize is announced at 5 a.m. eastern time (11 a.m. in Stockholm). The prize is awarded by a committee elected by the Norwegian Parliament (Stortinget). See all peace prize laureates or learn about the nomination process. The announcement is streamed live by the Nobel site, here. The last remaining prize is Economic Sciences, announced Monday, Oct. 14, 5 a.m. at the earliest.

Update: The Nobel Peace Prize 2019 was awarded to Abiy Ahmed Ali “for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.”

Free For All Fridays: Host David Ayres welcomes Flagler County Commissioner Charlie Ericksen, Family Life Center Director Trish Giaccone, Clerk of Court Tom Bexley and Sheriff Rick Staly for a show largely focused on domestic violence, starting shortly after 9 a.m. with a commentary by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam on whether the Civil Rights Act protects people from being fired for their sexual orientation.

Friday: Movies in the Park, 7:15 p.m. in Central Park at Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. Families will enjoy a family friendly movie on the park’s giant outdoor movie screen. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks and invite your friends and neighbors to join you at this free, monthly family activity offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation and Flagler Schools. Admission is free. This month’s movie: “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” (PG). Synopsis: Surly, Buddy, Andie, and Precious are back and ready to crack open another nutty adventure! The Mayor’s got plans to bulldoze their homes to make way for a giant amusement park. Will Surly and friends be able to able to stop him in time and take back the City Park?

Friday: Will Barnet: Early Works, at the Museum of Art DeLand: Opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Museum of Art DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd. A renowned painter, printmaker, and prolific graphic artist, Will Barnet’s extraordinary career of over seven decades reflected almost every modern movement in the history of American art. With a style that evolved as drastically as society itself, Barnet’s work has been exhibited in prominent museums and galleries across the U.S. and Canada and is included in many important collections – such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Guggenheim Museum in New York; the Boston Museum of Fine Arts; the National Gallery of Art; the Whitney Museum of American Art; and the Museum of Modern Art, New York. This October, you’ll have a chance to view some of Barnet’s earliest pieces at our 600 N. Woodland Blvd. location. Don’t miss the opportunity to see the work of this highly-esteemed artist. The exhibit opens on Oct. 11 and runs through December 22.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: “The Lion in Winter,” by James Goldman. Sibling rivalry, adultery, and dungeons – “The Lion in Winter” is a modern-day classic. Comedic in tone, dramatic in action – the play tells the story of the Plantagenet family, who are locked in a free-for-all of competing ambitions to inherit a kingdom. October 10 – 12 at 8 p.m. and October 13 at 3 p.m. Second Stage Theatre at the Museum of Art – DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand (adjacent to the DeLand campus). Box office, reservations and more information: 386-822-8700. Tickets will be available at the door and reserved tickets must be picked up 30 minutes prior to the start of the performance. The box office will be open one hour prior to curtain. Admission: $12 adults, $10 seniors and non-Stetson students and Stetson faculty, staff and students receive free admission with a valid ID. Parking: Free

Saturday: Midnight Fishing Frenzy at the Flagler Beach Pier. The frenzy is set for every second Saturday of the month, midnight to 6 a.m. For any questions, please contact the Pier bait shop at 386-517-2436.

Saturday, Sunday: The Annual Creekside Music and Arts Festival unfolds over two days at Princess Place Preserve, the public county park at the north end of Flagler County. The festival is the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce’s principal fund-raiser, with part of the proceeds going to the preservation of Princess Place. $5 per person, kids 12 and under get in free. There is something for everyone to experience including great live music on two stages and numerous food vendors.

Saturday: Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled for 8 a.m. registration, a 9 a.m. ceremony and the walk at 9:30 a.m. at Daytona State College’s Flagler/Palm Coast Campus, 3000 Palm Coast Pkwy SE Palm Coast. Walk to End Alzheimer’s helps raise money and awareness for the fight against Alzheimer’s, the degenerative disease that affects close to 6 million Americans. Contact Amanda Harris at 407/730-1115 or by email, amlharris@alz.org. See the fact sheet on Alzheimer’s below:

Saturday: First Aid and CPR/AED Class, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person. Registration required by 9 a.m. Oct. 10 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com.

Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.

Saturday: American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler hosts its monthly General Meeting on at 11 a.m., in the main dining room of Pine Lakes Country Club, 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy., N., Palm Coast. AAUW Flagler hosts a joint meeting with Joanna Bryant Caplette, U.S. Census Bureau liaison, the League of Women Voters, and Donald O’Brien, Jr, Chair of Flagler County Complete Count Committee, to discuss the importance of getting a full and accurate count for the 2020 Census. Why is it important for Flagler and Florida to get counted? With almost $700 billion of taxpayer dollars scheduled for disbursement among the states, it is vital for Florida and Flagler to make sure neither are under-counted. These billions fund road projects, pay for colleges, support local fire departments and finance Medicaid. Historically, Florida has received fewer federal dollars than any other state. For 2020, it’s imperative for Florida and Flagler to get counted. Lunch is available for $18 per person. For reservations and menu options, please contact Sally Smeaton by email: shsmeaton@gmail.com by October 9, 2019.

Saturday: Bring Your Sing Competition at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 6:30 p.m. Get ready for an incredible night of music and fun! This event will allow singers throughout the area to compete for the chance to win cash prizes and bragging rights as being the best vocal talent the area has to offer. All proceeds gained from this event will go towards helping further educational opportunities in our community through Flagler Technical Institute, a part of Flagler County Schools. Flagler Technical Institute provides many resources to our community including Career-Ready Training in high-demand local industries, Adult Education such as GED Preparation and English for Speakers of Other Languages, Community Education, and other great Community Resources.

Saturday, Sunday: ​Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville.​ ​Jacksonville Symphony Chorus, Deanna Tham, conductor. Relive the magic of your favorite wizard in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert. Based on the third installment of J.K. Rowling’s classic saga, the thrilling tale is accompanied by the music of a live symphony orchestra as Harry soars across the big screen.​ Tickets here.

Sunday: Pink Army 5K and 1 Mile Pet-Friendly Fun Walk sponsored by AdventHealth, 7:45 a.m. start time at AdventHealth 60 Memorial Medical Pkwy. Raising money for breast cancer awareness, education, and screening, 100% of the proceeds raised by the Pink Army 5K go toward financially supporting mammograms, breast ultrasounds, stereotactic breast biopsies, education and other specific diagnostic services to aid in the early detection of breast cancer. Day of registration fee is $35 per person. Pre-registration available at www.palmcoastgov.com/pinkarmy5k. More info: 386-986-2323.

Sunday: Moonrise at the Beach at Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area, 3100 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, 6:45 p.m. Enjoy the spectacular view from our beach approach of the moon rising over the Atlantic Ocean! Bring binoculars and a camera for beautiful photo opportunities! You will learn fun and interesting facts about the moon and our coastal ecosystem. We will be meeting at the beach side pavilion. All ages are welcome, minors must be accompanied by an adult. This event is subject to cancellation due to weather conditions. This event is subject to cancellation due to weather conditions. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. We will be meeting on the west side of the park at a pavilion with views of the river – Killdeer pavilion. The event is free with paid admission fee to the state park: $5 per vehicle. (Limit 2-8 people per vehicle), $4 per single-occupant vehicle, $2 per pedestrians, bicyclists, extra passengers or passengers holding an Annual Individual Pass.

Sunday: Great Pianists at Stetson Series: Irena Kofman and Tatjana Surev, 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Don’t miss Irena Kofman and Tatjana Surev at Great Pianists at Stetson, presenting spectacular and romantic music for two pianos. Get in the majestic spirit with the monumental power of Rachmaninoff and Shostakovich, with the passionate dance rhythms of Guastavino, Barber and Piazzolla, and the loving charm of Gershwin songs written for two pianos – four hands. Complimentary admission.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Friday: Publix, 5415 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

Last Updated: Oct. 9.

Segments 1 and 3 are complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The drainage installation is nearly complete, and work on the new median curbs and flumes continues. The contractor has begun placement of the lime rock base, which is part of the construction of the new southbound roadway.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive):

Wall construction is complete, dune refurbishment and walkover construction will begin once Hurricane Season is over.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



RECREATIONAL POT PROPOSAL ON TABLE: The Financial Impact Estimating Conference will hold a workshop about a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana. The political committee Sensible Florida, Inc., is seeking to put the measure on the November 2020 ballot. (Friday, 8:30 a.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

SLAVERY MEMORIAL AT ISSUE: The Slavery Memorial Review Committee will meet to review artist submissions and select finalist artists. The finalists will create renderings of a memorial that will ultimately be submitted to the Legislature. (Friday, 9 a.m., Betty Easley Conference Center, 4075 Esplanade Way, Tallahassee.)

DEMOCRATS START CONVENTION: The Florida Democratic Party will start a three-day convention, with Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried hosting an evening reception. (Friday, meetings start at 10:30 a.m., with Fried reception at 7 p.m., Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, 1000 West Buena Vista Dr., Orlando.)

RNC LEADER SPEAKS AT MIAMI-DADE DINNER: Tommy Hicks Jr., co-chair of the Republican National Committee, will be the keynote speaker during the Republican Party of Miami-Dade County’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner. (Friday, 7:30 p.m., Trump National Doral, 4400 N.W. 87th Ave., Doral.)

SATURDAY

DEMOCRATS CONTINUE CONVENTION: The Florida Democratic Party will continue a three-day convention, including holding a “Fighting for Florida Gala” event in the evening. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., will speak at the gala. (Saturday, meetings start at 8 a.m., with gala at 7 p.m., Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, 1000 West Buena Vista Dr., Orlando.)

–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Coming Days:

The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Oct. 4, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

Julliard School Concert: Couperin

And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.

