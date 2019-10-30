Wednesday Briefing: Hall of Terror, University Board of Governors, Naturalist John Serrao, Alice Munro

Today: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Today's document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today's National Commemorations.
Today's tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 72
Merriam-Webster's Word of the Day: lackadaisical.
The Live Community Calendar
Today's jail bookings.
“But these are people who win, and they are good people; they want homes for their children, they help each other when there is trouble, they plan a community–saying that word as if they found a modern and well-proportioned magic in it, and no possibility anywhere of a mistake.”
–From Alice Munro’s “The Shining Houses,” a story in “Dance of the Happy Shades” (1968).
Previously:
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
UNF in Palm Coast’s Town Center: The university system’s Board of Governors meets at the University of Florida in Gainesville for two days, starting at 8:30 a.m. The meeting is notable for Palm Coast as board members will discuss and take action on the University of North Florida’s legislative request for a medical education hub in Palm Coast’s Town Center, part of a $23 million initiative the Board of Governors would have to approve if it is to be included in the board’s request to the Florida Legislature early next year. But the full board doesn’t take up the UNF matter until 4 p.m., and even then, only as part of the larger university system budget request to the legislature. See the details of the university’s request here and the agenda item as it was presented to a board workshop here. (Committees start at 8:30 a.m., with full board scheduled to start at 4 p.m., University of Florida, J. Wayne Reitz Union, 655 Reitz Union Dr., Gainesville.)
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocr[email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
18th annual Hall of Terror on Oct. 30-31 from 7-10 p.m. at Palm Coast Fire Station 21, 9 Corporate Drive. Take a journey back to the 1980s to the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. Experience parallel dimensions of the supernatural in this year’s theme inspired by the pop-culture television phenomenon, Stranger Things. Can you escape a Demogorgon monster? The Hall of Terror is the longest-running Halloween attraction in the area, and this year it’s filled with fragments of the ‘upside down’ to keep you on edge! Enjoy theme-park quality scares for free.
Florida naturalist John Serrao will introduce the major families of spiders in our region during a slide presentation. The program will dispel myths and misconceptions about these beneficial creatures and showcase the fabulous diversity of colors, shapes and sizes that they display. More than 70 species will be featured, ranging from tiny, silvery “dewdrop spiders” to gigantic fishing spiders that can overpower and eat tree frogs. Serrao has partnered with the Gillespie Museum to publish a guide, “75 Spiders of Central Florida,” which will be available to purchase and for him to sign during the Science Café.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by
going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Wednesday: The Windsor, 50 Town Court, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.
- Thursday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell
|
Sheriff's night shift incident reports, September 26
Sheriff's day shift incident reports, September 26
Flagler Beach's night shift incident reports, September 26
Flagler Beach's day shift incident reports, September 26
Bunnell police's night shift incident reports, September 26
Bunnell police's day shift incident reports, September 26
Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.
Last Updated: Oct. 28
Segments 1 and 3 are complete.
Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):
The drainage installation is complete, and work on the new median curbs and flumes is continuing and approximately 70% complete. Work on the southbound roadway continues as the contractor has placed limerock base to 18th street and will continue moving north. The traffic separator is taking shape and is over 50% complete.
Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive):
Wall construction is complete, and walkover construction will begin once Hurricane Season is over.
Announcements/Press Releases:
None.
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
FEA CONTINUES BUS TOUR: The Florida Education Association will continue a bus tour focused on calling for increased education funding. (Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., Bell Elementary School, 2771 East Bell Ave., Bell. Also, noon, Southside Elementary, 823 Stansbury St., Starke. Also, 6 p.m., Alachua County Education Association, 618 N.W. 13th Ave., Gainesville.)
RESTORATION OF VOTING RIGHTS DISCUSSED: The state’s Restoration of Voting Rights Work Group will meet. The group was created as part of efforts to carry out a November constitutional amendment that restored voting rights to felons who have completed terms of their sentences. (Wednesday, 2 p.m., 212 Knott Building, the Capitol. Call-in number: 1-888-585-9008. Code: 659459077.)
MACMANUS DISCUSSES 2020 ELECTIONS: Susan MacManus, a longtime political-science professor at the University of South Florida, will speak about political trends and the 2020 elections during a dinner meeting of the Tiger Bay Club of Southwest Florida. (Wednesday, 5:45 p.m., The Marina at Edison Ford, 2360 West First St., Fort Myers.)
–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
Coming Days:
The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.
The Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center hosts a six-week free class on diabetes management every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon, through Nov. 7 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. You will learn practical ways to cope with stress, depression, anger, and frustration, ways to prevent or delay diabetes complications, strategies for sick days, nutrition and exercise tools, and how to talk about your health. The workshop provides the support you need to maintain or improve your quality of life. Participants receive a free book: “Living A Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions.” Registration: Northeast Florida AHEC, Phone: (904) 482-0189.
Online: nefahec.eventbrite.com.
The Free Quit Smoking Now program meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at AdventHealth Palm Coast (in conference room C: enter main entrance, conference room to the right). The free class meets once a week through Nov. 21 in one-hour sessions. This class provides you with the skills to develop a quit plan and learn to overcome barriers, learn to manage triggers, cravings, withdrawals, and stress, understand the benefits of quitting, and relapse prevention. Each participant is given a workbook, quit bag, educational materials, and quit tools. Also, up to a free 4-week supply of Nicotine Replacement Therapy, (patch, lozenge, or gum). Call Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center (AHEC) at (904) 482-0189 for more information or to register.
Hall of Terror, 7-10 p.m. at Fire Station 21, 9 Corporate Drive, Palm Coast. This event is free with no registration required. Hall of Terror takes those who dare through a haunted house and show at Palm Coast Fire Station 21. Volunteer characters, many of whom are firefighters and other City employees, provide the scares.
Stetson Faculty Recital: Preconcert Music by Students from Sean Kennard’s Piano Studio :Dione Chandler, oboe, Hannah Sun, piano, Join Dione Chandler, in collaboration with Hannah Sun, piano and Tammara Phillips, flute for Women Speak, a recital featuring women composers and performers. Enjoy works by Clara Schumann, Grazyna Bacewicz, Madeleine Dring, Germaine Taillefere, Thea Musgrave and Margaret Griebling-Haigh. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.
“Over the River and Through the Woods” at the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Nick, a single guy from New Jersey, is stuck seeing all his grandparents every Sunday. Then his dream job comes along, except it’s in Seattle. He’s thrilled, but the grandparents, not so much. They decide young love just might keep Nick a Jersey boy. Family comedy at its best. All performances at 7:30 p.m. except for Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.
Note: Most performers and shows do not allow any recording of their performances; therefore cameras and visual and audio recorders are prohibited in the Daytona Playhouse during the show. You are welcome to meet the actors after the performance (back stage) and pictures are permitted during the meet and greet.
About the Daytona Playhouse: since 1946, we have entertained appreciative audiences with wonderful performances in the very best community theatre tradition. The Playhouse, a nonprofit organization, is also a source of numerous and varied volunteer opportunities in theatre production and management. Read more about our history here.
Palm Coast’s City Repertory Theatre stages “Spring Awakening,” the rock musical, directed by John Sbordone, music by Duncan Sheik, lyrics by Steven Sater. Great songs, compelling drama and unforgettable characters drive 2006’s Tony Award winning Best Musical. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m., City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Pkwy B-207 (City Marketplace), Palm Coast. Tickets are $15 to $30. Book here.
The magic and electricity of Beethoven’s chamber music comes to life as Jacksonville Symphony musicians perform some of his pathbreaking music for smaller ensembles. Lazzara Performance Hall is the perfect space to experience Beethoven on a more intimate scale. 8 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville.
Hidden Treasures at Hidden Trails Community Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Hidden Trails Community Park, 6108 Mahogany Blvd., Bunnell. Flagler Countyresidents, and vendors will be gathering at the most beautiful HIdden Trails Park to sell their treasures. If you want space to sell, or to get info Contact: Pamela Andrews 386-295-0611, [email protected] Visit the event page on Facebook: “Hidden Treasures at Hidden Trails” To sign up, get updates, tips, and information.
Food and Beverages will be available to purchase, to keep us happy and hydrated. We are working on other activities for the day. Please share, and let others know to make this a success! https://www.facebook.com/events/1367456840080697/
Creative Bazaar: Arts and Crafts Flea Market at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s venue at 1500 Central Avenue, open to shoppers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., open to anyone who wants to sell, for $25 for a 10×10 space if you’re a PCAF member, $35 for non-members. Ask about canopy and table rental. Call 225-4394. Creative Bazaar is held every first Saturday of the month.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Ladies Guild Annual Bazaar and Chinese Auction, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Hall, 4600 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32164. Art and Crafts and homemade baked goods for sale. Drawing for Chinese Auction will be on Sunday and winners need not be present. It’s a fundraiser for S.E.A.S. School. Contact person: Sylvia Reyes (386) 986-1759.
The 16th Annual Black and White Great Gatsby Gala is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Italian American Social Club, 45 North King Road, Palm Coast. Note: the gala was rescheduled from its September date because of Hurricane Dorian. The gala is hosted by the Friends of Flagler, as a fund-raiser for victims of domestic violence. The $50 donation includes a four-course dinner (including roasted prime rib), with a separate cash bar. Entertainment by Tim Rippey, suggested dress is black and white formal, semi-formal, 1920s or vintage attire. The cut-off date for ticket sales is Sept. 1. Please make checks payable to Friends of Flagler. Contact Roe or Donna for information, at 386/931-6209 or 386/517-2036.
Stetson Opera Theatre and Chamber Orchestra: “Giulio Cesare in Egitto” by George Frideric Handel
Russell Franks, director, Anthony Hose, conductor. Style, beauty, and power come together for one of Handel’s most popular operas. A triumph in his day, Handel unfolds before us a story of love, sex and dramatic intrigue through a soaring, expressive score. 7:30 p.m., Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand. $10 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson University students with an ID and ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets. Call 386/822-8950.
Spoonbills & Sprockets, the 8th annual bike event sponsored by Scenic A1A: We’re kicking off the event at 7 a.m. at Genungs Fish Camp, 291 Cubbedge Rd. St. Augustine, and the fun rolls on through the weekend capping off with an after party at the beautiful Marineland Dolphin Adventure. This year’s event is featuring two incredible opportunities to earn one or both of our signature medals. First, get a medal for riding the scenic byway route. This one’s easy! Sign up for 15, 36, 72 or 100 miles and earn your finisher medal. Second, get our two-of-a-kind custom medal for your pix! This is after all, Crazy 8’s, so take and submit eight photos of your adventure during the Spoonbills weekend – of you and/or your friends at our local restaurants, hotels, businesses and along the A1A Byway before, during or after the event, and you’ll be entered into the contest for the most super special medal of 2019.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Ladies Guild Annual Bazaar and Chinese Auction, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Hall, 4600 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32164. Art and Crafts and homemade baked goods for sale. Drawing for Chinese Auction will be on Sunday and winners need not be present. It’s a fundraiser for S.E.A.S. School. Contact person: Sylvia Reyes (386) 986-1759.
Brass, Organ, Winds and Percussion at the Jacksonville Symphony, Deanna Tham, JSYO Principal Conductor & Assistant ConductorGreg Zelek, Organist. It’s the third annual concert featuring the mighty brass, wind and percussion sections of the Symphony. Organist Greg Zelek returns to join forces with Jacksonville Symphony musicians and the Bryan Concert Organ for an afternoon of powerful music certain to once again shake the rafters of Jacoby Symphony Hall. 3 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville.
Stetson Opera Theatre and Chamber Orchestra: “Giulio Cesare in Egitto” by George Frideric Handel
Russell Franks, director, Anthony Hose, conductor. Style, beauty, and power come together for one of Handel’s most popular operas. A triumph in his day, Handel unfolds before us a story of love, sex and dramatic intrigue through a soaring, expressive score. 3 p.m., Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand. Call 386/822-8950. $10 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson University students with an ID and ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.
The Florida Agricultural Museum hosts its first Fall Farm Feast Farm to Table Dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Caldwell Barn on the Museum’s property. Featuring a menu that celebrates the Florida Farmer and their products, it is an elegant evening that brings together the community, the agricultural history and food. The Fall Farm Feast is being developed as an annual event in partnership with the local farming community, restaurants, brewers and vintners. It will be held at the Florida Agricultural Museum in the large Caldwell Dairy Barn. It will feature a menu designed with seasonal fruits, vegetables, meats and bakery items including the offering of local beer and wines that match each course. The goal of the Fall Farm Feast, is to educate the community of the many agricultural foods, wines and beer available on a local basis and to build a supportive public for not only the Florida Agricultural Museum, but also local Farmers and their many products. The menu will feature foods from World Plate of Palm Coast, The Floridian Restaurant in St Augustine, beer and appetizers by The Moonrise Brewing Company of Palm Coast and wines from Bluefield Estate Winery of Gainesville. Tickets are on sale now for $75 and include a full dinner with dessert, drinks and dancing. There is limited seating available and Tickets may be purchased online here. For further information, call 386-446-7630. Florida Agricultural Museum, 7900 N Old Kings Rd, Palm Coast.
Stetson Brass Ensembles: The Brass Ensemble plays “Canzon Quarti Toni” by Giovanni Gabrieli and “Våren” by Edvard Grieg. The Horn Ensemble plays “Fanfare de Chasse” by Gioachino Rossini while the Tuba/Euphonium Ensemble performs “Cinematic Fantasy” by Zach Collins. The Trumpet Ensemble can be heard playing a variety of selections. The Trombone Choir features alumna Christine Purdue Jones, ’07, DMA, playing two arrangements for trombone solo with trombone ensemble, which include “A Dollar and a Half a Day” by Percy Grainger and “Liebst du um Schonheit” by Gustav Mahler. Jones is currently a trombonist with the United States Air Force Ceremonial Band in Washington, D.C. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.
Contact the commissioners by email:
- Charlie Ericksen (District 1)
- Greg Hansen (District 2)
- Dave Sullivan (District 3)
- Joe Mullins (District 4)
- Donald O’Brien (District 5)
- County Administrator Jerry Cameron
- County Attorney Al Hadeed
Flagler Cares Coalition Meeting, 3 p.m., AdventHealth Palm Coast, Classroom C&D. The coalition will discuss Health Disparities and Social Determinants of Health, with Joseph Pepe, Administrator, Florida Department of Health in Hendry and Glades Counties, and will also discuss the Flagler County Community Health Needs Assessment and 2020-22 Health Priorities. This is the coalition’s last quarterly meeting of the year.
The Bunnell Elementary School Advisory Council and PTO meet at 5 p.m. in the school’s media center. School Advisory Councils are composed of principals, teachers, educational support personnel, parents, students, local business representatives, and community members. It is a group intended to represent the broad school community and those persons closest to the students who will share responsibility for guiding the school toward continuous improvement. Bunnell’s SAC is chaired by Michelle Brito and vice-chaired by Carmen Stanford. See the website here.
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking.
For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
Grievance Flagler County School Board meeting with former Flagler Palm Coast High School teacher Robert Sprouse: A meeting originally scheduled for October 15 was postponed to today in the case regarding former Flagler Palm Coast High Schoool i3 teacher Robert Sprouse’s grievance over his contract not being renewed at the end of the last school year. Sprouse contends the administration retaliated against him because he raised issues about the way the school was addressing issues involving a make student who was harassing girls and acting inappropriately toward them at school. Sprouse also documented the issues in writing. The October grievance meeting had also not been properly noticed by the school board. See: “A “Highly Effective” Teacher Loses His Job at FPC. He Says It Was Retaliation for Whistle-Blowing. District Disagrees.”
Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education program (WISE): This week, Florida, the fire in the sky: James “Zach” Zacharias, Museum of Arts and Sciences. Hear the history that few know anything about, Florida’s historic urban fires. Jacksonville, St. Augustine, Ocala, DeLand and other major cities endured epic fires that destroyed swaths of their original downtown areas. These fires left death and destruction in their wake before modern firefighting could save their towns. Learn about the aftermath of these fires and their long-term effects. At DSC’s Advanced Technology College, 1770 Technology Blvd., Daytona Beach (located ½-mile north of LPGA Blvd. off Williamson Blvd.) – all presentations are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community.WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older; $15 for an individual or $25 per couple for the period September-December. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, call (386) 506-4506, or email [email protected]
The Flagler County School Board meets for an agenda workshop at 3 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only. The agenda workshop focuses on items the board will take action on at its next regular meeting.
The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.
See previous board meeting videos here.
The School Board members and their email addresses:
Primary Election County Commission Candidate Panel hosted by the Hammock Community Association, featuring candidates Andy Dance, Tom LeGault, David Sullivan, Donald O’Brien and Bob Jones, 7 p.m., Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. The candidates will participate in a panel discussion where association members will ask questions about issues that will affect The Hammock.
A monthly gathering for the LGBT youth group, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Find Your Peace by Pieces, 300 Palm Coast Pkwy S.W. Unit 9 and 11. Middle and highschoolers welcome in a place created for community and togetherness. This group is organized by Shoshanah Mercado, a licensed school psychologist at Buddy Taylor Middle School who volunteers her time at Peace by Pieces: Making friends, joining together, getting to know one another, talking about topics, or talking about life. Find Your Peace by Pieces creates a support system in Flagler County. Any donations go to help support the space and keep it available for all the donation based offerings and other affordable pieces of wellness we offer ♡ !
Stetson Guitar Ensemble: Stephen Robinson, director. The Stetson University Guitar Ensemble presents a program of various combinations of guitars performing works by Karl Jenkins, Bryan Johanson, Luc Lévesque, Antonín Dvorák and Modest Mussorgsky. Mark Houghton’s most recent composition, “Guitarchestra No 10, Festive” for 11 guitars also will be featured during the performance. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.
Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.
Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Oct. 28, 2019:
Cultural Coda
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach – Symphony in C major, Wq 182, third movement3
And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.
