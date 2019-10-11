Weekend Briefing: Peace Prize, Creekside Festival, Pink Army Run-Walk, AAUW Census Lunch, Harry Potter

Weekend: Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Saturday and Sunday, mostly sunny, highs in the mid-80s, lows in the 60s.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 121
Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: blandish.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
“In uncertain times, fiction can give us the strength to imagine alternatives. More than political writing, Best American Short Stories 2018 feels like protest writing, by way of being alive. By looking inward to produce and create, refusing to be blown to pieces by the magnitude of everyday news. The potential for social change can take place in individual and collective care — an act of radiating out instead of withering within. By continuing to tell the world — and each other — our stories. […] In a world in which the news is farce, can fiction writers be the real truth-seekers?”
–From Rosa Boshier’s review of “Best American Short Stories 2018,” in the LA Times, Jan. 30, 2019.
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize is announced at 5 a.m. eastern time (11 a.m. in Stockholm). The prize is awarded by a committee elected by the Norwegian Parliament (Stortinget). See all peace prize laureates or learn about the nomination process. The announcement is streamed live by the Nobel site, here. The last remaining prize is Economic Sciences, announced Monday, Oct. 14, 5 a.m. at the earliest.
Update: The Nobel Peace Prize 2019 was awarded to Abiy Ahmed Ali “for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.”
Free For All Fridays: Host David Ayres welcomes Flagler County Commissioner Charlie Ericksen, Family Life Center Director Trish Giaccone, Clerk of Court Tom Bexley and Sheriff Rick Staly for a show largely focused on domestic violence, starting shortly after 9 a.m. with a commentary by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam on whether the Civil Rights Act protects people from being fired for their sexual orientation.
Friday: Movies in the Park, 7:15 p.m. in Central Park at Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. Families will enjoy a family friendly movie on the park’s giant outdoor movie screen. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks and invite your friends and neighbors to join you at this free, monthly family activity offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation and Flagler Schools. Admission is free. This month’s movie: “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” (PG). Synopsis: Surly, Buddy, Andie, and Precious are back and ready to crack open another nutty adventure! The Mayor’s got plans to bulldoze their homes to make way for a giant amusement park. Will Surly and friends be able to able to stop him in time and take back the City Park?
Friday: Will Barnet: Early Works, at the Museum of Art DeLand: Opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Museum of Art DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd. A renowned painter, printmaker, and prolific graphic artist, Will Barnet’s extraordinary career of over seven decades reflected almost every modern movement in the history of American art. With a style that evolved as drastically as society itself, Barnet’s work has been exhibited in prominent museums and galleries across the U.S. and Canada and is included in many important collections – such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Guggenheim Museum in New York; the Boston Museum of Fine Arts; the National Gallery of Art; the Whitney Museum of American Art; and the Museum of Modern Art, New York. This October, you’ll have a chance to view some of Barnet’s earliest pieces at our 600 N. Woodland Blvd. location. Don’t miss the opportunity to see the work of this highly-esteemed artist. The exhibit opens on Oct. 11 and runs through December 22.
Friday, Saturday, Sunday: “The Lion in Winter,” by James Goldman. Sibling rivalry, adultery, and dungeons – “The Lion in Winter” is a modern-day classic. Comedic in tone, dramatic in action – the play tells the story of the Plantagenet family, who are locked in a free-for-all of competing ambitions to inherit a kingdom. October 10 – 12 at 8 p.m. and October 13 at 3 p.m. Second Stage Theatre at the Museum of Art – DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand (adjacent to the DeLand campus). Box office, reservations and more information: 386-822-8700. Tickets will be available at the door and reserved tickets must be picked up 30 minutes prior to the start of the performance. The box office will be open one hour prior to curtain. Admission: $12 adults, $10 seniors and non-Stetson students and Stetson faculty, staff and students receive free admission with a valid ID. Parking: Free
Saturday: Midnight Fishing Frenzy at the Flagler Beach Pier. The frenzy is set for every second Saturday of the month, midnight to 6 a.m. For any questions, please contact the Pier bait shop at 386-517-2436.
Saturday, Sunday: The Annual Creekside Music and Arts Festival unfolds over two days at Princess Place Preserve, the public county park at the north end of Flagler County. The festival is the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce’s principal fund-raiser, with part of the proceeds going to the preservation of Princess Place. $5 per person, kids 12 and under get in free. There is something for everyone to experience including great live music on two stages and numerous food vendors.
Saturday: Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled for 8 a.m. registration, a 9 a.m. ceremony and the walk at 9:30 a.m. at Daytona State College’s Flagler/Palm Coast Campus, 3000 Palm Coast Pkwy SE Palm Coast. Walk to End Alzheimer’s helps raise money and awareness for the fight against Alzheimer’s, the degenerative disease that affects close to 6 million Americans. Contact Amanda Harris at 407/730-1115 or by email, amlharris@alz.org. See the fact sheet on Alzheimer’s below:
Saturday: First Aid and CPR/AED Class, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person. Registration required by 9 a.m. Oct. 10 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com.
Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.
Saturday: American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler hosts its monthly General Meeting on at 11 a.m., in the main dining room of Pine Lakes Country Club, 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy., N., Palm Coast. AAUW Flagler hosts a joint meeting with Joanna Bryant Caplette, U.S. Census Bureau liaison, the League of Women Voters, and Donald O’Brien, Jr, Chair of Flagler County Complete Count Committee, to discuss the importance of getting a full and accurate count for the 2020 Census. Why is it important for Flagler and Florida to get counted? With almost $700 billion of taxpayer dollars scheduled for disbursement among the states, it is vital for Florida and Flagler to make sure neither are under-counted. These billions fund road projects, pay for colleges, support local fire departments and finance Medicaid. Historically, Florida has received fewer federal dollars than any other state. For 2020, it’s imperative for Florida and Flagler to get counted. Lunch is available for $18 per person. For reservations and menu options, please contact Sally Smeaton by email: shsmeaton@gmail.com by October 9, 2019.
Saturday: Bring Your Sing Competition at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 6:30 p.m. Get ready for an incredible night of music and fun! This event will allow singers throughout the area to compete for the chance to win cash prizes and bragging rights as being the best vocal talent the area has to offer. All proceeds gained from this event will go towards helping further educational opportunities in our community through Flagler Technical Institute, a part of Flagler County Schools. Flagler Technical Institute provides many resources to our community including Career-Ready Training in high-demand local industries, Adult Education such as GED Preparation and English for Speakers of Other Languages, Community Education, and other great Community Resources.
Saturday, Sunday: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Jacksonville Symphony Chorus, Deanna Tham, conductor. Relive the magic of your favorite wizard in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert. Based on the third installment of J.K. Rowling’s classic saga, the thrilling tale is accompanied by the music of a live symphony orchestra as Harry soars across the big screen. Tickets here.
Sunday: Pink Army 5K and 1 Mile Pet-Friendly Fun Walk sponsored by AdventHealth, 7:45 a.m. start time at AdventHealth 60 Memorial Medical Pkwy. Raising money for breast cancer awareness, education, and screening, 100% of the proceeds raised by the Pink Army 5K go toward financially supporting mammograms, breast ultrasounds, stereotactic breast biopsies, education and other specific diagnostic services to aid in the early detection of breast cancer. Day of registration fee is $35 per person. Pre-registration available at www.palmcoastgov.com/pinkarmy5k. More info: 386-986-2323.
Sunday: Moonrise at the Beach at Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area, 3100 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, 6:45 p.m. Enjoy the spectacular view from our beach approach of the moon rising over the Atlantic Ocean! Bring binoculars and a camera for beautiful photo opportunities! You will learn fun and interesting facts about the moon and our coastal ecosystem. We will be meeting at the beach side pavilion. All ages are welcome, minors must be accompanied by an adult. This event is subject to cancellation due to weather conditions. This event is subject to cancellation due to weather conditions. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. We will be meeting on the west side of the park at a pavilion with views of the river – Killdeer pavilion. The event is free with paid admission fee to the state park: $5 per vehicle. (Limit 2-8 people per vehicle), $4 per single-occupant vehicle, $2 per pedestrians, bicyclists, extra passengers or passengers holding an Annual Individual Pass.
Sunday: Great Pianists at Stetson Series: Irena Kofman and Tatjana Surev, 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Don’t miss Irena Kofman and Tatjana Surev at Great Pianists at Stetson, presenting spectacular and romantic music for two pianos. Get in the majestic spirit with the monumental power of Rachmaninoff and Shostakovich, with the passionate dance rhythms of Guastavino, Barber and Piazzolla, and the loving charm of Gershwin songs written for two pianos – four hands. Complimentary admission.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Friday: Publix, 5415 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell
|
Sheriff's night shift incident reports, September 26
Sheriff's day shift incident reports, September 26
Flagler Beach's night shift incident reports, September 26
Flagler Beach's day shift incident reports, September 26
Bunnell police's night shift incident reports, September 26
Bunnell police's day shift incident reports, September 26
Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.
Last Updated: Oct. 9.
Segments 1 and 3 are complete.
Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):
The drainage installation is nearly complete, and work on the new median curbs and flumes continues. The contractor has begun placement of the lime rock base, which is part of the construction of the new southbound roadway.
Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive):
Wall construction is complete, dune refurbishment and walkover construction will begin once Hurricane Season is over.
None.
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
RECREATIONAL POT PROPOSAL ON TABLE: The Financial Impact Estimating Conference will hold a workshop about a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana. The political committee Sensible Florida, Inc., is seeking to put the measure on the November 2020 ballot. (Friday, 8:30 a.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
SLAVERY MEMORIAL AT ISSUE: The Slavery Memorial Review Committee will meet to review artist submissions and select finalist artists. The finalists will create renderings of a memorial that will ultimately be submitted to the Legislature. (Friday, 9 a.m., Betty Easley Conference Center, 4075 Esplanade Way, Tallahassee.)
DEMOCRATS START CONVENTION: The Florida Democratic Party will start a three-day convention, with Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried hosting an evening reception. (Friday, meetings start at 10:30 a.m., with Fried reception at 7 p.m., Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, 1000 West Buena Vista Dr., Orlando.)
RNC LEADER SPEAKS AT MIAMI-DADE DINNER: Tommy Hicks Jr., co-chair of the Republican National Committee, will be the keynote speaker during the Republican Party of Miami-Dade County’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner. (Friday, 7:30 p.m., Trump National Doral, 4400 N.W. 87th Ave., Doral.)
SATURDAY
DEMOCRATS CONTINUE CONVENTION: The Florida Democratic Party will continue a three-day convention, including holding a “Fighting for Florida Gala” event in the evening. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., will speak at the gala. (Saturday, meetings start at 8 a.m., with gala at 7 p.m., Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, 1000 West Buena Vista Dr., Orlando.)
–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays at Marinelad’s Dolphin Adventure, 9505 Oceanshore Boulevard, Marineland.
The 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics at 5:45 a.m. eastern time at the earliest (11:30 a.m. in Stockholm). The Prize in Economic Sciences is awarded by The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm. See all economic sciences laureates or learn about the nomination process. The announcement is streamed live by the Nobel site, here.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. in the Doug Cisney Room at the main library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. See minutes and agendas here.
The board members and their terms are as follows:
Chairman Jim Ulsamer – 07/09/2007 to 07/09/2019
County Commissioner David Sullivan – to 11/30/2019
Sharon Atack – 06/07/1993 to 07/07/2020
Jan Cullinane – 03/02/2009 to 03/02/2021
Armando Mustiga – 05/16/2011 to 12/12/2018
Bernard Barczak – 03/01/2019 to 03/01/2022
George Hanns – 05/01/2017 to 05/01/2020
Reginald Kirven – 09/05/18 to 09/05/21
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.
The city commissioners’ email:
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking.
For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
The Flagler Economic Opportunity Advisory Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas here, and watch the meetings here.
Members of the council are Commissioner County Commissioner and Chairman Donald O’Brien, Graylon Perkins, Greg Federline, Michael Gill, Joe Marotti, Jim Ulsamer, Barbara Revels and Dr. Ron Jimenez.
A free introductory fitness pole walking clinic is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Waterfront Park off Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Fitness Pole Walking is for all ages and capabilities and will turn even a simple walk around the block into an effective, efficient, aerobic, and total body workout. KeenFit Walking Poles will be provided. These free clinics have limited space, so pre-registration is required. Contact Sheila Vidamour, Certified Pole Walking Instructor, 904-540-1067 walkyourpath406@aol.com.
Learn the Basics of Your Computer, 10 a.m.-noon at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about your computer? These classes teach you basic care of your computer, different programs you might have to use, and internet security. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 1 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only.
The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.
See previous board meeting videos here.
The School Board members and their email addresses:
Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education program (WISE): This week, Vedic Math: For more than 30 years, Richard Blum has studied and researched Vedic Math, which is an ancient system of mathematics from India that was discovered 110 years ago. Vedic Math not only greatly increases one’s ability to do mathematical calculations, but also, enhances mental agility, increases self-confidence and elevates self-esteem. At DSC’s Advanced Technology College, 1770 Technology Blvd., Daytona Beach (located ½-mile north of LPGA Blvd. off Williamson Blvd.) – all presentations are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community.WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older; $15 for an individual or $25 per couple for the period September-December. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, call (386) 506-4506, or email Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.
Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families.
The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.
Planning Board members are Thea Mathen, chair, Jerry Jones, Howard Kane, Carl Lilavois, Shannon Strickland and Tonya Gordon.
The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in board chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.
See previous board meeting videos here.
The School Board members and their email addresses:
The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Bunnell, FL. See the agendas here.
The Flagler County Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
The council is a collection of government representatives and tourism-related business representatives, appointed by the county commission to oversee the nearly $3 million in revenue generated by the county’s 5 percent sales surtax on hotel, motel, short-term rentals and other short-term lodging in the county. The budget is divided three ways between capital projects that enhance the local tourism experience, beach protection, and promotion and marketing of tourism events, including grants to local and national cultural, non-profit and for-profit organizations that put on events attractive to visitors. See budget figures here.
Council members are County Commissioner Greg Hansen, chairman, Flagler Beach Commissioner Eric Cooley, Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland, Stephen Baker, Ryan Crabb, Marc Richardson, Pamela Walker, John Lulgjuraj, and Felicia Robinson Cook. See agendas here.
The Flagler Tiger Bay Club Hosts Florida Highway Patril Chief of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Derek Barrs as its October lunch speaker at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast, at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required. President’s guest and non-members, $40.
Barrs will discuss autonomous vehicles and technology’s impact on transportation and safety on Florida’s roadways. Chief Barrs has been a member of law enforcement for nearly three decades, starting his career as a deputy sheriff with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, before joining the Florida Highway Patrol in 2011. As the Chief of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Chief Barrs is responsible for overseeing programs related to the collection of crash data and commercial vehicle safety, new technologies, and enforcement of regulations including compliance, drug interdiction, cargo theft and homeland security. Chief Barrs was named the 2006 Law Enforcement of the Year and currently serves as a member of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance and Chair of the Enforcement and Industry Modernization Committee. Members and guests should pre-register by visiting www.flaglertigerbayclub.com.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
The board approves or denies applications of Flagler County authorized contractor licenses and enforces the provisions of the Code in regulation of Class I, Class II, and local specialty and unlicensed contracting. The board hears appeals of decisions and interpretations of the building official and the licensing administrator, including determinations of unsafe building, and issues orders necessary to bring a violation into compliance. The board usually consists of 10 members elected to four-year terms, but some seats aren’t always filled. The current board consist of Luis Medeiros, William Dudley, Jr., William Sink, James Wingo, Glenn Torre, Howard Edgin, and Jill Snyder. See agendas here.
Free legal clinics presented by Flagler’s Clerk of Court and Flagler County Bar Association: Every Wednesday evening at the county courthouse. The four-part series of legal clinics is free of charge throughout the month of October. Attendees are invited to speak to attorneys who are knowledgeable in their respective field of law at no cost. These clinics will be held at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in the 1st floor jury assembly room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Building #1, Bunnell, Florida on the following dates beginning at 5:30 p.m and ending at 7:30 p.m. as follows:
October 2, Family Law, Presented by: Marc E. Dwyer, Esq., Linda Carley, Esq., Regina T. Huzior-Balzan, Esq., Dayana Lopez, Esq., Alicia R. Washington, Esq.
October 9, Wills and Estates, Debtor/Creditor Law, Presented by: Linda Carley, Esq., Paul Martin, Esq., MaryEllen Osterndorf, Esq.
October 16, Debtor/Creditor, Presented by: Ronald Horowitz, Esq., Marc Dwyer, Esq., Scott Spradley, Esq.
October 23, Landlord/Tenant Law Presented by: Ronald Horowitz, Esq., Alicia R. Washington, Esq., Diane Araujo Vidal, Esq., William Joseph Bosch III, Esq.
The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. The planning board is responsible for recommending land development regulations to the city council. See the agendas here.
The Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center hosts a six-week free class on diabetes management every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon, through Nov. 7 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. You will learn practical ways to cope with stress, depression, anger, and frustration, ways to prevent or delay diabetes complications, strategies for sick days, nutrition and exercise tools, and how to talk about your health. The workshop provides the support you need to maintain or improve your quality of life. Participants receive a free book: “Living A Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions.” Registration: Northeast Florida AHEC, Phone: (904) 482-0189.
Online: nefahec.eventbrite.com.
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office hosts the latest in a series of domestic violence summits at 10 a.m. at the Flagler County courthouse, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Bldg.#1, Bunnell, in the Jury Assembly Room. Each committee chairperson or designee is expected to to discuss the status of the ideas and initiatives previously identified. The public is invited.
The Free Quit Smoking Now program meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at AdventHealth Palm Coast (in conference room C: enter main entrance, conference room to the right). The free class meets once a week through Nov. 21 in one-hour sessions. This class provides you with the skills to develop a quit plan and learn to overcome barriers, learn to manage triggers, cravings, withdrawals, and stress, understand the benefits of quitting, and relapse prevention. Each participant is given a workbook, quit bag, educational materials, and quit tools. Also, up to a free 4-week supply of Nicotine Replacement Therapy, (patch, lozenge, or gum). Call Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center (AHEC) at (904) 482-0189 for more information or to register.
The Inspired Mic, Palm Coast’s most daring and unpredictable open mic event, is scheduled for its monthly edition at its venue at the Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach. Each month some of the most creative, innovative performances a person could ever hope to experience take place at The Inspired Mic. 14 presenters each month pull out slices of talent and genius to entertain the audience. Each presenter gets seven minutes to present on a very eclectic blend of their genius. Doors open at 6 p.m. and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. The ticket includes one drink and entry into a drawing with a prize of $25 cash or a $50 gift certificate to The Hidden Treasures.
The Miracle of Migration Bird Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Bolvd., Palm Coast. 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Seasonal migration is one of the most amazing phenomena of the natural world. Come join us and witness it firsthand. Park Ranger Joe Woodbury will offer a bird walk and explain techniques used to identify fall migrants, their habitat and behavior. A limited number of binoculars will be provided; however, we encourage you to bring your own. The program will be included in the regular park entrance fee. No advance registration required.
Free Business Continuity Planning Workshops: Flagler County’s departments of Emergency Management and Economic Opportunity have teamed up to provide a pair of free workshops to equip small businesses with the skills and information to be prepared before, during, and after a disaster. The workshops will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 3, Bunnell. Those interested in attending should RSVP to flaglerbizworkshop.eventbrite.com.
Daniel Greene Retrospective, at the Museum of Art DeLand: Considered the foremost pastelist in the United States, Daniel Greene’s paintings and pastels are represented in over 700 public and private collections in the U.S. and abroad. Greene has been the recipient of numerous awards and honors, with portrait subjects including: First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, Ayn Rand, Astronaut Walter Schirra, William Randolph Hearst, and many more. His recent exhibition, “Subway Paintings” at Grand Central Terminal was the inaugural event in the centennial year of the New York subway.
Considered by the Encyclopedia Britannica to be the foremost pastelist in the United States, his dazzling work has helped to seal the medium’s reputation as equally suitable as oil painting for serious, accomplished work. In 1983, the Pastel Society of America elected him to the Pastel Hall of Fame, and 20 years later, the Pastel Society of the West Coast named Mr. Greene a Pastel Laureate. In 1989, his work represented the United States at the first International Biennial of Pastel in San Quentin, France.At the museum from October 18 through December 29.
Holler-Ween Halloween Festival at the Florida Agricultural Museum, 7900 N Old Kings Rd, Palm Coast, October 18, 19, 25 and 26 from 6:30 pm to 11:00 pm each night. Pumpkin carving, bounce house and games for smaller folks. Scarier things like Haunted House and Haunted Trail Ride for older folks. Live Music, Food, Vendors. Two-Minute Hot Seat by Daytona Escape Room. Tickets $15 at gate or $13 in advance here.
Guided Beach Exploration at the GTM Reserve, 9 to 11 a.m., GTM Reserve Visitor Center, 505 Guana River Road, Ponte Vedra Beach. Join GTM Research Reserve docents for a beach walk. You will learn about the animals that call the beach their home, about seashells and other interesting facts. This is a “Beaches 101” experience that the entire family will enjoy. The hike will begin at the Visitor Center, where you will learn about the different habitats on our beautiful seashore. The group will then walk across the street to the beach for this salty adventure. Free parking in front of the visitor center. The walk is free, but online registration here is required. After the walk, you can come back to the GTM Research Reserve Visitor Center, enjoy our many miles of trails, or spend the day on the beach.
Frequently Asked Questions
- Do I need a reservation to attend? Yes.
- If I can’t make it, how do I cancel my reservation? Upon making the reservation, an email confirmation is sent. There is information about canceling within the email. Since a lot of our guided family programs are full, we strongly encourage you to cancel, so that your seat becomes available for others interested.
- What should I wear? Please wear clothing that is appropriate for outdoors. It’s always recommended to dress in layers and prepare for any type of weather. Hats will help protect your skin from the sun, along with sunscreen. Closed-toe shoes are suggested, but not required. Bug spray is also recommended.
- How long is the walk? Round trip, the walk is about half a mile. The hike leaders will take you down to the beach, and will walk ~0.25 miles one way. You are welcome to continue on with the lead, or turn around when they do and discuss more on the way back. At any point throughout the hike, visitors are allowed to take swim breaks in the beautiful ocean.
- What should I bring? Please bring a reusable water bottle filled with water, insect repellent, sunscreen, binoculars/camera and a bag if you would like to collect shells, shark teeth, sea glass, trash, etc.
- Where should I meet my guide? CLICK HERE for a Google Map. Your guide will be waiting at the GTM Visitor Center 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hike.
- What will I learn from this? The GTM Research Reserve interpretive guide will cover where the restless sand comes from, where it’s going and its refusal to stay put. Ask why the sand is fine or coarse and how it got its color. Learn about coquina rocks, dune flowers, sea birds, shells and the humble gopher tortoise who digs deep burrows and comes out to dine on prickly pears along the dunes.
- Is there anything else to see afterwards? You’re welcome to stay at the beach longer and collect shells, swim in the ocean, or lay in the sun- have a family day! You can purchase a $3 parking pass to enjoy the Dam area, where visitors can fish, rent kayaks or paddle-boards. You can hike one of our beautiful trails, head to one of our three beach lots, or come hang out in the Visitor Center and learn more about our natural surroundings.
- How old does my child need to be to attend? Can I push a stroller? There are no age restrictions for this hike, but the Florida heat can be uncomfortable for small children. You are welcome to push a stroller, however we strongly recommend strollers with large beach-capable wheels.
- I have a bad back, can I still do this hike? The hike is moderately paced, and has soft sand terrain. As long as you feel comfortable walking through beach sand for about half of a mile, please join us on this hike!
Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.
Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Oct. 4, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.
Cultural Coda
Julliard School Concert: Couperin
And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.
