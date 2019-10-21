Monday Briefing: Scott Israel Special Session, Victor Williams Trial, Cutting Bus Drivers, Mosquito Board

Today: Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

In Court: Victor Williams, a 43-year-old Palm Coast man facing charges of drugging and raping a 14-year-old while infected with HIV, goes on trial on trial before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins, Courtroom 401, Flagler County Courthouse, with jury selection starting at 9 a.m. and expected to last most of the day. Williams faces charges of drugging and raping a 16-year-old boy, and not disclosing that he is HIV-positive. He faces life in prison if convicted on the more serious charge. See background stories here and here.

The East Flagler Mosquito Control District board meets at 10 a.m. at the district’s offices, 210 Airport Executive Drive (off Belle Terre Boulevard), Palm Coast.

The Buddy Taylor Middle School Advisory Council meets at 5 p.m. in the Eagle’s Quest Media Center, BTMS, 4500 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The School Advisory Council (SAC) is a school-based group made up of school staff and parents and students intended to represent the school, the community, and the people closest to the students that shares the responsibility for supporting the school’s continuous improvement.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Commissioners will consider eliminating two full time and one part-time driver from the roster of public transportation drivers, and approve a $1.3 million resurfacing bid for Mahogany Boulevard in Daytona North, or the Mondex. Commissioners will also approve a series of social services grants, including $77,000 for the Family Life Center, the shelter for abused persons. See the full agenda and background materials here. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Live and Inert

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Inert

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Live and Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking. For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Saturday: Lowe’s, 315 Cypress Edge Drive, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.





Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

Last Updated: Oct. 9.

Segments 1 and 3 are complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The drainage installation is nearly complete, and work on the new median curbs and flumes continues. The contractor has begun placement of the lime rock base, which is part of the construction of the new southbound roadway.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive):

Wall construction is complete, dune refurbishment and walkover construction will begin once Hurricane Season is over.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



SENATE STARTS SPECIAL SESSION: The Senate will convene a special session to decide the fate of suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel. Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Israel in January, accusing him of “neglect of duty” and “incompetence” in connection with mass shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Israel appealed to the Senate, which has the power to remove or reinstate elected officials. Senate Special Master Dudley Goodlette recommended that Israel be reinstated. (Monday, 9 a.m., Senate chamber, the Capitol.)

RULES COMMITTEE CONSIDERS SHERIFF: The Senate Rules Committee will meet to consider whether the Senate should reinstate suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel. The committee will take comments from attorneys for Israel and Gov. Ron DeSantis and will take public testimony. The meeting is expected to include testimony from parents of victims of the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The Rules Committee’s consideration of the issue will clear the way for the full Senate to decide whether Israel should be reinstated or removed from the sheriff’s job. (Monday, 10:30 a.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

ACADEMIC STANDARDS CONSIDERED: The Florida Department of Education will continue a “listening tour” about new academic standards for public schools. The move to revise standards stems from an executive order issued early this year by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is required to submit recommendations to DeSantis by Jan. 1. (Monday, 5:30 p.m., Liberty Pines Academy, 10901 Russell Sampson Road, Saint Johns.)

GRAHAM SPEAKS TO DEMOCRATIC CLUB: Former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, D-Fla., will speak to the Democratic Club of North Florida. (Monday, 6:30 p.m., Florida People’s Advocacy Center, 603 North Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tallahassee.)

–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Coming Days:

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Oct. 11, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

Ana Vidovic plays ‘La Catedral’ by Agustín Barrios Mangoré

And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.

