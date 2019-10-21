Monday Briefing: Scott Israel Special Session, Victor Williams Trial, Cutting Bus Drivers, Mosquito Board

Today: Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 58
Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: knackered.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
“Mr. Chief Justice, I know there is an appearance of unfairness or unevenness about it, but I think the answer that a reporter would make and an answer that I find wholly persuasive is that neither in this case nor in a case like Caldwell does the New York Times or does a reporter claim something for himself, but rather that the claim is made in order to vindicate the First Amendment and those interests which that great document serves.”
–Alexander M. Bickel, in arguments before the Supreme Court in New York Times v. U.S., June 26, 1971.
Previously:
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
In Court: Victor Williams, a 43-year-old Palm Coast man facing charges of drugging and raping a 14-year-old while infected with HIV, goes on trial on trial before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins, Courtroom 401, Flagler County Courthouse, with jury selection starting at 9 a.m. and expected to last most of the day. Williams faces charges of drugging and raping a 16-year-old boy, and not disclosing that he is HIV-positive. He faces life in prison if convicted on the more serious charge. See background stories here and here.
The East Flagler Mosquito Control District board meets at 10 a.m. at the district’s offices, 210 Airport Executive Drive (off Belle Terre Boulevard), Palm Coast.
The Buddy Taylor Middle School Advisory Council meets at 5 p.m. in the Eagle’s Quest Media Center, BTMS, 4500 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The School Advisory Council (SAC) is a school-based group made up of school staff and parents and students intended to represent the school, the community, and the people closest to the students that shares the responsibility for supporting the school’s continuous improvement.
The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Commissioners will consider eliminating two full time and one part-time driver from the roster of public transportation drivers, and approve a $1.3 million resurfacing bid for Mahogany Boulevard in Daytona North, or the Mondex. Commissioners will also approve a series of social services grants, including $77,000 for the Family Life Center, the shelter for abused persons. See the full agenda and background materials here. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.
Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:
Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Live and Inert
Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Inert
Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Live and Inert
During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking. For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Saturday: Lowe’s, 315 Cypress Edge Drive, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell
|
Sheriff's night shift incident reports, September 26
Sheriff's day shift incident reports, September 26
Flagler Beach's night shift incident reports, September 26
Flagler Beach's day shift incident reports, September 26
Bunnell police's night shift incident reports, September 26
Bunnell police's day shift incident reports, September 26
Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.
Last Updated: Oct. 9.
Segments 1 and 3 are complete.
Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):
The drainage installation is nearly complete, and work on the new median curbs and flumes continues. The contractor has begun placement of the lime rock base, which is part of the construction of the new southbound roadway.
Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive):
Wall construction is complete, dune refurbishment and walkover construction will begin once Hurricane Season is over.
None.
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
SENATE STARTS SPECIAL SESSION: The Senate will convene a special session to decide the fate of suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel. Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Israel in January, accusing him of “neglect of duty” and “incompetence” in connection with mass shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Israel appealed to the Senate, which has the power to remove or reinstate elected officials. Senate Special Master Dudley Goodlette recommended that Israel be reinstated. (Monday, 9 a.m., Senate chamber, the Capitol.)
RULES COMMITTEE CONSIDERS SHERIFF: The Senate Rules Committee will meet to consider whether the Senate should reinstate suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel. The committee will take comments from attorneys for Israel and Gov. Ron DeSantis and will take public testimony. The meeting is expected to include testimony from parents of victims of the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The Rules Committee’s consideration of the issue will clear the way for the full Senate to decide whether Israel should be reinstated or removed from the sheriff’s job. (Monday, 10:30 a.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
ACADEMIC STANDARDS CONSIDERED: The Florida Department of Education will continue a “listening tour” about new academic standards for public schools. The move to revise standards stems from an executive order issued early this year by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is required to submit recommendations to DeSantis by Jan. 1. (Monday, 5:30 p.m., Liberty Pines Academy, 10901 Russell Sampson Road, Saint Johns.)
GRAHAM SPEAKS TO DEMOCRATIC CLUB: Former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, D-Fla., will speak to the Democratic Club of North Florida. (Monday, 6:30 p.m., Florida People’s Advocacy Center, 603 North Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tallahassee.)
–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
The Buddy Taylor Middle School Advisory Council meets at 5 p.m. in the Eagle’s Quest Media Center, BTMS, 4500 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The School Advisory Council (SAC) is a school-based group made up of school staff and parents and students intended to represent the school, the community, and the people closest to the students that shares the responsibility for supporting the school’s continuous improvement.
The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Commissioners will consider eliminating two full time and one part-time driver from the roster of public transportation drivers, and approve a $1.3 million resurfacing bid for Mahogany Boulevard in Daytona North, or the Mondex. Commissioners will also approve a series of social services grants, including $77,000 for the Family Life Center, the shelter for abused persons. See the full agenda and background materials here. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.
Contact the commissioners by email:
- Charlie Ericksen (District 1)
- Greg Hansen (District 2)
- Dave Sullivan (District 3)
- Joe Mullins (District 4)
- Donald O’Brien (District 5)
- County Administrator Jerry Cameron
- County Attorney Al Hadeed
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education program (WISE): This week, Cultivating the wild: William Bartram’s travels: Prof. Eric Breitenbach, Daytona State College. A documentary profiling six individuals who continue the work of William Bartram, the 18th century naturalist who catalogued the South’s flora and fauna prior to the American Revolution. At DSC’s Advanced Technology College, 1770 Technology Blvd., Daytona Beach (located ½-mile north of LPGA Blvd. off Williamson Blvd.) – all presentations are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community.WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older; $15 for an individual or $25 per couple for the period September-December. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, call (386) 506-4506, or email [email protected]
Beach renourishment in Flagler Beach: A workshop and public hearing focused on Flagler Beach’s dunes renourishment project, designed and executed by the U.S. Corps of Engineers, at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The workshop will outline details of the project with project consultants and specialists the public may interact with. The public hearing will take comments from the public for the record. Details of the project may be found here.
The Flagler County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meets at 10 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Building 2, Bunnell. See all agendas here.
The board members and their terms:
Arnold Levine – 03/01/1999 to 08/03/2020
Joseph J. Dziak – 11/06/2017 to 11/06/2019
David Ragsdale – 08/20/18 to 11/5/19
Barbara Salter – 01/14/19 to 01/14/21
John Tipton – 01/14/19 to 01/14/21
Michael Dembosz – 05/02/2016 to 08/03/2020
Robert Knapp – 04/15/2019 to 04/15/2021
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
A meeting of Facing Grief Together, formerly known as Compassionate Friends, is scheduled at the Vitas Office at 4 North Old Kings Road (across from Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Palm Coast. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Facing Grief Together, a nonprofit self-help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. The meeting is open to all parents, grandparents, and siblings over age 18 who has suffered the loss of a child of any age. For more information, call John Brady at 610-428-3139. To learn more about Facing Grief Together, visit their national website at www.compassionatefriends.org.
Free legal clinics presented by Flagler’s Clerk of Court and Flagler County Bar Association: Every Wednesday evening at the county courthouse. The four-part series of legal clinics is free of charge throughout the month of October. Attendees are invited to speak to attorneys who are knowledgeable in their respective field of law at no cost. These clinics will be held at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in the 1st floor jury assembly room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Building #1, Bunnell, Florida on the following dates beginning at 5:30 p.m and ending at 7:30 p.m. as follows:
October 2, Family Law, Presented by: Marc E. Dwyer, Esq., Linda Carley, Esq., Regina T. Huzior-Balzan, Esq., Dayana Lopez, Esq., Alicia R. Washington, Esq.
October 9, Wills and Estates, Debtor/Creditor Law, Presented by: Linda Carley, Esq., Paul Martin, Esq., MaryEllen Osterndorf, Esq.
October 16, Debtor/Creditor, Presented by: Ronald Horowitz, Esq., Marc Dwyer, Esq., Scott Spradley, Esq.
October 23, Landlord/Tenant Law Presented by: Ronald Horowitz, Esq., Alicia R. Washington, Esq., Diane Araujo Vidal, Esq., William Joseph Bosch III, Esq.
Lt. Col. B Fram speaks of her transgender and military story at 7:30 p.m. at the Student Union Center at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach. The event is sponsored by Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (oSTEM), whose president, Miguel Moore, says is “a brilliant aerospace engineer who works at the Air Force base in Syracuse, NY, and will be speaking about her journey as a trans woman and professional in the military.”
The Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center hosts a six-week free class on diabetes management every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon, through Nov. 7 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. You will learn practical ways to cope with stress, depression, anger, and frustration, ways to prevent or delay diabetes complications, strategies for sick days, nutrition and exercise tools, and how to talk about your health. The workshop provides the support you need to maintain or improve your quality of life. Participants receive a free book: “Living A Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions.” Registration: Northeast Florida AHEC, Phone: (904) 482-0189.
Online: nefahec.eventbrite.com.
The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. The committee is expected to finalize a report on sea level rise’s perils to coastal communities such as Palm Coast. See the full agenda and background materials here. The Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee identifies issues within the City of Palm Coast relating to the beautification, scenic beauty, natural resource, conservation, aesthetic enhancements, environmental protection and other related matters and to evaluate and consider ways that could be implemented within the City to address them. See the agendas here.
St. Johns County is hosting a public workshop regarding the St. Johns River-To-Sea Loop multi-use trail from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Solomon Calhoun Community Center, 1300 Duval Street, St. Augustine. Information on the preferred alignment of the FDOT-funded project and associated planning study will be presented. The public will have an opportunity to offer feedback and learn about potential next steps. For more information on the St. Johns River-to-Sea Loop multi-use trail, or to provide input if you are unable attend the workshop, please email [email protected], call 904.209.0111, or visit www.sjcfl.us/suntrail.
The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street. Commissioners are expecting to hear protest as they consider raising utility rates yet again, this time by 12.5 percent. Commissioners will also consider action on an aggressive panhandling ordinance, and discuss potential charter amendments. This week’s meeting agenda and background materials are here. Full agendas and minutes are accessible here.
Mayor, City Commissioners and City Manager emails:
The Free Quit Smoking Now program meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at AdventHealth Palm Coast (in conference room C: enter main entrance, conference room to the right). The free class meets once a week through Nov. 21 in one-hour sessions. This class provides you with the skills to develop a quit plan and learn to overcome barriers, learn to manage triggers, cravings, withdrawals, and stress, understand the benefits of quitting, and relapse prevention. Each participant is given a workbook, quit bag, educational materials, and quit tools. Also, up to a free 4-week supply of Nicotine Replacement Therapy, (patch, lozenge, or gum). Call Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center (AHEC) at (904) 482-0189 for more information or to register.
The Volusia County Bar hosts cocktails and a dinner honoring Hon. Richard S. Graham, with a 5:30 cocktail reception and 6:30 dinner and program at the Daytona Marriott at One Daytona. Graham is the first recipient of the Richard S. Graham Power of the Law award for his tireless and fearless efforts as a young attorney that were brought to light in author Gilbert King’s novel, “Beneath a Ruthless Sun.” Judge Graham is a featured subject in the novel depicting the heroic efforts he went to in his endless battles with the notorious Lake County Sheriff, Willis McCall. Graham retired as a judge in the Seventh Judicial Circuit, which includes Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns, in 2012. This event is open to the community but registration is required to reserve a seat, at $100 a ticket. Go here to register.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
The Scenic A1A PRIDE Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. off A1A in the Hammock.
Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway is a non-profit organization. Its mission is to preserve, protect, promote and enhance the outstanding resources of the 72-mile A1A corridor through northeast Florida’s coastal counties of Flagler and St. Johns. The organization is composed of volunteer citizens who collaborate with municipalities, government agencies and other civic groups to improve facilities, amenities and promote interpretive stories about the area’s intrinsic resources including nature, culture, recreation, archaeology, scenery, and history.To subscribe to A1A’s emails, go here.
Holler-Ween Halloween Festival at the Florida Agricultural Museum, 7900 N Old Kings Rd, Palm Coast, October 18, 19, 25 and 26 from 6:30 pm to 11:00 pm each night. Pumpkin carving, bounce house and games for smaller folks. Scarier things like Haunted House and Haunted Trail Ride for older folks. Live Music, Food, Vendors. Two-Minute Hot Seat by Daytona Escape Room. Tickets $15 at gate or $13 in advance here.
Palm Coast’s City Repertory Theatre stages “Spring Awakening,” the rock musical, directed by John Sbordone, music by Duncan Sheik, lyrics by Steven Sater. Great songs, compelling drama and unforgettable characters drive 2006’s Tony Award winning Best Musical. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m., City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Pkwy B-207 (City Marketplace), Palm Coast. Tickets are $15 to $30. Book here.
Stetson University Symphonic Band , 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. Douglas Phillips, conductor. The Stetson University Symphonic Band has established a committed tradition of performance excellence through transformative concert experiences. Please join us for an evening of music with a French theme that includes works by Camille Saint-Saëns, Martin Ellerby, Jacques Offenbach and Gabriel Fauré. The Symphonic Band is also pleased to share the stage with flute professor and soloist Tammara Phillips, DM, instructor of flute and visiting lecturer of music at Stetson, in a performance of Georges Hüe’s beloved “Fantasie.” The evening’s musical journey will conclude with R. Mark Rogers’ masterful transcription of three movements from Hector Berlioz’s landmark 1830 early romantic composition, “Symphonie Fantastique.”
Immersive landscape painting workshop with artist John Gamache at the Museum of Art DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26 and 27. This two-day workshop will consist of demos, individualized instruction and critique presenting a fresh approach to classical landscape painting. John will include information on his color palette, brush technique, color mixing, composition, focal point and perspective. Participants will gain a better understanding of painting and technique in order to enhance their skills and understanding of color and light. They will be encouraged to paint their inner feelings about the subject and bring out their skills to show their unique perspective as an artist. This workshop is suitable for beginning and intermediate students. Members: $150, Non-Members: $175. To register, please remit payment and registration form to: 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, FL 32720. Registration forms are available in the Museum lobby or by contacting
Pam Coffman, Curator of Education at: [email protected] For more information, please call 386.734.4371
Crabbing Basics: Making It Delicious, Keeping It Sustainable, at Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area, 3100 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, 6:45 p.m. The tidal salt marsh of our park is home to the Atlantic Blue Crab, a popular seafood and keystone species of the local ecosystem. Learn to catch these tasty crustaceans in a one hour hands-on program, appropriate for adults and families. All ages are welcome, minors must be accompanied by an adult. This event is subject to cancellation due to weather conditions. This event is subject to cancellation due to weather conditions. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. We will be meeting on the west side of the park at a pavilion with views of the river – Killdeer pavilion. The event is free with paid admission fee to the state park: $5 per vehicle. (Limit 2-8 people per vehicle), $4 per single-occupant vehicle, $2 per pedestrians, bicyclists, extra passengers or passengers holding an Annual Individual Pass.
Palm Coast Arts Foundation Unveiling of Garfield, Turtle #7 on the Turtle Trail: “GARFIELD” is no longer just an animated cat. Come out to his unveiling and celebrate Palm Coast’s Founders Day, 11:30 a.m., Palm Coast Historical Society, Holland Park, 18 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast. Artist: Andy Sovia. Sponsor: Kathy Reichard-Ellavsky.
The Flagler County Stamp and Coin Club meets at 4:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 8696 47 N. Old Kings Road. From 4:30 – 6 p.m. the time is used for buying, selling and trading stamps and coins. The club meeting starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30. There is a live auction of stamps and coins at the end of the meeting. The club is open for members, the general public, and all who are interested in stamp and coin collecting and investing. Free stamps and coin evaluations at all our meetings. The club is the only non-profit Stamp and Coin Club in Flagler County. For more information please visit the club’s web site.
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.
The city commissioners’ email:
UNF in Palm Coast’s Town Center: The university system’s Board of Governors meets at the University of Florida in Gainesville for two days, starting at 8:30 a.m. The meeting is notable for Palm Coast as board members will discuss and take action on the University of North Florida’s legislative request for a medical education hub in Palm Coast’s Town Center, part of a $23 million initiative the Board of Governors would have to approve if it is to be included in the board’s request to the Florida Legislature early next year. See the details of the university’s request here and the agenda item as it was presented to a board workshop here.
Learn the Basics of Your Computer, 10 a.m.-noon at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about your computer? These classes teach you basic care of your computer, different programs you might have to use, and internet security. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Oct. 11, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.
Cultural Coda
Ana Vidovic plays ‘La Catedral’ by Agustín Barrios Mangoré
And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.
