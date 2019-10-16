Wednesday Briefing: Free Legal Clinic on Debts and Credit, FHP’s Derek Barrs at Tiger Bay, Moonshiners

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 140

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: belfry.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

It’s Flagler Palm Coast High School Homecoming Week.

The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Bunnell, FL. Note: this meeting has been cancelled.

The Flagler County Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.

The Flagler Tiger Bay Club Hosts Florida Highway Patrol Chief of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Derek Barrs as its October lunch speaker at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast, at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required. President’s guest and non-members, $40.

The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.

Free legal clinics presented by Flagler’s Clerk of Court and Flagler County Bar Association: Every Wednesday evening at the county courthouse. The four-part series of legal clinics is free of charge throughout the month of October. Attendees are invited to speak to attorneys who are knowledgeable in their respective field of law at no cost. These clinics will be held at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in the 1st floor jury assembly room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Building #1, Bunnell, Florida on the following dates beginning at 5:30 p.m and ending at 7:30 p.m. Today: Debtor/Creditor, Presented by: Ronald Horowitz, Marc Dwyer and Scott Spradley.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. The planning board is responsible for recommending land development regulations to the city council. See the agendas here.

The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Tuesday: AdventHealth Palm Coast, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Chick Fil A, 1000 Palm Coast Parkway, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: Lowe’s, 315 Cypress Edge Drive, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

Last Updated: Oct. 9.

Segments 1 and 3 are complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The drainage installation is nearly complete, and work on the new median curbs and flumes continues. The contractor has begun placement of the lime rock base, which is part of the construction of the new southbound roadway.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive):

Wall construction is complete, dune refurbishment and walkover construction will begin once Hurricane Season is over.

Announcements/Press Releases:

None.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



CORAL REEFS DISCUSSED: The House Agriculture & Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee will receive a presentation from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission about coral reef disease. (Wednesday, 9 a.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)

RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA ON TABLE: The House Health Quality Subcommittee will receive a presentation about regulatory considerations for recreational marijuana. Groups are pursing two proposed two constitutional amendments that would legalize recreational marijuana. (Wednesday, 9 a.m., 212 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

INVASIVE SPECIES EYED: The House Agriculture & Natural Resources Subcommittee will receive presentations by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission about invasive species and derelict vessels. (Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., 12 House Office Building, the Capitol.)

SCHOOL SAFETY AT ISSUE: The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission will meet in Central Florida. The commission will finalize its recommendations and talk about its next steps. The commission was formed after the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and has worked on recommendations about bolstering school safety. (Wednesday, 8:30 a.m., Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate, 1500 Masters Blvd., ChampionsGate.

CABINET AIDES MEET: Aides to Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will meet to discuss issues in advance of an Oct. 22 Cabinet meeting. (Wednesday, 9 a.m., Cabinet meeting room, the Capitol.)

ACADEMIC STANDARDS CONSIDERED: The Florida Department of Education will continue a “listening tour” about new academic standards for public schools. The move to revise standards stems from an executive order issued early this year by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is required to submit recommendations to DeSantis by Jan. 1. (Wednesday, 5:30 p.m., Collier County school district office, 5775 Osceola Trail, Naples.)

–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Coming Days:

The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Oct. 11, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

Julliard School Concert: Couperin

