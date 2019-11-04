Monday Briefing: Diabetes’ Blue Flag, Amy Lukasik Elevated, Bunnell’s Homeless Shelter, Navy Bombing

Today: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

Drought Index: 117

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: dilapidated.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

In Court: Maria Howell, the 22-year-old woman convicted of child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a child last year, is in court before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at 1:30 p.m. on an order to show cause following an alleged technical violation of probation. See:

Diabetes Awareness: The Flagler County Commission again supports AdventHealth Palm Coast in its efforts to raise diabetes awareness by raising the “DiaBEATes Alliance” blue flag at 8:15 a.m. AdventHealth Palm Coast Foundation Board Member Laura Gilvary will discuss the importance of the DiaBEATes Alliance. Caryn Prather will discuss the assistance she can provide residents through Flagler County Community Paramedicine. Flagler Free Clinic Executive Director Terri Belletto will provide a clinic update. Health Department Director of Nursing Bonnie Welter will discuss the diabetes education, training, treatment, and prevention program that began earlier this year. Diabetes affects 14 percent of Flagler County adults, and it was identified as a local health priority during the last community health assessment. During the regular commission meeting, which begins at 9 a.m., a proclamation will be read recognizing November 14 as “World Diabetes Day.”

The Flagl er County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Commissioners are expected to ratify the appointment of Amy Lukasik as permanent tourism development director, reappoint Glenn Torre to the Contractor Review Board and Joseph Dziak and David Ragsdale or Jordon Butler to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, and hear the Hammock Community Association’s appeal of a zoning decision approving the Hammock Harbor development in the Hammock. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.

The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell to talk about the Erosion Control Line, the high-tide line that demarcates public from private land along Flagler’s shoreline. The discussion is in the context of the county’s and state and federal projects rebuilding dunes along the shore. The projects are shifting the erosion control line, thus encroaching on private land, though it’s generally not a significant issue in Flagler as the shoreline has customarily been open to public access.

Flagler Cares Coalition Meeting, 3 p.m., AdventHealth Palm Coast, Classroom C&D. The coalition will discuss Health Disparities and Social Determinants of Health, with Joseph Pepe, Administrator, Florida Department of Health in Hendry and Glades Counties, and will also discuss the Flagler County Community Health Needs Assessment and 2020-22 Health Priorities. This is the coalition’s last quarterly meeting of the year.

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. in the Doug Cisney Room at the main library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. See minutes and agendas here.

The Bunnell Elementary School Advisory Council and PTO meet at 5 p.m. in the school’s media center. School Advisory Councils are composed of principals, teachers, educational support personnel, parents, students, local business representatives, and community members. It is a group intended to represent the broad school community and those persons closest to the students who will share responsibility for guiding the school toward continuous improvement. Bunnell’s SAC is chaired by Michelle Brito and vice-chaired by Carmen Stanford. See the website here.

The Bunnell City Commission holds a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 201 West Moody Boulevard, to comply with a request from the U.S. Department of Justice to allow the Sheltering Tree to operate its cold-weather shelter at First United Methodist Church on Pine Street this winter, as the Justice Department investigates Bunnell’s controversial and possibly illegal decision last summer to shut down the shelter. “The Department of Justice has informed the City that it will be investigating the complaint under the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (“RLUIPA”),” a city memo reads, “but has also made clear that such investigation is preliminary in nature, and that they have made no determination as to whether there has been a violation of RLUIPA by the City.” See: “Justice Department Is Investigating Bunnell Government Over Closure of the Cold-Weather Homeless Shelter.”

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Monday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Live

Tuesday: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Live/Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking. For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.

The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.

