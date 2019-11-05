Tuesday Briefing: State of Education, Election Forum, LGBT Youth Group, DSC Veterans Ceremony, Chess on the Porch

Today: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 132

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: sobriquet.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Daytona State College will salute service members past and present with ceremonies on its campuses in observation of Veterans Day. The Daytona Beach Campus commemoration features a color guard, speeches and various military organizations. DSC’s Flagler/Palm Coast Campus commemoration, at 3000 Palm Coast Parkway, S.E., is at 11 a.m., featuring the Flagler County Sheriff’s Department Color Guard and National Anthem sung by student-veteran Mark Poole. Speakers include Lauren Driscoll, Paws of War; Terry Throop, DSC student veteran; Dr. Nancy Duke, associate professor; Dr. John McNeeley, professor; and Campus Safety Coordinator Charles Fordham. Introductions provided by James Marindino, Campus Director.

Grievance Flagler County School Board meeting with former Flagler Palm Coast High School teacher Robert Sprouse: A meeting originally scheduled for October 15 was postponed to today in the case regarding former Flagler Palm Coast High Schoool i3 teacher Robert Sprouse’s grievance over his contract not being renewed at the end of the last school year. Sprouse contends the administration retaliated against him because he raised issues about the way the school was addressing issues involving a make student who was harassing girls and acting inappropriately toward them at school. Sprouse also documented the issues in writing. The October grievance meeting had also not been properly noticed by the school board. See: “A “Highly Effective” Teacher Loses His Job at FPC. He Says It Was Retaliation for Whistle-Blowing. District Disagrees.”

The Flagler County School Board meets for an agenda workshop at 3 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only. The agenda workshop focuses on items the board will take action on at its next regular meeting. The board will discuss the Flagler Auditorium’s financial audit, its five-year work plan, and the 2020-21 academic calendar. The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.

Flagler Schools Superintendent James Tager will offer his final “State of Education” address at 6 p.m. at the Board Chambers of the Government Services Building in Bunnell. Tager will recap his initiatives which helped lead Flagler Schools to an A-Rating by the Florida Department of Education, as well as increased graduation rates for Flagler Schools students. Prior to the start of the 2019-2020 school year began, Tager announced he will be retiring at the end of this school year, on June 30th which coincides with the end of his contract. The public is invited to attend, and Flagler Schools will Livestream the address on the district’s website, www.flaglerschools.com.

T he Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council will proclaim November Buy Local Month and is expected to approve, on first reading, an ordinance that would ban heavy trucks from using Florida Park Drive as a thru-way. The council is also expected to approve a resolution of support for higher education in palm Coast, what amounts to the council’s first open discussion of the University of Florida’s hope of opening a satellite operation in Town Center. The full agenda and background materials are here.

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review (PAR) Board meets at City Hall at 5:30 p.m., 105 S 2nd St Flagler Beach.

Primary Election County Commission Candidate Panel hosted by the Hammock Community Association, featuring candidates Andy Dance, Tom LeGault, David Sullivan, Donald O’Brien and Bob Jones, 7 p.m., Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. The candidates will participate in a panel discussion where association members will ask questions about issues that will affect The Hammock.

A monthly gathering for the LGBT youth group, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Find Your Peace by Pieces, 300 Palm Coast Pkwy S.W. Unit 9 and 11. Middle and highschoolers welcome in a place created for community and togetherness. This group is organized by Shoshanah Mercado, a licensed school psychologist at Buddy Taylor Middle School who volunteers her time at Peace by Pieces: Making friends, joining together, getting to know one another, talking about topics, or talking about life. Find Your Peace by Pieces creates a support system in Flagler County. Any donations go to help support the space and keep it available for all the donation based offerings and other affordable pieces of wellness we offer ♡ !

Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education program (WISE): This week, Florida, the fire in the sky: James “Zach” Zacharias, Museum of Arts and Sciences. Hear the history that few know anything about, Florida’s historic urban fires. Jacksonville, St. Augustine, Ocala, DeLand and other major cities endured epic fires that destroyed swaths of their original downtown areas. These fires left death and destruction in their wake before modern firefighting could save their towns. Learn about the aftermath of these fires and their long-term effects. At DSC’s Advanced Technology College, 1770 Technology Blvd., Daytona Beach (located ½-mile north of LPGA Blvd. off Williamson Blvd.) – all presentations are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community.WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older; $15 for an individual or $25 per couple for the period September-December. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, call (386) 506-4506, or email [email protected]

Chess on the Porch (and backgammon): The Humidor at European Village hosts an open chess evening starting at 6 p.m. Anyone and everyone welcome. Bring your chessboard if you have one. Great beer and wine, plus cigars. 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. Call 386.445.2221.

Stetson Woodwind Ensembles: Experience an exciting evening of music for clarinet and flute choirs and saxophone ensembles at Stetson’s historic Lee Chapel. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Live/Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by