Weekend Briefing: ‘Spring Awakening,” First Friday, Hidden Treasures, Great Gatsby Gala, Stetson Opera, Farm to Table

Weekend: Partly cloudy, highs in the lower 70s, lows in the 50s to lower 60s throughout.

Drought Index: 104

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes Laura Gilvarry to talk about diabetes awareness, Sue Reese to talk about Hepatitis A, the airport’s Roy Sieger to talk about Freedom Fest at the airport, and Carl Romaine to talk about his book on turning the clock back, along with Oliver North, who’s also plugging a book, starting a little after 9 a.m. with a commentary by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam on debt-ridden fiscal conservatives.

Friday and Sunday: Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.

First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.

First Friday at Flagler Beach’s Veterans Park, with vendors, games, food, music and other delights, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: Palm Coast’s Cit y Repertory Theatre stages “Spring Awakening,” the rock musical, directed by John Sbordone, music by Duncan Sheik, lyrics by Steven Sater. Great songs, compelling drama and unforgettable characters drive 2006’s Tony Award winning Best Musical. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m., City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Pkwy B-207 (City Marketplace), Palm Coast. Tickets are $15 to $30. Book here. See the preview: “Teen Spirit and Lust Defy Conventions in City Rep’s “Spring Awakening,” the Tony Award Musical.”

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: “Over the River and Through the Woods” at the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Nick, a single guy from New Jersey, is stuck seeing all his grandparents every Sunday. Then his dream job comes along, except it’s in Seattle. He’s thrilled, but the grandparents, not so much. They decide young love just might keep Nick a Jersey boy. Family comedy at its best. All performances at 7:30 p.m. except for Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.

Friday: Jacksonville Symphony: The magic and electricity of Beethoven’s chamber music comes to life as Jacksonville Symphony musicians perform some of his pathbreaking music for smaller ensembles. Lazzara Performance Hall is the perfect space to experience Beethoven on a more intimate scale. 8 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville.

Saturday: Hidden Treasures at Hidden Trails Community Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Hidden Trails Community Park, 6108 Mahogany Blvd., Bunnell. Flagler Countyresidents, and vendors will be gathering at the most beautiful HIdden Trails Park to sell their treasures. If you want space to sell, or to get info Contact: Pamela Andrews 386-295-0611, [email protected] Visit the event page on Facebook: “Hidden Treasures at Hidden Trails” To sign up, get updates, tips, and information.

Saturday: Creative Bazaar: Arts and Crafts Flea Market at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s venue at 1500 Central Avenue, open to shoppers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., open to anyone who wants to sell, for $25 for a 10×10 space if you’re a PCAF member, $35 for non-members. Ask about canopy and table rental. Call 225-4394. Creative Bazaar is held every first Saturday of the month.

Saturday, Sunday: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Ladies Guild Annual Bazaar and Chinese Auction, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Hall, 4600 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32164. Art and Crafts and homemade baked goods for sale. Drawing for Chinese Auction will be on Sunday and winners need not be present. It’s a fundraiser for S.E.A.S. School. Contact person: Sylvia Reyes (386) 986-1759.

Saturday: The 16th Annual Black and White Great Gatsby Gala is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Italian American Social Club, 45 North King Road, Palm Coast. Note: the gala was rescheduled from its September date because of Hurricane Dorian. The gala is hosted by the Friends of Flagler, as a fund-raiser for victims of domestic violence. The $50 donation includes a four-course dinner (including roasted prime rib), with a separate cash bar. Entertainment by Tim Rippey, suggested dress is black and white formal, semi-formal, 1920s or vintage attire. The cut-off date for ticket sales is Sept. 1. Please make checks payable to Friends of Flagler. Contact Roe or Donna for information, at 386/931-6209 or 386/517-2036.

Saturday: Blues Night: Beth McKee and Catahoula Blue perform at 6 p.m. at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s big tent, 1500 Central Avenue in Palm Coast’s Town Center. Tickets are $40 for members, $45 for non-members.

Saturday, Sunday: Stetson Opera Theatre and Chamber Orchestra: “Giulio Cesare in Egitto” by George Frideric Handel

Russell Franks, director, Anthony Hose, conductor. Style, beauty, and power come together for one of Handel’s most popular operas. A triumph in his day, Handel unfolds before us a story of love, sex and dramatic intrigue through a soaring, expressive score. Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m., Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand. $10 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson University students with an ID and ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets. Call 386/822-8950.

The Florida Agricultural Museum hosts its first Fall Farm Feast Farm to Table Dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Caldwell Barn on the Museum’s property. Featuring a menu that celebrates the Florida Farmer and their products, it is an elegant evening that brings together the community, the agricultural history and food. The Fall Farm Feast is being developed as an annual event in partnership with the local farming community, restaurants, brewers and vintners. It will be held at the Florida Agricultural Museum in the large Caldwell Dairy Barn. It will feature a menu designed with seasonal fruits, vegetables, meats and bakery items including the offering of local beer and wines that match each course. The goal of the Fall Farm Feast, is to educate the community of the many agricultural foods, wines and beer available on a local basis and to build a supportive public for not only the Florida Agricultural Museum, but also local Farmers and their many products. The menu will feature foods from World Plate of Palm Coast, The Floridian Restaurant in St Augustine, beer and appetizers by The Moonrise Brewing Company of Palm Coast and wines from Bluefield Estate Winery of Gainesville. Tickets are on sale now for $75 and include a full dinner with dessert, drinks and dancing. There is limited seating available and Tickets may be purchased online here. For further information, call 386-446-7630. Florida Agricultural Museum, 7900 N Old Kings Rd, Palm Coast.

Sunday: Spoonbills & Sprockets, the 8th annual bike event sponsored by Scenic A1A: We’re kicking off the event at 7 a.m. at Genungs Fish Camp, 291 Cubbedge Rd. St. Augustine, and the fun rolls on through the weekend capping off with an after party at the beautiful Marineland Dolphin Adventure. This year’s event is featuring two incredible opportunities to earn one or both of our signature medals. First, get a medal for riding the scenic byway route. This one’s easy! Sign up for 15, 36, 72 or 100 miles and earn your finisher medal. Second, get our two-of-a-kind custom medal for your pix! This is after all, Crazy 8’s, so take and submit eight photos of your adventure during the Spoonbills weekend – of you and/or your friends at our local restaurants, hotels, businesses and along the A1A Byway before, during or after the event, and you’ll be entered into the contest for the most super special medal of 2019.

Sunday: Brass, Organ, Winds and Percussion at the Jacksonville Symphony, Deanna Tham, JSYO Principal Conductor & Assistant ConductorGreg Zelek, Organist. It’s the third annual concert featuring the mighty brass, wind and percussion sections of the Symphony. Organist Greg Zelek returns to join forces with Jacksonville Symphony musicians and the Bryan Concert Organ for an afternoon of powerful music certain to once again shake the rafters of Jacoby Symphony Hall. 3 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville.

Sunday: Stetson Brass Ensembles: The Brass Ensemble plays “Canzon Quarti Toni” by Giovanni Gabrieli and “Våren” by Edvard Grieg. The Horn Ensemble plays “Fanfare de Chasse” by Gioachino Rossini while the Tuba/Euphonium Ensemble performs “Cinematic Fantasy” by Zach Collins. The Trumpet Ensemble can be heard playing a variety of selections. The Trombone Choir features alumna Christine Purdue Jones, ’07, DMA, playing two arrangements for trombone solo with trombone ensemble, which include “A Dollar and a Half a Day” by Percy Grainger and “Liebst du um Schonheit” by Gustav Mahler. Jones is currently a trombonist with the United States Air Force Ceremonial Band in Washington, D.C. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

