Thursday Briefing: Turtle Hospital Fundraiser Nets $7,000, Hall of Terror, Sean Kennard’s Piano Studio

Today: Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 88

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: respite.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Hall of Terror, 7-10 p.m. at Fire Station 21, 9 Corporate Drive, Palm Coast. This event is free with no registration required. Hall of Terror takes those who dare through a haunted house and show at Palm Coast Fire Station 21. Volunteer characters, many of whom are firefighters and other City employees, provide the scares.

Diabetes management: The Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center hosts a six-week free class on diabetes management every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon, through Nov. 7 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. You will learn practical ways to cope with stress, depression, anger, and frustration, ways to prevent or delay diabetes complications, strategies for sick days, nutrition and exercise tools, and how to talk about your health. The workshop provides the support you need to maintain or improve your quality of life. Participants receive a free book: “Living A Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions.” Registration: Northeast Florida AHEC, Phone: (904) 482-0189. Online: nefahec.eventbrite.com.

The Free Quit Smoking Now program meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at AdventHealth Palm Coast (in conference room C: enter main entrance, conference room to the right). The free class meets once a week through Nov. 21 in one-hour sessions. This class provides you with the skills to develop a quit plan and learn to overcome barriers, learn to manage triggers, cravings, withdrawals, and stress, understand the benefits of quitting, and relapse prevention. Each participant is given a workbook, quit bag, educational materials, and quit tools. Also, up to a free 4-week supply of Nicotine Replacement Therapy, (patch, lozenge, or gum). Call Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center (AHEC) at (904) 482-0189 for more information or to register.

Stetson Faculty Recital: Preconcert Music by Students from Sean Kennard’s Piano Studio: Dione Chandler, oboe, Hannah Sun, piano, Join Dione Chandler, in collaboration with Hannah Sun, piano and Tammara Phillips, flute for Women Speak, a recital featuring women composers and performers. Enjoy works by Clara Schumann, Grazyna Bacewicz, Madeleine Dring, Germaine Taillefere, Thea Musgrave and Margaret Griebling-Haigh. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by