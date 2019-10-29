Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council will hear the latest on Florida Park Drive improvements and discuss public-private partnerships. The l meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council will hear the latest on Florida Park Drive improvements and discuss public-private partnerships. The full agenda and background materials are here

Flagler Beach’s Beach Management Plan Ad-Hoc Committee meets at 4 p.m. at City Hall.

Affordable housing: Flagler County government and the Housing and Homelessness Task Force host a free and open forum on affordable housing at FCAR (Flagler County Association of Realtors), 4101 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell, 5:30 p.m. The forum is designed as “a springboard to get support” for affordable housing and “combat the nimbyism of it, the not in my back yard,” in the words of Flagler government’s Ralston Reodica.

The 2nd Annual Taste Of The Fun Coast is at Hammock Beach Resort from 4-7 p.m. The event will benefit the Sea Turtle Hospital at the University Of Florida’s Whitney Lab in Marineland. Flagler Broadcasting’s Beach 92.7 FM created the event in partnership with ABC Fine Wine & Spirits and Hammock Beach Resort. This year will feature an impressive line up of fine wines, liquor purveyors, poolside cigar bar and live smooth jazz sounds by saxophonist Pat D’Aguanno. A limited number of $30, all inclusive silver bracelets are available on line for advance purchase at FlaglerBroadcasting.com. Bracelets are $40 each day of event. “Taste Of The Fun Coast helps us make a positive difference helping turtles in need everyday,” said Heather Krumholtz Communications Coordinator.

Daytona State College job fair, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the L. Gale Lemerand Student Center, Daytona Beach Campus. Don’t forget to dress professionally and bring your resumé. Career Services offers everything to help you with your job search, including but not limited to resumé and cover letter assistance, and career exploration. For details, contact us at (386) 506-3073 or , 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the L. Gale Lemerand Student Center, Daytona Beach Campus. Don’t forget to dress professionally and bring your resumé. Career Services offers everything to help you with your job search, including but not limited to resumé and cover letter assistance, and career exploration. For details, contact us at (386) 506-3073 or [email protected]

Learn the Basics of Your Computer, 10 a.m.-noon at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about your computer? These classes teach you basic care of your computer, different programs you might have to use, and internet security. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.

Daytona State College Foundation's Wisdom in Senior Education program (WISE): This week, D-Day remembered: Dr. Nancy Duke, Daytona State College. 2019 marks the 75th anniversary of the invasion of Normandy in WWII. Code named Operation Overlord, D-Day began on June 6, 1944 when more than 160,000 allied troops landed along a 50-mile stretch of heavily fortified French coastline to fight Nazi Germany on the beaches of Normandy France. It launched the most successful invasion of German occupied Western Europe and it was the most successful seaborne invasion in history. At DSC's Advanced Technology College, 1770 Technology Blvd., Daytona Beach (located ½-mile north of LPGA Blvd. off Williamson Blvd.) – all presentations are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community.WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older; $15 for an individual or $25 per couple for the period September-December. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, call (386) 506-4506, or email [email protected]

Sounds New XXIV: First Glimpse:A showcase of recently composed music by Stetson student composers. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Monday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday: The Windsor, 50 Town Court, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.

Thursday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

Last Updated: Oct. 28

Segments 1 and 3 are complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The drainage installation is complete, and work on the new median curbs and flumes is continuing and approximately 70% complete. Work on the southbound roadway continues as the contractor has placed limerock base to 18th street and will continue moving north. The traffic separator is taking shape and is over 50% complete.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive):

Wall construction is complete, and walkover construction will begin once Hurricane Season is over.

Announcements/Press Releases:

None.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



FUTURE OF FLORIDA’ FORUM HELD: The Florida Chamber Foundation will continue its two-day Future of Florida Forum. Speakers are expected to include Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg; Rep. Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast; Rep. Vance Aloupis, R-Miami; Enterprise Florida President and CEO Jamal Sowell; Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Ken Lawson; Visit Florida President and CEO Dana Young; CareerSource Florida President and CEO Michelle Dennard; and former state House speakers Dean Cannon, Steve Crisafulli and Will Weatherford. (Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress, 1 Grand Cypress Blvd., Orlando.)

TRUSTEE ‘SUMMIT’ HELD: The state university system’s Board of Governors will hold a “trustee summit” for university trustees. Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to be among the speakers. (Tuesday, 8 a.m., with DeSantis scheduled at 5 p.m., University of Florida, J. Wayne Reitz Union, 655 Reitz Union Dr., Gainesville.)

DRUG ISSUES DISCUSSED: The state Drug Policy Advisory Council, which analyzes substance-abuse issues, will meet. (Tuesday, 8:30 a.m., Betty Easley Conference Center, 4075 Esplanade Way, Tallahassee.)

STATE LEADERS SPEAK AT AP EVENT: The Associated Press will host an annual pre-legislative session event for reporters and editors from across the state. Speakers are slated to include Gov. Ron DeSantis, Senate President Bill Galvano, House Speaker Jose Oliva, Senate Minority Leader Audrey Gibson, House Minority Leader Kionne McGhee, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, state chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Secretary of State Laurel Lee. (Tuesday, 9 a.m., 401 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)

FEA CONTINUES BUS TOUR: The Florida Education Association will continue a bus tour focused on calling for increased education funding. (Tuesday, 10 a.m., Suwannee Primary School, 1625 Walker Ave. S.W., Live Oak. Also, 12:30 p.m., Suwannee High School, 1314 Pine Ave. S.W., Live Oak. Also, 5:30 p.m., Lively Technical College, 500 North Appleyard Dr., Tallahassee. Also, 7 p.m., Augustus B. Turnbull III Florida State Conference Center, 555 West Pensacola St., Tallahassee.)

BEAR MANAGEMENT AT ISSUE: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will hold a webinar about bear-management techniques outlined in a new plan. (6 p.m., online at Meetingone.AdobeConnect.com/FWC. Limited seating will also be available at the following commission offices: Bryant Building, 620 South Meridian St., Tallahassee; Northeast Regional Office, 1239 S.W. 10th St., Ocala; and South Regional Office, 8535 Northlake Blvd., West Palm Beach.)

–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Coming Days:

The Live Calendar is Flagler County's and Palm Coast's most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more.

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Oct. 28, 2019:

Cultural Coda

Ana Vidovic plays ‘La Catedral’ by Agustín Barrios Mangoré

