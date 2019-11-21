Thursday Briefing: Legislative Delegation, Superintendent Search Public Forum, AdventHealth Robotics, Voltaire

Today: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Thursday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 mph.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 103

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: expedite.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Flagler Health: AdventHealth Palm Coast officials will discuss health issues. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., breakfast at 8, the event lasts through about 9:15 a.m. Hilton Garden Inn Palm Coast, 55 Town Center Blvd. Palm CoastMembers can preregister for $25, non-members for $35. Contact Melinda Rivera, 386-206-0952 or by Email, [email protected]

The Flagler County Legislative Delegation–Sen. Travis Hutson and Rep. Paul Renner–will hear public testimony on general issues, legislation, local bills and appropriations at 3 p.m. at the Flagler County Commission Chambers, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Anyone looking to be placed on the November 21 agenda may do so but must contact Danielle Curbow with Senator Travis Hutson’s office at 386-446-7610, prior to November 15, 2019.

Buddy Taylor Middle School students or those who will be attending the school have a block party, for grades 4 through 8, at Hidden Trails Community Park, at 4 p.m. 6108 Mahogany Blvd, Bunnell.

The Free Quit Smoking Now program meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at AdventHealth Palm Coast (in conference room C: enter main entrance, conference room to the right). The free class meets once a week through Nov. 21 in one-hour sessions. This class provides you with the skills to develop a quit plan and learn to overcome barriers, learn to manage triggers, cravings, withdrawals, and stress, understand the benefits of quitting, and relapse prevention. Each participant is given a workbook, quit bag, educational materials, and quit tools. Also, up to a free 4-week supply of Nicotine Replacement Therapy, (patch, lozenge, or gum). Call Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center (AHEC) at (904) 482-0189 for more information or to register.

Superintendent search: The Flagler County school district and the Florida School Board Association host a community forum at 6 p.m. at the Wadsworth/Buddy Taylor Middle School cafeteria, Cafeteria, 4500 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast.to hear residents’ ideas and what sort of superintendent they’d like to see as the district searches for a replacement for Superintendent Jim Tager, who retires at the end of the year. The forum is one of many different ways the district is seeking input from the community and from district staff before it draws up the job description. Everyone welcome.

Intergovernmental Roundtable on mental Health in Flagler County: Flagler Cares and the Flagler County Schools host a Round Table discussion to craft an overall action plan to address the health and wellness of Flagler County, 6 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Building 3, Bunnell.

The Inspired Mic, Palm Coast’s most daring and unpredictable open mic event, is scheduled for its monthly edition at its venue at the Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach. Each month some of the most creative, innovative performances a person could ever hope to experience take place at The Inspired Mic. 14 presenters each month pull out slices of talent and genius to entertain the audience. Each presenter gets seven minutes to present on a very eclectic blend of their genius. Doors open at 6 p.m. and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. The ticket includes one drink and entry into a drawing with a prize of $25 cash or a $50 gift certificate to The Hidden Treasures.

The Wadsworth Elementary School PTO meets at 6 p.m. in the school’s media center, 4550 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast. The PTO is an active and supportive group of parents and teachers. Membership is always open and free. Come to any of our meetings to see what we are about. It is a great way to stay in touch with old friends and meet new ones. Meetings are on the third Thursday of each month. Childcare will be provided.

The 1940’s Radio Hour, Gillespie Theater, 221 North Beach Street, Daytona Beach. Take a sentimental musical journey back to December of 1942, as you experience this “live” radio holiday broadcast to the troops overseas. “WOV” New York City presents a live orchestra, singers and dancers with some of the greatest standards of the World War II era. Hits include: “Boogie-Woogie Bugle Boy,” “Love is Here to Stay,” “Old Black Magic,” “Ain’t She Sweet,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” A true evocation of 1940’s Americana, even the radio commercials are authentic. General seating for the show, including dinner, is $45 per seat. For the show only (no dinner), $10, and $5 for children. Dinner and show packages are available only on Nov. 22 and 23. Shows only on Nov. 21 and 24.

Theater: The Laramie Project, by Moises Kaufmann, Second Stage Theatre at the Museum of Art – DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand (adjacent to the DeLand campus). In October 1998, Matthew Shepard, a student at the University of Wyoming was kidnapped, severely beaten and left tied to a prairie fence. Matthew was the target of this brutal assault because he was gay, and he died days later as a result of his injuries. Moises Kaufmann and fellow members of the Tectonic Theater Project conducted more than 200 interviews with the people of Laramie, Wyoming. Based on those interviews, “The Laramie Project” is a breathtaking collage that explores the depths to which humanity can sink and the heights of compassion of which we are capable. Admission: $12 adults, $10 seniors and non-Stetson students and Stetson faculty, staff and students receive free admission with a valid ID. Call for tickets: 386-822-8700. Tickets will be available at the door and reserved tickets must be picked up 30 minutes prior to the start of the performance. The box office will be open one hour prior to curtain.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by