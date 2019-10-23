Wednesday Briefing: Free Legal Clinic on Landlord-Tenant Law, Johnston Raises $1,500 for FYO, Transgender in Military

Today: Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 55

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: fiduciary.

Today’s jail bookings.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

In Court: Victor Williams, a 43-year-old Palm Coast man facing charges of drugging and raping a 14-year-old while infected with HIV, is on trial before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins, Courtroom 401, Flagler County Courthouse, with the prosecution’s case resuming at 9 a.m. Williams faces charges of drugging and raping a 16-year-old boy, and not disclosing that he is HIV-positive. He faces life in prison if convicted on the more serious charge. See background stories here and here.

The Flagler County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meets at 10 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Building 2, Bunnell. See all agendas here.

The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.

Free legal clinics presented by Flagler’s Clerk of Court and Flagler County Bar Association: Every Wednesday evening at the county courthouse. The four-part series of legal clinics is free of charge throughout the month of October. Attendees are invited to speak to attorneys who are knowledgeable in their respective field of law at no cost. These clinics will be held at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in the 1st floor jury assembly room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Building #1, Bunnell, Florida on the following dates beginning at 5:30 p.m and ending at 7:30 p.m. as follows: Today, Landlord/Tenant LawPresented by: Ronald Horowitz, Esq., Alicia R. Washington, Esq., Diane Araujo Vidal, Esq., William Joseph Bosch III, Esq.

A meeting of Facing Grief Together, formerly known as Compassionate Friends, is scheduled at the Vitas Office at 4 North Old Kings Road (across from Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Palm Coast. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Facing Grief Together, a nonprofit self-help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. The meeting is open to all parents, grandparents, and siblings over age 18 who has suffered the loss of a child of any age. For more information, call John Brady at 610-428-3139. To learn more about Facing Grief Together, visit their national website at www.compassionatefriends.org.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Inert

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Live and Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Lt. Col. B Fram speaks of her transgender and military story at 7:30 p.m. at the Student Union Center at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach. The event is sponsored by Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (oSTEM), whose president, Miguel Moore, says is “a brilliant aerospace engineer who works at the Air Force base in Syracuse, NY, and will be speaking about her journey as a trans woman and professional in the military.”

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Saturday: Lowe’s, 315 Cypress Edge Drive, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

Last Updated: Oct. 9.

Segments 1 and 3 are complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The drainage installation is nearly complete, and work on the new median curbs and flumes continues. The contractor has begun placement of the lime rock base, which is part of the construction of the new southbound roadway.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive):

Wall construction is complete, dune refurbishment and walkover construction will begin once Hurricane Season is over.

Announcements/Press Releases:

None.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



PRISON DATA AT ISSUE: The Senate Criminal and Civil Justice Appropriations Subcommittee will receive a presentation about data transparency and Department of Corrections incident investigations and statistics. (Wednesday, 9 a.m., 37 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)

SENATE TAKES UP SHERIFF CASE: The Senate will hold a floor session to decide whether to reinstate or remove from office suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel. Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Israel in January, accusing him of “neglect of duty” and “incompetence” in connection with mass shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Israel appealed to the Senate, which has the power to remove or reinstate elected officials. Senate Special Master Dudley Goodlette recommended that Israel be reinstated. (Wednesday, 2 p.m., Senate chamber, the Capitol.)

HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL DISCUSSED: The Holocaust Memorial Review Committee will review artist submissions and select finalists. (Wednesday, 9 a.m., Betty Easley Conference Center, 4075 Esplanade Way, Tallahassee.)

SCARAMUCCI SPEAKS IN BROWARD: Anthony Scaramucci, a former White House communications director, will speak to the commercial real-estate association NAIOP South Florida. (Wednesday, 5 p.m., The Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale, 1 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.)

ACADEMIC STANDARDS CONSIDERED: The Florida Department of Education will continue a “listening tour” about new academic standards for public schools. The move to revise standards stems from an executive order issued early this year by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is required to submit recommendations to DeSantis by Jan. 1. (Wednesday, 5:30 p.m., Walton High School, 449 Walton Road, DeFuniak Springs.)

–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Coming Days:

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Oct. 11, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

Ana Vidovic plays ‘La Catedral’ by Agustín Barrios Mangoré

