Monday Briefing: Diabetes’ Blue Flag, Amy Lukasik Elevated, Bunnell’s Homeless Shelter, Navy Bombing

Today: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s National Commemorations.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 117
Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: dilapidated.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
“It’s Andrew’s (half-serious) opinion that, in the twenty-first century, damnation is a matter not of Hell but of inadequate medical insurance. “We are spiders dangled by fate over the fires of Hell, and the slightest slip will plunge us into an eternity of misery—kept alive by machines, for which we may have to pay ‘out of pocket.’ ” Andrew’s listeners laugh, uneasily. He may be joking—or half joking—but this is the nightmare that everyone in America dreads.”
–From Joyce Carol Oates’s story, “Sinners In the Hand of an Angry God” in the Oct. 14, 2019 New Yorker.
Previously:
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
In Court: Maria Howell, the 22-year-old woman convicted of child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a child last year, is in court before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at 1:30 p.m. on an order to show cause following an alleged technical violation of probation. See:
- In Last-Minute Reversal, Judge Agrees To More Lenient Plea in Maria Howell Case
- Why Is Judge Craig Looking to Crucify Maria Howell?
Diabetes Awareness: The Flagler County Commission again supports AdventHealth Palm Coast in its efforts to raise diabetes awareness by raising the “DiaBEATes Alliance” blue flag at 8:15 a.m. AdventHealth Palm Coast Foundation Board Member Laura Gilvary will discuss the importance of the DiaBEATes Alliance. Caryn Prather will discuss the assistance she can provide residents through Flagler County Community Paramedicine. Flagler Free Clinic Executive Director Terri Belletto will provide a clinic update. Health Department Director of Nursing Bonnie Welter will discuss the diabetes education, training, treatment, and prevention program that began earlier this year. Diabetes affects 14 percent of Flagler County adults, and it was identified as a local health priority during the last community health assessment. During the regular commission meeting, which begins at 9 a.m., a proclamation will be read recognizing November 14 as “World Diabetes Day.”
The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Commissioners are expected to ratify the appointment of Amy Lukasik as permanent tourism development director, reappoint Glenn Torre to the Contractor Review Board and Joseph Dziak and David Ragsdale or Jordon Butler to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, and hear the Hammock Community Association’s appeal of a zoning decision approving the Hammock Harbor development in the Hammock. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.
The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell to talk about the Erosion Control Line, the high-tide line that demarcates public from private land along Flagler’s shoreline. The discussion is in the context of the county’s and state and federal projects rebuilding dunes along the shore. The projects are shifting the erosion control line, thus encroaching on private land, though it’s generally not a significant issue in Flagler as the shoreline has customarily been open to public access.
Flagler Cares Coalition Meeting, 3 p.m., AdventHealth Palm Coast, Classroom C&D. The coalition will discuss Health Disparities and Social Determinants of Health, with Joseph Pepe, Administrator, Florida Department of Health in Hendry and Glades Counties, and will also discuss the Flagler County Community Health Needs Assessment and 2020-22 Health Priorities. This is the coalition’s last quarterly meeting of the year.
The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. in the Doug Cisney Room at the main library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. See minutes and agendas here.
The Bunnell Elementary School Advisory Council and PTO meet at 5 p.m. in the school’s media center. School Advisory Councils are composed of principals, teachers, educational support personnel, parents, students, local business representatives, and community members. It is a group intended to represent the broad school community and those persons closest to the students who will share responsibility for guiding the school toward continuous improvement. Bunnell’s SAC is chaired by Michelle Brito and vice-chaired by Carmen Stanford. See the website here.
The Bunnell City Commission holds a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 201 West Moody Boulevard, to comply with a request from the U.S. Department of Justice to allow the Sheltering Tree to operate its cold-weather shelter at First United Methodist Church on Pine Street this winter, as the Justice Department investigates Bunnell’s controversial and possibly illegal decision last summer to shut down the shelter. “The Department of Justice has informed the City that it will be investigating the complaint under the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (“RLUIPA”),” a city memo reads, “but has also made clear that such investigation is preliminary in nature, and that they have made no determination as to whether there has been a violation of RLUIPA by the City.” See: “Justice Department Is Investigating Bunnell Government Over Closure of the Cold-Weather Homeless Shelter.”
Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:
Monday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Live
Tuesday: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Live/Inert
During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking. For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by
going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Monday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday: Winn-Dixie, 1260 West palm Coast Parkway, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: Santa Maria del Mar Church, 915 North Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell
Sheriff's night shift incident reports, September 26
Sheriff's day shift incident reports, September 26
Flagler Beach's night shift incident reports, September 26
Flagler Beach's day shift incident reports, September 26
Bunnell police's night shift incident reports, September 26
Bunnell police's day shift incident reports, September 26
Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.
Last Updated: Oct. 28
Segments 1 and 3 are complete.
Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):
The drainage installation is complete, and work on the new median curbs and flumes is continuing and approximately 70% complete. Work on the southbound roadway continues as the contractor has placed limerock base to 18th street and will continue moving north. The traffic separator is taking shape and is over 50% complete.
Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive):
Wall construction is complete, and walkover construction will begin once Hurricane Season is over.
Announcements/Press Releases:
None.
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
SUNSCREEN BANS TARGETED: The Senate Innovation, Industry and Technology Committee will take up a proposal (SB 172), filed by Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, that would prevent local governments from banning over-the-counter sales of sunscreen. The bill stems, at least in part, from a decision by Key West to ban certain types of sunscreen because of concerns that chemicals in the substances were damaging coral reefs. (Monday, 1:30 p.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
LAWAKERS COULD EASE FIREWORKS BAN: The Senate Community Affairs Committee will consider a bill (SB 140), filed by Sen. Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine, that would make the use of fireworks legal on Independence Day, Memorial Day and New Year’s Eve. Under current law, most fireworks are generally illegal for Floridians to buy. But people can buy and use fireworks if they sign a waiver saying they will use the devices for certain agricultural purposes. (Monday, 4 p.m., 301 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
‘FRACKING’ BAN PROPOSED: The Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee will take up a measure (SB 200), sponsored by Chairman Bill Montford, D-Tallahassee, that would ban the controversial oil- and gas-drilling process known as “fracking” and a similar drilling technique opposed by environmentalists. The bill would ban hydraulic fracturing — commonly known as fracking — and matrix acidization, which uses many of the same chemicals but dissolves rocks with acid instead of fracturing them with pressurized liquid. (Monday, 4 p.m., 37 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
FEA CONTINUES BUS TOUR: The Florida Education Association will continue a bus tour focused on calling for increased education funding. (Monday, 9 a.m., Village Oaks Elementary, 1601 Florida 29, Immokalee. Also, noon, Lake Trafford Elementary, 3500 Lake Trafford Road, Immokalee. Also, 6 p.m., Lorenzo Walker Technical College, 3702 Estey Ave., Naples.)
CONSERVATION AMENDMENT MARKED: Environmental groups will hold a news conference to mark the fifth anniversary of the passage of a constitutional amendment that required funding for land and water conservation projects. The amendment, approved by voters in 2014, sets aside a portion of real-estate taxes for conservation efforts. (Monday, noon, plaza level rotunda, the Capitol.)
–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
Coming Days:
The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
Diabetes Awareness: The Flagler County Commission again supports AdventHealth Palm Coast in its efforts to raise diabetes awareness by raising the “DiaBEATes Alliance” blue flag at 8:15 a.m. AdventHealth Palm Coast Foundation Board Member Laura Gilvary will discuss the importance of the DiaBEATes Alliance. Caryn Prather will discuss the assistance she can provide residents through Flagler County Community Paramedicine. Flagler Free Clinic Executive Director Terri Belletto will provide a clinic update. Health Department Director of Nursing Bonnie Welter will discuss the diabetes education, training, treatment, and prevention program that began earlier this year. Diabetes affects 14 percent of Flagler County adults, and it was identified as a local health priority during the last community health assessment. During the regular commission meeting, which begins at 9 a.m., a proclamation will be read recognizing November 14 as “World Diabetes Day.”
Contact the commissioners by email:
- Charlie Ericksen (District 1)
- Greg Hansen (District 2)
- Dave Sullivan (District 3)
- Joe Mullins (District 4)
- Donald O’Brien (District 5)
- County Administrator Jerry Cameron
- County Attorney Al Hadeed
The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell to talk about the Erosion Control Line, the high-tide line that demarcates public from private land along Flagler’s shoreline. The discussion is in the context of the county’s and state and federal projects rebuilding dunes along the shore. The projects are shifting the erosion control line, thus encroaching on private land, though it’s generally not a significant issue in Flagler as the shoreline has customarily been open to public access.
The Bunnell Elementary School Advisory Council and PTO meet at 5 p.m. in the school’s media center. School Advisory Councils are composed of principals, teachers, educational support personnel, parents, students, local business representatives, and community members. It is a group intended to represent the broad school community and those persons closest to the students who will share responsibility for guiding the school toward continuous improvement. Bunnell’s SAC is chaired by Michelle Brito and vice-chaired by Carmen Stanford. See the website here.
Daytona State College will salute service members past and present with ceremonies on its campuses in observation of Veterans Day. The Daytona Beach Campus commemoration features a color guard, speeches and various military organizations. DSC’s Flagler/Palm Coast Campus commemoration, at 3000 Palm Coast Parkway, S.E., is at 11 a.m., featuring the Flagler County Sheriff’s Department Color Guard and National Anthem sung by student-veteran Mark Poole. Speakers include Lauren Driscoll, Paws of War; Terry Throop, DSC student veteran; Dr. Nancy Duke, associate professor; Dr. John McNeeley, professor; and Campus Safety Coordinator Charles Fordham. Introductions provided by James Marindino, Campus Director.
Grievance Flagler County School Board meeting with former Flagler Palm Coast High School teacher Robert Sprouse: A meeting originally scheduled for October 15 was postponed to today in the case regarding former Flagler Palm Coast High Schoool i3 teacher Robert Sprouse’s grievance over his contract not being renewed at the end of the last school year. Sprouse contends the administration retaliated against him because he raised issues about the way the school was addressing issues involving a make student who was harassing girls and acting inappropriately toward them at school. Sprouse also documented the issues in writing. The October grievance meeting had also not been properly noticed by the school board. See: “A “Highly Effective” Teacher Loses His Job at FPC. He Says It Was Retaliation for Whistle-Blowing. District Disagrees.”
Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education program (WISE): This week, Florida, the fire in the sky: James “Zach” Zacharias, Museum of Arts and Sciences. Hear the history that few know anything about, Florida’s historic urban fires. Jacksonville, St. Augustine, Ocala, DeLand and other major cities endured epic fires that destroyed swaths of their original downtown areas. These fires left death and destruction in their wake before modern firefighting could save their towns. Learn about the aftermath of these fires and their long-term effects. At DSC’s Advanced Technology College, 1770 Technology Blvd., Daytona Beach (located ½-mile north of LPGA Blvd. off Williamson Blvd.) – all presentations are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community.WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older; $15 for an individual or $25 per couple for the period September-December. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, call (386) 506-4506, or email [email protected]
The Flagler County School Board meets for an agenda workshop at 3 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only. The agenda workshop focuses on items the board will take action on at its next regular meeting. The boatrd will discuss the Flagler Auditorium’s financial audit, its five-year work plan, and the 2020-21 academic calendar
The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.
See previous board meeting videos here.
The School Board members and their email addresses:
Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review (PAR) Board meets at City Hall at 5:30 p.m., 105 S 2nd St Flagler Beach.
The Planning and Architectural Review Board consists of seven residents:
Paul Chestnut, Term Length: May 10, 2017 – May 9, 2020
Don Deal, Term Length: Feb. 26, 2019 – Feb. 25, 2022
Catherine Feind, Term Length: May 10, 2017 – May 9, 2020
Butch Naylor, Term Length: Feb. 26, 2019- Feb. 25, 2022
Joseph Pozzuoli, Term Length: May 10, 2017 – May 9, 2020
Roseanne Stocker, Term Length: Feb. 26, 2019 – Feb. 25, 2022
Joann Soman, Term Length: May 26, 2018- May 25, 2021
The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council will proclaim November Buy Local Month and is expected to approve, on first reading, an ordinance that would ban heavy trucks from using Florida Park Drive as a thru-way. The council is also expected to approve a resolution of support for higher education in palm Coast, what amounts to the council’s first open discussion of the University of Florida’s hope of opening a satellite operation in Town Center. The full agenda and background materials are here.
Flagler Schools Superintendent James Tager will offer his final “State of Education” address at 6 p.m. at the Board Chambers of the Government Services Building in Bunnell. Tager will recap his initiatives which helped lead Flagler Schools to an A-Rating by the Florida Department of Education, as well as increased graduation rates for Flagler Schools students. Prior to the start of the 2019-2020 school year began, Tager announced he will be retiring at the end of this school year, on June 30th which coincides with the end of his contract. The public is invited to attend, and Flagler Schools will Livestream the address on the district’s website, www.flaglerschools.com.
Primary Election County Commission Candidate Panel hosted by the Hammock Community Association, featuring candidates Andy Dance, Tom LeGault, David Sullivan, Donald O’Brien and Bob Jones, 7 p.m., Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. The candidates will participate in a panel discussion where association members will ask questions about issues that will affect The Hammock.
A monthly gathering for the LGBT youth group, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Find Your Peace by Pieces, 300 Palm Coast Pkwy S.W. Unit 9 and 11. Middle and highschoolers welcome in a place created for community and togetherness. This group is organized by Shoshanah Mercado, a licensed school psychologist at Buddy Taylor Middle School who volunteers her time at Peace by Pieces: Making friends, joining together, getting to know one another, talking about topics, or talking about life. Find Your Peace by Pieces creates a support system in Flagler County. Any donations go to help support the space and keep it available for all the donation based offerings and other affordable pieces of wellness we offer ♡ !
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
The 2nd citizen’s input session focusing on the City of Flagler Beach’s Land Development Regulations. The session will be focused on the progress of the project. This is a great opportunity for you to follow the progress of the update and share any ideas you may have. The meeting will be facilitated by the City of Flagler Beach and Kimley-Horn and Associates. The meeting will be held at Flagler Beach City Hall (105 S. 2nd St. Flagler Beach) at 5:00 p.m. For more information please contact: Mark W. Shelton, AICP, Kimley-Horn, (904) 828-3933 [email protected].com
The Rotary Club of Palm Coast will host Pilsners for Polio and Karaoke for a Cause in support of Rotary International’s 27-year mission to eradicate the crippling childhood disease at the Ocean City Beach Grill and Cantina, 301 Moody Blvd in Flagler Beach, starting at 5 p.m. Guests can enjoy a full bar and great food, along with Karaoke for a Cause, a friendly competition featuring the Rotary Karaoke Challenge, presented by Thomas Media Solutions. The event features the Karaoke competition, prize drawings, 50/50 raffle and Karaoke Challenge. All proceeds from the event will be dedicated to PolioPlus. A donation of $5 is requested to participate in Karaoke and a trophy will be awarded at the conclusion of the event.
Stetson Guitar Ensemble: Stephen Robinson, director. The Stetson University Guitar Ensemble presents a program of various combinations of guitars performing works by Karl Jenkins, Bryan Johanson, Luc Lévesque, Antonín Dvorák and Modest Mussorgsky. Mark Houghton’s most recent composition, “Guitarchestra No 10, Festive” for 11 guitars also will be featured during the performance. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.
The Flagler County Chamber of Commerce hosts the 2019 Chamber Veterans Appreciation Breakfast, sponsored this year by Halifax Health Hospice, starting at 8:30 a.m. The breakfast, held to thank and honor those who have served our country, will be held at the VFW Post 8696 located at 47 Old Kings Rd. N., Palm Coast. Registration starts at 8:00 a.m. and the presentation begins at 8:30 a.m. Tickets to the event are $25 per person. Those interested in attending are asked to invite a veteran as their guest. Tables of six are also available for $130. There will be a special ceremony, recognition of veterans in attendance, and a presentation by special guest speakers. For additional questions, or to reserve seats, please call 386-437-0106 or register online at https://flaglerchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/18502. The Flagler County Chamber of Commerce can be reached at 386-437-0106 or online at www.flaglerchamber.org. They are located at 20 Airport Rd., Palm Coast.
The Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center hosts a six-week free class on diabetes management every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon, through Nov. 7 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. You will learn practical ways to cope with stress, depression, anger, and frustration, ways to prevent or delay diabetes complications, strategies for sick days, nutrition and exercise tools, and how to talk about your health. The workshop provides the support you need to maintain or improve your quality of life. Participants receive a free book: “Living A Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions.” Registration: Northeast Florida AHEC, Phone: (904) 482-0189.
Online: nefahec.eventbrite.com.
Sen. marco Rubio’s staff holds mobile office hours, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Wickline Center, 800 S. Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach, and will cover areas such as: Immigration Military/VA Medicare Social Security IRS/Banking Legislative Issues For more information, call the North Florida Regional Office at (904) 354-4300
The Free Quit Smoking Now program meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at AdventHealth Palm Coast (in conference room C: enter main entrance, conference room to the right). The free class meets once a week through Nov. 21 in one-hour sessions. This class provides you with the skills to develop a quit plan and learn to overcome barriers, learn to manage triggers, cravings, withdrawals, and stress, understand the benefits of quitting, and relapse prevention. Each participant is given a workbook, quit bag, educational materials, and quit tools. Also, up to a free 4-week supply of Nicotine Replacement Therapy, (patch, lozenge, or gum). Call Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center (AHEC) at (904) 482-0189 for more information or to register.
Preserve Flagler Beach and Bulow Creek Community Meeting: After a summer of little activity, the controversial plan to build a 4,000-home development called The Gardens off John Anderson Highway near Flagler Beach is in the news since Flagler County management rejected the developer’s request. The local, vocal group organized to promote sensible development, Preserve Flagler Beach and Bulow Creek, holds a Community Meeting to update concerned citizens on the latest actions by county officials and developer SunBelt Land Management. A question and answer session will follow presentations by the organizers. 6 p.m., Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 S. Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach. For more information email [email protected]
“Over the River and Through the Woods” at the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Nick, a single guy from New Jersey, is stuck seeing all his grandparents every Sunday. Then his dream job comes along, except it’s in Seattle. He’s thrilled, but the grandparents, not so much. They decide young love just might keep Nick a Jersey boy. Family comedy at its best. All performances at 7:30 p.m. except for Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
Iron Jawed Angels, followed by The History of Women in the United States exhibit: American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler and Daytona State College, Flagler/Palm Coast Campus team up to present the film, Iron Jawed Angels, followed by The History of Women in the United States exhibit by Dr. Nancy Duke’s students. Join us at the Flagler/Palm Coast Campus of Daytona State College, 3000 Palm Coast Pkwy., SE, Bldg. 3, Room 105, Palm Coast. The film begins at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Walk through & examine student exhibit boards featuring U.S. Women’s History from the beginning to today. Stay for a brief Q&A session following the film. Refreshments courtesy of Heritage Crossroads. For seventy-two years, women sustained a long, hard-fought battle, which culminated in Women Winning the Right to Vote! We hope you will join us to learn more about these women, those who came before them, and those to whom the torch has been passed.
Palm Coast’s City Repertory Theatre stages “Spring Awakening,” the rock musical, directed by John Sbordone, music by Duncan Sheik, lyrics by Steven Sater. Great songs, compelling drama and unforgettable characters drive 2006’s Tony Award winning Best Musical. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m., City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Pkwy B-207 (City Marketplace), Palm Coast. Tickets are $15 to $30. Book here.
Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.
American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler hosts its monthly General Meeting on at 11 a.m., in the main dining room of Pine Lakes Country Club, 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy., Palm Coast, with featured speaker Kaiti Lenhart, the elections supervisor. Lenhart will discuss discuss the steps she and her office are taking to improve public confidence in our electoral process. Election Security headlines span local, state, and national newspapers and media platforms. Why? Simple. Your vote is your voice and it matters. Increased voter confidence leads to increased voter turnout. 2020 elections are just around the corner. Find out what your elections office has done, is doing, and will continue to do to protect your vote. By the way, are you registered to vote? Lunch is available for $18.00 per person. For reservations and menu options, please contact Sally Smeaton by email: [email protected] by November 6, 2019.
The Flagler County NAACP Awards Luncheon is at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Halifax Plantation, 3400 Clubhouse Drive, Ormond Beach. Guest speaker Daniel Fuqua of “Teens-in-Flight” at Flagler Executive Airport will be the focus of the luncheon. Presentations will highlight James and Rose Griffin for the President’s Award; First Vice President Barbara Goss, Service to the Branch Award; and Religious Affairs Chair Pastor Sims Jones, the Community Service Award. The entree choices are stuffed jumbo shrimp with crab-and-lobster meat stuffing; beef-tenderloin tips marsala, or roasted vegetable over penna pasta with garlic sauce. The ticket price is $65 per person. For tickets and other details, call 386-446-7822.
Many Blessings Tea Party fund-raiser, Begin Again Home Goods, 2729 E Moody Blvd, Ste 103, Bunnell, 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets: $18. Join us for an Afternoon Tea Social with Christmas Come True. Enjoy tea sandwiches, scones, berry salad, sweets, and of course tea. RSVP and purchase tickets by November 4. Only 30 seats available. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Christmas Come True to help those in need this holiday season in our community. Arrive a little early to shop in the store. You may find a hat, gloves, jewelry, and or scarf to add to your attire or wonderful treasures to give as a gift for a friend or yourself. To purchase your tickets, Visit Nadine King at Begin Again Home Goods, 2729 E. Moody Blvd, Suite 103, Bunnell, 386-302-1290, or Jackie Buckingham at Flagler Tea Company, 208b S. Central Ave., Flagler Beach, 386-631-3962.
Flagler Beach’s GOLA (Gallery Of Local Art) Hosts 2nd Annual Steampunk Event starting at 6 p.m. at at 208 S. Central Ave., in Flagler Beach. Food, fun and prizes will abound. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best Steampunk attire for a costume contest and raffles will be held to benefit the local VFW Post 8696. DJ Green Dave from the award-winning Pyramid Disc jockeys will be on hand all evening with music for dancing. Tea will be provided by The Flagler Tea Company for Tea Dueling and artists have sponsored remote controlled vehicles for the Tea Pot Race so that everyone can participate. Everybody can be an artist by placing their own “personal touch” to a piece of art that will be created that evening. Lots of fun and frivolity to be had. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Gallery or online through Eventbrite at this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/second-annual-steampunk-event-at-gola-tickets-66105819285
Former Small County Coalition Chair for the Florida Democratic Party, Mary Higgins of Martin County will speak at the Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County (DWCF) at 9:30 a.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The DWCF will begin at 9:30 with a general meeting and Higgins will speak at 10 a.m. All welcome.
Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.
Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Nov. 1, 2019:
Cultural Coda
Wenzeslaus Thomas Matiegka: Sonata Op. 23, Elliot Simpson, guitar
And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.
Previous Codas:
- Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach – Symphony in C major, Wq 182, third movement
- Ana Vidovic plays ‘La Catedral’ by Agustín Barrios Mangoré
- Julliard School Concert: Couperin
- A Tribute to BB King on His 94th
- Antal Dorati: Five Pieces for oboe solo (1980)
- Louis Armstrong, Live in Berlin, 1965
- Mompou, from Musica Callada, Jean-François Heisser
- André Isoir in concert at Nimes, 2001
- Dussek’s Piano Sonata in F minor, Op. 77 “L’invocation”
- Hélène Grimaud, Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5, Paavo Järvi and the Frankfort Symphony
- Hélène Grimaud Plays Busoni’s Transcription of Bach’s Chaconne in D minor BWV 1004
- Baldassare Galuppi’s Sonata Nr. 5 in C major, Vadim Chaimovich
- Corelli: Concerto in D Major Op. 6 No. 4, complete. Voices of Music; original instruments
- Ana Vidovic: “La Catedral,” by Agustín Barrios Mangoré
- J. S. Bach’s Organ Concerto After Johann Ernst, BWV 592
- Spohr String Quartet Op. 82. no. 2 First Movement: Allegro
- Willie Nelson’s 4th of July picnic 1974
