Wednesday Briefing: Flagler Beach land Regulations, Pilsners for Polio, Stetson Guitar Ensemble

Today: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Tonight: Wednesday NightMostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 132

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: posthaste.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. at City Hall’s Intracoastal Meeting Room, 160 Lake Avenue. The meeting is open to the public.

The 2nd citizen’s input session focusing on the City of Flagler Beach’s Land Development Regulations. The session will be focused on the progress of the project. This is a great opportunity for you to follow the progress of the update and share any ideas you may have. The meeting will be facilitated by the City of Flagler Beach and Kimley-Horn and Associates. The meeting will be held at Flagler Beach City Hall (105 S. 2nd St. Flagler Beach) at 5:00 p.m. For more information please contact: Mark W. Shelton, AICP, Kimley-Horn, (904) 828-3933 [email protected]

The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.

The Rotary Club of Palm Coast will host Pilsners for Polio and Karaoke for a Cause in support of Rotary International’s 27-year mission to eradicate the crippling childhood disease at the Ocean City Beach Grill and Cantina, 301 Moody Blvd in Flagler Beach, starting at 5 p.m. Guests can enjoy a full bar and great food, along with Karaoke for a Cause, a friendly competition featuring the Rotary Karaoke Challenge, presented by Thomas Media Solutions. The event features the Karaoke competition, prize drawings, 50/50 raffle and Karaoke Challenge. All proceeds from the event will be dedicated to PolioPlus. A donation of $5 is requested to participate in Karaoke and a trophy will be awarded at the conclusion of the event.

Stetson Guitar Ensemble: Stephen Robinson, director. The Stetson University Guitar Ensemble presents a program of various combinations of guitars performing works by Karl Jenkins, Bryan Johanson, Luc Lévesque, Antonín Dvorák and Modest Mussorgsky. Mark Houghton’s most recent composition, “Guitarchestra No 10, Festive” for 11 guitars also will be featured during the performance. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by