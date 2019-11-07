Thursday Briefing: Chamber’s Salute to Veterans, Rubio Staff at Wickline, Community Meeting on The Gardens

Today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The Flagler County Chamber of Commerce hosts the 2019 Chamber Veterans Appreciation Breakfast, sponsored this year by Halifax Health Hospice, starting at 8:30 a.m. The breakfast, held to thank and honor those who have served our country, will be held at the VFW Post 8696 located at 47 Old Kings Rd. N., Palm Coast. Registration starts at 8:00 a.m. and the presentation begins at 8:30 a.m. Tickets to the event are $25 per person. Those interested in attending are asked to invite a veteran as their guest. Tables of six are also available for $130. There will be a special ceremony, recognition of veterans in attendance, and a presentation by special guest speakers. For additional questions, or to reserve seats, please call 386-437-0106 or register online at https://flaglerchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/18502. The Flagler County Chamber of Commerce can be reached at 386-437-0106 or online at www.flaglerchamber.org. They are located at 20 Airport Rd., Palm Coast.

The Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center hosts a six-week free class on diabetes management every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon, through Nov. 7 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. You will learn practical ways to cope with stress, depression, anger, and frustration, ways to prevent or delay diabetes complications, strategies for sick days, nutrition and exercise tools, and how to talk about your health. The workshop provides the support you need to maintain or improve your quality of life. Participants receive a free book: “Living A Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions.” Registration: Northeast Florida AHEC, Phone: (904) 482-0189.

Sen. Marco Rubio’s staff holds mobile office hours, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Wickline Center, 800 S. Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach, and will cover areas such as: Immigration Military/VA Medicare Social Security IRS/Banking Legislative Issues For more information, call the North Florida Regional Office at (904) 354-4300.

The Free Quit Smoking Now program meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at AdventHealth Palm Coast (in conference room C: enter main entrance, conference room to the right). The free class meets once a week through Nov. 21 in one-hour sessions. This class provides you with the skills to develop a quit plan and learn to overcome barriers, learn to manage triggers, cravings, withdrawals, and stress, understand the benefits of quitting, and relapse prevention. Each participant is given a workbook, quit bag, educational materials, and quit tools. Also, up to a free 4-week supply of Nicotine Replacement Therapy, (patch, lozenge, or gum). Call Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center (AHEC) at (904) 482-0189 for more information or to register.

Preserve Flagler Beach and Bulow Creek Community Meeting: After a summer of little activity, the controversial plan to build a 4,000-home development called The Gardens off John Anderson Highway near Flagler Beach is in the news since Flagler County management rejected the developer’s request. The local, vocal group organized to promote sensible development, Preserve Flagler Beach and Bulow Creek, holds a Community Meeting to update concerned citizens on the latest actions by county officials and developer SunBelt Land Management. A question and answer session will follow presentations by the organizers. 6 p.m., Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 S. Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach. For more information email [email protected]

Through Sunday: “Over the River and Through the Woods” at the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Nick, a single guy from New Jersey, is stuck seeing all his grandparents every Sunday. Then his dream job comes along, except it’s in Seattle. He’s thrilled, but the grandparents, not so much. They decide young love just might keep Nick a Jersey boy. Family comedy at its best. All performances at 7:30 p.m. except for Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by