Tuesday Briefing: Superintendent Search, No Bullies, Safety Commission, Food Truck Tuesday

Today: Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 115

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: exoteric.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

It’s Flagler Palm Coast High School Homecoming Week.

The Flagler County School Board meets in special session to discuss its search for a new superintendent to replace Jim Tager, who is retiring at the end of June.

The Flagler Economic Opportunity Advisory Council meets in workshop at 8 a.m. to discuss Business Expansion and Retention Program, then at 9 a.m., with a presentation from Jayne Fifer, President of the Volusia Manufacturers Association, at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas here, and watch the meetings here.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council is expected to approve the 2020 cultural arts grants (13 organizations are splitting $30,000) and a bank loan to conduct stormwater improvements. The council will also recognize the 47th class of its citizens’ academy. The full agenda and background materials are here.

A free introductory fitness pole walking clinic is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Waterfront Park off Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Fitness Pole Walking is for all ages and capabilities and will turn even a simple walk around the block into an effective, efficient, aerobic, and total body workout. KeenFit Walking Poles will be provided. These free clinics have limited space, so pre-registration is required. Contact Sheila Vidamour, Certified Pole Walking Instructor, 904-540-1067 walkyourpath406@aol.com.

Learn the Basics of Your Computer, 10 a.m.-noon at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about your computer? These classes teach you basic care of your computer, different programs you might have to use, and internet security. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.

Flagler County School Board Grievance meeting with former Flagler Palm Coast High School teacher Robert Sprouse: A meeting originally scheduled for today at 11 a.m. was postponed to November 5, in the case regarding former Flagler Palm Coast High Schoool i3 teacher Robert Sprouse’s grievance over his contract not being renewed at the end of the last school year. Sprouse contends the administration retaliated against him because he raised issues about the way the school was addressing issues involving a make student who was harassing girls and acting inappropriately toward them at school. Sprouse also documented the issues in writing. The October grievance meeting had also not been properly noticed by the school board. See: “A “Highly Effective” Teacher Loses His Job at FPC. He Says It Was Retaliation for Whistle-Blowing. District Disagrees.”

The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 1 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only. Board members will discuss the results of a community survey about the school district, which you can see here. Board members will also discuss career industry certification and rezoning. The school board’s full agenda is accessible here. The board meets again at 6 p.m. in board chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.

Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. This month’s beneficiary: Palm Coast Arts Foundation. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.

Stetson University Concert Band, 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. Anthony Hose, conductor. Douglas Phillips, conductor. Please join us for the first band concert of the new academic year and performances by the Stetson University Concert Band on a Tuesday evening. The program will feature Patrick Dunnigan’s sensational setting of Selections from “The Danserye” by the Renaissance composer Tielman Susato, as well as selections by Kenneth J. Alford, Ambroise Thomas, Edward MacDowell, Julius Fučik, Richard Strauss and John Philip Sousa.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission will meet in Central Florida and discuss findings and recommendations. The commission was formed after the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and has worked on recommendations about bolstering school safety. (Tuesday, 8:30 a.m., Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate, 1500 Masters Blvd., ChampionsGate.)

Daytona S tate College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education program (WISE): This week, Vedic Math: For more than 30 years, Richard Blum has studied and researched Vedic Math, which is an ancient system of mathematics from India that was discovered 110 years ago. Vedic Math not only greatly increases one’s ability to do mathematical calculations, but also, enhances mental agility, increases self-confidence and elevates self-esteem. At DSC’s Advanced Technology College, 1770 Technology Blvd., Daytona Beach (located ½-mile north of LPGA Blvd. off Williamson Blvd.) – all presentations are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community.WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older; $15 for an individual or $25 per couple for the period September-December. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, call (386) 506-4506, or email Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Tuesday: AdventHealth Palm Coast, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Chick Fil A, 1000 Palm Coast Parkway, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: Lowe’s, 315 Cypress Edge Drive, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

Last Updated: Oct. 9.

Segments 1 and 3 are complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The drainage installation is nearly complete, and work on the new median curbs and flumes continues. The contractor has begun placement of the lime rock base, which is part of the construction of the new southbound roadway.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive):

Wall construction is complete, dune refurbishment and walkover construction will begin once Hurricane Season is over.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



VISIT FLORIDA ON AGENDA: The Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee will receive a presentation by Dana Young, president and CEO of the tourism-marketing agency Visit Florida. (Tuesday, 9 a.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)

RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA EYED: The House Health & Human Services Committee will receive a presentation about policy considerations for recreational marijuana. Ballot initiatives have been proposed to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida. (Tuesday, 11 a.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)

PRISON TERMS AT ISSUE: Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Orlando, House Minority Leader Kionne McGhee, D-Miami, and Rep. Dianne Hart, D-Tampa, will hold a news conference to discuss legislation (SB 394 and HB 189) that would reduce the minimum amount of time certain inmates are required to serve in prison before they become eligible for release. (Tuesday, noon, steps of the Old Capitol.)

GOP SENATORS SELECT SIMPSON: Sen. Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, is slated to be formally designated as the incoming Senate president during a meeting of Senate Republicans. Simpson will succeed President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, after the 2020 elections. Simpson, who was first elected to the Senate in 2012, has long had support lined up to become the next president. Republicans make the selection because they control the Senate and are likely to retain their majority in the 2020 elections. House Republicans last month formally designated Rep. Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, as the next House speaker. Sprowls will succeed Speaker Jose Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, after the 2020 elections. Simpson and Sprowls will serve two-year terms in the top positions. (Tuesday, 2 p.m., Senate chamber, the Capitol.)

FORMER OBAMA OFFICIAL AT FIU EVENT: Jim Messina, who served as White House deputy chief of staff during the Obama administration, will take part in a groundbreaking event for a new building at Florida International University’s Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs. Other participants in the event are expected to include university President Mark Rosenberg. (Tuesday, 11:30 a.m., Florida International University, Modesto A. Maidique Campus, Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs, 11200 S.W. Eighth St., Miami.)

RESTORATION OF VOTING RIGHTS DISCUSSED: The state’s Restoration of Voting Rights Work Group will meet. The group was created as part of efforts to carry out a November constitutional amendment that restored voting rights to felons who have completed terms of their sentences. (Tuesday, 2 p.m., 212 Knott Building, the Capitol. Call-in number: 1-888-585-9008. Code: 659459077.)

–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Coming Days:

The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Oct. 11, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

Julliard School Concert: Couperin

And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.

