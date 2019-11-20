Wednesday Briefing: Paws to Read, Dan Wagner at Tiger Bay, Bombing in Ocala Forest, Stetson Jazz

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 98

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: recondite.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Bunnell, FL. See the agendas here.

The Flagler County Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.

Dan Wagner is the Flagler Tiger Bay Club’s November luncheon speaker at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast, at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required. President’s guest and non-members, $40. As a nuclear and national security expert responsible for e nhancing national security through military application of nuclear science, Wagner is knowledgeable about maintaining and enhancing the safety, security, and effectiveness of the U.S. Nuclear weapons stockpile without nuclear explosive testing. His experience includes working to provide the U.S. Navy with safe and effective nuclear propulsion and responding to nuclear and radiological emergencies in the United States and abroad. Currently serving in a senior civilian position with the government and drawing on his service as a retired Marine Corp officer in three wars, Mr. Wagner will lead the discussion on his perspective regarding our nuclear posture, the potential political impact of our nuclear treaties and cancellation in 2020, national security issues, and thoughts on what is needed to mitigate the global threat of terrorism. Mr. Wagner will be available for Q&A during the luncheon.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Live (Blow in Place)

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.

The Flagler Beach Economic Development Task Force holds its quarterly meeting at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street, at 4 p.m. The task force is made up of Kathy Wilcox, Michael Akialis, Scott Chappuis, Joseph Pozzuoli, John Horan, Daryl Reynolds, Don Davis, and Ex-Officio Members Eric Cooley, Helga van Eckert and Larry Newsom.

Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]

The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. The planning board is responsible for recommending land development regulations to the city council. See the agendas here.

Stetson Jazz Ensemble: Patrick Hennessey, director, Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand. $15 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson University students with an ID. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets. Call 386/822-8950.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by