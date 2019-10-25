Weekend Briefing: “Spring Awakening,” Ethics Commission, Holler-Ween, FPC’s One-Act Plays, Turtle Sculpture

Weekend: Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Saturday: Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

In Court: Victor Williams, a 43-year-old Palm Coast man facing charges of drugging and raping a 16-year-old while infected with HIV, is on trial before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins, Courtroom 401, Flagler County Courthouse, with the defense’s case resuming at 9 a.m. Closing arguments, deliberations and a verdict are expected today. Williams faces life in prison if convicted on the more serious charge. See background stories here and here.

Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes Catherine Eastman of UF’s Whitney Labs to talk about sea turtles, and others to talk about Taste of the Fun Coast, starting a little after 9 a.m. with a commentary by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam on ending Flagler County’s economic development department.

Friday: The Florida Commission on Ethics will meet. Among the cases: That of former County Commission candidate Dennis McDonald, who faces a $2,000 fine for a pair of ethics violations. 8:30 a.m., 1st District Court of Appeal, 2000 Drayton Dr., Tallahassee. See: “$500 Ethics Fine Against Dennis McDonald Now Upped to $10,000, With Governor’s Reprimand and Censure.”

Friday: The Scenic A1A PRIDE Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. off A1A in the Hammock.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: Palm Coast’s City Repertory Theatre stages “Spring Awakening,” the rock musical, directed by John Sbordone, music by Duncan Sheik, lyrics by Steven Sater. Great songs, compelling drama and unforgettable characters drive 2006’s Tony Award winning Best Musical. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m., City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Pkwy B-207 (City Marketplace), Palm Coast. Tickets are $15 to $30. Book here.

Friday: Haunting Tales and Scary Stories At The Flagler County Library,2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. If you like spooky stories told by expert tale tellers then the Flagler County Library is where you should be at 2 p.m. The Tale Tellers of St. Augustine will be there to get you into the mood for Halloween. The free event funded by the Friends of the Library is open to all adults, teens and children that are not easily frightened by spooky, creepy, crawly events or stories. The Tale Tellers of St. Augustine has been performing for more than 25 years. They are part of a tribute to Gamble Rogers, a nationally known musician and story teller who died in the ocean off Flagler Beach. He was attempting to save a swimmer in trouble at the State Park that now bears his name.

Friday and Saturday: Flagler Palm Coast High School’s Drama Department presents one-act plays at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday.

Friday and Saturday: Holler-Ween Halloween Festival at the Florida Agricultural Museum, 7900 N Old Kings Rd, Palm Coast, October 25 and 26 from 6:30 pm to 11:00 p.m. each night. Pumpkin carving, bounce house and games for smaller folks. Scarier things like Haunted House and Haunted Trail Ride for older folks. Live Music, Food, Vendors. Two-Minute Hot Seat by Daytona Escape Room. Tickets $15 at gate or $13 in advance here.

Friday: Stetson University Symphonic Band , 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. Douglas Phillips, conductor. The Stetson University Symphonic Band has established a committed tradition of performance excellence through transformative concert experiences. Please join us for an evening of music with a French theme that includes works by Camille Saint-Saëns, Martin Ellerby, Jacques Offenbach and Gabriel Fauré. The Symphonic Band is also pleased to share the stage with flute professor and soloist Tammara Phillips, DM, instructor of flute and visiting lecturer of music at Stetson, in a performance of Georges Hüe’s beloved “Fantasie.” The evening’s musical journey will conclude with R. Mark Rogers’ masterful transcription of three movements from Hector Berlioz’s landmark 1830 early romantic composition, “Symphonie Fantastique.”

Friday and Sunday: Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.

Saturday: The Palm Coast Arts Foundation unveils its sixth turtle in its ongoing sculpture turtle trail around Palm Coast, this one by artist Andy Sovia, called Garfield, at the Palm Coast Historical Society in Holland Park, 11:30 a.m. The sponsor is Kathy Reichard-Ellavsky.

Saturday: Blues Night: Beth McKee and Catahoula Blue perform at 6 p.m. at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s big tent, 1500 Central Avenue in Palm Coast’s Town Center. Tickets are $40 for members, $45 for non-members.

Saturday and Sunday: Immersive landscape painting workshop with artist John Gamache at the Museum of Art DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26 and 27. This two-day workshop will consist of demos, individualized instruction and critique presenting a fresh approach to classical landscape painting. John will include information on his color palette, brush technique, color mixing, composition, focal point and perspective. Participants will gain a better understanding of painting and technique in order to enhance their skills and understanding of color and light. They will be encouraged to paint their inner feelings about the subject and bring out their skills to show their unique perspective as an artist. This workshop is suitable for beginning and intermediate students. Members: $150, Non-Members: $175. To register, please remit payment and registration form to: 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, FL 32720. Registration forms are available in the Museum lobby or by contacting

Pam Coffman, Curator of Education at: [email protected] For more information, please call 386.734.4371

Saturday: Crabbing Basics: Making It Delicious, Keeping It Sustainable, at Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area, 3100 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, 6:45 p.m. The tidal salt marsh of our park is home to the Atlantic Blue Crab, a popular seafood and keystone species of the local ecosystem. Learn to catch these tasty crustaceans in a one hour hands-on program, appropriate for adults and families. All ages are welcome, minors must be accompanied by an adult. This event is subject to cancellation due to weather conditions. This event is subject to cancellation due to weather conditions. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. We will be meeting on the west side of the park at a pavilion with views of the river – Killdeer pavilion. The event is free with paid admission fee to the state park: $5 per vehicle. (Limit 2-8 people per vehicle), $4 per single-occupant vehicle, $2 per pedestrians, bicyclists, extra passengers or passengers holding an Annual Individual Pass.

Halloween Trunk or Treat in the parking lot of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 5400 Belle Terre Pkwy., 4 to 6 p.m. It’s a free event.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Saturday: Lowe’s, 315 Cypress Edge Drive, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.





Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

Last Updated: Oct. 9.

Segments 1 and 3 are complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The drainage installation is nearly complete, and work on the new median curbs and flumes continues. The contractor has begun placement of the lime rock base, which is part of the construction of the new southbound roadway.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive):

Wall construction is complete, dune refurbishment and walkover construction will begin once Hurricane Season is over.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



RECREATIONAL POT PROPOSAL ON TABLE: The Financial Impact Estimating Conference will analyze a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana. The political committee Sensible Florida, Inc., is seeking to put the measure on the November 2020 ballot. (Friday, 8:30 a.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

MASSAGE THERAPY BOARD MEETS: The Florida Board of Massage Therapy will meet in Duval County. (Friday, 9 a.m., Omni Jacksonville Hotel, 245 Water St., Jacksonville.)

–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Coming Days:

The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Oct. 11, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

Ana Vidovic plays ‘La Catedral’ by Agustín Barrios Mangoré

