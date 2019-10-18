Weekend Briefing: Elijah Cummings, Holler-Ween, Recovery Symposium, Sergei Babayan, Hoe-Down, Daniel Greene

Weekend: Friday: Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Friday Night: Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Saturday: Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Sunday: Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

In Court: Victor Williams, a 41-year-old Palm Coast man facing charges of drugging and raping a 14-year-old while infected with HIV, is in court before his trial starting Monday, on a state motion seeking to keep the defense from introducing certain evidence at trial. 8:30 a.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins, Courtroom 401, Flagler County Courthouse. See background stories here and here.

Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland, Palm Coast Communications Officer Michael Schottey, and Palm Coast Public Works Director Matt Mancill, starting a little after 9 a.m. with a commentary by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam on Kurds.

Friday: The Miracle of Migration Bird Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Bolvd., Palm Coast. 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Seasonal migration is one of the most amazing phenomena of the natural world. Come join us and witness it firsthand. Park Ranger Joe Woodbury will offer a bird walk and explain techniques used to identify fall migrants, their habitat and behavior. A limited number of binoculars will be provided; however, we encourage you to bring your own. The program will be included in the regular park entrance fee. No advance registration required.

Friday: Free Business Continuity Planning Workshops: Flagler County’s departments of Emergency Management and Economic Opportunity have teamed up to provide a pair of free workshops to equip small businesses with the skills and information to be prepared before, during, and after a disaster. The workshops will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 3, Bunnell. Those interested in attending should RSVP to flaglerbizworkshop.eventbrite.com.

Friday: Chamber Unplugged Comedy Night: Join the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce for a night of laughter and networking at the Chamber Unplugged, with host and sponsor, VFW – Post 8696. Bring a member or someone new to connect with Flagler County’s finest. You don’t want to miss this wonderful event to relax with local business members, entrepreneurs, friends and guests. Features include raffles, appetizers, drinks and lots of networking. Attendees are encouraged to unwind, socialize and exchange business cards.

Friday, Saturday: Holler-Ween Halloween Festival at the Florida Agricultural Museum, 7900 N Old Kings Rd, Palm Coast, October 18, 19, 25 and 26 from 6:30 pm to 11:00 pm each night. Pumpkin carving, bounce house and games for smaller folks. Scarier things like Haunted House and Haunted Trail Ride for older folks. Live Music, Food, Vendors. Two-Minute Hot Seat by Daytona Escape Room. Tickets $15 at gate or $13 in advance here.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.

Friday: Stetson University Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. Anthony Hose, conductor. In 1934, which was 85 years ago, the world of music lost three great composers—Holst, Delius and Elgar—whose works embraced the last part of the 19th century and the first third of the 20th century. This concert pays tribute to them with three contrasting compositions. Gustav Holst’s ballet suite from his opera “The Perfect Fool” is dramatic, rhythmically pulsating and easily identified as the work of the composer of “The Planets.” Frederick Delius went to Germany to further his musical studies, where he met Brahms and Grieg, the latter’s music greatly influencing the young composer. “Two Pieces for Small Orchestra, On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring and Summer Night on the River,” are evocative of the English countryside and markedly contrasting to the Holst suite, which opens the program. Edward Elgar’s “Enigma Variations” are a standard constituent of the repertoire of the world’s major symphony orchestras, undoubtedly one of the greatest works of late Romanticism and a favorite of audiences worldwide. A fitting conclusion to this tribute.

Friday: Daniel Greene Retrospective, at the Museum of Art DeLand: Considered the foremost pastelist in the United States, Daniel Green e’s paintings and pastels are represented in over 700 public and private collections in the U.S. and abroad. Greene has been the recipient of numerous awards and honors, with portrait subjects including: First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, Ayn Rand, Astronaut Walter Schirra, William Randolph Hearst, and many more. His recent exhibition, “Subway Paintings” at Grand Central Terminal was the inaugural event in the centennial year of the New York subway. Museum of Art DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd. 10 a.m.

Friday: Surviving the Sixties Scoop in Canada: A Conversation with Barbara Bad Elk and Samantha Elk, Dakota Nation, 3 p.m. at the Stetson University Gillespie Museum, 234 E. Michigan Ave., DeLand. Barbara Bad Elk, a Native American of the Dakota tribe from Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, Manitoba, Canada, is one of 20,000 indigenous children taken during the era coined the “Sixties Scoop,” a government program that “scooped” children from their families and communities with the purpose of placing them with white adoption families. Many children were abused and used as free labor or treated as in-house help. Today, the grown children are referred to as “Sixties Scoop Survivors” as many are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, addictions and other mental health issues due to severe trauma and abuse from forced separation. Now as adults, thousands continue to struggle in their daily lives from finding their families, culture, language and most importantly, themselves. Barbara’s story of survival and life-long pursuit of identity, love, family, spirituality and hope is inspirational. She writes and speaks in memory of Sixties Scoop children who didn’t make it home. Barbara’s daughter, Samantha Elk, joins her mother in co-hosting an online radio program, “The Scoop,” and writes and blogs about discovering cultural diversity in the United States. All events at the Gillespie Museum are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.

Saturday: Flagler Pier Fishing Tournament, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., like every third Saturday of every month. For any questions, please contact the Pier bait shop at 386-517-2436.

Saturday: Guided Beach Exploration at the GTM Reserve, 9 to 11 a.m., GTM Reserve Visitor Center, 505 Guana River Road, Ponte Vedra Beach. Join GTM Research Reserve docents for a beach walk. You will learn about the animals that call the beach their home, about seashells and other interesting facts. This is a “Beaches 101” experience that the entire family will enjoy. The hike will begin at the Visitor Center, where you will learn about the different habitats on our beautiful seashore. The group will then walk across the street to the beach for this salty adventure. Free parking in front of the visitor center. The walk is free, but online registration here is required. After the walk, you can come back to the GTM Research Reserve Visitor Center, enjoy our many miles of trails, or spend the day on the beach.

Saturday: Fire Station 71 Open House, 9 a.m. to noon at Flagler Fire Station 71, 99 E CR 2006 Bunnell. Meet your local Fire Rescue personnel; Tour the Fire Station, Explore fire fighting equipment; Meet Florida Forest Service, Meet Flagler County Emergency Management; Sign up for ALERTFlagler; Sign up for Special Needs Sheltering.

Saturday: Flagler Recovery Symposium on Drug and Alcohol Addiction: An event to showcase multiple pathways to recovery to increase awareness of supports available while fostering inclusion by providing opportunities for individuals to create long lasting connections within the community. The information gained at the symposium will be used to develop a plan for a Recovery Community Organization in Flagler County. At the FCAR Building (Flagler County Association of Realtors), 4101 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The keynote speaker is Kristin Aja. There will be door prizes. The event is free, but registration is requested.

Saturday: Family Fun Saturday at the Museum of Art DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. Are you looking for an entertaining family activity that will bring out everyone’s artistic side? Family Fun Saturday offers free, hands-on art activities that highlight the Museum’s exhibitions. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and admission to both Museum locations is free all day. Family Fun Saturdays are sponsored in part by the Rotary Club of DeLand and the Orange City Blue Springs Manatee Festival.

Saturday: Daniel Greene at the Museum of Art DeLand in an Artist Talk and Gallery Walk: 5 to 6 p.m., Museum of Art DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd. Award-winning artist, Daniel Greene, regarded as the foremost pastelist in the United States, will conduct a gallery walk at our downtown location to discuss his inspiration, style, and how and why he selects his subjects. Some of Greene’s most notable sitters include: First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, Ayn Rand, Astronaut Walter Schirra, William Randolph Hearst, “Wendy’s” founder Dave Thomas, Composer Alan Menken, Bryant Gumbel, and Bob Schieffer of CBS News. Join us for this rare opportunity to listen to an American master while viewing some of his world-renowned work.Greene has been inducted into the Pastel Hall of Fame and the Oil Painters of America Society Hall of Fame. In 1995, the American Society of Portrait Artists presented him with the John Singer Sargent Award for lifelong dedication to the achievement of excellence in portraiture. In 2001, he was awarded the Gold Medal of the Portrait Society of America.

Sunday: The Colored Pencil Society of America DC 117 St. Augustine meets at 1 p.m. at the Flagler County Art League, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite A-208, Palm Coast. Nationally recognized artist, Bill Shoemaker, CPSA, will conduct a demonstration using an Icarus Board. Bill is a local artist known for his beautiful wildlife art. He has introduced many artists to the Fine Art medium of Color Pencil through classes and private lessons. Time will be allowed for participants to practice or use for their artwork. The public is welcome.

Sun day: Flagler County Democratic Party Hoe-Down at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. Come and enjoy the afternoon with your Democratic friends and neighbors. We will celebrate the strength of our commitment to bring America back to the values we all share – truth, tolerance, inclusion and a government that serves all of its citizens. Featuring – Barbecue Pork Dinner & BBQ turkey dinner with Special Speakers Sean Shaw, who was the Democratic nominee for the 2018 Florida Attorney General election, and Clint Curtis, who kicked off his campaign for Florida’s 6th Congressional District. 2 to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Sergei Babayan, piano, in concert. Hailed for his emotional intensity, bold energy, and remarkable levels of color, Mr. Babayan, artist-in-residence at the Cleveland Institute of Music, brings a deep understanding and insight to a diverse repertoire with his “unequaled touch, perfectly harmonious phrasing, and breathtaking virtuosity.” 3 p.m. at the BoxOffice@BachFestivalFlorida.org Tickets may be purchased online or by calling or visiting the Bach Festival Society Office. On a space available basis, tickets may be purchased at the venue door beginning one hour prior to concert time.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Saturday: Lowe’s, 315 Cypress Edge Drive, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.





Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

Last Updated: Oct. 9.

Segments 1 and 3 are complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The drainage installation is nearly complete, and work on the new median curbs and flumes continues. The contractor has begun placement of the lime rock base, which is part of the construction of the new southbound roadway.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive):

Wall construction is complete, dune refurbishment and walkover construction will begin once Hurricane Season is over.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



RECREATIONAL POT PROPOSAL ON TABLE: The Financial Impact Estimating Conference will hold a workshop about a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana. The political committee Sensible Florida, Inc., is seeking to put the measure on the November 2020 ballot. (Friday, 8:30 a.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

CONSERVATION PROJECTS AT ISSUE: The Acquisition and Restoration Council, which works on land-conservation issues, will meet and hold a hearing on “Cycle 2” Florida Forever proposals. (Friday, 9 a.m., Florida Department of Environmental Protection, 3800 Commonwealth Blvd., Tallahassee.)

–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Coming Days:

