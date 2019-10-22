Tuesday Briefing: Wisdom in Senior Education, Victor Williams Trial, Beach Renourishment Hearing, Percussion

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

In Court: Victor Williams, a 43-year-old Palm Coast man facing charges of drugging and raping a 14-year-old while infected with HIV, is on trial on trial before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins, Courtroom 401, Flagler County Courthouse, with jury selection resuming at 8:30 a.m. and opening arguments expected later this morning. Williams faces charges of drugging and raping a 16-year-old boy, and not disclosing that he is HIV-positive. He faces life in prison if convicted on the more serious charge. See background stories here and here.

Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education program (WISE): This week, Cultivating the wild: William Bartram’s travels: Prof. Eric Breitenbach, Daytona State College. A documentary profiling six individuals who continue the work of William Bartram, the 18th century naturalist who catalogued the South’s flora and fauna prior to the American Revolution. At DSC’s Advanced Technology College, 1770 Technology Blvd., Daytona Beach (located ½-mile north of LPGA Blvd. off Williamson Blvd.) – all presentations are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community.WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older; $15 for an individual or $25 per couple for the period September-December. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, call (386) 506-4506, or email [email protected]

Beach renourishment in Flagler Beach: A workshop and public hearing focused on Flagler Beach’s dunes renourishment project, designed and executed by the U.S. Corps of Engineers, at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The workshop will outline details of the project with project consultants and specialists the public may interact with. The public hearing will take comments from the public for the record. Details of the project may be found here.

Stetson Percussion Ensemble: Dan Johnson, director. A riveting musical tour de force, featuring the Stetson University Percussion Studio. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Live and Inert

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Inert

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Live and Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking. For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Saturday: Lowe’s, 315 Cypress Edge Drive, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.





Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

Last Updated: Oct. 9.

Segments 1 and 3 are complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The drainage installation is nearly complete, and work on the new median curbs and flumes continues. The contractor has begun placement of the lime rock base, which is part of the construction of the new southbound roadway.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive):

Wall construction is complete, dune refurbishment and walkover construction will begin once Hurricane Season is over.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



SEXUAL BATTERY CASES AT ISSUE: The Senate Criminal Justice Committee will take up a bill (SB 170), filed by Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, that would eliminate time limitations on the prosecution of sexual battery cases in which the victims are under age 18. (Tuesday, 9 a.m., 37 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)

HEP A, VAPING ON THE AGENDA: The Senate Health Policy Committee will receive an update about a hepatitis A outbreak in the state and will receive a presentation from the Department of Health about risks of vaping. (Tuesday, 9 a.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

INDEPENDENT LIVING TAX EXEMPTION PROPOSED: The Senate Children, Families and Elder Affairs Committee will consider a bill (SB 192) filed by Sen. Lori Berman, D-Lantana, that would provide a sales-tax exemption on home-improvement items that help allow seniors to live independently at home. The exemption would apply to items such as bed rails, grab bars and shower seats. (Tuesday, 11 a.m., 301 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)

PARENTAL CONSENT BILL OPPOSED: Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, and Rep. Amy Mercado, D-Orlando, will take part in a news conference expressing opposition to a bill (HB 265) that would require parental consent before minors could have abortions. (Tuesday, 11:30 a.m., fourth floor, the Capitol.)

ABORTION CONSENT DEBATED: The House Health & Human Services Committee will take up a bill (HB 265), filed by Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, that would require parental consent before minors can have abortions. State law currently requires parents to be notified if their minor daughters are planning to have abortions, but the bill would go further by requiring parental consent. Under it, physicians could be charged with third-degree felonies if they perform abortions on minors without obtaining parental consent. Similar to the current parental-notification law, minors could go to court to seek approval to have abortions without consent of their parents. The Florida Supreme Court in 1989 struck down a parental-consent law. But Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed three justices in January to create a solid conservative majority on the court, leading to questions about whether justices would be more likely to approve abortion restrictions than in the past. (Tuesday, 1 p.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)

RECREATIONAL POT PROPOSAL ON TABLE: The Financial Impact Estimating Conference will hold a workshop about a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana. The political committee Sensible Florida, Inc., is seeking to put the measure on the November 2020 ballot. (Tuesday, 8:30 a.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

DESANTIS, CABINET MEET: Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet will meet and are expected to discuss the selection of a new commissioner of the Office of Financial Regulation. DeSantis and the Cabinet fired former Commissioner Ronald Rubin this year amid sexual-harassment allegations. DeSantis and the Cabinet also will consider spending $1.095 million through the Florida Forever program for 6.4 acres in Northwest Florida. The land would be part of a restrictive easement to protect U.S. Air Force airspace. (Tuesday, 9 a.m., Cabinet meeting room, the Capitol.)

–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Coming Days:

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Oct. 11, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

Ana Vidovic plays ‘La Catedral’ by Agustín Barrios Mangoré

And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.

