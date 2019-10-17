Thursday Briefing: Domestic Violence Summit, Quit Tobacco, Inspired Mic, Chef Lance Cook

Today: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 153

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: genial.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

It’s Flagler Palm Coast High School Homecoming Week.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office hosts the latest in a series of domestic violence summits at 10 a.m. at the Flagler County courthouse, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Bldg.#1, Bunnell, in the Jury Assembly Room. Each committee chairperson or designee is expected to to discuss the status of the ideas and initiatives previously identified. The public is invited.

The Free Quit Smoking Now program meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at AdventHealth Palm Coast (in conference room C: enter main entrance, conference room to the right). The free class meets once a week through Nov. 21 in one-hour sessions. This class provides you with the skills to develop a quit plan and learn to overcome barriers, learn to manage triggers, cravings, withdrawals, and stress, understand the benefits of quitting, and relapse prevention. Each participant is given a workbook, quit bag, educational materials, and quit tools. Also, up to a free 4-week supply of Nicotine Replacement Therapy, (patch, lozenge, or gum). Call Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center (AHEC) at (904) 482-0189 for more information or to register.

The Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center hosts a six-week free class on diabetes management every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon, through Nov. 7 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. You will learn practical ways to cope with stress, depression, anger, and frustration, ways to prevent or delay diabetes complications, strategies for sick days, nutrition and exercise tools, and how to talk about your health. The workshop provides the support you need to maintain or improve your quality of life. Participants receive a free book: “Living A Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions.” Registration: Northeast Florida AHEC, Phone: (904) 482-0189. Online: nefahec.eventbrite.com.

The Wadsworth Elementary School PTO meets at 6 p.m. in the school’s media center, 4550 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast. The PTO is an active and supportive group of parents and teachers. Membership is always open and free. Come to any of our meetings to see what we are about. It is a great way to stay in touch with old friends and meet new ones. Meetings are on the third Thursday of each month. Childcare will be provided.

The Inspired Mic, Palm Coast’s most daring and unpredictable open mic event, is scheduled for its monthly edition at its venue at the Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach. Each month some of the most creative, innovative performances a person could ever hope to experience take place at The Inspired Mic. 14 presenters each month pull out slices of talent and genius to entertain the audience. Each presenter gets seven minutes to present on a very eclectic blend of their genius. Doors open at 6 p.m. and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. The ticket includes one drink and entry into a drawing with a prize of $25 cash or a $50 gift certificate to The Hidden Treasures.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Saturday: Lowe’s, 315 Cypress Edge Drive, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

Last Updated: Oct. 9.

Segments 1 and 3 are complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The drainage installation is nearly complete, and work on the new median curbs and flumes continues. The contractor has begun placement of the lime rock base, which is part of the construction of the new southbound roadway.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive):

Wall construction is complete, dune refurbishment and walkover construction will begin once Hurricane Season is over.

Announcements/Press Releases:

None.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



TEACHER PAY ON TABLE: The House PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee will receive a presentation about classroom teacher compensation. Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed increasing the minimum pay for teachers to $47,500 a year. (Thursday, 9:30 a.m., Reed Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)

UNF TRUSTEES MEET: The University of North Florida Board of Trustees will meet after holding a workshop and committee meetings. (Thursday, workshop at 8:30 a.m., followed by committee meetings and full board at 3 p.m., University of North Florida, Student Union Building, Jacksonville.)

SUPREME COURT RELEASES OPINIONS: The Florida Supreme Court is expected to issue its weekly opinions. (Thursday, 11 a.m.)

CIVIL RIGHTS CEREMONY HELD: The Florida Commission on Human Relations will hold the annual Florida Civil Rights Hall of Fame induction ceremony and honor three people — Daniel Webster Perkins, Charles Ullman Smith and Henry “Hank” James Thomas — named in August to the hall by Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Thursday, 7 p.m., Florida State University, Doak Campbell Stadium, University Center Club, 403 Stadium Dr., Building B, Tallahassee.)

–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Coming Days:

The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.

Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.

Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Oct. 11, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

Julliard School Concert: Couperin

And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.

Previous Codas: