Wednesday Briefing: Hall of Terror, University Board of Governors, Naturalist John Serrao, Alice Munro

Today: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 72

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: lackadaisical.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

“But these are people who win, and they are good people; they want homes for their children, they help each other when there is trouble, they plan a community–saying that word as if they found a modern and well-proportioned magic in it, and no possibility anywhere of a mistake.”

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

UNF in Palm Coast’s Town Center: The university system’s Board of Governors meets at the University of Florida in Gainesville for two days, starting at 8:30 a.m. The meeting is notable for Palm Coast as board members will discuss and take action on the University of North Florida’s legislative request for a medical education hub in Palm Coast’s Town Center, part of a $23 million initiative the Board of Governors would have to approve if it is to be included in the board’s request to the Florida Legislature early next year. But the full board doesn’t take up the UNF matter until 4 p.m., and even then, only as part of the larger university system budget request to the legislature. See the details of the university’s request here and the agenda item as it was presented to a board workshop here. (Committees start at 8:30 a.m., with full board scheduled to start at 4 p.m., University of Florida, J. Wayne Reitz Union, 655 Reitz Union Dr., Gainesville.)

The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocr[email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.

18th annual Hall of Terror on Oct. 30-31 from 7-10 p.m. at Palm Coast Fire Station 21, 9 Corporate Drive. Take a journey back to the 1980s to the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. Experience parallel dimensions of the supernatural in this year’s theme inspired by the pop-culture television phenomenon, Stranger Things. Can you escape a Demogorgon monster? The Hall of Terror is the longest-running Halloween attraction in the area, and this year it’s filled with fragments of the ‘upside down’ to keep you on edge! Enjoy theme-park quality scares for free.

Florida naturalist John Serrao will introduce the major families of spiders in our region during a slide presentation. The program will dispel myths and misconceptions about these beneficial creatures and showcase the fabulous diversity of colors, shapes and sizes that they display. More than 70 species will be featured, ranging from tiny, silvery “dewdrop spiders” to gigantic fishing spiders that can overpower and eat tree frogs. Serrao has partnered with the Gillespie Museum to publish a guide, “75 Spiders of Central Florida,” which will be available to purchase and for him to sign during the Science Café.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by