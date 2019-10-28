Monday Briefing: National First Responders Day, Bunnell Annexations, Stamp and Coin Club, Rushdie’s Quichotte

Today: Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 105

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: coruscate.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Today is National Chocolate Day, ​National First Responders Day, and ​National Immigrants Day.

National First Responders Day Thank You: Lakeside-by-the-Sea HOA (a part of the Villages at Matanzas Shores) is sponsoring a picnic lunch to honor and say Thank You to the First Responders that serve our community, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Flagler County Fire Rescue Station 41, 5593 North Ocean Shore Blvd., Palm Coast. In June, U.S. Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts), passed a resolution designation Oct. 28, 2019 as as “Honoring the Nation’s First Responders Day.” Cotton’s web page notes: “According to the Department of Homeland Security, an estimated 4.6 million career and volunteer firefighters, police, emergency medical technicians, and paramedics serve communities all across the United States. The resolution encourages Americans to honor our country’s first responders with ceremonies and activities to recognize their contributions.”

The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. The commission will consider several voluntary annexations and land use issues. It will also consider establishing a special tax for nuisance abatement. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.

The Flagler Palm Coast High School Advisory Council meets at 7 p.m. in the Bulldog Learning Center

The Flagler County Stamp and Coin Club meets at 4:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 8696 47 N. Old Kings Road. From 4:30 – 6 p.m. the time is used for buying, selling and trading stamps and coins. The club meeting starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30. There is a live auction of stamps and coins at the end of the meeting. The club is open for members, the general public, and all who are interested in stamp and coin collecting and investing. Free stamps and coin evaluations at all our meetings. The club is the only non-profit Stamp and Coin Club in Flagler County. For more information please visit the club’s web site.

Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking. For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Monday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday: The Windsor, 50 Town Court, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.

Thursday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

Last Updated: Oct. 28

Segments 1 and 3 are complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The drainage installation is complete, and work on the new median curbs and flumes is continuing and approximately 70% complete. Work on the southbound roadway continues as the contractor has placed limerock base to 18th street and will continue moving north. The traffic separator is taking shape and is over 50% complete.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive):

Wall construction is complete, and walkover construction will begin once Hurricane Season is over.

Announcements/Press Releases:

None.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AT ISSUE: Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez will help host a panel discussion about domestic-violence awareness. (Monday, 10 a.m., Florida International University, Graham Center, 11200 S.W. Eighth St., Miami.)

FEA DISCUSSES BUS TOUR, FUNDING: The Florida Education Association will hold a news conference to discuss an ongoing bus tour focused on increased school funding. Union President Fedrick Ingram and Vice President Andrew Spar will speak at the news conference. Also, the tour will make stops at a Leon County elementary school and Florida A&M University. (Monday, 10:15 a.m., Pineview Elementary School, 2230 Lake Bradford Road, Tallahassee. News conference at 12:30 p.m., Capitol courtyard, Tallahassee. Also, 5:30 p.m., Florida A&M University College of Education, 501 Orr Dr., Tallahassee.)

‘FUTURE OF FLORIDA’ FORUM HELD: The Florida Chamber Foundation will start its two-day Future of Florida Forum. Scheduled speakers Monday include state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis; Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried; Attorney General Ashley Moody; Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota; incoming Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby; Rep. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach; Rep. Rene Plasencia, R-Orlando; Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin Thibault; Volunteer Florida CEO Clay Ingram; and Space Florida President & CEO Frank DiBello. (Monday, 11 a.m., Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress, 1 Grand Cypress Blvd., Orlando.)

BIDEN RAISES MONEY IN PALM BEACH: Former Vice President Joe Biden will appear at a fundraiser in Palm Beach County for his 2020 presidential campaign. (Monday, early evening, organizers will send address to confirmed guests.)

–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Coming Days:

The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.

Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.

Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Oct. 28, 2019:

Cultural Coda

Ana Vidovic plays ‘La Catedral’ by Agustín Barrios Mangoré

And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.

Previous Codas: